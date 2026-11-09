Konnor Griffin Carries Five-Category Upside into 2027
Nov 9, 2026, 11:39 AM ETPittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin had an up-and-down season as a rookie in 2026. The 20-year-old was productive for a very young player when healthy, hitting .272/.324/.404 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 43 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. However, he spent a significant chunk of the season sidelined by two different injuries, first a flexor strain and then a finger injury. Griffin also struggled to hit for power even when he was on the field, posting just a 6.9% barrel rate and a 37.5% hard-hit rate. Still, Griffin managed to put together a respectable season as a rookie while battling injury issues. If he can get and stay fully healthy in 2027, Griffin could emerge as a true five-category difference-maker for fantasy managers. His profile carries some risk due to the unknown, but Griffin is an ultra-high-upside shortstop bet who could pay off for fantasy managers in a big way in 2027.--Will Brady
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Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:29 AM ETThe Atlanta Braves are "highly unlikely" to trade star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. this offseason, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Acuna Jr. is likely to hit free agency following the 2028 season, as Atlanta holds a club option for 2028 that they will almost certainly pick up. While the Braves may not be interested in paying Acuna Jr. what it would require to keep him past 2028, it appears that Atlanta is not entertaining moving him now ahead of 2027. Across 469 plate appearances in 2026, the 28-year-old hit .255/.345/.451 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. While Acuna Jr. remains a productive player, he hasn't quite recaptured the magic of his 2023 season, when he hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases. Injuries have been a huge part of the story, as Acuna Jr. missed significant time due to hamstring issues in 2026. If he can get back to full health, Acuna Jr. has as high a production upside as any player in baseball.--Will Brady
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Payton Tolle Could Emerge as a True Fantasy Ace in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:22 AM ETAfter initially opening the season in Triple-A, Boston Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle emerged as arguably his team's best starting pitcher in 2026. Across 148 2/3 innings (26 starts) in the big leagues, Tolle recorded a 9-6 record with a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 171 strikeouts. The 24-year-old averaged 96.2 miles per hour on his fastball and struck out 28.4% of the batters he faced while allowing just a 6.6% walk rate. Tolle also only allowed a .624 OPS against right-handed hitters, which will be key for him to continue as he makes his home starts in front of the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Heading into 2027, Tolle has all the makings of a fantasy ace, and he will likely come off the board very early in most drafts.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bryan Woo a Bounce-Back Candidate in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:14 AM ETSeattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo had a disappointing year relative to expectations in 2026, recording a 12-10 record with a 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 175 strikeouts across 173 innings (30 starts). The 26-year-old's production dropped off across the board relative to his 2025 campaign, when he finished fifth in the American League Cy Young Award voting. However, there's plenty of reason for fantasy managers to believe in Woo's ability to bounce back in 2027. Much of Woo's ERA increase can be attributed to his 66.2% strand rate, which was significantly below his 73.4% career mark. Even in a down year, the young right-hander remained an excellent source of WHIP and a solid source of strikeouts, and he's also now logged back-to-back 30-start seasons. Heading into 2027, fantasy managers may want to look to buy low on Woo.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Catcher Testifies in Court Amid MLB Gambling Scandal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 10:31 AM ETCatcher Bo Naylor, a former teammate of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, testified last Thursday at their sports-betting trial that he did not know gamblers could place bets on individual pitches until the criminal case arose, according to Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press. Clase and Ortiz pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges after they were filed a year ago. Prosecutors said the two pitchers accepted several thousand dollars in payments so sports gamblers could place bets on individual pitches, enabling the gamblers to pocket at least $460,000. Prosecutors say that Clase began giving information about his pitches to bettors in 2023 and recruited Ortiz into the scheme in 2025. Clase and Ortiz are both free on bail and are on non-disciplinary leave from the Guardians without pay while facing prosecution. Naylor testified that he was not close friends with either pitcher, and that he would frequently see Clase on his cellular phone in the locker room. Prosecutors have alleged that Clase sometimes broke MLB rules by communicating with gamblers during games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Larry Neumeister
Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 10:18 AM ETThe Chicago Cubs' priority this offseason is starting pitching, but The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma writes that it is unlikely that the Cubs will enter a bidding war for two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. The Cubs were aggressive in adding third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal last offseason, but they have shied away from the very top of the free-agent market in recent offseasons. Chicago has "shown no interest" in spending like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, and it will not be an exception this winter, when labor negotiations will muddy the waters for teams and their finances. The Cubs will, however, check in on other pitches, as they have just one pitcher with legitimate starting experience on their roster who is set to enter 2027 healthy. The goal for the Cubs is likely to bring in three starting pitchers. After their starters allowed the third-most home runs (142) in 2026, the Cubs will target pitchers with high ground-ball rates and/or a high strikeout rate. This means they will most likely attempt to bring back right-hander Clay Holmes, who led baseball with a 60.7% ground-ball rate. Two other potential free-agent fits could be Freddy Peralta and Michael King. For Skubal, it is going to take a large sum of money to secure his services long-term, and the Dodgers and Mets will be the front-runners.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sahadev Sharma
Corbin Carroll has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 10:09 AM ETArizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (elbow) had offseason elbow surgery last Thursday to remove loose bodies, according to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Carroll is expected to maintain a normal offseason program and should be a full-go for spring training next year. The All-Star outfielder and former National League Rookie of the Year said he felt "a little bit" of discomfort in his elbow during the season, but it worsened last week. He said he has a minimally invasive NanoScope procedure, which is the same one that left-hander Tarik Skubal had when he was still with the Detroit Tigers last season that allowed him to return from the injured list in only six weeks. Carroll said he is hoping to start swinging a bat again at the start of December. Piecoro notes that the bigger issue for Carroll in 2026 was his back. He is trying to put himself in better positions in the weight room to avoid similar problems in the future. The 26-year-old also had a hamate procedure on his hand at the start of spring training, and he hit .239/.328/.467 with 22 homers, 33 doubles, and 17 triples while stealing 21 bases in 582 at-bats. It was definitely a drop after Carroll had 31 homers, 84 RBI, and 32 steals in 2025, but he has at least 22 homers and 21 stolen bases in each of the last four years.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Seiya Suzuki Receives Qualifying Offer From Cubs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 11:14 AM ETAs expected, outfielder Seiya Suzuki received a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Suzuki will almost certainly decline the offer and enter the free-agent market this winter as one of the top free-agent outfield bats available. It remains to be seen if Chicago is serious about re-signing the 32-year-old, who had another strong season in 2026 in his fifth year in the majors, slashing .270/.368/.473 with an .841 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 96 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 143 games across 634 plate appearances. Suzuki sold out for power in 2025 with a career-low .245 batting average (140-for-571), but he did produce career highs in home runs (32) and RBI (103) in 151 regular-season games played. In addition to being a consistent power bat in the outfield, Suzuki has graded out well defensively in right field, which will make him even more attractive on the open market this offseason. If he declines the Cubs' qualifying offer (he should), the Cubs will receive draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Jacob Young, Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 11:06 AM ETOutfielder Jacob Young and the Washington Nationals agreed to a four-year, $23 million contract extension on Friday that includes an $8 million option for a fifth season, a source familiar with the deal told Robert Murray of FanSided. The deal helps the Nats avoid salary arbitration for the first time with Young. The 27-year-old is more glove and speed than bat, as he is considered one of the better defensive center fielders in the game. Although the former seventh-rounder in 2021 from the University of Florida does not have much power at the plate, he does have enough speed to make him fantasy-relevant in deeper leagues. Young stole a career-high 33 bases for the Nats in his first full season in 2024 and has at least 15 steals in the last two seasons. The 2026 campaign was one of his better showings at the plate, hitting .252/.318/.390 with a career-high .707 OPS, a career-high 10 home runs, 50 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases in 140 games across 471 plate appearances. Fantasy managers seeking power from an outfielder will want to avoid Young, as he has hit just 15 home runs in his four big-league seasons since debuting with Washington in 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
Albert Pujols to Interview for Astros' Managerial Job
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 10:30 PM ETFuture Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols will interview for the Houston Astros' managerial vacancy on Thursday, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. The Astros named former St. Louis Cardinals executive Randy Flores as their new general manager five days ago. Flores spent eight years in the big leagues before joining St. Louis' front office, with five of those years spent as Pujols' teammate in St. Louis, including a World Series championship in 2006. Pujols has made it clear that he has a desire to manage in the big leagues, and he won a championship in the Dominican winter league in his first season leading the Leones del Escogido in January of 2025 while also serving as the skipper for the Dominican Republic in this year's World Baseball Classic, where his squad lost to the United States in the semifinals. Pujols was a finalist for the managerial openings in the last hiring cycle with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is also among those being considered by the Astros for their managerial position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Alden Gonzalez
Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 10:10 PM ETThe San Diego Padres extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The 27-year-old hard-throwing southpaw is expected to decline the offer and become one of the top relievers available in his prime. Morejon has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the offer. The Padres chose not to extend a qualifying offer to first baseman Ty France. Morejon, who hits triple digits on the radar gun regularly with his fastball and has pinpoint control, had a strong 2.83 ERA over 76 relief outings this year after posting a 2.08 ERA in 2025. If Morejon declines the offer, as expected, and signs elsewhere, the Padres would receive a compensatory draft pick. The Padres will have one of the better bullpens in baseball again in 2027, even if Morejon does not return, but they are definitely interested in a reunion. Morejon also expressed a desire to return at the end of the season. "Everybody knows that," Morejon said of his desire to return. "My agent knows that. It's not really in my hands right now." Morejon could have a chance to be a full-time closer if he tests the market, though, but in San Diego, he would remain a late-inning setup man in front of Mason Miller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Jake Bauers Receives Qualifying Offer From Brewers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 10:02 PM ETFirst baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers received a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Of the eight players who were extended qualifying offers by their respective teams, Bauers is the most surprising. The 31-year-old left-handed slugger had a strong year in 2026 and definitely played a key role in helping the Brewers capture their first-ever World Series title, but coming into this season, he had never produced more than 12 home runs in a single season in six years in the big leagues. In 144 games and 578 plate appearances with the Brew Crew during the regular season, Bauers hit .266/.389/.484 with a career-best .874 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. He had a career slash line of .208/.302/.361 at the end of the 2024 season and came close to hanging up his cleats. Bauers tapped into a side we had never seen before this year, walking at a 16.3% clip, with only six qualified hitters having a higher wRC+ than Bauers. He was named the National League Championship Series MVP and could serve as the Brewers' primary first baseman in 2027 if he accepts the qualifying offer, which he is expected to do.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Ryan Jeffers Receives Qualifying Offer From Twins
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 9:47 PM ETCatcher Ryan Jeffers received a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Jeffers has until Nov. 17 to accept it or decline it. Jeffers, who is about to enter his age-30 campaign, has been one of the more productive catchers in baseball in the last few seasons. The former second-rounder in 2018 from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington played in only 92 games due to injuries in the first half of the year in his seventh season with the Twins in 2026, but he was still very productive, slashing .256/.353/.461 with an .814 OPS, 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 49 runs scored, and a stolen base in 369 plate appearances. Most players who are extended a qualifying offer end up rejecting it to seek more riches on the open market, but it could be hard for Jeffers to turn this one-year deal down. If Jeffers turns the offer down and goes to the open market, he will be one of the most sought-after offensive-minded catchers of the offseason. Jeffers had a career-high 21 home runs and 64 RBI a couple of seasons ago in 2024, but he also hit just .226 that year with a .300 on-base percentage.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 9:28 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Pirates extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to second baseman Brandon Lowe, according to Alex Stumpf. Lowe has until Nov. 17 to accept or deny it. If he denies and signs elsewhere, the Pirates will get a draft pick. The Pirates and Lowe can still negotiate other contracts. It is only the third time since the inception of the qualifying offer in 2012 that the Pirates have chosen to offer it to a player. Pittsburgh acquired the power-hitting second baseman last offseason in a three-team deal that involved the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros. Not only did Lowe fortify his defense at second base in 2026 to become a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career, but he also played in a career-high 150 games while recording a career-best 5.4 wins above replacement. Offensively, he flourished in the Steel City, picking up 96 RBI and an .824 OPS while leading all second basemen with 35 home runs. Lowe is expected to decline the one-year qualifying offer for a more lucrative multi-year deal on the open market. The two-time All-Star now has two straight 30-homer seasons (three in his career) and has some of the best pop among second basemen, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to stay healthy in his 10th year in the big leagues in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Stumpf
Edwin Uceta to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 9:14 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta (shoulder) underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder in October and will miss at least the first couple of months of the 2027 season, president of baseball operations Erik Neander told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Uceta was set to enter the 2026 campaign as Tampa's primary ninth-inning option, but that all changed when he dealt with a right-shoulder impingement and never pitched for the Rays at all last season. Bryan Baker ended up taking over closing duties for Tampa and led all of baseball with 41 saves and a 1.44 ERA to help the team get back to the World Series, where they lost in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers. Uceta will now miss the start of next season as well, and when he returns, he will most likely be relegated to a high-leverage setup role in front of Baker. The 28-year-old Dominican hurler combined to go 12-3 with a 2.98 ERA (2.98 FIP), 1.04 WHIP, six saves, 160 strikeouts, and 35 walks in 117 2/3 relief innings over 100 appearances out of the bullpen in his first two seasons for the Rays in 2024 and 2025. There is no guarantee that Uceta will be as dominant a high-leverage bullpen arm when he returns from his shoulder issues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:58 PM ETESPN's Jorge Castillo writes that both New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and outfielder Trent Grisham "are as good as gone" for next season, so the Yankees will need to figure out second base and center field. Chisholm was one of the notable names this year not to be given a $23.15 million qualifying offer, so the Yankees will not receive draft-pick compensation when he leaves in free agency. Chisholm was an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025 in his first full season with the Bombers, clubbing 31 home runs, driving in 80 runs, and stealing 31 bases in only 130 regular-season games, but he could not match that production in his seventh year in the big leagues. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger struggled to a .231 batting average (109-for-471) with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a 29.5% strikeout rate in 532 regular-season plate appearances, but he did manage to steal a career-high 41 bases. On the open market this offseason, Chisholm will be one of the most coveted power/speed threats among position players, but a move away from New York's short porch in right field could hurt his overall power ceiling in fantasy baseball.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Teoscar Hernandez an Obvious Trade Candidate for Dodgers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:45 PM ETESPN's Buster Olney writes that veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is the Los Angeles Dodgers' most obvious trade candidate this offseason as they look to reshape their position-player group to get younger and more athletic. As Hernandez gets older and his defensive skills decline, there is no place for him at designated hitter in L.A., with the presence of Shohei Ohtani. Not only does Hernandez's defense in left field continue to decline, but he was also a disappointment at the plate in 2026 after signing a three-year, $66 million contract with the Blue last offseason. The 34-year-old Dominican native saw a sharp drop in power and hit .267/.334/.425 with a .759 OPS, 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 66 runs scored, five stolen bases, 135 strikeouts, and 42 walks in 125 games played and 491 plate appearances during the regular season. The two-time All-Star hit a combined 58 home runs and drove in 188 runs during the regular season in his first two years with the Dodgers while helping them win back-to-back championships. The writing is on the wall for Hernandez to be traded away, which would be a big hit to his fantasy value.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney
Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:36 PM ETThere has been speculation as to whether the New York Yankees would cut oft-injured outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton this offseason, but YES Network's Jack Curry said that the Yankees will bring Stanton to spring training next year to see what he has left in the tank. If the 36-year-old five-time All-Star and former MVP struggles in spring training or is still injured, the Yankees could move on then. He is entering the final year of his 13-year, $325 million deal with the Yankees and is owed $15 million in 2027 ($10 million buyout), with a $15 million club option for the 2028 season, which is expected to be declined. General manager Brian Cashman said that Stanton finished the 2026 season healthy, but he managed to play in only 24 games in his 17th year in the league while slashing .256/.302/.422 with a .724 OPS, three home runs, 14 RBI, eight runs scored, and a 29:6 K:BB in 96 plate appearances. In 2025, Stanton played in only 77 games. Stanton has become a major injury liability and could find himself on the free-agent market early next year if he cannot get back on the field and stay there.--Keith Hernandez
Source: YES Network - Jack Curry
MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:26 PM ETMajor League Baseball proposed postponing the implementation of a salary cap until the 2028 season on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, as the current collective bargaining agreement approaches its Dec. 1 expiration. The league has pressed forward with its pursuit of a cap and floor despite the Players Association voicing its objection to any cap. The $258.2 million cap and $180.2 million floor that MLB projected for 2028 were higher than the $245.3 million and $171.2 million numbers that the league proposed as its original cap-and-floor offer for 2027. MLB also proposed giving $282 million in competitive balance tax proceeds to players in cash payments, according to sources. Union officials have said that players would lose more than $1 billion over the life of the league's proposal if they agreed to a cap. The last time MLB formally proposed a cap-and-floor system in 1994, players went on strike for 232 days, and the World Series was canceled. Under the 2028 cap-and-floor projections, 12 teams, including the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, would need to increase their payrolls to reach the floor. Eight teams carried payrolls that would have been in excess of the ceiling. The MLBPA has proposed maintaining the current framework of the league's financial system while increasing spending, and the union has also asked for a surge in the minimum salary from $780,000 to $1.5 million and free agency for players 30 and older after five years of major-league service, not six.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Masataka Yoshida Unlikely to Return in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 2:34 PM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida does not fit the team's current roster and "looks like a goner" for next season after another subpar season in 2026, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Yoshida is due $18 million next season. If the Red Sox cannot find a taker via a trade, they could cut him outright after he hit .274/.347/.399 with a .746 OPS, only five home runs, 28 RBI, 34 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 87 games and 297 plate appearances in his fourth year in the majors. The 33-year-old Japanese native battled injuries and has essentially become a designated hitter only, limiting the options he gives Boston in terms of lineup construction. The Red Sox would prefer to get something back for Yoshida, but if they cannot find any takers this offseason, he could be a cut candidate and find himself on the open market. The left-handed hitter makes a lot of contact and has a .280 batting average in his four MLB seasons, but his lack of power and defensive versatility make him a player to ignore in most fantasy baseball leagues going into the 2027 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Diamondbacks Have Discussed Using Nolan Arenado at First Base
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 2:25 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the organization has discussed using infielder Nolan Arenado at first base next season, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. On the surface, it seems counterproductive to move a player who has won 10 Gold Glove Awards and six Platinum Gloves off third base, but the D-backs are not talking about a full position switch. "I think it's taken a toll on him physically a little bit," Hazen said. "So we're trying to be mindful of that." In his first year in Arizona in 2026, Arenado had his best season since his 2022 campaign in which he finished third in the National League MVP race. He slashed .255/.331/.475 and had a 122 OPS+ in 152 games while also hitting 30 home runs, driving in 86 runs, scoring 80 runs, and stealing four bases in 533 at-bats. Arenado is open to the possibility of moving across the diamond and said he might go play some winter ball for the first time to get some work in at first base. His bounce-back 2026 was nice, but fantasy managers should not expect the eight-time All-Star to be as productive offensively again in 2027, even if he reduces some wear and tear physically by moving to first base occasionally.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Steve Gilbert