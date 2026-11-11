George Pickens Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Nov 11, 2026, 4:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice once again on Wednesday after he was seen doing individual drills, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was limited in practice all week before being ruled out for the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It was a good sign that he was on the field in the first practice of the week, but he might need to upgrade to a full showing before Friday if he wants to avoid another questionable tag going into Sunday's Week 10 game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old Pickens has taken a backseat to CeeDee Lamb so far in 2026, but he still has a useful 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns through the first nine weeks, and he will be on the WR2 radar again if he makes more progress in practice later this week and is cleared to return to action in Dallas this weekend. If Pickens is forced to miss a second straight game, Ryan Flournoy would once again be an intriguing flex option as the No. 2 receiver behind Lamb. Flournoy had two catches on three targets for 53 yards against the Colts with Pickens sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon MachotaComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Travis Etienne Back at Practice, Expected to Be Listed Limited Wednesday
Travis Etienne (hamstring) was back practicing today. Looked pretty active. Would expect him to be listed as limited when the injury report comes out.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 11, 2026
Only players I didn't see participating were C Erik McCoy (biceps), RBs CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) and Alvin Kamara…
Nov 11, 2026, 4:26 PM ET
Deebo Samuel Sr. Says He Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Deebo Samuel said he feels like he’s ready to go vs Dallas this week. pic.twitter.com/ijKpVNA1LU— Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:26 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest) Did Not Practice Wednesday
The #Vikings first injury report of the week.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2026
The team did not hold a practice Wednesday and the report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/4l7gymoyjR
Nov 11, 2026, 4:24 PM ET
Deebo Samuel Sr. Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 11, 2026, 4:23 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The veteran wideout has not played since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. Across five games before getting injured, Samuel Sr. recorded 16 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets. The 30-year-old also logged nine carries for 78 yards. With 49ers WR1 Mike Evans (Achilles) missing practice on Wednesday and reportedly unlikely to play in Week 10, Samuel Sr. could return to a lead role in his team's wide receiver room. If active, Samuel Sr. would be a borderline must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against Dallas.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Treylon Burks Cleared to Play Thursday
Commanders game status for Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/PiFdWwUdMk— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:20 PM ET
Jared Goff (chest) Limited at Practice Wednesday
Jared Goff listed as limited at Lions practice due to chest injury. https://t.co/omU318fEC1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 4:18 PM ET
Cam Skattebo, J.J. McCarthy Off the Injury Report for TNF
Giants Game Statuses for TNF— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 11, 2026
Questionable: LB Malik Harrison (Groin)
Out: None
Doubtful: None pic.twitter.com/yqSjrW30qG
Nov 11, 2026, 4:18 PM ET
Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) DNP Wednesday
Per Sean McVay, Rams players who will be listed as DNPs on today's estimated injury report:— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 11, 2026
OL Steve Avila (hamstring)
WR Puka Nacua (knee/toe)
CB Trent McDuffie (back)
S Kam Curl (toe)
TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring)
Nov 11, 2026, 4:17 PM ET
A.J. Brown Spotted Heading to Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 4:15 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) was seen heading to the field Wednesday in practice gear with his ankle taped. New England's Week 10 injury report had yet to list his Wednesday participation. Brown missed all three practices last week and sat out the past two games after his knee flared up during Week 8 preparations. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Brown will travel to Munich for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Mike Reiss. Brown drew 10 targets and played 76.5% of New England's offensive snaps against the Jets in his first game back from injured reserve. He played 90.7% of the snaps against Chicago four days later and caught three passes in each game. In Brown's absence against Green Bay, Mack Hollins caught a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve, and DeMario Douglas led New England with nine targets and 102 receiving yards. Fantasy managers waiting on Brown should check the inactives before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff in Munich.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Giardi
Davante Adams Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 4:07 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are hopeful that wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will return after the Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers, according to The Athletic's Nate Atkins. The Rams have their bye in Week 11, so if Adams can hit that target, it means that he will only miss two more contests. The 33-year-old veteran had successful surgery on his left hamstring in late October after initially tweaking his hammy in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. He was given a six- to 10-week timetable, with the Rams all along hoping that Adams could potentially return after their Week 11 bye. It does not look like he will play against the Packers in Week 12, but barring a setback, he could be back for fantasy managers in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Rams are desperate for any reinforcements they can get in the passing game, with Puka Nacua (knee, toe) out until potentially Week 14 or 15, and Jordan Whittington and Terrance Ferguson also on Injured Reserve. Adams will not have much time to contribute for the rest of the year when he returns, but he could be back in just the right time for the fantasy playoffs. If he was dropped in any leagues, now is the time to pick him up and stash him in hopes that he can be an asset when it matters most. In six games before his hamstring injury, Adams caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Carson Beck to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after head coach Mike LaFleur named him the starter, Darren Urban reported. Arizona placed Gardner Minshew II on injured reserve Tuesday with a season-ending elbow injury after trading former starter Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore last week. Beck has yet to attempt a regular-season pass. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game before a rib injury sidelined him for the rest of the preseason. RotoBaller's early Week 10 rankings put Beck at QB28, making him a fill-in for Superflex managers short on starters. The Rams have allowed 6.4 yards per pass attempt through Week 9, and Beck will face them without wide receiver Michael Wilson, who went on injured reserve with a neck injury after catching 51 passes for 546 yards in eight games. Tight end Trey McBride caught seven passes for 53 yards on 70 of 72 offensive snaps in the first Rams meeting and added seven catches for 54 yards Sunday at Seattle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Darren Urban
Puka Nacua Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 3:57 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are not placing wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) on Injured Reserve because of roster mechanics, but he will be out for some time, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. A report earlier on Wednesday said that the Rams are optimistic that Nacua will be able to return in Week 14 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers or in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, and Terrance Ferguson are all already on IR, so the Rams are running out of pass-catchers in their passing game. If the Rams were to place Nacua on IR, he would still be required to miss at least four games, even though the Rams have their bye coming in Week 11. Fantasy managers will not get any roster relief themselves if Nacua is kept off IR, but he should remain stashed in all fantasy leagues as one of the best receivers in the NFL when he is healthy. The 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler caught 14 of 19 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown (his third week in a row with a score) in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 9, but he came out of that contest with an MCL/PCL issue in his knee and turf toe. It is a tough blow for fantasy managers and the Rams, but if he recovers quickly, Nacua could be back in the fold just in time for the fantasy playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Drew Lock Expected to Start Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) is expected to start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Mike Macdonald plans to give Jalen Milroe some first-team reps and manage Lock's throws much as he did last week when Lock had elbow tendinitis, according to Gregg Bell. Seattle listed Lock as limited all three days last week, beginning with Wednesday's walkthrough estimate. Lock said Thursday was his only throwing session in practice before he started in place of Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs), whom Macdonald described as week-to-week on Monday. Lock played through the oblique injury in the 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, completing 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He went 13-for-18 for 110 yards on throws released in under 2.5 seconds, including his touchdown to AJ Barner. The quick passing game helped Seattle avoid a sack, and running back Jadarian Price led the team with 54 receiving yards on four catches. If Lock starts, he's a QB2 option in Superflex leagues against a Las Vegas defense that has allowed 20 passing touchdowns through Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Steelers' Quiet Deadline Boosts Germie Bernard's Fantasy Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:27 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard has a better chance to keep his expanded role after the team stood pat at Tuesday's trade deadline. The Steelers discussed potential deals for Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Downs and Calvin Ridley, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bernard drew 11 targets in his first four games and 31 in four games since Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) went on injured reserve. He played 85% to 94% of the offensive snaps in those four games after playing fewer than half in three of the first four. Bernard caught eight of 10 targets for 57 yards over his last two games and went scoreless in both. He's a low-end flex option in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday night's visit to the Cincinnati Bengals if Pittman remains sidelined. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Pittman was getting close to returning, and the team still lists him on injured reserve. In the first meeting with Cincinnati, Pittman drew five targets and Bernard caught his only target for 14 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Practices in Full Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 3:15 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced in full Wednesday after the team opened his return window from injured reserve. He has missed six games since aggravating the injury late in the Week 2 win at Atlanta and remains on injured reserve as Carolina prepares to visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Brooks went from 19% of the offensive snaps in the opener against Chicago to 30% against Atlanta, where he ran five times for 16 yards and caught a pass. Chuba Hubbard played 65% of the snaps in that game and has played at least 89% in three of Carolina's last four games. Keep Brooks on the bench in Week 10 even if Carolina activates him. Trevor Etienne has played 12 offensive snaps and carried three times for eight yards over the past two games. Carolina also lists him as its lead punt returner for Week 10. Brooks handled the backup work when Etienne was on injured reserve, and the two have yet to dress for the same game this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Josh Downs Practicing With the Chiefs on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 3:12 PM ETWide receiver Josh Downs took part in his first practice as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. The Chiefs sent fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2027 to the Colts in exchange for Downs and a seventh-rounder on Tuesday. The 25-year-old will immediately give the Chiefs' passing game a boost alongside Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy (hamstring), and tight end Travis Kelce. The move to a much more dynamic offense under head coach Andy Reid should be a massive boost for Downs' fantasy football value after he failed to break out in an elevated role in the first nine weeks of 2026 with the Colts. Even with Alec Pierce (heel) out for most of the year, Downs caught 33 passes for 354 yards (10.7 yards per reception) and only one touchdown in nine games before the trade to KC. He will receive a big quarterback upgrade from Daniel Jones to Patrick Mahomes, and he will look to get off to a great start in his debut with the Chiefs this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Downs should be scooped up off the waiver wire in any league where he was dropped. RotoBaller has Downs ranked as the No. 41 WR for this week's game against the Falcons on the road.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
George Pickens Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 2:42 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was seen going through individual drills during Wednesday's practice, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens might be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, but it is a good sign after he was inactive for Sunday's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The 25-year-old might need to upgrade to a full practice this week to avoid another questionable tag going into the weekend, but he appears to be in better shape this week than he was last week as he tries to return for Sunday's Week 10 showdown at home against the San Francisco 49ers. After last year's breakout in his first year in Dallas, Pickens has been productive but not quite as good, catching 39 passes for 533 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in eight games played. Teammate CeeDee Lamb has once again taken over as the Cowboys' WR1 through nine weeks. It does not mean that Pickens cannot improve in the second half, though, after the Cowboys hung on to the former second-rounder at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. If Pickens returns this weekend, he will be back on the WR2 radar, while Ryan Flournoy will have a lowered ceiling and floor as Dallas' WR3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
A.J. Brown Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 2:35 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday that wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) is traveling with the team to Germany for their Week 10 showdown against the Detroit Lions, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. After already spending time on Injured Reserve in his first year with the Pats due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the 29-year-old Pro Bowler has missed the last two games due to an ongoing knee issue. The fact that he is making the trip to Munich, though, gives fantasy managers hope that he will return in a great matchup against the Lions' defense. DeMario Douglas has become the team's most trustworthy wideout for fantasy purposes in Brown's absence this year, but he will see his target volume drop once Brown returns. We will keep a close eye on Brown's practice status this week to give us a better idea of how good a chance he has to play overseas. The former second-rounder in 2019 by the Tennessee Titans has been a massive fantasy bust so far in 2026, but if he can put his knee injury in the rearview mirror for the second half, he could turn things around as quarterback Drake Maye's top downfield target. Brown has only nine catches in three games this year for 101 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and zero touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Micah Parsons Not at Practice on Wednesday Due to Illness
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 2:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the plan is for All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee, illness) to do team drills in practice this week, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. However, Parsons is not at practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Parsons, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has yet to play in 2026 after tearing his ACL in December of last year, had his 21-day practice window opened last week. If the 27-year-old can return to practice later this week, he will have a shot at being officially activated from IR to play this Sunday against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Despite not playing in the first nine weeks of the 2026 season, Parsons should be rostered in all IDP fantasy football leagues as a game-changing defensive line asset when he is healthy. The five-time Pro Bowler has 65 sacks in his five NFL seasons, and he was on pace for a new career high in that category last year in his first season with Green Bay before he injured his knee. Parsons had 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 14 games in his first year with Green Bay. His return will make the Packers' pass rush much more dynamic.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Patrick Mahomes in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 2:13 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) said he was relieved by the MRI results on his right elbow after he took a hard hit in Sunday's Week 9 win over the New York Jets, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. "I feel like I'm in a great spot. Now, it's just about pain and pain management. I'll do my best to be in the best position possible," Mahomes said. The two-time MVP signal-caller suffered a sprained/strained right elbow against the Jets, but he was able to practice in full on Wednesday and should be fine to play in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons after he returned to Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets. Mahomes went 23-for-31 in the contest for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 563 passing yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the team's last two games against the Jets and Denver Broncos, and he was given a new weapon at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, when the Chiefs acquired receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. Against a Falcons defense that was just picked apart by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes will be in QB1 territory in fantasy football despite injuring his right elbow last Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: A to Z Sports - Charles Goldman