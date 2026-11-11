De'Zhaun Stribling Worth Stashing in Deeper Leagues
Nov 11, 2026, 10:08 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) remains on injured reserve following surgery. The second-round rookie out of Ole Miss impressed during training camp and earned a starting role before suffering the injury in Week 1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to have Stribling back in December, though he may need time to work his way into the offense. San Francisco has dealt with receiver injuries all season, which could create opportunities when Stribling returns. The rookie has yet to record an NFL reception, leaving plenty of uncertainty about his fantasy value down the stretch. Managers in deeper leagues can consider using an open IR spot on Stribling, but he's not worth holding on an active roster in most redraft formats.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Aaron Rodgers Offers Streaming Upside in Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:04 AM ETPittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers carries some streaming appeal for his Week 10 matchup against Cincinnati. It's a pretty average matchup for a fantasy quarterback, but we've already seen this matchup once this season, and Rodgers delivered big in that contest. Back in Week 3, Rodgers completed 19 of his 34 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off once, and he finished with a season-high 10 rushing yards on three attempts. He's completed just 60.8% of his passes on the season, but for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns - he has six interceptions, while rushing for 23 yards on 12 attempts. Rodgers has been a solid fantasy option this season. Coming off his bye week and going into a matchup he's already had success in, that makes Rodgers worth possibly streaming in any fantasy league setup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kevin Coleman Jr. Facing Uphill Battle for Fantasy Relevance
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:56 AM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has yet to establish himself as a fantasy-relevant option this season. In eight games, Coleman has caught eight of 21 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and added 16 yards on one carry. Since Caleb Douglas returned from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain, Coleman's snaps have decreased, and he has played just 19% of snaps over the last three games. Now, starting quarterback Malik Willis (groin) is being placed on injured reserve, which means backup Kyle McCord will start moving forward. The Dolphins' offense ranks 31st in passing yards this season. With the crowded receiving room, including Douglas, Malik Washington, and Chris Bell, and the team's struggles in the passing game, Coleman remains off the fantasy radar until proven otherwise.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:40 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams hope star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee/toe) will be back around Week 14 or Week 15, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Nacua suffered an MCL and PCL sprain, along with turf toe, in the 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua would likely be placed on injured reserve, which would cost the star wideout the next four games. With the Rams' bye week coming up in Week 11, the earliest Nacua could return is Week 14, which appears to be the target date. In seven games, Nacua has hauled in 70 of 93 targets for 715 yards, with four touchdowns, while adding seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground. With both Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, receivers Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and rookie CJ Daniels will need to step up in their place.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
The Chargers Declined At Least One Trade Offer for Ladd McConkey
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:35 AM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers declined a call about wide receiver Ladd McConkey's availability, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Sources also believe the Los Angeles Rams made the call on McConkey's status, but the Chargers said no. In six games, McConkey has hauled in 17 of 24 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown, while leaving three games early due to injury. Prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans, McConkey dealt with back spasms during pregame warmups. Although he was listed as active, he did not play a snap in the 44-22 loss. Despite being 0-8, they have declared they are not giving up on this season, and, unfortunately for McConkey, he's not startable in most fantasy formats given the current state of the Chargers offense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Cowboys Did Not Receive Any Calls on George Pickens
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:23 AM ETThe Dallas Cowboys did not receive any calls about wide receiver George Pickens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler reported that Pickens is happy in Dallas, doesn't want to be traded, and that the team has no plans to deal him at the deadline. In 2026, Pickens has regressed from his 2025 breakout, hauling in just 39 of 62 targets for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. After averaging 14.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game last season, Pickens is now averaging 10.6 points so far in 2026, which ranks 25th among wide receivers. While the Cowboys' offense has struggled for most of this season, Pickens and the offense should bounce back. Fantasy managers should consider the wideout a buy-low candidate as he looks to finish the 2026 season on a high note.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Deshaun Watson Will Start in Week 10 Over Shedeur Sanders
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:13 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns will start quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, according to Mary Kay Cabot. Watson suffered a concussion in Week 8's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, prompting second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders to start in Week 9. Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and added 28 rushing yards on 10 carries. Although the Browns lost in overtime to the New Orleans Saints, speculation around the league suggested the team would roll with Sanders for the foreseeable future. However, the Browns will continue to start Watson, who has had a bounce-back season in 2026. In eight games, he has completed 163 of 249 passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions, while adding 217 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Fantasy managers should still view Watson as a low-end QB2, while the rest of the offense should retain their value.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Giants Called the Falcons About Acquiring Bijan Robinson
