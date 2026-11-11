Giants Called the Falcons About Acquiring Bijan Robinson
Nov 11, 2026, 9:07 AM ETThe New York Giants reportedly called the Atlanta Falcons to inquire about trading for star running back Bijan Robinson, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. New York was involved in trade discussions for several star players, including Jeffrey Simmons, Jonathan Taylor, and DeForest Buckner, who ultimately landed elsewhere. Although there were no reports that the Falcons made Robinson available, the Giants explored the possibility as they looked to add an elite piece to their offense. For the remainder of the 2026 season, New York will roll with second-year running back Cam Skattebo, veteran Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who is currently on injured reserve. Fantasy managers with Skattebo can breathe a sigh of relief after he survived the trade deadline, despite speculation that the Giants could bring in a star running back.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Deshaun Watson Starts vs. Texans Over Shedeur Sanders
Breaking: Deshaun Watson will start Sunday vs. the #Texans over Shedeur Sanders: https://t.co/nh2hQcXOES— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 11, 2026, 8:45 AM ET
Tutu Atwell's Target Share About to Take Off?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:11 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell. Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua. Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Van Jefferson's Volume Takes Off as Fantasy Appeal Grows
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:06 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Van Jefferson has emerged as an intriguing waiver wire target after an impressive performance in Week 9. In the Commanders' second game without Terry McLaurin (knee), Jefferson saw his snap share soar to 58%, up from 12% the week prior. Additionally, after not catching a pass in his first two games with Washington, Jefferson broke out with seven targets, five catches, 58 receiving yards, and one touchdown on Sunday against his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible that this was a one-time fluke for the veteran pass catcher, and he may cool off when Treylon Burks (foot) returns to the mix. However, given that the Commanders' receiver room is wide open with McLaurin on injured reserve, Jefferson could also maintain his fantasy appeal going forward. He should be in the mix to operate as the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams, but potentially head of Burks when he returns. At the very least, Jefferson is a low-risk waiver-wire target for managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jahan Dotson a Waiver Wire Option Amid Rise in Snaps
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:00 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson has established himself as the No. 2 option behind Drake London, and last week's rise in snaps should give him some waiver wire appeal heading into Week 10. Dotson played 84% of the snaps in Week 9, which was his second-highest mark of the season (behind an 85% snap share in Week 6). Although the increased playing time only amounted to two catches on Sunday, he now has a respectable 15 targets over his last four games. He also has at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his last four games, demonstrating an increased rapport with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. While Dotson isn't the flashiest name, his big-play ability and increased role in Atlanta's offense should make him an appealing waiver wire target for receiver-needy managers in 14+ team leagues this week. He also has the potential to make an immediate impact, with the Falcons likely needing to throw the ball a lot in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Laquon Treadwell the New Featured Receiver in Indianapolis
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 12:56 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has maintained a large snap share throughout the season, and he has emerged as a priority waiver wire target in deeper fantasy leagues with 12+ teams. The 31-year-old is in the mix to operate as the Colts' No. 1 receiver after they traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen on Tuesday. Treadwell will compete with Anthony Gould and Ashton Dulin for more targets, but the 31-year-old is presumably the early favorite to lead the wide receiver room because of his snap volume this season. He peaked at a 93% snap share in Week 6, and he played 81% of the snaps (albeit without a catch) this past Sunday against Dallas. Although tight end Tyler Warren should be quarterback Daniel Jones' favorite target going forward, Treadwell is the Colts wide receiver to roster in fantasy football after the trade deadline. He even has immediate WR3/flex upside in 14+ team leagues, especially in a relatively soft Week 10 matchup against Miami.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brandin Cooks Still a Deep-League Stash Despite New Competition
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks has the potential to be a deep-league stash in fantasy football, even after the team acquired veteran Keenan Allen at Tuesday's trade deadline. Cooks' snap share dropped to a modest 44% in Week 9, but his two receptions marked a season-high across five games since signing with the Niners. Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Demarcus Robinson occupied larger roles on Sunday with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) sidelined, and they (plus Allen) should maintain large workloads if Evans and Samuel sit out Week 10. It's still a bit too early to tell which of the 49ers' many injured players will have a chance to play this weekend, but the role that Cooks has carved out is certainly not insignificant. He is worth considering on waivers in deeper leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Is a Stash Option After Productive Performance
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 11:22 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues, but the rookie is coming off of a productive performance in a 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Sadiq caught all four of his targets for 49 yards against the Chiefs and ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, behind only wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Sadiq saw two more targets and three more receptions than fellow tight end Mason Taylor, while out-gaining Taylor 49 yards to 11 yards. Through nine games in 2026, Sadiq has caught 21 passes (on 31 targets) for 235 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and a touchdown, while adding a three-yard rushing touchdown. Sadiq and the Jets have a Week 10 matchup against a Buffalo Bills defense that allows 238.8 passing yards per game (29th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, 7.4 fantasy points per game (14th in the NFL). Sadiq could garner consideration as a deep-league bench stash, and he remains a strong player in dynasty formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Greg Dulcich Is Not a Strong Streaming Option for Week 10
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 11:03 PM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has not had a very productive 2026 season, recording 24 receptions for 270 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns through eight games. He is second on the team in targets and receptions, and third in receiving yards, but the 1-7 Dolphins have struggled throughout the season. Most recently, Dulcich tallied just two catches (on four targets) for 14 yards in a 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Additionally, Miami quarterback Malik Willis (groin) was placed on IR on Nov. 10 due to a groin injury. Kyle McCord is expected to take over as Miami's starting quarterback. According to RotoBaller, Dulcich averages 5.1 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats. Dulcich ranks as RotoBaller's No. 30 tight end for Week 10, with the Dolphins playing the Indianapolis Colts. He is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues, and there is no need for fantasy managers to add him.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Could Kendre Miller be the New No. 2 Running Back in Dallas?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 10:47 PM ETRunning back Kendre Miller visited the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, and according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are expected to sign him to the team's practice squad. With Tyler Goodson (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury, Miller has a chance to immediately play a significant role behind starter Javonte Williams. Williams is currently the only healthy running back listed on Dallas' roster, so Miller has a clear path to the No. 2 role in the running game for the Cowboys, but he will reportedly begin his tenure by spending some time on the practice squad as he familiarizes himself with a new team and new playbook. Miller was released by the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7. In six games with the Saints in 2026, Miller recorded 57 carries for 159 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding nine receptions (on 13 targets) for 37 yards (4.1 yards per reception). Miller now has some fantasy football value as the direct handcuff to Williams, and he will likely earn a few touches of his own, but his exact workload will be worth monitoring.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalen Royals Likely Not on Waiver-Wire Radar for Week 10
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 10:30 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals caught two passes for 18 yards in a Week 9 win over the New York Jets. He has tallied eight total receptions (on 14 targets) for 63 yards (7.9 yards per reception) and one touchdown in 2026. In terms of targets, Royals has worked behind tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray, running backs Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson, and wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy (hamstring) this season. Things didn't get any clearer for Royals on Tuesday, as the Chiefs acquired wideout Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the trade deadline. There is a chance that Royals could see a slight uptick in opportunities in a Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, with Worthy dealing with a hamstring issue and being considered "day-to-day," and Downs needing to get acclimated to his new team and playbook. However, Royals is currently rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 98 wide receiver for Week 10 (half PPR). He is way off the fantasy radar, and there is probably no need to add him until he proves he can be productive.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Michael Pittman Jr. is Worth Stashing with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:54 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is hopeful to get back on the field for the Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittman has been out since October 10 due to a foot injury. He has resumed running and is hopeful to play for the first time since Week 4 on Sunday. Through three games, Pittman has recorded seven receptions for 89 yards and zero touchdowns. He figures to be significantly involved in the passing attack once he gets back on the field. It's unclear if he'll return this week, but it sounds like Pittman is getting closer to a return. Fantasy managers in need of help at wideout and are willing to be patient should consider adding Pittman this week.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
AJ Barner is Gaining Traction Following Two-Touchdown Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:49 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner gave fantasy managers a nice performance during last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Barner hauled in two of his four targets for seven yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball three times for three yards and scored another touchdown on the ground. He hasn't been a huge factor in the offense this season, but hopefully this two-touchdown game will get him more involved going forward. The 24-year-old should remain on the TE2 radar ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Fantasy managers in need of an option because of injuries or bye weeks should consider adding Barner this week.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dohnte Meyers is Intriguing Dynasty Stash
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:35 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers has shown flashes during the first half of his rookie campaign. Through eight games, Meyers has hauled in 18 of his 26 targets for 222 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. The 26-year-old has played well at times, but his overall ceiling is limited with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ahead of him on the depth chart. Meyers has been locked into the third wideout role with Andrei Iosivas (thumb) on the Injured Reserve. He has taken advantage of it with five receptions for 81 yards over his last two games. His upside is limited with two star receivers ahead of him, but there is some stash value in dynasty leagues with Meyers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Smith a Deep-League Stash Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:26 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith is back with the team after being waived in early October. Following a handful of injuries, the Rams signed Smith off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Tuesday. The Rams are in need of bodies at wideout with Puka Nacua (knee), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) all sidelined right now. So far this season, Smith has only seen one target, and he hasn't taken any offensive snaps since Week 3. The 29-year-old will probably only be depth for the Rams, but he could take some offensive snaps. Fantasy managers in deep leagues might want to consider stashing him with the Rams having multiple receivers out.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ashton Dulin is Worth Stashing Following Trade Deadline
