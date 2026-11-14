Evan Mobley Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Nov 14, 2026, 7:10 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to a left great toe sprain. It will be his second straight absence after he also sat Friday against Miami. Mobley is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season, though he managed just 10.3 points and 5.3 boards over his last three appearances. With Jarrett Allen (knee) also unavailable Saturday, Thomas Bryant should take on a larger role at center, while Mario Hezonja could pick up additional frontcourt minutes. Mobley's next chance to return comes Monday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
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Austin Reaves (heel) and Cameron Carr (illness) Ruled Out Sunday vs. Suns
Austin Reaves and Cameron Carr ruled OUT for Sunday's game. Collin Sexton, Bronny and Adou Thiero are QUESTIONABLE pic.twitter.com/nWx59a7DE8— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 15, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 7:06 PM ET
Jaxson Hayes (left knee) Out Sunday vs. Spurs
Jaxson Hayes is out for tomorrow with a knee strain. https://t.co/JlvrF0sWqg— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 15, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 7:05 PM ET
Dejounte Murray Ruled Out Versus Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (ankle) will miss his second straight game Saturday against the Denver Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain. His absence comes one day after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Murray requested a trade, a development the Pelicans later confirmed. Phoenix has reportedly shown interest, though no trade talks have developed. Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 43.1% through nine games. Jeremiah Fears should continue handling more of the backcourt workload after posting 18 points and seven assists against Memphis on Friday, while Murray's fantasy outlook now depends heavily on where he lands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: DNVR Nuggets
Trey Murphy III Remains Sidelined Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 6:55 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. It will be his fourth straight absence and fifth missed game of the season. Murphy has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.2 threes in 32.8 minutes when available. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Saddiq Bey should remain busy after putting up 30 points and 10 rebounds against Memphis on Friday. Murphy's recurring knee issue remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers until he can put together a healthier stretch.--Brian Dailisan
Source: DNVR Nuggets
Yves Missi Cleared to Return Saturday Against Denver
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 6:50 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) is set to return Saturday against the Denver Nuggets after missing 11 straight games with a left knee bone bruise. Missi will be on a minutes restriction in his first game back, which should keep expectations modest right away. He opened the season as New Orleans' starting center and posted 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana before the injury. Karlo Matkovic and DeAndre Jordan have handled most of the center starts in his absence, but Missi's rebounding and defensive production could earn him a larger share of the frontcourt minutes as his workload increases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
Nolan Traoré Available Saturday for Nets vs. Grizzlies
Keith Hernandez
Nolan Traore is available for the #Nets. #Grizzlies— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 6:25 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson Available vs. Pistons
Keith Hernandez
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson will be available tonight for the Heat.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 14, 2026
Pelle Larsson is out for a second straight night. https://t.co/BdbUUGzKtF
Nov 14, 2026, 6:18 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Michael Porter Jr. Questionable for Personal Reasons Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Michael Porter Jr. is now questionable due to personal reasons, but Brown Jr. is available for the #Nets. #Grizzlies— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 6:14 PM ET
Ousmane Dieng Out for Sunday’s Game vs. the Hawks with Finger Sprain
#Bucks injury update: Ousmane Dieng has a left finger sprain.— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 14, 2026
Bogoljub Marković joins the Herd on assignment, while the other two-way guys head to the G-League as well.
Nov 14, 2026, 5:53 PM ET
Aaron Nesmith Questionable for Sunday with Left-Hand Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Too early to declare, but seems like good early news for the Pacers: Aaron Nesmith is listed questionable for Pacers-76ers with a left hand sprain.— Tony East (@TonyREast) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:38 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Alex Sarr Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Houston with an Illness
Alex Sarr (illness), Tre Johnson (back soreness) and Bub Carrington (chest contusion) are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Houston.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 14, 2026
Carrington has played in 177 consecutive games to begin his NBA career. pic.twitter.com/s5nPFJYeMd
Nov 14, 2026, 4:37 PM ET
Keegan Murray Misses Saturday's Practice Due to Illness
Per Kings, Keegan Murray is sick today and didn’t participate in practice.— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:36 PM ET
Ben Simmons Back with the Team After Saturday’s Practice
Ben Simmons is back with the team, seen talking with GM Scott Perry following today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/qQZq7YgMcJ— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:33 PM ET
Bub Carrington Questionable on Sunday’s With Chest Contusion
Brad Camara
The Wizards have listed Bub Carrington (chest contusion) and Tre Johnson (lower back soreness) as questionable to play on Sunday against the Rockets.— Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:33 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Tobias Harris Making Progress Toward Return
Had been eyeing the three-game home-stand as a chance for Tobias Harris to make some progress toward returning. Looks like that will be the case.— Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 14, 2026
Chris Haynes reports that the #Spurs did not expect this injury to linger as long as it has, but Harris is making progress. #PorVida https://t.co/XtXqGj1wF2
Nov 14, 2026, 4:32 PM ET
Scottie Barnes Questionable for Knicks Game
Scottie Barnes went through part of practice Saturday. He is questionable for Knicks game on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard is continuing on-court individual work.— Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 1:21 PM ET
Dominick Barlow Progressing, May Play Center When he Returns
Keith Hernandez
Nick Nurse says Dominick Barlow was “a part of the practice,” which was more of a walkthrough and not very intense given tomorrow’s early start.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 14, 2026
Is he on the verge of returning?
“Yeah, he’s progressing.”
Says Barlow may play a lot of five when returning given current roster.
Nov 14, 2026, 1:21 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Yves Missi Probable for Saturday Night
Keith Hernandez
Yves Missi (left knee contusion/bone bruise) is probable for tonight’s game #Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/gJrUPyXjUW— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 1:19 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Klay Thompson Probable vs. Pistons
Keith Hernandez
Heat injury report for tonight vs. visiting Pistons:— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 14, 2026
Out: Vlad Goldin (G League).
Doubtful: Pelle Larsson (illness).
Probable: Klay Thompson (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist).
So an upgrade for Klay for second consecutive day.
Nov 14, 2026, 1:19 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:11 AM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun erupted for a season-high 43 points in Friday's 125-118 NBA Cup win over the Utah Jazz, adding 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. Sengun shot 17-for-24 from the field and 8-for-12 at the line while carrying Houston's offense on a night when Kevin Durant scored 22 points on 5-for-14 shooting. He also became the third player in franchise history to post at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 70% or better. Sengun is now averaging 23.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, giving him one of the strongest all-around fantasy profiles at center.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA