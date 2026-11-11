Jared Goff Limited on Wednesday With Chest Injury
Nov 11, 2026, 5:21 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (chest) is on the team's Week 10 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a chest injury, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. It is something to keep an eye on as the Lions prepare for an international game in Munich, Germany, this Sunday against the New England Patriots, but there has been no indication that Goff is at risk of not playing overseas. We should have a clearer picture of the veteran signal-caller's status over the next two days. The 32-year-old was a disappointment in the Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins on the road on Sunday, going 17-for-25 for 170 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a game in which the Lions did not really have to air out the football. The game script should be a bit different on Sunday in Germany against the Patriots, as long as Goff is healthy, which should give him the opportunity for a bounce-back performance against the Pats. Goff enters Week 10 action as the QB13 in overall fantasy points, throwing for 2,134 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Start him with confidence in Week 10 against New England.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Josh AlperComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Treylon Burks Cleared to Play on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 5:10 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) did not practice on Wednesday, but he was cleared to play on Thursday night against the division-rival New York Giants, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Burks was also listed as a DNP on Monday, but he upgraded to a limited practice on Tuesday, and his DNP on Wednesday was part of the plan. The 26-year-old is ready to return to action after he was held out of Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to a foot injury. Burks' return is good news for quarterback Jayden Daniels as he navigates the rest of the season without Terry McLaurin (knee). The former first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans is worth stashing in deep leagues for depth at the position, but RotoBaller has him ranked as just the No. 64 fantasy WR for this week's clash against the Giants. Burks will battle for an expanded role the rest of the way in Washington, with rookie Antonio Williams behind veteran Stefon Diggs. He caught three of his five targets for a season-high 81 yards in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, but Burks has only 12 receptions on 22 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns in six games in his second season with the Commanders in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Travis Etienne Jr. Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 5:02 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was back at practice on Wednesday and looked pretty active, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Nowak expects Etienne to be listed as limited when Wednesday's report comes out. Etienne remains on Injured Reserve and has not played since the team's Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is getting closer to a return and could be activated in time to face the division-rival Carolina Panthers this Sunday if he does enough in practice this week. The 27-year-old was signed in the offseason to be the Saints' primary backfield option while ceding pass-catching duties to Alvin Kamara. Fantasy managers who scooped up Audric Estime off the waiver wire this week might be disappointed if Etienne makes his return this weekend, although the former first-rounder could be limited to a smaller package of plays after his injury layoff. Etienne is shaping up as an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers if he is back in the fold against Carolina. In his first three games with the Saints, he handled 30 carries for 128 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) while catching 11 of 13 targets for 51 yards in the passing game. Etienne is still searching for his first touchdown with New Orleans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
J.J. McCarthy Off the Injury Report for TNF
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 5:01 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. McCarthy suffered a hip injury during New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that briefly caused him to leave the game. However, the 23-year-old returned to finish that contest and is now in line to make his third straight start for the Giants in Week 10. McCarthy has been productive since being traded to New York, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts for 622 yards, one touchdown, and one interception across four games (two starts). He's also been involved in the run game, logging 51 rushing yards on nine carries. McCarthy may be a little more cautious with his legs coming off the injury, but he profiles as a solid QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues against the Commanders.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Cardinals Declined Trade Offer for Budda Baker from Bills
The #Cardinals decided not to trade Budda Baker to the #Bills, and I struggle to understand why not.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2026
Great chopping it up with my guy @CSimmsQB today. https://t.co/2nOnucQvVS pic.twitter.com/nLf6SWOlon
Nov 11, 2026, 5:00 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:51 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday with wrist and chest injuries. The Vikings did not hold a practice on Wednesday, though, and the report is an estimate. Hockenson apparently came out of the Monday night game a little beat up despite playing 83% of the snaps while catching four of his seven targets for 33 yards in the 23-6 loss. None of Minnesota's pass-catchers had much of a chance with veteran quarterback Carson Wentz struggling mightily to move the football through the air on Monday night in Minnesota, so fantasy managers should be thankful that the 29-year-old Hockenson actually had as good of a night as he did. We will now keep a close eye on Hockenson's status for the rest of the week as the Vikings get set to face off against the division-rival Green Bay Packers this Sunday. In Week 1 against Green Bay, Hockenson caught four of five targets for 36 yards and his first touchdown of the season. If he plays, he should get a fantasy boost with veteran QB Kirk Cousins returning to the team via trade on Tuesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Cam Skattebo Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and good to go for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Skattebo missed New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury, but he will return after just a one-game absence. Across seven games in 2026, Skattebo has recorded 494 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 109 touches. He had his best game of the season in his most recent appearance, logging 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Now that he will officially be active, Skattebo profiles as a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Jordyn Tyson Set for Increased Snaps This Week
Kellen Moore said Jordyn Tyson should get “a healthy dose more” snaps this week and they’ll work to a point where he’s not limited.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:46 PM ET
Patrick Mahomes a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:43 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is on track to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 after he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fantasy managers held their collective breath on Sunday when Mahomes injured his right elbow during a sack fumble, but he thankfully returned to action and finished out the game in the blowout victory over the New York Jets. An MRI exam ruled out any structural damage, and Mahomes practicing in full in the first session of the week means that he should be good to go this weekend against Atlanta. The two-time MVP has looked more like the Mahomes we are accustomed to seeing in his last two games, throwing for 563 yards and five touchdown passes without an interception, and he will have a nice matchup to try to make it three straight strong performances for his fantasy managers. He should be locked into starting lineups as a QB1 this weekend in Atlanta, especially with a new weapon in the passing game in Josh Downs, who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday at the trade deadline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Chuba Hubbard Misses Practice on Wednesday for Rest
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:39 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) did not participate in his team's practice on Wednesday for rest reasons, per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340. Assuming he's back out on the practice field tomorrow, Hubbard should be on track to play in Carolina's Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The 27-year-old has had an excellent 2026 season so far, recording 786 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 160 touches across eight games. With Panthers RB2 Jonathon Brooks (groin) missing most of the season to this point after undergoing core muscle surgery, Hubbard has dominated the backfield work in Carolina. Brooks practiced in full on Wednesday and could be in line for an activation from Injured Reserve in the near future, which could cut into Hubbard's workload. Still, Hubbard remains a must-start fantasy running back as long as he's active in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Fox Sports Radio 1340 - Sheena Quick
Terrance Ferguson a DNP on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) will be listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, according to Stu Jackson of therams.com. Ferguson was initially placed on Injured Reserve in Week 3 with an ankle injury, but it appeared the second-year tight end was close to a return ahead of Los Angeles' Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders. However, Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week that is now expected to keep him out for at least the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With star Rams wideouts Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, toe) both sidelined by their own injury issues, Ferguson could have emerged as a lead pass-catcher in Los Angeles. Without him, the Rams will likely continue leaning on veteran tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson.--Will Brady
Source: therams.com - Stu Jackson
Xavier Worthy Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Xavier Worthy logs full practice on Wednesday (@Chiefs)— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:34 PM ET
Mike Evans Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) did not practice on Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Evans has not played since re-aggravating an existing Achilles injury during San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. While his status for the 49ers' Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has yet to be determined, it appears the veteran wide receiver could be trending toward a third straight missed game. Evans has been highly productive when on the field in 2026, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. If he's inactive in Week 10, 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins could have an opportunity to build on his breakout Week 9 performance.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
George Pickens Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice once again on Wednesday after he was seen doing individual drills, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was limited in practice all week before being ruled out for the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It was a good sign that he was on the field in the first practice of the week, but he might need to upgrade to a full showing before Friday if he wants to avoid another questionable tag going into Sunday's Week 10 game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old Pickens has taken a backseat to CeeDee Lamb so far in 2026, but he still has a useful 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns through the first nine weeks, and he will be on the WR2 radar again if he makes more progress in practice later this week and is cleared to return to action in Dallas this weekend. If Pickens is forced to miss a second straight game, Ryan Flournoy would once again be an intriguing flex option as the No. 2 receiver behind Lamb. Flournoy had two catches on three targets for 53 yards against the Colts with Pickens sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Deebo Samuel Sr. Says He Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Deebo Samuel said he feels like he’s ready to go vs Dallas this week. pic.twitter.com/ijKpVNA1LU— Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:26 PM ET
Deebo Samuel Sr. Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:23 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The veteran wideout has not played since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. Across five games before getting injured, Samuel Sr. recorded 16 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets. The 30-year-old also logged nine carries for 78 yards. With 49ers WR1 Mike Evans (Achilles) missing practice on Wednesday and reportedly unlikely to play in Week 10, Samuel Sr. could return to a lead role in his team's wide receiver room. If active, Samuel Sr. would be a borderline must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against Dallas.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
A.J. Brown Spotted Heading to Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 4:15 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) was seen heading to the field Wednesday in practice gear with his ankle taped. New England's Week 10 injury report had yet to list his Wednesday participation. Brown missed all three practices last week and sat out the past two games after his knee flared up during Week 8 preparations. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Brown will travel to Munich for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Mike Reiss. Brown drew 10 targets and played 76.5% of New England's offensive snaps against the Jets in his first game back from injured reserve. He played 90.7% of the snaps against Chicago four days later and caught three passes in each game. In Brown's absence against Green Bay, Mack Hollins caught a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve, and DeMario Douglas led New England with nine targets and 102 receiving yards. Fantasy managers waiting on Brown should check the inactives before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff in Munich.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Giardi
Davante Adams Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:07 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are hopeful that wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will return after the Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers, according to The Athletic's Nate Atkins. The Rams have their bye in Week 11, so if Adams can hit that target, it means that he will only miss two more contests. The 33-year-old veteran had successful surgery on his left hamstring in late October after initially tweaking his hammy in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. He was given a six- to 10-week timetable, with the Rams all along hoping that Adams could potentially return after their Week 11 bye. It does not look like he will play against the Packers in Week 12, but barring a setback, he could be back for fantasy managers in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Rams are desperate for any reinforcements they can get in the passing game, with Puka Nacua (knee, toe) out until potentially Week 14 or 15, and Jordan Whittington and Terrance Ferguson also on Injured Reserve. Adams will not have much time to contribute for the rest of the year when he returns, but he could be back in just the right time for the fantasy playoffs. If he was dropped in any leagues, now is the time to pick him up and stash him in hopes that he can be an asset when it matters most. In six games before his hamstring injury, Adams caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Carson Beck to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after head coach Mike LaFleur named him the starter, Darren Urban reported. Arizona placed Gardner Minshew II on injured reserve Tuesday with a season-ending elbow injury after trading former starter Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore last week. Beck has yet to attempt a regular-season pass. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game before a rib injury sidelined him for the rest of the preseason. RotoBaller's early Week 10 rankings put Beck at QB28, making him a fill-in for Superflex managers short on starters. The Rams have allowed 6.4 yards per pass attempt through Week 9, and Beck will face them without wide receiver Michael Wilson, who went on injured reserve with a neck injury after catching 51 passes for 546 yards in eight games. Tight end Trey McBride caught seven passes for 53 yards on 70 of 72 offensive snaps in the first Rams meeting and added seven catches for 54 yards Sunday at Seattle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Darren Urban
Puka Nacua Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 3:57 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are not placing wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) on Injured Reserve because of roster mechanics, but he will be out for some time, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. A report earlier on Wednesday said that the Rams are optimistic that Nacua will be able to return in Week 14 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers or in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, and Terrance Ferguson are all already on IR, so the Rams are running out of pass-catchers in their passing game. If the Rams were to place Nacua on IR, he would still be required to miss at least four games, even though the Rams have their bye coming in Week 11. Fantasy managers will not get any roster relief themselves if Nacua is kept off IR, but he should remain stashed in all fantasy leagues as one of the best receivers in the NFL when he is healthy. The 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler caught 14 of 19 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown (his third week in a row with a score) in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 9, but he came out of that contest with an MCL/PCL issue in his knee and turf toe. It is a tough blow for fantasy managers and the Rams, but if he recovers quickly, Nacua could be back in the fold just in time for the fantasy playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Drew Lock Expected to Start Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) is expected to start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Mike Macdonald plans to give Jalen Milroe some first-team reps and manage Lock's throws much as he did last week when Lock had elbow tendinitis, according to Gregg Bell. Seattle listed Lock as limited all three days last week, beginning with Wednesday's walkthrough estimate. Lock said Thursday was his only throwing session in practice before he started in place of Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs), whom Macdonald described as week-to-week on Monday. Lock played through the oblique injury in the 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, completing 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He went 13-for-18 for 110 yards on throws released in under 2.5 seconds, including his touchdown to AJ Barner. The quick passing game helped Seattle avoid a sack, and running back Jadarian Price led the team with 54 receiving yards on four catches. If Lock starts, he's a QB2 option in Superflex leagues against a Las Vegas defense that has allowed 20 passing touchdowns through Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell