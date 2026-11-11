Will Richard Cleared to Face Houston
Nov 11, 2026, 8:24 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard/forward Will Richard (thumb) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Houston Rockets despite a torn UCL in his left thumb, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Richard opted to play through the injury rather than undergo surgery and will wear a splint after testing it during shootaround. The 23-year-old missed only one game and has made two starts this season, including a 10-point effort on 4-for-6 shooting against Miami. With Gary Payton II (knee) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) sidelined, Richard could step right back into a meaningful backcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony SlaterComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Keyonte George Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:16 PM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic after missing Tuesday's loss to Miami with a right ankle sprain. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 44.9% through 10 games. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined, George should step right back into a major offensive role. Darryn Peterson scored 25 points in his first start at point guard Tuesday, but George's return should take some of the primary ball-handling work off the rookie's plate.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Trey Murphy III Sidelined Again Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:08 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. Murphy was initially listed as probable before being downgraded to doubtful and then out, marking his second straight absence and third since Nov. 4. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals through nine games. Saddiq Bey started in his place Monday and could remain with the first unit, though his fantasy upside is limited. Murphy's next chance to return comes Friday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Devin Vassell Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:00 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, marking his second straight absence due to left adductor tightness. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals through 10 games and has yet to receive a firm return date. Julian Champagnie stepped into the starting lineup Monday and responded with 11 points and three triples against Phoenix. With Tobias Harris (calf) also sidelined, Champagnie should get another opportunity to handle an expanded role on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Isaiah Stewart Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 7:55 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after missing the last two games with a right knee bone bruise. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes during his first season with Memphis. With Quinten Post (concussion) sidelined, Stewart should slide back into the frontcourt rotation alongside Zach Edey. His return also gives the Grizzlies another physical option inside after playing short-handed up front over the past two games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Caleb Wilson Good to Go Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 7:51 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hip) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs after being a late addition to the injury report with right hip soreness. The No. 4 overall pick has started all nine games, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 threes while shooting 40.6% from the field. Wilson has already established himself as one of Chicago's main scoring options, and that role could be even larger Wednesday with Norman Powell (back) ruled out. The rookie should continue to see plenty of shots in his first career matchup with San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Tyler Herro Cleared to Face the Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 7:46 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing Tuesday's loss to New York with a right knee contusion. Milwaukee managed a season-low 85 points without him, and Herro returns as the team's leading scorer at 21.4 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Ryan Rollins started in his place Tuesday and could move back to the bench with Herro cleared. With Myles Turner (rest) out, Kel'el Ware should also see a larger role in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Milwaukee Bucks
Trey Murphy III Is Doubtful For Wednesday's Game Against The Nets
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 11, 2026, 6:14 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with bilateral patellar tendinopathy, according to the NBA's official injury report. Murphy III could miss his second game in a row with the knee issue after he sat out against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Murphy III last played in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when he scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists and a steal. Murphy III is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season on 46.5 percent shooting from the field. The talented shooter is shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc this season. He is a good source of points, three-pointers, and shooting percentage when healthy, and fantasy managers will hope to have him in the lineup on Wednesday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Will Suit Up Against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 11, 2026, 5:57 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Josh Hart (illness) is available to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to the NBA's official injury report. Hart missed three games with an ankle injury and then with an illness and will make his return to the court on Wednesday at home at Madison Square Garden. The Villanova graduate is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game so far this season on 38.6 percent shooting from the field. Hart has yet to find his range on his jump shot, and his scoring and field goal percentage have suffered a bit to start the season. He is contributing nicely in rebounds for a guard, and once he finds his shooting stroke, he should be a good option for fantasy managers. Nonetheless, it is nice to get Hart back from injury and illness, and he could have a good output against Cleveland on Wednesday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Karl-Anthony Towns Will Play Against Cavs on Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 11, 2026, 5:53 PM ETNew York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left-calf soreness) is available to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to the NBA official injury report. Towns played 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee and scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds with three assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. Towns is averaging 20.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season on 54.3 percent shooting from the field. The talented big man has recorded a double-double in every game this season and is a great source of points and rebounds, and can contribute on the defensive end as well with steals and blocked shots. Towns is good to go in a good matchup with the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Start Towns with confidence.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles Will Play Wednesday vs. Boston
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Quickley and Murray-Boyles will play— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 11, 2026, 5:23 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Paul George Sidelined on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 3:14 PM ETTaylor Snow of the Boston Celtics' official site reports that forward Paul George (illness) will sit out Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors. George will rest for the second half of a back-to-back due to an illness. He recorded 36 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard will likely see expanded roles with George sidelined, giving both added fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Taylor Snow
Myles Turner Out Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 2:51 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (rest) is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Turner will rest after recording three points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 loss to New York. His next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Orlando. Kel'el Ware should start in Turner's place against the Lakers, giving him marginal streaming appeal for fantasy managers seeking rebounds and blocks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Quentin Grimes Downgraded to Unavailable
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 2:25 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Grimes will miss his second straight game with a sprained finger on his right hand, sustained Sunday against Detroit. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through 11 outings. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves healthy, Grimes should return to a reserve role once available. Collin Sexton could pick up additional backcourt minutes Wednesday, giving him some streaming appeal in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Caleb Wilson Considered Questionable for Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 2:11 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs after being added to the injury report with right hip soreness. The 20-year-old rookie has enjoyed a strong start to his NBA career, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes through nine games. Fantasy managers should monitor his status ahead of tipoff, as Leonard Miller could take on an expanded frontcourt role and offer streaming appeal if Wilson is sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Lauri Markkanen Sidelined at Least One Month
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 1:46 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) has sustained a nondisplaced fracture in his right hand and will miss at least one month. The 29-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 30.9 minutes through eight appearances this season. With Markkanen out, Josh Green will likely continue to start in his place, while Brice Sensabaugh, Darryn Peterson, and Ace Bailey should continue to see additional minutes and scoring opportunities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Egor Demin Available on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 1:26 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is set to return Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing six consecutive contests due to a right leg bone bruise. Demin averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes through his first four games while shooting just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. With Nolan Traore (calf) questionable, Demin could take on a sizable backcourt role against the Pelicans.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Brian Lewis
Quentin Grimes Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:46 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Monday's win over Atlanta. Grimes sprained his right finger Sunday against Detroit, but X-rays came back negative, and head coach JJ Redick doesn't expect a lengthy absence. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through 11 appearances, including a season-high 23 points in a spot start against the Clippers. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves healthy, Grimes should return to a reserve role once cleared. Collin Sexton could pick up additional backcourt minutes if Grimes sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Isaiah Stewart Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:37 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after missing the last two games with a right knee bone bruise. Stewart suffered the injury against Indiana on Nov. 4, though head coach Tuomas Iisalo said afterward that he appeared to have avoided anything major. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes while shooting 66.7% from the field. If Stewart remains out, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson II could pick up more frontcourt minutes, especially with Quinten Post (concussion) unavailable as well.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Devin Vassell Questionable Against Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:29 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to left adductor tightness. Vassell missed Monday's win over Phoenix, marking his first absence of the season after appearing in San Antonio's first 10 games. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 threes per game. Julian Champagnie started in his place Monday and could remain with the first unit if Vassell sits again, especially with Tobias Harris (calf) still sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:23 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (illness) is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Monday's win over Atlanta. Reaves was sidelined for the first time this season after dropping a season-high 43 points against Detroit a night earlier. The 28-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% through 11 appearances. His return should send Ziaire Williams back to the bench, while Quentin Grimes (finger) remains questionable and could leave additional perimeter minutes available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report