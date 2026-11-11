Patrick Mahomes a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Nov 11, 2026, 4:43 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is on track to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 after he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fantasy managers held their collective breath on Sunday when Mahomes injured his right elbow during a sack fumble, but he thankfully returned to action and finished out the game in the blowout victory over the New York Jets. An MRI exam ruled out any structural damage, and Mahomes practicing in full in the first session of the week means that he should be good to go this weekend against Atlanta. The two-time MVP has looked more like the Mahomes we are accustomed to seeing in his last two games, throwing for 563 yards and five touchdown passes without an interception, and he will have a nice matchup to try to make it three straight strong performances for his fantasy managers. He should be locked into starting lineups as a QB1 this weekend in Atlanta, especially with a new weapon in the passing game in Josh Downs, who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday at the trade deadline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam SchefterComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Chuba Hubbard Misses Practice on Wednesday for Rest
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:39 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) did not participate in his team's practice on Wednesday for rest reasons, per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340. Assuming he's back out on the practice field tomorrow, Hubbard should be on track to play in Carolina's Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The 27-year-old has had an excellent 2026 season so far, recording 786 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 160 touches across eight games. With Panthers RB2 Jonathon Brooks (groin) missing most of the season to this point after undergoing core muscle surgery, Hubbard has dominated the backfield work in Carolina. Brooks practiced in full on Wednesday and could be in line for an activation from Injured Reserve in the near future, which could cut into Hubbard's workload. Still, Hubbard remains a must-start fantasy running back as long as he's active in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Fox Sports Radio 1340 - Sheena Quick
Terrance Ferguson a DNP on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) will be listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, according to Stu Jackson of therams.com. Ferguson was initially placed on Injured Reserve in Week 3 with an ankle injury, but it appeared the second-year tight end was close to a return ahead of Los Angeles' Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders. However, Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week that is now expected to keep him out for at least the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With star Rams wideouts Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, toe) both sidelined by their own injury issues, Ferguson could have emerged as a lead pass-catcher in Los Angeles. Without him, the Rams will likely continue leaning on veteran tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson.--Will Brady
Source: therams.com - Stu Jackson
Xavier Worthy Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Xavier Worthy logs full practice on Wednesday (@Chiefs)— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:34 PM ET
Mike Evans Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) did not practice on Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Evans has not played since re-aggravating an existing Achilles injury during San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. While his status for the 49ers' Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has yet to be determined, it appears the veteran wide receiver could be trending toward a third straight missed game. Evans has been highly productive when on the field in 2026, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. If he's inactive in Week 10, 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins could have an opportunity to build on his breakout Week 9 performance.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
George Pickens Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice once again on Wednesday after he was seen doing individual drills, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was limited in practice all week before being ruled out for the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It was a good sign that he was on the field in the first practice of the week, but he might need to upgrade to a full showing before Friday if he wants to avoid another questionable tag going into Sunday's Week 10 game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old Pickens has taken a backseat to CeeDee Lamb so far in 2026, but he still has a useful 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns through the first nine weeks, and he will be on the WR2 radar again if he makes more progress in practice later this week and is cleared to return to action in Dallas this weekend. If Pickens is forced to miss a second straight game, Ryan Flournoy would once again be an intriguing flex option as the No. 2 receiver behind Lamb. Flournoy had two catches on three targets for 53 yards against the Colts with Pickens sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Travis Etienne Back at Practice, Expected to Be Listed Limited Wednesday
Travis Etienne (hamstring) was back practicing today. Looked pretty active. Would expect him to be listed as limited when the injury report comes out.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 11, 2026
Only players I didn't see participating were C Erik McCoy (biceps), RBs CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) and Alvin Kamara…
Nov 11, 2026, 4:26 PM ET