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:15 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin is expected to see an increased role following Tuesday's trade deadline. The Colts made some moves at the deadline and traded both Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. Now, Dulin might be the top or second target in Indy following the trades. This season, Dulin has recorded four receptions for 84 yards with one touchdown in eight games. He has been buried on the depth chart, so his impact has been minimal. The expectation is that he's going to see increased opportunities down the stretch of the season. The 29-year-old could be worth stashing in deep leagues with his role likely expanding.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 7:48 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints are taking a wait-and-see approach on running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) as far as his return from Injured Reserve to play in Week 10 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. "We'll see," head coach Kellen Moore said. "He's progressing well. We'll gather some more information and make a decision." Etienne was eligible to come off the IR to play in last week's overtime win over the Cleveland Browns, but the Saints decided he needed another week to recover. He has not played since the Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Etienne is only 34 yards shy of quarterback Tyler Shough's team-leading 162 yards on the ground this year. If Etienne returns to practice on Wednesday, the 27-year-old will have a good chance to return as the Saints' lead back this weekend in a plus matchup against Carolina. Before his hamstring injury, the former Jaguars RB had 128 rushing yards on 30 carries while adding 11 catches for 51 yards in three games. Etienne could be eased back in when he is activated from IR, but he still remains the best bet to lead New Orleans in backfield touches and scrimmage yards when all is said and done in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Luke Johnson
Patriots Quiet at This Year's Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 7:30 PM ETThe New England Patriots did not make any trades at this year's NFL deadline on Tuesday, sources told Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Despite plenty of injuries on offense, primarily at wide receiver and running back, the Patriots took a standstill approach at Tuesday's deadline and did not make any moves. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is expected to miss several weeks, while RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) could miss a third straight game this weekend in Germany against the Detroit Lions due to a neurological condition. If both Stevenson and Henderson are unavailable, Corey Kiner would become New England's RB1. Star receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) could also miss another game this weekend. The Patriots were hesitant to part with future draft capital after trading a 2028 first-rounder and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for Brown in the offseason. Additionally, they were operating with only around $5 million in remaining salary cap space for the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan
Jets Keep Will McDonald Past the Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 7:20 PM ETNew York Jets defensive end Will McDonald put in a request to be traded before Tuesday's NFL deadline, but the Jets did not oblige him and did not trade him, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Cornerback Nahshon Wright remains on the roster, too, which is a mild surprise, according to Rosenblatt. McDonald has not been as productive in 2026 for the Jets while losing playing time to both David Bailey and Kingsley Enagbare. The 27-year-old former 15th overall pick in 2023 from Iowa State has 16 tackles (seven solo), three sacks, two tackles for loss, seven QB hits, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in nine games so far in 2026 in his fourth year in the NFL. McDonald was much more productive over the last two seasons for Gang Green, recording 18.5 sacks in 32 games played for the Jets. Despite being 2-7 as they head into a Week 10 divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills, the Jets chose to stand pat at this year's trade deadline, with their biggest non-move coming in the form of retaining star running back Breece Hall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Steelers Explored Trades for Brian Thomas Jr., Other Receivers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 7:12 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers had discussions about a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs, and Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley, sources told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Thomas and Ridley were not traded at Tuesday's NFL deadline, while Downs was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs. Thomas was a popular name leading up to the deadline, but the Jaguars never seemed all that interested in trading the former first-rounder despite him falling out of favor in the passing game in 2026 in his third year in the league. Instead of sending the 24-year-old pass-catcher away, the Jaguars sent plenty of draft capital to the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints on Monday for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, defensive back Jessie Bates III, and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, respectively. Fantasy managers still holding Thomas would have preferred he be traded out of town after catching only 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the first eight games of 2026. In the last four games, Thomas has put up three donuts for fantasy managers and has caught just one pass on seven targets for 12 yards. Thomas is impossible to trust in starting fantasy lineups in Week 10 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Gerry Dulac
Broncos Acquire Linebacker Daiyan Henley From Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 7:02 PM ETThe Denver Broncos acquired linebacker Daiyan Henley from the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday, a source told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Broncos sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chargers for Henley, who is in the final year of his rookie deal in 2026. The soon-to-be 27-year-old Henley will not be a big salary cap hit. The Broncos already have linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but they have been seeking depth for a defense that currently ranks 23rd in the NFL against the run. The Broncos were also interested in trading for Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard, but they did not meet the Colts' and Titans' asking prices and stood pat at the RB position. Singleton is among one of the best tackling linebackers in the league, but the Broncos want to take some pressure off him, as the 32-year-old leads all defensive players with 617 snaps played over the first nine weeks. Henley will allow Denver to give Singleton some more rest going forward. The 26-year-old former third-rounder from Washington State had a team-high 51 tackles for the Chargers in eight games before being traded and was also the Bolts' leading tackler in each of the last two seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport