Gunnar Helm Gaining Ground in Titans Passing Attack
Nov 11, 2026, 10:24 AM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm returns from the Week 9 bye following his best performance of the season. Helm caught five of nine targets for 76 yards against Cincinnati in Week 8, setting career highs in receptions, targets, and receiving yards. The second-year tight end had caught three passes for 24 yards against Cleveland the previous week after seeing little involvement earlier in October. His nine targets against the Bengals were particularly encouraging, as Tennessee leaned heavily on the passing game in its 43-36 loss. Helm has not scored a touchdown this season, and his recent production comes from a small sample. Still, his growing involvement gives fantasy managers a reason to watch him heading into Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, especially in leagues where tight end options are limited.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Kyle Williams Seeing More Snaps in Patriots Offense
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams has seen a significant increase in playing time over the last two games. Williams played 83% of the offensive snaps against Miami in Week 8 and 78% against Green Bay in Week 9. He had played fewer than 40% in each of his previous seven games. The increased role hasn't produced consistent fantasy results, as Williams failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 45-27 loss to the Packers. He caught a 43-yard touchdown against Miami the previous week, showing his ability to make plays downfield. Williams has just seven receptions this season, so the lack of targets remains a concern. Still, his growing snap share makes him a player to monitor in deeper fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle a Rising Fantasy Asset After Past Two Showings
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:18 AM ETPittsburgh running back Rico Dowdle is on the rise as a fantasy asset after what he's done over the past two games. In Week 7 against New Orleans, Dowdle went for 41 rushing yards on nine attempts, plus caught all six of his targets for 45 more yards. In Week 8 against Cleveland, Dowdle finished with 56 rushing yards and a score over 15 carries, while not being targeted in the passing game. He logged 28 offensive snaps in both games, which was over 40% of the team's total in each contest. Dowdle is trending up heading into Week 10, which offers him a pretty average fantasy matchup against Cincinnati. He didn't face the Bengals earlier this season, but has a pretty solid outlook based on what we've seen from him of late, so he can be started in deeper leagues and considered as a flex-level option in standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Has Week 10 Streaming Appeal
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:17 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith draws a Buffalo defense that allowed 15 passing touchdowns through its first seven games. Smith threw for 577 yards and five touchdowns against Miami and Las Vegas before struggling in last Sunday's loss to Kansas City. He finished with just 165 passing yards, playing without Garrett Wilson (concussion), who remains uncertain for Week 10. Buffalo has faced more than 38 pass attempts per game this season, giving Smith a chance to rebound if the Jets are forced to throw frequently. Wilson's availability will be important when evaluating Smith for Sunday's matchup. Available in most fantasy leagues, Smith is a potential one-week streaming option, especially if Wilson returns to the lineup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Continues to Build on Strong Season
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:16 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren enters Week 10 riding one of his most productive stretches of the season. Warren rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Cleveland before Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye. He also recorded 101 rushing yards against New Orleans in Week 7, giving him four 100-yard rushing performances in his last six games. Warren has handled at least 14 carries in six straight contests, maintaining a substantial workload despite sharing the backfield with Rico Dowdle. He has 704 rushing yards and 294 receiving yards through eight games, putting him close to 1,000 yards from scrimmage. The Steelers face Cincinnati in Week 10, a team Warren rushed for 127 yards against earlier this season. His production has firmly established him as a weekly fantasy starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Roman Wilson Worth Deep-League Stashes as He Nears Return
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:12 AM ETPittsburgh wide receiver Roman Wilson is worth stashing in some deep fantasy leagues despite him currently being on the injured reserve list. He's eligible to come off that list on November 22, which is Week 11 against Philadelphia. Before landing on IR, Wilson caught 14 of his 25 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns across five games played. He looked to be emerging after tallying 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns across Weeks 3 and 4, but then got injured in Week 5. That opened the door for Germie Bernard to step into a larger role, so Wilson will not have to fight for snaps and targets with him. Of course, Pittsburgh already has DK Metcalf too, and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is another wideout to possibly deal with when he's activated down the road. That leaves Wilson as a better deep-league fantasy option only for now, but his production could change his outlook.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
De'Zhaun Stribling Worth Stashing in Deeper Leagues
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:08 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) remains on injured reserve following surgery. The second-round rookie out of Ole Miss impressed during training camp and earned a starting role before suffering the injury in Week 1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to have Stribling back in December, though he may need time to work his way into the offense. San Francisco has dealt with receiver injuries all season, which could create opportunities when Stribling returns. The rookie has yet to record an NFL reception, leaving plenty of uncertainty about his fantasy value down the stretch. Managers in deeper leagues can consider using an open IR spot on Stribling, but he's not worth holding on an active roster in most redraft formats.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Offers Streaming Upside in Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:04 AM ETPittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers carries some streaming appeal for his Week 10 matchup against Cincinnati. It's a pretty average matchup for a fantasy quarterback, but we've already seen this matchup once this season, and Rodgers delivered big in that contest. Back in Week 3, Rodgers completed 19 of his 34 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off once, and he finished with a season-high 10 rushing yards on three attempts. He's completed just 60.8% of his passes on the season, but for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns - he has six interceptions, while rushing for 23 yards on 12 attempts. Rodgers has been a solid fantasy option this season. Coming off his bye week and going into a matchup he's already had success in, that makes Rodgers worth possibly streaming in any fantasy league setup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kevin Coleman Jr. Facing Uphill Battle for Fantasy Relevance
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:56 AM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has yet to establish himself as a fantasy-relevant option this season. In eight games, Coleman has caught eight of 21 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and added 16 yards on one carry. Since Caleb Douglas returned from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain, Coleman's snaps have decreased, and he has played just 19% of snaps over the last three games. Now, starting quarterback Malik Willis (groin) is being placed on injured reserve, which means backup Kyle McCord will start moving forward. The Dolphins' offense ranks 31st in passing yards this season. With the crowded receiving room, including Douglas, Malik Washington, and Chris Bell, and the team's struggles in the passing game, Coleman remains off the fantasy radar until proven otherwise.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:40 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams hope star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee/toe) will be back around Week 14 or Week 15, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Nacua suffered an MCL and PCL sprain, along with turf toe, in the 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua would likely be placed on injured reserve, which would cost the star wideout the next four games. With the Rams' bye week coming up in Week 11, the earliest Nacua could return is Week 14, which appears to be the target date. In seven games, Nacua has hauled in 70 of 93 targets for 715 yards, with four touchdowns, while adding seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground. With both Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, receivers Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and rookie CJ Daniels will need to step up in their place.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
The Chargers Declined At Least One Trade Offer for Ladd McConkey
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:35 AM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers declined a call about wide receiver Ladd McConkey's availability, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Sources also believe the Los Angeles Rams made the call on McConkey's status, but the Chargers said no. In six games, McConkey has hauled in 17 of 24 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown, while leaving three games early due to injury. Prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans, McConkey dealt with back spasms during pregame warmups. Although he was listed as active, he did not play a snap in the 44-22 loss. Despite being 0-8, they have declared they are not giving up on this season, and, unfortunately for McConkey, he's not startable in most fantasy formats given the current state of the Chargers offense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Cowboys Did Not Receive Any Calls on George Pickens
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:23 AM ETThe Dallas Cowboys did not receive any calls about wide receiver George Pickens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler reported that Pickens is happy in Dallas, doesn't want to be traded, and that the team has no plans to deal him at the deadline. In 2026, Pickens has regressed from his 2025 breakout, hauling in just 39 of 62 targets for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. After averaging 14.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game last season, Pickens is now averaging 10.6 points so far in 2026, which ranks 25th among wide receivers. While the Cowboys' offense has struggled for most of this season, Pickens and the offense should bounce back. Fantasy managers should consider the wideout a buy-low candidate as he looks to finish the 2026 season on a high note.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Deshaun Watson Will Start in Week 10 Over Shedeur Sanders
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:13 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns will start quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, according to Mary Kay Cabot. Watson suffered a concussion in Week 8's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, prompting second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders to start in Week 9. Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and added 28 rushing yards on 10 carries. Although the Browns lost in overtime to the New Orleans Saints, speculation around the league suggested the team would roll with Sanders for the foreseeable future. However, the Browns will continue to start Watson, who has had a bounce-back season in 2026. In eight games, he has completed 163 of 249 passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions, while adding 217 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Fantasy managers should still view Watson as a low-end QB2, while the rest of the offense should retain their value.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Giants Called the Falcons About Acquiring Bijan Robinson
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:07 AM ETThe New York Giants reportedly called the Atlanta Falcons to inquire about trading for star running back Bijan Robinson, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. New York was involved in trade discussions for several star players, including Jeffrey Simmons, Jonathan Taylor, and DeForest Buckner, who ultimately landed elsewhere. Although there were no reports that the Falcons made Robinson available, the Giants explored the possibility as they looked to add an elite piece to their offense. For the remainder of the 2026 season, New York will roll with second-year running back Cam Skattebo, veteran Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who is currently on injured reserve. Fantasy managers with Skattebo can breathe a sigh of relief after he survived the trade deadline, despite speculation that the Giants could bring in a star running back.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPN
Tutu Atwell's Target Share About to Take Off?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:11 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell. Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua. Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Van Jefferson's Volume Takes Off as Fantasy Appeal Grows
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:06 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Van Jefferson has emerged as an intriguing waiver wire target after an impressive performance in Week 9. In the Commanders' second game without Terry McLaurin (knee), Jefferson saw his snap share soar to 58%, up from 12% the week prior. Additionally, after not catching a pass in his first two games with Washington, Jefferson broke out with seven targets, five catches, 58 receiving yards, and one touchdown on Sunday against his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible that this was a one-time fluke for the veteran pass catcher, and he may cool off when Treylon Burks (foot) returns to the mix. However, given that the Commanders' receiver room is wide open with McLaurin on injured reserve, Jefferson could also maintain his fantasy appeal going forward. He should be in the mix to operate as the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams, but potentially head of Burks when he returns. At the very least, Jefferson is a low-risk waiver-wire target for managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jahan Dotson a Waiver Wire Option Amid Rise in Snaps
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:00 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson has established himself as the No. 2 option behind Drake London, and last week's rise in snaps should give him some waiver wire appeal heading into Week 10. Dotson played 84% of the snaps in Week 9, which was his second-highest mark of the season (behind an 85% snap share in Week 6). Although the increased playing time only amounted to two catches on Sunday, he now has a respectable 15 targets over his last four games. He also has at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his last four games, demonstrating an increased rapport with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. While Dotson isn't the flashiest name, his big-play ability and increased role in Atlanta's offense should make him an appealing waiver wire target for receiver-needy managers in 14+ team leagues this week. He also has the potential to make an immediate impact, with the Falcons likely needing to throw the ball a lot in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Laquon Treadwell the New Featured Receiver in Indianapolis
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 12:56 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has maintained a large snap share throughout the season, and he has emerged as a priority waiver wire target in deeper fantasy leagues with 12+ teams. The 31-year-old is in the mix to operate as the Colts' No. 1 receiver after they traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen on Tuesday. Treadwell will compete with Anthony Gould and Ashton Dulin for more targets, but the 31-year-old is presumably the early favorite to lead the wide receiver room because of his snap volume this season. He peaked at a 93% snap share in Week 6, and he played 81% of the snaps (albeit without a catch) this past Sunday against Dallas. Although tight end Tyler Warren should be quarterback Daniel Jones' favorite target going forward, Treadwell is the Colts wide receiver to roster in fantasy football after the trade deadline. He even has immediate WR3/flex upside in 14+ team leagues, especially in a relatively soft Week 10 matchup against Miami.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brandin Cooks Still a Deep-League Stash Despite New Competition
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks has the potential to be a deep-league stash in fantasy football, even after the team acquired veteran Keenan Allen at Tuesday's trade deadline. Cooks' snap share dropped to a modest 44% in Week 9, but his two receptions marked a season-high across five games since signing with the Niners. Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Demarcus Robinson occupied larger roles on Sunday with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) sidelined, and they (plus Allen) should maintain large workloads if Evans and Samuel sit out Week 10. It's still a bit too early to tell which of the 49ers' many injured players will have a chance to play this weekend, but the role that Cooks has carved out is certainly not insignificant. He is worth considering on waivers in deeper leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Is a Stash Option After Productive Performance
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 11:22 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues, but the rookie is coming off of a productive performance in a 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Sadiq caught all four of his targets for 49 yards against the Chiefs and ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, behind only wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Sadiq saw two more targets and three more receptions than fellow tight end Mason Taylor, while out-gaining Taylor 49 yards to 11 yards. Through nine games in 2026, Sadiq has caught 21 passes (on 31 targets) for 235 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and a touchdown, while adding a three-yard rushing touchdown. Sadiq and the Jets have a Week 10 matchup against a Buffalo Bills defense that allows 238.8 passing yards per game (29th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, 7.4 fantasy points per game (14th in the NFL). Sadiq could garner consideration as a deep-league bench stash, and he remains a strong player in dynasty formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Greg Dulcich Is Not a Strong Streaming Option for Week 10
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 11:03 PM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has not had a very productive 2026 season, recording 24 receptions for 270 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns through eight games. He is second on the team in targets and receptions, and third in receiving yards, but the 1-7 Dolphins have struggled throughout the season. Most recently, Dulcich tallied just two catches (on four targets) for 14 yards in a 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Additionally, Miami quarterback Malik Willis (groin) was placed on IR on Nov. 10 due to a groin injury. Kyle McCord is expected to take over as Miami's starting quarterback. According to RotoBaller, Dulcich averages 5.1 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats. Dulcich ranks as RotoBaller's No. 30 tight end for Week 10, with the Dolphins playing the Indianapolis Colts. He is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues, and there is no need for fantasy managers to add him.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference