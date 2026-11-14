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Peyton Watson Sidelined Saturday Versus Mavericks

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Nov 14, 2026, 7:37 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to right hamstring injury management. Cleveland entered the travel-disrupted back-to-back without its usual starting five, and this marks Watson's third absence of November. The 24-year-old has also struggled offensively, shooting 4-for-22 over his last two games. Watson is averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 36.4 percent shooting, leaving his defensive production as the stronger part of his fantasy profile. Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor should see expanded opportunities with Cleveland so shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Status Update for @memgrizz:

Zach Edey is out tonight vs Brooklyn. https://t.co/tpNMzttFP6

— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 15, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:34 PM ET

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Nov 14, 2026, 7:29 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (knee) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Dallas due to a left knee contusion and injury management. Cleveland also dealt with unusual travel circumstances after an FAA ground stop kept the team in Miami overnight following Friday's loss. Mitchell told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that he would have preferred the game be canceled, calling the situation "unprecedented." The 30-year-old had played all 13 games, averaging 23.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. Rookie Meleek Thomas, who is averaging 13.0 points, should have a larger scoring role whenever Mitchell and James Harden (calf) are both unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:24 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to left calf tightness. Harden had started to heat up before the injury, scoring 52 points over his last two games, including 20 points, eight assists, and three steals Friday against Miami. The 37-year-old is averaging a team-high 5.8 assists this season. With Donovan Mitchell (knee) also sidelined, Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor should see more opportunities to handle the ball and create offense, while Jaylon Tyson could benefit from additional minutes and shot attempts on the wing. Harden's next chance to return comes Monday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:15 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to right knee injury management. Allen is averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks through 11 appearances this season. Cleveland is also without Evan Mobley (toe), leaving the frontcourt especially thin on the second night of a back-to-back. Thomas Bryant should be in line for a larger role at center and could provide short-term rebounding and interior production. Allen has dealt with a right knee contusion earlier this month, so his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Cleveland's next game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:10 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to a left great toe sprain. It will be his second straight absence after he also sat Friday against Miami. Mobley is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season, though he managed just 10.3 points and 5.3 boards over his last three appearances. With Jarrett Allen (knee) also unavailable Saturday, Thomas Bryant should take on a larger role at center, while Mario Hezonja could pick up additional frontcourt minutes. Mobley's next chance to return comes Monday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth

Austin Reaves and Cameron Carr ruled OUT for Sunday's game. Collin Sexton, Bronny and Adou Thiero are QUESTIONABLE pic.twitter.com/nWx59a7DE8

— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 15, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:06 PM ET

Jaxson Hayes is out for tomorrow with a knee strain. https://t.co/JlvrF0sWqg

— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 15, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 7:05 PM ET

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Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (ankle) will miss his second straight game Saturday against the Denver Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain. His absence comes one day after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Murray requested a trade, a development the Pelicans later confirmed. Phoenix has reportedly shown interest, though no trade talks have developed. Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 43.1% through nine games. Jeremiah Fears should continue handling more of the backcourt workload after posting 18 points and seven assists against Memphis on Friday, while Murray's fantasy outlook now depends heavily on where he lands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: DNVR Nuggets
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:55 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. It will be his fourth straight absence and fifth missed game of the season. Murphy has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.2 threes in 32.8 minutes when available. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Saddiq Bey should remain busy after putting up 30 points and 10 rebounds against Memphis on Friday. Murphy's recurring knee issue remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers until he can put together a healthier stretch.--Brian Dailisan
Source: DNVR Nuggets
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:50 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) is set to return Saturday against the Denver Nuggets after missing 11 straight games with a left knee bone bruise. Missi will be on a minutes restriction in his first game back, which should keep expectations modest right away. He opened the season as New Orleans' starting center and posted 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana before the injury. Karlo Matkovic and DeAndre Jordan have handled most of the center starts in his absence, but Missi's rebounding and defensive production could earn him a larger share of the frontcourt minutes as his workload increases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer

Nolan Traore is available for the #Nets. #Grizzlies

— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 14, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:25 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson will be available tonight for the Heat.

Pelle Larsson is out for a second straight night. https://t.co/BdbUUGzKtF

— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:18 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez

Michael Porter Jr. is now questionable due to personal reasons, but Brown Jr. is available for the #Nets. #Grizzlies

— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 6:14 PM ET

#Bucks injury update: Ousmane Dieng has a left finger sprain.

Bogoljub Marković joins the Herd on assignment, while the other two-way guys head to the G-League as well.

— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 5:53 PM ET

Too early to declare, but seems like good early news for the Pacers: Aaron Nesmith is listed questionable for Pacers-76ers with a left hand sprain.

— Tony East (@TonyREast) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 4:38 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez

Alex Sarr (illness), Tre Johnson (back soreness) and Bub Carrington (chest contusion) are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Houston.

Carrington has played in 177 consecutive games to begin his NBA career. pic.twitter.com/s5nPFJYeMd

— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 4:37 PM ET

Per Kings, Keegan Murray is sick today and didn’t participate in practice.

— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 4:36 PM ET

Ben Simmons is back with the team, seen talking with GM Scott Perry following today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/qQZq7YgMcJ

— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 4:33 PM ET

The Wizards have listed Bub Carrington (chest contusion) and Tre Johnson (lower back soreness) as questionable to play on Sunday against the Rockets.

— Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 4:33 PM ET

--Brad Camara - RotoBaller

Had been eyeing the three-game home-stand as a chance for Tobias Harris to make some progress toward returning. Looks like that will be the case.

Chris Haynes reports that the #Spurs did not expect this injury to linger as long as it has, but Harris is making progress. #PorVida https://t.co/XtXqGj1wF2

— Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 14, 2026
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Nov 14, 2026, 4:32 PM ET

See More News

More News About Peyton Watson

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Peyton Watson

Sidelined Saturday Versus Mavericks
Zach Edey

(ankle) Out Saturday vs Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell

Out Saturday Against Dallas
James Harden

Ruled Out Saturday
Jarrett Allen

Downgraded to Out Against Dallas
Evan Mobley

Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Austin Reaves

(heel) and Cameron Carr (illness) Ruled Out Sunday vs. Suns
Jaxson Hayes

(left knee) Out Sunday vs. Spurs
Dejounte Murray

Ruled Out Versus Nuggets
Trey Murphy III

Remains Sidelined Saturday
Yves Missi

Cleared to Return Saturday Against Denver
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

Unavailable Against Flames
Nolan Traoré

Available Saturday for Nets vs. Grizzlies
Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Klay Thompson Available vs. Pistons
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
Nathan MacKinnon

to Miss One Month
Michael Porter Jr.

Questionable for Personal Reasons Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Ousmane Dieng

Out for Sunday’s Game vs. the Hawks with Finger Sprain
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
Aaron Nesmith

Questionable for Sunday with Left-Hand Sprain
Alexandre Sarr

Alex Sarr Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Houston with an Illness
Keegan Murray

Misses Saturday's Practice Due to Illness
Ben Simmons

Back with the Team After Saturday’s Practice
Bub Carrington

Questionable on Sunday’s With Chest Contusion
Tobias Harris

Making Progress Toward Return
TreVeyon Henderson

Lands on Injured Reserve
Jonathon Brooks

Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
David Montgomery

Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth

Questionable vs. Cincinnati With Illness
Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Deshaun Watson

Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Jordyn Tyson

Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Bam Knight

To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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