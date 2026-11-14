Trey Murphy III Remains Sidelined Saturday
Nov 14, 2026, 6:55 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. It will be his fourth straight absence and fifth missed game of the season. Murphy has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.2 threes in 32.8 minutes when available. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Saddiq Bey should remain busy after putting up 30 points and 10 rebounds against Memphis on Friday. Murphy's recurring knee issue remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers until he can put together a healthier stretch.--Brian Dailisan
Source: DNVR NuggetsComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Yves Missi Cleared to Return Saturday Against Denver
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 6:50 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) is set to return Saturday against the Denver Nuggets after missing 11 straight games with a left knee bone bruise. Missi will be on a minutes restriction in his first game back, which should keep expectations modest right away. He opened the season as New Orleans' starting center and posted 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana before the injury. Karlo Matkovic and DeAndre Jordan have handled most of the center starts in his absence, but Missi's rebounding and defensive production could earn him a larger share of the frontcourt minutes as his workload increases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
Nolan Traoré Available Saturday for Nets vs. Grizzlies
Keith Hernandez
Nolan Traore is available for the #Nets. #Grizzlies— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 6:25 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson Available vs. Pistons
Keith Hernandez
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson will be available tonight for the Heat.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 14, 2026
Pelle Larsson is out for a second straight night. https://t.co/BdbUUGzKtF
Nov 14, 2026, 6:18 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Michael Porter Jr. Questionable for Personal Reasons Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Michael Porter Jr. is now questionable due to personal reasons, but Brown Jr. is available for the #Nets. #Grizzlies— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 6:14 PM ET
Ousmane Dieng Out for Sunday’s Game vs. the Hawks with Finger Sprain
#Bucks injury update: Ousmane Dieng has a left finger sprain.— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 14, 2026
Bogoljub Marković joins the Herd on assignment, while the other two-way guys head to the G-League as well.
Nov 14, 2026, 5:53 PM ET
Jarrett Allen, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson Are Questionable
Keith Hernandez
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks:— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 14, 2026
QUESTIONABLE:
Jarrett Allen (right knee injury management)
James Harden (left lower leg/calf tightness)
Donovan Mitchell (left knee contusion/injury management)
Peyton Watson (right hamstring injury management)
OUT:
Sam…
Nov 14, 2026, 4:41 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Aaron Nesmith Questionable for Sunday with Left-Hand Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Too early to declare, but seems like good early news for the Pacers: Aaron Nesmith is listed questionable for Pacers-76ers with a left hand sprain.— Tony East (@TonyREast) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:38 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Alex Sarr Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Houston with an Illness
Alex Sarr (illness), Tre Johnson (back soreness) and Bub Carrington (chest contusion) are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Houston.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 14, 2026
Carrington has played in 177 consecutive games to begin his NBA career. pic.twitter.com/s5nPFJYeMd
Nov 14, 2026, 4:37 PM ET
Keegan Murray Misses Saturday's Practice Due to Illness
Per Kings, Keegan Murray is sick today and didn’t participate in practice.— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:36 PM ET
Ben Simmons Back with the Team After Saturday’s Practice
Ben Simmons is back with the team, seen talking with GM Scott Perry following today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/qQZq7YgMcJ— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:33 PM ET
Bub Carrington Questionable on Sunday’s With Chest Contusion
Brad Camara
The Wizards have listed Bub Carrington (chest contusion) and Tre Johnson (lower back soreness) as questionable to play on Sunday against the Rockets.— Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:33 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Tobias Harris Making Progress Toward Return
Had been eyeing the three-game home-stand as a chance for Tobias Harris to make some progress toward returning. Looks like that will be the case.— Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 14, 2026
Chris Haynes reports that the #Spurs did not expect this injury to linger as long as it has, but Harris is making progress. #PorVida https://t.co/XtXqGj1wF2
Nov 14, 2026, 4:32 PM ET
Scottie Barnes Questionable for Knicks Game
Scottie Barnes went through part of practice Saturday. He is questionable for Knicks game on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard is continuing on-court individual work.— Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 1:21 PM ET
Dominick Barlow Progressing, May Play Center When he Returns
Keith Hernandez
Nick Nurse says Dominick Barlow was “a part of the practice,” which was more of a walkthrough and not very intense given tomorrow’s early start.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 14, 2026
Is he on the verge of returning?
“Yeah, he’s progressing.”
Says Barlow may play a lot of five when returning given current roster.
Nov 14, 2026, 1:21 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Yves Missi Probable for Saturday Night
Keith Hernandez
Yves Missi (left knee contusion/bone bruise) is probable for tonight’s game #Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/gJrUPyXjUW— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 1:19 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Klay Thompson Probable vs. Pistons
Keith Hernandez
Heat injury report for tonight vs. visiting Pistons:— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 14, 2026
Out: Vlad Goldin (G League).
Doubtful: Pelle Larsson (illness).
Probable: Klay Thompson (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist).
So an upgrade for Klay for second consecutive day.
Nov 14, 2026, 1:19 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:11 AM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun erupted for a season-high 43 points in Friday's 125-118 NBA Cup win over the Utah Jazz, adding 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. Sengun shot 17-for-24 from the field and 8-for-12 at the line while carrying Houston's offense on a night when Kevin Durant scored 22 points on 5-for-14 shooting. He also became the third player in franchise history to post at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 70% or better. Sengun is now averaging 23.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, giving him one of the strongest all-around fantasy profiles at center.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Darryn Peterson Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:01 AM ETUtah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson poured in a career-high 28 points on 9-for-20 shooting in Friday's 125-118 loss to the Houston Rockets. The rookie added seven rebounds, four threes, two steals, and one block while extending his streak of 20-point games to five. Peterson is averaging 24.4 points and 3.4 threes during that stretch, giving Utah another reliable scoring option in the backcourt. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) sidelined, Peterson should continue seeing enough shot volume to stay productive even with Keyonte George back in the lineup. His scoring and three-point production have given his fantasy value a noticeable lift during this run.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Davion Mitchell Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:51 AM ETMiami Heat guard Davion Mitchell matched his career high with 17 assists in Friday's 133-121 NBA Cup win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell added 22 points and five rebounds while shooting 7-for-14 from the field and committing just one turnover in 39 minutes. With Klay Thompson (ankle) and Pelle Larsson (illness) unavailable, Mitchell kept Miami's offense humming as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo scored 37 points apiece. It was Mitchell's seventh double-double of the season, already two more than he recorded last year. His playmaking remains one of the safest parts of his fantasy profile heading into Saturday's matchup with Detroit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Max Christie Iffy for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:41 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain. Christie has struggled to find much consistency this season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.4 minutes while shooting 33.3% from the field through 11 appearances. His playing time has also dipped recently despite starting seven games overall. If Christie is unable to suit up, Naji Marshall and Zaccharie Risacher would be among the Mavericks in line for additional wing minutes on the front end of a back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report