Deebo Samuel Sr. Says He Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Deebo Samuel said he feels like he’s ready to go vs Dallas this week. pic.twitter.com/ijKpVNA1LU— Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:26 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest) Did Not Practice Wednesday
The #Vikings first injury report of the week.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2026
The team did not hold a practice Wednesday and the report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/4l7gymoyjR
Nov 11, 2026, 4:24 PM ET
Deebo Samuel Sr. Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:23 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The veteran wideout has not played since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. Across five games before getting injured, Samuel Sr. recorded 16 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets. The 30-year-old also logged nine carries for 78 yards. With 49ers WR1 Mike Evans (Achilles) missing practice on Wednesday and reportedly unlikely to play in Week 10, Samuel Sr. could return to a lead role in his team's wide receiver room. If active, Samuel Sr. would be a borderline must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against Dallas.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Treylon Burks Cleared to Play Thursday
Commanders game status for Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/PiFdWwUdMk— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:20 PM ET
Jared Goff (chest) Limited at Practice Wednesday
Jared Goff listed as limited at Lions practice due to chest injury. https://t.co/omU318fEC1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:18 PM ET
Cam Skattebo, J.J. McCarthy Off the Injury Report for TNF
Giants Game Statuses for TNF— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 11, 2026
Questionable: LB Malik Harrison (Groin)
Out: None
Doubtful: None pic.twitter.com/yqSjrW30qG
Nov 11, 2026, 4:18 PM ET
A.J. Brown Spotted Heading to Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 4:15 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) was seen heading to the field Wednesday in practice gear with his ankle taped. New England's Week 10 injury report had yet to list his Wednesday participation. Brown missed all three practices last week and sat out the past two games after his knee flared up during Week 8 preparations. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Brown will travel to Munich for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Mike Reiss. Brown drew 10 targets and played 76.5% of New England's offensive snaps against the Jets in his first game back from injured reserve. He played 90.7% of the snaps against Chicago four days later and caught three passes in each game. In Brown's absence against Green Bay, Mack Hollins caught a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve, and DeMario Douglas led New England with nine targets and 102 receiving yards. Fantasy managers waiting on Brown should check the inactives before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff in Munich.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Giardi
Davante Adams Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:07 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are hopeful that wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will return after the Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers, according to The Athletic's Nate Atkins. The Rams have their bye in Week 11, so if Adams can hit that target, it means that he will only miss two more contests. The 33-year-old veteran had successful surgery on his left hamstring in late October after initially tweaking his hammy in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. He was given a six- to 10-week timetable, with the Rams all along hoping that Adams could potentially return after their Week 11 bye. It does not look like he will play against the Packers in Week 12, but barring a setback, he could be back for fantasy managers in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Rams are desperate for any reinforcements they can get in the passing game, with Puka Nacua (knee, toe) out until potentially Week 14 or 15, and Jordan Whittington and Terrance Ferguson also on Injured Reserve. Adams will not have much time to contribute for the rest of the year when he returns, but he could be back in just the right time for the fantasy playoffs. If he was dropped in any leagues, now is the time to pick him up and stash him in hopes that he can be an asset when it matters most. In six games before his hamstring injury, Adams caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Carson Beck to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after head coach Mike LaFleur named him the starter, Darren Urban reported. Arizona placed Gardner Minshew II on injured reserve Tuesday with a season-ending elbow injury after trading former starter Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore last week. Beck has yet to attempt a regular-season pass. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game before a rib injury sidelined him for the rest of the preseason. RotoBaller's early Week 10 rankings put Beck at QB28, making him a fill-in for Superflex managers short on starters. The Rams have allowed 6.4 yards per pass attempt through Week 9, and Beck will face them without wide receiver Michael Wilson, who went on injured reserve with a neck injury after catching 51 passes for 546 yards in eight games. Tight end Trey McBride caught seven passes for 53 yards on 70 of 72 offensive snaps in the first Rams meeting and added seven catches for 54 yards Sunday at Seattle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Darren Urban
Puka Nacua Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 3:57 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are not placing wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) on Injured Reserve because of roster mechanics, but he will be out for some time, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. A report earlier on Wednesday said that the Rams are optimistic that Nacua will be able to return in Week 14 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers or in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, and Terrance Ferguson are all already on IR, so the Rams are running out of pass-catchers in their passing game. If the Rams were to place Nacua on IR, he would still be required to miss at least four games, even though the Rams have their bye coming in Week 11. Fantasy managers will not get any roster relief themselves if Nacua is kept off IR, but he should remain stashed in all fantasy leagues as one of the best receivers in the NFL when he is healthy. The 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler caught 14 of 19 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown (his third week in a row with a score) in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 9, but he came out of that contest with an MCL/PCL issue in his knee and turf toe. It is a tough blow for fantasy managers and the Rams, but if he recovers quickly, Nacua could be back in the fold just in time for the fantasy playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Drew Lock Expected to Start Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) is expected to start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Mike Macdonald plans to give Jalen Milroe some first-team reps and manage Lock's throws much as he did last week when Lock had elbow tendinitis, according to Gregg Bell. Seattle listed Lock as limited all three days last week, beginning with Wednesday's walkthrough estimate. Lock said Thursday was his only throwing session in practice before he started in place of Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs), whom Macdonald described as week-to-week on Monday. Lock played through the oblique injury in the 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, completing 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He went 13-for-18 for 110 yards on throws released in under 2.5 seconds, including his touchdown to AJ Barner. The quick passing game helped Seattle avoid a sack, and running back Jadarian Price led the team with 54 receiving yards on four catches. If Lock starts, he's a QB2 option in Superflex leagues against a Las Vegas defense that has allowed 20 passing touchdowns through Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Steelers' Quiet Deadline Boosts Germie Bernard's Fantasy Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:27 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard has a better chance to keep his expanded role after the team stood pat at Tuesday's trade deadline. The Steelers discussed potential deals for Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Downs and Calvin Ridley, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bernard drew 11 targets in his first four games and 31 in four games since Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) went on injured reserve. He played 85% to 94% of the offensive snaps in those four games after playing fewer than half in three of the first four. Bernard caught eight of 10 targets for 57 yards over his last two games and went scoreless in both. He's a low-end flex option in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday night's visit to the Cincinnati Bengals if Pittman remains sidelined. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Pittman was getting close to returning, and the team still lists him on injured reserve. In the first meeting with Cincinnati, Pittman drew five targets and Bernard caught his only target for 14 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Practices in Full Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:15 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced in full Wednesday after the team opened his return window from injured reserve. He has missed six games since aggravating the injury late in the Week 2 win at Atlanta and remains on injured reserve as Carolina prepares to visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Brooks went from 19% of the offensive snaps in the opener against Chicago to 30% against Atlanta, where he ran five times for 16 yards and caught a pass. Chuba Hubbard played 65% of the snaps in that game and has played at least 89% in three of Carolina's last four games. Keep Brooks on the bench in Week 10 even if Carolina activates him. Trevor Etienne has played 12 offensive snaps and carried three times for eight yards over the past two games. Carolina also lists him as its lead punt returner for Week 10. Brooks handled the backup work when Etienne was on injured reserve, and the two have yet to dress for the same game this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Josh Downs Practicing With the Chiefs on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 3:12 PM ETWide receiver Josh Downs took part in his first practice as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. The Chiefs sent fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2027 to the Colts in exchange for Downs and a seventh-rounder on Tuesday. The 25-year-old will immediately give the Chiefs' passing game a boost alongside Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy (hamstring), and tight end Travis Kelce. The move to a much more dynamic offense under head coach Andy Reid should be a massive boost for Downs' fantasy football value after he failed to break out in an elevated role in the first nine weeks of 2026 with the Colts. Even with Alec Pierce (heel) out for most of the year, Downs caught 33 passes for 354 yards (10.7 yards per reception) and only one touchdown in nine games before the trade to KC. He will receive a big quarterback upgrade from Daniel Jones to Patrick Mahomes, and he will look to get off to a great start in his debut with the Chiefs this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Downs should be scooped up off the waiver wire in any league where he was dropped. RotoBaller has Downs ranked as the No. 41 WR for this week's game against the Falcons on the road.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick