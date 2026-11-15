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Philip Broberg Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers

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Nov 15, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (lower body) left Saturday's 4-1 loss to Florida midway through the third period. He's dealing with a lower-body injury, though Blues head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game that Broberg left for precautionary reasons. The Blues were trailing by four goals in the third period and had slim hopes of turning things around, so sitting Broberg was a reasonable move. Broberg is a key cog for the Blues, leading the team in ice time with 24:33 per game. He ranks fourth in points, having tallied four goals and nine assists in 20 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis BluesComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

New York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley (lower body) didn't finish Saturday's 6-2 win over Anaheim. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the third period, though Stanley had already suffered a lower-body injury in the first. The fact that there was a chance he would return is a sign that Stanley may not be badly hurt. The 28-year-old has been a good addition to the Islanders' defense this season, recording five assists, 11 SOG, 35 blocks, and 29 hits in 19 games. The Islanders have Matt Kessel or Scott Mayfield on the roster to provide defensive cover if needed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:04 AM ET

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (undisclosed) didn't play in the final 4:17 of Saturday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports. Mathew Barzal made his season debut on Saturday night, but the Islanders' other star forward was hurt. However, Rosner noted that Horvat was on the ice celebrating the win with his teammates after the game, suggesting his exit was precautionary. With no Barzal, Horvat has been the team's leading man on the frontline, posting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. He's on a four-game point streak and has scored in back-to-back outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stefen Rosner
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:45 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Conor Garland (upper body) is week-to-week, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Garland was placed on Injured Reserve Friday and will miss a third straight game on Saturday night against Philadelphia. It's been a horrible year for Garland, who hasn't scored in 15 games and has only one assist. Steven Lorentz recently entered the lineup and will likely see regular action until Garland is ready to return, though he offers nothing to fantasy squads as a fourth-liner. Luca Del Bel Belluz may be worth a look, however, as Sean Monahan's (upper body) replacement in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:37 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (lower body) will miss a second straight game on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reports. He remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Cirelli and Yanni Gourde (rest) joined Brayden Point (undisclosed) on the sidelines Thursday against Columbus, leaving Tampa Bay shorthanded in the middle. Gourde will jump back into action against Detroit and should get plenty of usage on the scoring lines and the power play, making him a good fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Diandra Loux
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:30 PM ET

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. Barzal sat out the first month and a half after re-aggravating a knee injury before training camp. His absence has been a huge blow to the Islanders' power play, as the team has converted only 16.4 percent of their chances. The Islanders' overall offensive record hasn't been great either, with 2.94 goals averaged. Anaheim ranks 30th in goals allowed, so Barzal will have a good opportunity to make an immediate impact.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:26 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) won't play on Saturday against the Calgary Flames. He will miss his first game of the season for personal reasons. Panarin's absence is a huge blow for the Kings, as he leads the team in goals (eight), assists (11), and points (19) after 17 games. Alex Turcotte will be Panarin's replacement on the first line. Playing with Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere boosts Turcotte's fantasy appeal, but he's averaged just 0.26 points per game in his NHL career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:22 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens left wing Chris Kreider (lower body) will be out for 6-8 weeks, the team announced before Saturday's game against Colorado. Kreider suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday night against Boston, appearing to hurt his left leg. Through his first 19 games with the Canadiens, Kreider has registered nine points (three goals, six assists) and 21 hits. With him out, Florian Xhekaj will enter the lineup against Colorado. Owen Beck will likely also feature in the lineup during Kreider's absence. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:18 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) has been ruled out for two weeks ahead of Saturday's tilt against Montreal. Both Makar and Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) were hurt in Thursday's loss to Ottawa and will exit the lineup this week. While Makar is expected to return in a couple of weeks, MacKinnon will miss at least a month. Makar is once again among the highest-scoring defensemen in 2026-27, posting 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 appearances. Alex Gagne is set to take his spot in the lineup, and the blue line will lean more on Devon Toews and Sam Malinski.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:16 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) will be unavailable for at least one month. The team lost him to a lower-body injury in Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, and MacKinnon will miss his first game of the season Saturday night against Montreal. MacKinnon is having another excellent season, boasting a team-high 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 20 games. Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson are expected to have bigger roles for the Avalanche, though the coming weeks promise to be difficult, with Cale Makar (lower body) also sidelined.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 10:01 AM ET

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller played a pivotal role in Friday's 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, notching two assists against his former team. He set up Gabe Perreault for the game-tying goal at even strength and collected a power-play assist on Oliver Bjorkstrand's game-winner. Miller hasn't found the back of the net in seven outings this month, but he has six assists. In total, he boasts 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 21 games. Miller has significantly toned down his physicality this season, averaging around one hit per game, but that hasn't helped him to regain the point-per-game form he had in Vancouver.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:51 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner recorded an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville, extending his home points streak to 10 games. Only a handful of teams have managed to contain Marner this season, as he's gone scoreless just once in his last 15 appearances. Marner is tied for fifth in the league with 21 assists and has 24 points in 19 games. Vegas hosts Vancouver on Sunday, giving Marner a fantastic opportunity to match the franchise record for the longest home point streak.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi continued his prolific campaign with another assist against Vegas in a 3-2 shootout win on Friday night. He helped set up Ryan O'Reilly's game-tying goal midway through the third period. Josi also had the decisive shootout goal in the contest. With 20 games played, Josi already has 21 assists and 23 points. Borje Salming (22) is the only defenseman born outside North America to post more assists through the first 20 games of a season. After dealing with health issues in recent years, Josi has found another gear and will be in contention for the Norris Trophy if he keeps this up.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly ended a three-game point drought with two goals in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Vegas. These were his first goals in eight games. Strangely, the Predators have strung together a seven-game winning streak despite their top-line center struggling. After a hot start, O'Reilly has posted just four points (two goals, two assists) in six outings this month. Overall, he's managed nine goals and 19 points in 20 games. O'Reilly has notched nine of his points on the power play and looks to be in a good spot to start building a point streak, with Nashville facing the San Jose Sharks and their 76.0 percent penalty kill on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

New Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) has been placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 10. He missed Thursday's game against Washington with an ankle injury and won't be available for Saturday's rematch. Kovacevic has recorded two assists, 10 SOG, eight blocks, and 13 hits over 13 outings. Brett Pesce (illness) was also out Thursday night, forcing Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe to make several defensive changes. Vladislav Kolyachonok had an impressive season debut, scoring the game-winning goal in New Jersey's 5-2 victory. That will give him momentum heading into Saturday's rematch, but fantasy managers shouldn't get excited.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets right wing Isak Rosen (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's tilt against Chicago, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. The Swedish forward didn't practice on Friday after being banged up in Thursday's win over Dallas. Rosen shouldn't be a big miss for the Jets, as he's managed only two points (one goal, one assist) in 19 outings and averages less than one hit per game. Nino Niederreiter will fill in for him on the fourth line. While Niederreiter has good NHL pedigree, he no longer has fantasy value, having gone scoreless in all 10 appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley (upper body) won't play on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks, Ben Anderson of KSL Sports reports. His absence will extend to three games and could go longer as the team waits for the results of some tests. Cooley has scored a team-high 11 goals this season, adding 10 assists in 18 games. Dylan Guenther (upper body) and Nick Schmaltz (lower body) also exited the lineup this week, giving Vincent Trocheck the top-line center role. Meanwhile, Daniil But and Kailer Yamamoto have moved to the top six, boosting their fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Anderson
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Nov 13, 2026, 6:04 PM ET

San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. We saw Wennberg return from a 10-game absence this week, but he's dealing with another health issue and may be sidelined again. After a strong 55-point campaign, Wennberg has managed just three points in 11 games this season and hasn't scored yet. He's been a busy man on the third line and the first power-play unit, leaving San Jose with a significant hole to fill if Wennberg isn't available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Curtis Pashelka
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Nov 13, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) will sit out a fourth straight game on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Heiskanen suffered an upper-body injury versus Washington on Nov. 3 and was first listed as day-to-day, but he's now been out for over a week with no clear return date. The team has also lost Lian Bichsel (lower body) and Kyle Capobianco (leg) from defense. Thomas Harley has taken over the No. 1 defenseman role, while Nils Lundkvist and Esa Lindell have more duties as well.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 13, 2026, 5:42 PM ET

Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) will be a game-time decision for the second contest of the 2026 NHL Global Series in Finland on Saturday against Carolina, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports. The Kraken lost Lindgren to an upper-body injury just four games into the season. His return should boost a defense that's leaking 3.59 goals per game. However, Lindgren has minimal fantasy value. He finished last season with nine points (two goals, seven assists), 48 SOG, 118 blocks, and 47 hits in 76 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike Benton
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Nov 13, 2026, 5:34 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (calf) could return to action on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at the 2026 NHL Global Series in Finland, Shawn P. Roarke of NHL.com reports. The 2026 Conn Smythe Trophy winner has missed 16 games with a calf injury, but he's practiced this week and worked on the power play Friday, a strong signal that Staal is ready to return. Staal hasn't replicated his 2026 playoffs MVP form this season, going scoreless in six outings. With Carolina's frontline back at full strength, Eric Robinson figures to be the odd man out Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Shawn P. Roarke
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Philip Broberg

Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers
Daniel Gafford

Exits Saturday with Stinger
Tyjae Spears

Expected to Play vs. Jaguars in Week 10
Logan Stanley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Jordan Addison

a Game-Time Decision for Week 10
Joel Embiid

Ruled Out Sunday Against Indiana
Denzel Boston

Expected to Play vs. Houston in Week 10
Bo Horvat

Exits Early Versus Ducks
Ajay Mitchell

Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Andrew Nembhard

Listed as Questionable Against the 76ers
Precious Achiuwa

Iffy for Sunday
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Rhamondre Stevenson

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Jaylen Clark

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Jaxson Hayes

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Austin Reaves

Ruled Out Sunday Against Suns
Klay Thompson

Upgraded to Available for Saturday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

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Zach Edey

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Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Available Saturday Against Grizzlies
Peyton Watson

Sidelined Saturday Versus Mavericks
Donovan Mitchell

Out Saturday Against Dallas
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

Unavailable Against Flames
Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
Nathan MacKinnon

to Miss One Month
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
TreVeyon Henderson

Lands on Injured Reserve
Jonathon Brooks

Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
David Montgomery

Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth

Questionable vs. Cincinnati With Illness
Kenneth Walker

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Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
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Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
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Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

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Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

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Will Venable

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Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
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Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
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Luke Clanton

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Max Fried

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Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

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Tom Hoge

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Tarik Skubal

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