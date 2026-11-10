Giannis Antetokounmpo Set to Play Tuesday
Nov 10, 2026, 8:16 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz after briefly being downgraded to questionable, according to Eric Nehm. The two-time MVP has continued to play through a right wrist sprain and enters Tuesday with seven straight double-doubles. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through 10 games. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined for Utah, Antetokounmpo should continue to see favorable opportunities around the rim. Miami is off until Friday after Tuesday's game, giving him a couple of days to rest the wrist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric NehmComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jordan Walsh returns to the starting lineup for the #Celtics.— Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) November 11, 2026
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Giannis Antetokounmpo Downgraded to Questionable for Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game against the Jazz.#TakeNote— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 11, 2026
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Rayan Rupert Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive for 76ers vs. BOS
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Sixers two-way statuses tonight vs. Boston, I am told:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 11, 2026
ACTIVE: Rayan Rupert
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Isaiah Stewart Questionable vs Denver
Keith Hernandez
Status Report for @memgrizz, 11/11/26 vs Denver:— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 10, 2026
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OUT
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Egor Demin Probable vs. New Orleans; Nolan Traoré Questionable
Keith Hernandez
Nets say Egor Dëmin (r. leg bone bruise) is probable for tomorrow at New Orleans and Nolan Traore (r calf soreness) is questionable— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 10, 2026
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Keegan Murray Available For Tuesday's Matchup With Magic
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 4:12 PM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic despite dealing with right wrist soreness. Murray returned Sunday from a seven-game absence due to left ankle capsulitis, coming off the bench against Miami to record 10 points, two assists, two steals, and one block across 23 minutes. The 26-year-old is still searching for his shooting touch, going 0-for-10 from three-point range through three games this campaign. Precious Achiuwa could see additional frontcourt minutes if Murray experiences any setbacks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Domantas Sabonis Available For Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic. Sabonis will return after missing Sunday's loss to Miami due to left knee soreness. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through nine games. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 14 rebounds in 36 minutes Sunday, while Dylan Cardwell started at center. Both could see reduced roles with Sabonis back in action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zion Williamson Set to Suit Up on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 3:50 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after resting during Monday's 138-87 loss to Golden State. The 26-year-old has missed just one game this season, averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.2 steals in 33.0 minutes through 10 appearances. With Williamson returning, Herbert Jones will likely see fewer minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jordan Goodwin Back in Action on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 3:36 PM ETPhoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) is available to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Goodwin is set to return after missing four consecutive contests due to right calf soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 18.6 minutes per contest in five appearances. Collin Gillespie could see his role reduced with Goodwin back in the mix.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Lauri Markkanen Sidelined on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Heat due to a right wrist sprain. Markkanen missed Sunday's loss to Minnesota after aggravating the same wrist issue that first surfaced Oct. 26 against Memphis. Before sitting out, the 29-year-old recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, and one assist while knocking down eight three-pointers during Friday's loss to Dallas. Josh Green started in his place Sunday and could start again with Markkanen sidelined, while Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Okogie could see extended minutes. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday, so fantasy managers should monitor Markkanen's status for the second half of the back-to-back.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Listed as Questionable on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:54 AM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to a right wrist sprain. Markkanen missed Sunday's loss to Minnesota after aggravating the same wrist issue that first surfaced Oct. 26 against Memphis. Before sitting out, the 29-year-old scored 24 points with eight rebounds and eight three-pointers Friday in Dallas. Josh Green started in his place Sunday and could remain with the first unit if Markkanen sits again, while Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Okogie would also be candidates for extra minutes. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday, so Markkanen's status is worth tracking closely on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Expected to Play Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:38 AM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz despite a right wrist sprain. Antetokounmpo has continued to play through the issue, including a 20-point, 14-rebound, four-assist effort against Golden State last Thursday. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 56.6% through 10 games. His 62.2% mark at the free-throw line remains a weak spot, but the wrist has yet to keep him out. Bobby Portis would be the most obvious candidate for extra frontcourt minutes if Antetokounmpo suffers a late setback.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Questionable for Tuesday Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:22 AM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to right ankle soreness. Hart has missed the last two games, though head coach Mike Brown has downplayed the severity of the issue. The 31-year-old is shooting just 38.6% from the field through seven appearances, but he's still contributing 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Landry Shamet has filled in as a starter during Hart's absence and knocked down three triples Saturday against Cleveland, giving him some short-term appeal if Hart remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tyler Herro Iffy for Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:14 AM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the New York Knicks due to a right knee contusion. Herro briefly left Sunday's 117-97 loss to Boston before returning and finishing with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting. The 26-year-old has played all 10 games this season and leads Milwaukee with 21.4 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. His absence would leave a struggling Bucks offense without its top scorer, with Brayden Burries and Ryan Rollins likely to take on larger roles if Herro is ruled out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Brandon Williams Exits with Hamstring Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:05 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) left Monday's 138-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter and did not return. Williams scored four points on 2-for-3 shooting before exiting with a left hamstring injury, which Steve Kerr called a "big concern." The 26-year-old is set for an MRI after averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 17.7 minutes through nine games. Williams also missed time earlier this month with a left quad contusion. Any extended absence would open more backcourt minutes for LJ Cryer, while De'Anthony Melton could also see his role grow.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Warriors PR
Keegan Murray Questionable Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 9:50 PM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to right wrist soreness. It's a new issue for Murray, who returned Sunday from a seven-game absence caused by left ankle capsulitis. The 26-year-old came off the bench against Miami and finished with 10 points, two assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes. Murray is still searching for his shot, going 0-for-10 from three through three appearances this season. If he can't play Tuesday, Precious Achiuwa could remain in the starting lineup and continue to handle an expanded frontcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Domantas Sabonis Iffy for Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 9:40 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness, according to James Ham. Sabonis missed Sunday's loss to Miami, his first absence of the season, and the issue bears watching after he underwent surgery on the same knee last February to repair a meniscus tear. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through nine games. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 14 rebounds in 36 minutes Sunday, while Dylan Cardwell started at center, and both could see another bump if Sabonis remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Keyonte George Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 9:32 PM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to a right ankle sprain. George suffered the injury Sunday against Minnesota after putting up 19 points, eight assists, and five rebounds through three quarters. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists through 10 games for a Jazz team riding an eight-game losing streak. Isaiah Collier should get more time on the ball in George's absence, while Darryn Peterson could also take on a larger offensive role if Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is unavailable. Utah plays again Wednesday against Orlando, giving George his next opportunity to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Gary Payton II Downgraded to Out Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 9:22 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard/forward Gary Payton II (knee) won't play Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was listed as questionable before being downgraded to out with left knee inflammation. The 33-year-old dealt with right calf tightness last week but still logged 13 minutes in Saturday's overtime win over Orlando, posting four points and two steals. Payton is averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes across 10 games, so his absence won't shake up many fantasy lineups. With Will Richard (thumb) also sidelined, De'Anthony Melton should see extra work and offers steals upside.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Gui Santos Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 8:59 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is available for Monday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after dealing with left knee tendinitis. Santos returned from a two-game absence Saturday against Orlando, starting but finishing with just three points, one rebound, and one steal in 12 minutes. The 24-year-old is averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes across seven appearances. With Will Richard (thumb) sidelined, Santos could remain in the starting five, though Saturday's limited workload makes his fantasy upside difficult to trust for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report