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:07 AM ETThe New York Giants reportedly called the Atlanta Falcons to inquire about trading for star running back Bijan Robinson, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. New York was involved in trade discussions for several star players, including Jeffrey Simmons, Jonathan Taylor, and DeForest Buckner, who ultimately landed elsewhere. Although there were no reports that the Falcons made Robinson available, the Giants explored the possibility as they looked to add an elite piece to their offense. For the remainder of the 2026 season, New York will roll with second-year running back Cam Skattebo, veteran Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who is currently on injured reserve. Fantasy managers with Skattebo can breathe a sigh of relief after he survived the trade deadline, despite speculation that the Giants could bring in a star running back.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPN
Tutu Atwell's Target Share About to Take Off?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:11 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell. Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua. Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Van Jefferson's Volume Takes Off as Fantasy Appeal Grows
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:06 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Van Jefferson has emerged as an intriguing waiver wire target after an impressive performance in Week 9. In the Commanders' second game without Terry McLaurin (knee), Jefferson saw his snap share soar to 58%, up from 12% the week prior. Additionally, after not catching a pass in his first two games with Washington, Jefferson broke out with seven targets, five catches, 58 receiving yards, and one touchdown on Sunday against his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible that this was a one-time fluke for the veteran pass catcher, and he may cool off when Treylon Burks (foot) returns to the mix. However, given that the Commanders' receiver room is wide open with McLaurin on injured reserve, Jefferson could also maintain his fantasy appeal going forward. He should be in the mix to operate as the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams, but potentially head of Burks when he returns. At the very least, Jefferson is a low-risk waiver-wire target for managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jahan Dotson a Waiver Wire Option Amid Rise in Snaps
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 1:00 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson has established himself as the No. 2 option behind Drake London, and last week's rise in snaps should give him some waiver wire appeal heading into Week 10. Dotson played 84% of the snaps in Week 9, which was his second-highest mark of the season (behind an 85% snap share in Week 6). Although the increased playing time only amounted to two catches on Sunday, he now has a respectable 15 targets over his last four games. He also has at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his last four games, demonstrating an increased rapport with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. While Dotson isn't the flashiest name, his big-play ability and increased role in Atlanta's offense should make him an appealing waiver wire target for receiver-needy managers in 14+ team leagues this week. He also has the potential to make an immediate impact, with the Falcons likely needing to throw the ball a lot in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Laquon Treadwell the New Featured Receiver in Indianapolis
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 12:56 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has maintained a large snap share throughout the season, and he has emerged as a priority waiver wire target in deeper fantasy leagues with 12+ teams. The 31-year-old is in the mix to operate as the Colts' No. 1 receiver after they traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen on Tuesday. Treadwell will compete with Anthony Gould and Ashton Dulin for more targets, but the 31-year-old is presumably the early favorite to lead the wide receiver room because of his snap volume this season. He peaked at a 93% snap share in Week 6, and he played 81% of the snaps (albeit without a catch) this past Sunday against Dallas. Although tight end Tyler Warren should be quarterback Daniel Jones' favorite target going forward, Treadwell is the Colts wide receiver to roster in fantasy football after the trade deadline. He even has immediate WR3/flex upside in 14+ team leagues, especially in a relatively soft Week 10 matchup against Miami.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brandin Cooks Still a Deep-League Stash Despite New Competition
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 11, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks has the potential to be a deep-league stash in fantasy football, even after the team acquired veteran Keenan Allen at Tuesday's trade deadline. Cooks' snap share dropped to a modest 44% in Week 9, but his two receptions marked a season-high across five games since signing with the Niners. Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Demarcus Robinson occupied larger roles on Sunday with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) sidelined, and they (plus Allen) should maintain large workloads if Evans and Samuel sit out Week 10. It's still a bit too early to tell which of the 49ers' many injured players will have a chance to play this weekend, but the role that Cooks has carved out is certainly not insignificant. He is worth considering on waivers in deeper leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Is a Stash Option After Productive Performance
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 11:22 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues, but the rookie is coming off of a productive performance in a 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Sadiq caught all four of his targets for 49 yards against the Chiefs and ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, behind only wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Sadiq saw two more targets and three more receptions than fellow tight end Mason Taylor, while out-gaining Taylor 49 yards to 11 yards. Through nine games in 2026, Sadiq has caught 21 passes (on 31 targets) for 235 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and a touchdown, while adding a three-yard rushing touchdown. Sadiq and the Jets have a Week 10 matchup against a Buffalo Bills defense that allows 238.8 passing yards per game (29th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, 7.4 fantasy points per game (14th in the NFL). Sadiq could garner consideration as a deep-league bench stash, and he remains a strong player in dynasty formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Greg Dulcich Is Not a Strong Streaming Option for Week 10
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 11:03 PM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has not had a very productive 2026 season, recording 24 receptions for 270 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns through eight games. He is second on the team in targets and receptions, and third in receiving yards, but the 1-7 Dolphins have struggled throughout the season. Most recently, Dulcich tallied just two catches (on four targets) for 14 yards in a 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Additionally, Miami quarterback Malik Willis (groin) was placed on IR on Nov. 10 due to a groin injury. Kyle McCord is expected to take over as Miami's starting quarterback. According to RotoBaller, Dulcich averages 5.1 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats. Dulcich ranks as RotoBaller's No. 30 tight end for Week 10, with the Dolphins playing the Indianapolis Colts. He is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues, and there is no need for fantasy managers to add him.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Could Kendre Miller be the New No. 2 Running Back in Dallas?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 10:47 PM ETRunning back Kendre Miller visited the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, and according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are expected to sign him to the team's practice squad. With Tyler Goodson (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury, Miller has a chance to immediately play a significant role behind starter Javonte Williams. Williams is currently the only healthy running back listed on Dallas' roster, so Miller has a clear path to the No. 2 role in the running game for the Cowboys, but he will reportedly begin his tenure by spending some time on the practice squad as he familiarizes himself with a new team and new playbook. Miller was released by the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7. In six games with the Saints in 2026, Miller recorded 57 carries for 159 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding nine receptions (on 13 targets) for 37 yards (4.1 yards per reception). Miller now has some fantasy football value as the direct handcuff to Williams, and he will likely earn a few touches of his own, but his exact workload will be worth monitoring.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalen Royals Likely Not on Waiver-Wire Radar for Week 10
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 10, 2026, 10:30 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals caught two passes for 18 yards in a Week 9 win over the New York Jets. He has tallied eight total receptions (on 14 targets) for 63 yards (7.9 yards per reception) and one touchdown in 2026. In terms of targets, Royals has worked behind tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray, running backs Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson, and wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy (hamstring) this season. Things didn't get any clearer for Royals on Tuesday, as the Chiefs acquired wideout Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the trade deadline. There is a chance that Royals could see a slight uptick in opportunities in a Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, with Worthy dealing with a hamstring issue and being considered "day-to-day," and Downs needing to get acclimated to his new team and playbook. However, Royals is currently rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 98 wide receiver for Week 10 (half PPR). He is way off the fantasy radar, and there is probably no need to add him until he proves he can be productive.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Michael Pittman Jr. is Worth Stashing with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:54 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is hopeful to get back on the field for the Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittman has been out since October 10 due to a foot injury. He has resumed running and is hopeful to play for the first time since Week 4 on Sunday. Through three games, Pittman has recorded seven receptions for 89 yards and zero touchdowns. He figures to be significantly involved in the passing attack once he gets back on the field. It's unclear if he'll return this week, but it sounds like Pittman is getting closer to a return. Fantasy managers in need of help at wideout and are willing to be patient should consider adding Pittman this week.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
AJ Barner is Gaining Traction Following Two-Touchdown Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:49 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner gave fantasy managers a nice performance during last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Barner hauled in two of his four targets for seven yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball three times for three yards and scored another touchdown on the ground. He hasn't been a huge factor in the offense this season, but hopefully this two-touchdown game will get him more involved going forward. The 24-year-old should remain on the TE2 radar ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Fantasy managers in need of an option because of injuries or bye weeks should consider adding Barner this week.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dohnte Meyers is Intriguing Dynasty Stash
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:35 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers has shown flashes during the first half of his rookie campaign. Through eight games, Meyers has hauled in 18 of his 26 targets for 222 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. The 26-year-old has played well at times, but his overall ceiling is limited with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ahead of him on the depth chart. Meyers has been locked into the third wideout role with Andrei Iosivas (thumb) on the Injured Reserve. He has taken advantage of it with five receptions for 81 yards over his last two games. His upside is limited with two star receivers ahead of him, but there is some stash value in dynasty leagues with Meyers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Smith a Deep-League Stash Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 10, 2026, 9:26 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith is back with the team after being waived in early October. Following a handful of injuries, the Rams signed Smith off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Tuesday. The Rams are in need of bodies at wideout with Puka Nacua (knee), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) all sidelined right now. So far this season, Smith has only seen one target, and he hasn't taken any offensive snaps since Week 3. The 29-year-old will probably only be depth for the Rams, but he could take some offensive snaps. Fantasy managers in deep leagues might want to consider stashing him with the Rams having multiple receivers out.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference