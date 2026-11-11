Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Nov 11, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he is "very hopeful" that wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) will play in Week 10 against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. The Jets should get their WR1 back for the contest against Buffalo after he sat out of Sunday's Week 9 blowout loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs. New York's offense struggled to move the ball effectively in a hostile environment without their top receiver last weekend. If the 26-year-old can clear the league's concussion protocol this week, fantasy managers should be throwing him back into their starting lineups against a Bills secondary that has had its issues this year defending the pass. Through eight games played in 2026, Wilson has caught 43 passes for 527 yards and three touchdowns as quarterback Geno Smith's go-to target. Wilson's return would be bad news for any fantasy managers considering using either Adonai Mitchell or rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. in their lineups in Week 10. In the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Cooper did not catch any passes, while Mitchell put up a donut for his fantasy managers without Wilson in the fold on Sunday in Kansas City. Both WRs will be volatile if Wilson returns from his concussion.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Connor HughesComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Panthers Open Practice Window for Jonathan Brooks, Xavier Legette Wednesday
The #Panthers will activate the 21-day injured reserve practice windows for CB Mike Jackson (groin) and RB Jonathan Brooks (groin), along with WR Xavier Legette (knee), today, per a league source.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 11, 2026
They also plan to re-sign WR David Moore to the practice squad.
Nov 11, 2026, 12:20 PM ET
Carnell Tate, Tyjae Spears Will Not Practice Wednesday
Anthony Hill Jr, Carnell Tate, Tyjae Spears, Cody Barton, Peter Skoronski won't practice today. Tommy Townsend will be a full participant.— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 12:19 PM ET
Chargers Reportedly Never Discussed Trading Justin Herbert
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 12:14 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has never been discussed internally as a trade candidate, Tom Pelissero said, as reported by Alex Insdorf. Minnesota asked about Herbert before Tuesday's deadline, and Los Angeles quickly shut down the inquiry, Jordan Schultz reported. A Chargers source gave Adam Schefter a similar account in October, saying the club had never discussed moving Herbert. His contract includes a no-trade clause, and his 2027 salary became fully guaranteed in March. Herbert remains first on the Chargers' unofficial depth chart and projects as a low-end QB2 in Superflex leagues for Monday night's game at Baltimore. Against Houston, Quentin Johnston turned a slant from Herbert into a 58-yard touchdown, ending a stretch of 37 Chargers possessions without a touchdown. Herbert also found Keandre Lambert-Smith for 50 yards on fourth-and-one, and those two throws accounted for 108 of his 193 passing yards. Baltimore has allowed 26 completions of at least 20 yards through nine games, giving Herbert a chance at similar gains if his offensive line holds up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Denzel Boston Anticipated to Return to Practice Thursday
Todd Monken anticipates WR Denzel Boston returning to practice tomorrow. https://t.co/bbXeM19XHd— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 12:13 PM ET
Alec Pierce Still in Rehab Process, No Timetable for Return
#Colts HC Shane Steichen, asked if WR Alec Pierce (heel/IR) has a chance to return this season:— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 11, 2026
“We’ll see. Like I said last week, he’s still in that rehab process, and I’m not going to put a timetable on return.”
Nov 11, 2026, 12:13 PM ET
Denzel Boston Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 12:13 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) is not expected to participate in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. A DNP in the first practice of the week is notable with a new injury for the first-year receiver, but the 22-year-old still has two more days to get back on the practice field. We will keep a close eye on Boston's status over the next couple of days. If he is unable to play this weekend against the Houston Texans, fellow rookie pass-catcher KC Concepcion Jr. would essentially become a must-play flex option in fantasy lineups, with veteran Jerry Jeudy also becoming more intriguing as a deep-league flex. Boston caught six of his seven targets for 98 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, and he now has a 32-507-3 line in the first nine games of his NFL career. The 98 yards he had on Sunday were a new season high, but Boston has not found the end zone since Oct. 11, and he has only one game with double-digit targets so far. The Browns' move back to quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) this weekend probably hurts Boston's short-term value.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Titans Value Tony Pollard for Ward's Long-Term Development
Borgonzi asked about not trading Tony Pollard. Agreed with the sentiment that he’s important for Cam Ward’s growth as a good running back— Ben Arthur 🇬🇭 (@benyarthur) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 12:09 PM ET
Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) Will Be "Just Fine" per HC Aaron Glenn
Omar Cooper will be “just fine” Aaron Glenn says, but that was the same ankle as Week 1. #Jets— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 12:04 PM ET
Jerry Jeudy's Fantasy Value Continues to Plummet in Cleveland
Nicho Roessler
Nov 11, 2026, 12:04 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's stock has fallen significantly in 2026 with the additions of rookies Denzel Boston and K.C. Concepcion Jr. Jeudy has seen his target share drop to 8.9 percent on the season, and while he runs 27.7 routes per game, he only sees 2.8 targets per game and ranks 103rd out of 114 in yards per route run. Jeudy, who is now in his seventh NFL season, appears to have lost most, if not all, of his fantasy value after finishing as the WR15 in 2024 and seeing over 100 targets in 2025. Considering Jeudy did not get traded at the deadline and his current role with the Browns is diminishing, Jeudy can be dropped in all redraft formats and is likely one of the last few people on your roster in dynasty formats, but even then, his value is plummeting, so if needed, fantasy managers could drop him.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Anthony Gould Expected to Take Over Colts' Slot Role
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 12:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould is expected to take over in the slot after Tuesday's trade sent Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs. Stephen Holder reported that head coach Shane Steichen plans to use Gould in that role and give rookie Deion Burks more playing time. The Colts listed Gould behind Downs on their unofficial Week 9 depth chart and moved him into Downs' spot for Week 10. Downs played 49 offensive snaps against Dallas on Sunday. Gould played one, catching a 16-yard pass on his first target of the season. Burks played 17 offensive snaps against Dallas and has six catches for 60 yards this season. In deeper PPR leagues, Gould is worth tracking against Miami on Sunday, when his route count will give a first look at his new workload. Downs and Keenan Allen, whom the Colts traded to San Francisco, accounted for 115 of Indianapolis' 287 targets through Week 9. Tight end Tyler Warren leads the remaining Colts with 53 targets despite missing two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Stephen Holder
Tyler Shough's Fantasy Success Comes With Some Red Flags
Nicho Roessler
Nov 11, 2026, 11:54 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has thrived this season on pure volume and opportunity rather than efficiency and playing great football. This season, Shough is second in the NFL in dropbacks per game, however 18th in expected points added per dropback. While volume remains king in fantasy, it does set up a higher-risk, higher-reward player to put into your lineup any given week. Additionally, the Saints have now played in two overtime games this season, giving them two additional quarters to build volume. All this to say, Shough is the QB9 in fantasy points per game this season and should remain a staple in your lineup, but fantasy managers may want to proactively plan for a backup if volume dips and efficiency doesn't improve.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Colts Coach Unaware of Any Keenan Allen Trade Request
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 11:47 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen was traded by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Asked whether Allen requested the move, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, "No, not that I'm aware of," according to James Boyd. Allen signed with Indianapolis in August, reuniting with Steichen after seven seasons together with the Chargers. Allen cited that familiarity when he joined the Colts. He caught 40 of 58 targets for 351 yards and one touchdown in eight games with Indianapolis, including 31 catches for 230 yards on passes thrown fewer than 10 yards downfield. Allen finished his Colts stint with four catches for 26 yards on eight targets against Dallas, the same opponent San Francisco visits Sunday. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he did not expect Mike Evans to be ready this week and that Deebo Samuel Sr. was expected to return to practice Wednesday. Allen's work underneath gives Brock Purdy another short-area option while the 49ers wait for their receivers to get healthy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Boyd
Darnell Mooney's Fantasy Value Has Hit Rock Bottom
Nicho Roessler
Nov 11, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney has had a pretty quiet season after back-to-back seasons with 70-plus targets in Atlanta. In his first nine weeks with the Giants, he has earned 29 targets, hauled in 12 for 167 yards, and has no touchdowns. With the rise of rookie Malachi Fields over the past few weeks, who has seen his snap share increase to over 70 percent in each of the past four games, and the breakout of Isaiah Likely, to go along with superstar Malik Nabers getting most of the attention and targets, Mooney has seen his value tumble even more than it was earlier in the season. This season, he is now the WR100 and should be dropped in all formats; at 29 years old, he doesn't have much value even in fantasy. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for wide receiver depth.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Droppable While Dealing with Competition for Targets
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:57 AM ETHouston tight end Dalton Schultz has produced a little bit this season, but not consistently enough to hold him every week. With several pass catchers factoring in for Houston, that limits Schultz's fantasy outlook and makes him droppable in some leagues. He has 364 receiving yards and still no touchdowns across 35 receptions and 47 targets on the season. Schultz had just four targets in Week 9, catching two for 42 yards. He has gone over 45 receiving yards just once this season. He's a streaming option at a tough fantasy spot to find consistency, but on a team with so many viable pass catchers, Schultz is still not the best fantasy starting option.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Xavier Worthy Becoming a Cut Candidate After Chiefs Trade
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:55 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) caught six passes for 48 yards in Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets before leaving with an injury. Worthy managed just 24 receiving yards over his previous two games and has scored only one touchdown this season. His fantasy outlook took another hit Tuesday when Kansas City acquired Josh Downs from Indianapolis. Downs primarily works out of the slot, but his arrival adds more competition for targets alongside Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. Head coach Andy Reid called Worthy day-to-day Monday, leaving his availability for Week 10 against Atlanta uncertain. With limited production, a hamstring injury, and another receiver joining the offense, Worthy is becoming expendable in shallow redraft leagues. Managers in deeper formats may prefer to hold him until his injury status becomes clearer.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. Becoming a Fantasy Cut Candidate
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:49 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. caught two passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Chicago. Godwin played 91% of the offensive snaps but drew just three targets, continuing a disappointing season in which he has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in a game or score a touchdown. Emeka Egbuka returned against Chicago, while Tez Johnson also saw significant playing time. Godwin's lack of involvement is especially concerning given how often he's on the field. With Tampa Bay on its Week 10 bye, fantasy managers in 10-team leagues and shallower 12-team formats can consider dropping him for a more productive receiver. He's a tougher cut in deeper PPR leagues, where his playing time still offers some reason to hold.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Droppable in Most Fantasy Leagues
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:48 AM ETHouston wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is not worth holding in all standard fantasy leagues, and lackluster results of late also make him droppable in some deeper leagues. Across his first three games with the Texans, Harrison has just six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown over 11 targets. He played 32 offensive snaps in Week 9, which was the most he's logged with Houston, but also still just 45.7% of the team's total - it also came in a blowout win, and he was behind several other pass catchers. Harrison is only worth stashing in really deep leagues at this point, and he's not even a confident starting option in those leagues. Look elsewhere for fantasy wideout help in the meantime.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
J.K. Dobbins Losing Fantasy Value as Role Shrinks
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:42 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has taken a backseat to rookie Jonah Coleman. Dobbins carried just four times for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over Carolina, adding one reception for four yards. Coleman handled 17 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, further establishing himself as Denver's lead back. Dobbins has now totaled just 54 rushing yards over his last three games, with his carries dropping from six to four over the last two contests. Denver has a Week 10 bye, leaving little reason to hold Dobbins in shallow leagues. He still has some handcuff value while RJ Harvey (knee) remains on injured reserve, but managers needing an active contributor can consider moving on.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Not Worth Holding in Most Leagues
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:41 AM ETBaltimore tight end Mark Andrews hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and with more lackluster showings of late, he's a drop option in a lot of fantasy leagues. He has just 237 yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions and 43 targets on the season. Andrews has four or fewer targets in four straight games, and has just 60 receiving yards combined in that stretch. He hasn't been helped by the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), but gets a little boost with Jacoby Brissett joining the team. He will need to deliver more on the field before fantasy owners trust Andrews again though. His matchup against the Chargers suggests that won't come in Week 10, as LA is a bottom-five test for tight ends.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Emanuel Wilson Can Be Dropped in Most Leagues
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:39 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson hasn't played an offensive snap since Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returned in Week 8. Wilson carried 24 times for 100 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City in Week 7, but his opportunities have disappeared. In Sunday's 17-3 win over Arizona, Charbonnet handled 16 carries for 77 yards, while Price added nine carries and four receptions. Wilson never entered the game on offense. It's a dramatic change for a player who averaged more than 18 carries over a six-game stretch earlier this season. With Charbonnet and Price handling the workload, Wilson can be dropped in most redraft leagues. His only remaining appeal is as injury insurance in exceptionally deep formats.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller