Mike Matheson to Miss 2-3 Weeks
Nov 15, 2026, 6:58 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be unavailable for approximately 2-3 weeks, the team announced Sunday. Matheson is back on the shelf after playing just once since returning from a lower-body injury. His absence is a big blow to the Canadiens, as Matheson has showcased top form when available. He has recorded five points (one goal, four assists), 16 SOG, 16 blocks, and a plus-four rating in nine outings. With Matheson struggling to stay healthy, Adam Engstrom has played regularly in recent weeks, but he has no fantasy value. Lane Hutson leads Montreal's blue line, with Noah Dobson and Alexandre Carrier at the head of the supporting cast.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Montreal CanadiensComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Philip Broberg Listed as Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 6:46 PM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Broberg was banged up in Saturday's matchup against Florida and could miss his first game of the season when St. Louis returns to action on Tuesday against Anaheim. Broberg has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists), 42 SOG, and 25 blocks in 20 games. It would be a major blow to the defense if he misses time. Justin Barron and Cam Fowler would be in line for more work without Broberg, while Calle Rosen could make his season debut.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Jake Neighbours Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 6:40 PM ETSt. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours (upper body) is day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The 24-year-old played his usual minutes in Saturday's loss to Florida, but he didn't practice on Sunday due to an upper-body injury. Neighbours has blown hot and cold in 2026-27, recording four goals and nine points in 20 games. Dalibor Dvorsky and Pavel Buchnevich are candidates to move to the second line if Neighbours has to miss his first game of the season on Tuesday against Anaheim. His absence would also open a spot on the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Devon Levi Records First Career Shutout Against Maple Leafs
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:59 AM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi was a rock against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, producing his first career shutout with 19 saves in a 1-0 win. This marks Levi's fifth consecutive win and his ninth victory in 10 starts this season. No other goalie has managed more than seven wins in their first 10 career appearances with the Oilers. For years, goaltending has caused nightmares for the Oilers' faithful, but Levi's performance suggests there's no need to worry anymore. He holds a 2.48 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Simon Holmstrom Nets First Career Hat Trick Saturday Night
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:50 AM ETNew York Islanders winger Simon Holmstrom had a night to remember against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, scoring his first NHL hat trick in a 6-2 victory. Holmstrom struck twice in the second period and wrapped up the scoring in the third. Saturday's prolific outing pushed Holmstrom's point streak to four games. Sitting on nine goals, he leads the Islanders alongside Bo Horvat. Additionally, Holmstrom has contributed six assists in 19 games. The 25-year-old will aim for his first career five-game point streak when the Islanders return to the ice on Tuesday against Columbus.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mark Scheifele Becomes Jets' All-Time Leading Scorer
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:39 AM ETWinnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele became a record-breaker in Saturday's 5-4 shootout over Chicago, moving past Dale Hawerchuk to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He did it in style, producing a goal and four assists as the Jets came back from four down to win. Playing in his 982nd career game, Scheifele reached 933 points (379 goals, 554 assists). His goal on Saturday, which sparked Winnipeg's comeback, tied him with Hawerchuk on Winnipeg's all-time goals list. Scheifele can make that record his own on Tuesday against Ottawa. He will enter the game in excellent form, boasting a six-game point streak, which includes five multi-point performances. In total, Scheifele has posted 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 21 appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Tyler Bertuzzi Hurt Versus Jets After Scoring
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:32 AM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed) wasn't available to finish the game on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, The Athletic's Scott Powers reports. Bertuzzi opened the scoring as Chicago raced to a four-goal lead, but he didn't play in the final 6:14 of the third period and overtime. Bertuzzi ended a 12-game goal drought on Saturday while registering his first point of the month. The Blackhawks have been disappointing yet again in 2026-27, and Bertuzzi's numbers reflect that. He has just seven points (three goals, four assists) in 20 games. Jordan Greenway is likely to re-enter the lineup on Tuesday against Toronto if Bertuzzi isn't cleared to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Scott Powers
Philip Broberg Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:20 AM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (lower body) left Saturday's 4-1 loss to Florida midway through the third period. He's dealing with a lower-body injury, though Blues head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game that Broberg left for precautionary reasons. The Blues were trailing by four goals in the third period and had slim hopes of turning things around, so sitting Broberg was a reasonable move. Broberg is a key cog for the Blues, leading the team in ice time with 24:33 per game. He ranks fourth in points, having tallied four goals and nine assists in 20 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
Logan Stanley Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:12 AM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley (lower body) didn't finish Saturday's 6-2 win over Anaheim. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the third period, though Stanley had already suffered a lower-body injury in the first. The fact that there was a chance he would return is a sign that Stanley may not be badly hurt. The 28-year-old has been a good addition to the Islanders' defense this season, recording five assists, 11 SOG, 35 blocks, and 29 hits in 19 games. The Islanders have Matt Kessel or Scott Mayfield on the roster to provide defensive cover if needed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
Bo Horvat Exits Early Versus Ducks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 15, 2026, 9:04 AM ETNew York Islanders center Bo Horvat (undisclosed) didn't play in the final 4:17 of Saturday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports. Mathew Barzal made his season debut on Saturday night, but the Islanders' other star forward was hurt. However, Rosner noted that Horvat was on the ice celebrating the win with his teammates after the game, suggesting his exit was precautionary. With no Barzal, Horvat has been the team's leading man on the frontline, posting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. He's on a four-game point streak and has scored in back-to-back outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stefen Rosner
Conor Garland Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 6:45 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Conor Garland (upper body) is week-to-week, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Garland was placed on Injured Reserve Friday and will miss a third straight game on Saturday night against Philadelphia. It's been a horrible year for Garland, who hasn't scored in 15 games and has only one assist. Steven Lorentz recently entered the lineup and will likely see regular action until Garland is ready to return, though he offers nothing to fantasy squads as a fourth-liner. Luca Del Bel Belluz may be worth a look, however, as Sean Monahan's (upper body) replacement in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Anthony Cirelli Misses Second Straight Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 6:37 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (lower body) will miss a second straight game on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reports. He remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Cirelli and Yanni Gourde (rest) joined Brayden Point (undisclosed) on the sidelines Thursday against Columbus, leaving Tampa Bay shorthanded in the middle. Gourde will jump back into action against Detroit and should get plenty of usage on the scoring lines and the power play, making him a good fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Diandra Loux
Mathew Barzal Set for Season Debut Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 6:30 PM ETNew York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. Barzal sat out the first month and a half after re-aggravating a knee injury before training camp. His absence has been a huge blow to the Islanders' power play, as the team has converted only 16.4 percent of their chances. The Islanders' overall offensive record hasn't been great either, with 2.94 goals averaged. Anaheim ranks 30th in goals allowed, so Barzal will have a good opportunity to make an immediate impact.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Artemi Panarin Unavailable Against Flames
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 6:26 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) won't play on Saturday against the Calgary Flames. He will miss his first game of the season for personal reasons. Panarin's absence is a huge blow for the Kings, as he leads the team in goals (eight), assists (11), and points (19) after 17 games. Alex Turcotte will be Panarin's replacement on the first line. Playing with Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere boosts Turcotte's fantasy appeal, but he's averaged just 0.26 points per game in his NHL career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Chris Kreider Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 6:22 PM ETMontreal Canadiens left wing Chris Kreider (lower body) will be out for 6-8 weeks, the team announced before Saturday's game against Colorado. Kreider suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday night against Boston, appearing to hurt his left leg. Through his first 19 games with the Canadiens, Kreider has registered nine points (three goals, six assists) and 21 hits. With him out, Florian Xhekaj will enter the lineup against Colorado. Owen Beck will likely also feature in the lineup during Kreider's absence. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Cale Makar Unavailable for Two Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 6:18 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) has been ruled out for two weeks ahead of Saturday's tilt against Montreal. Both Makar and Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) were hurt in Thursday's loss to Ottawa and will exit the lineup this week. While Makar is expected to return in a couple of weeks, MacKinnon will miss at least a month. Makar is once again among the highest-scoring defensemen in 2026-27, posting 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 appearances. Alex Gagne is set to take his spot in the lineup, and the blue line will lean more on Devon Toews and Sam Malinski.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nathan MacKinnon to Miss One Month
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 6:16 PM ETColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) will be unavailable for at least one month. The team lost him to a lower-body injury in Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, and MacKinnon will miss his first game of the season Saturday night against Montreal. MacKinnon is having another excellent season, boasting a team-high 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 20 games. Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson are expected to have bigger roles for the Avalanche, though the coming weeks promise to be difficult, with Cale Makar (lower body) also sidelined.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
J.T. Miller Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew York Rangers forward J.T. Miller played a pivotal role in Friday's 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, notching two assists against his former team. He set up Gabe Perreault for the game-tying goal at even strength and collected a power-play assist on Oliver Bjorkstrand's game-winner. Miller hasn't found the back of the net in seven outings this month, but he has six assists. In total, he boasts 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 21 games. Miller has significantly toned down his physicality this season, averaging around one hit per game, but that hasn't helped him to regain the point-per-game form he had in Vancouver.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mitch Marner Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:51 AM ETVegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner recorded an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville, extending his home points streak to 10 games. Only a handful of teams have managed to contain Marner this season, as he's gone scoreless just once in his last 15 appearances. Marner is tied for fifth in the league with 21 assists and has 24 points in 19 games. Vegas hosts Vancouver on Sunday, giving Marner a fantastic opportunity to match the franchise record for the longest home point streak.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Roman Josi Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi continued his prolific campaign with another assist against Vegas in a 3-2 shootout win on Friday night. He helped set up Ryan O'Reilly's game-tying goal midway through the third period. Josi also had the decisive shootout goal in the contest. With 20 games played, Josi already has 21 assists and 23 points. Borje Salming (22) is the only defenseman born outside North America to post more assists through the first 20 games of a season. After dealing with health issues in recent years, Josi has found another gear and will be in contention for the Norris Trophy if he keeps this up.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Ryan O'Reilly Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 AM ETNashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly ended a three-game point drought with two goals in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Vegas. These were his first goals in eight games. Strangely, the Predators have strung together a seven-game winning streak despite their top-line center struggling. After a hot start, O'Reilly has posted just four points (two goals, two assists) in six outings this month. Overall, he's managed nine goals and 19 points in 20 games. O'Reilly has notched nine of his points on the power play and looks to be in a good spot to start building a point streak, with Nashville facing the San Jose Sharks and their 76.0 percent penalty kill on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN