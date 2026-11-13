Jordan Staal Could Return Saturday

Nov 13, 2026, 5:18 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) is set to return to action on Friday against the New York Rangers, Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News reports. He has missed five games with a shoulder injury. The Canucks still need to activate Chytil from Injured Reserve. Friday will mark a special occasion for Chytil, as he'll face the Rangers for the first time since they traded him to Vancouver in 2025. After moving across the border, the Czech forward has dealt with several health issues. This season, Chytil has appeared in just seven games, recording two assists. Chytil is expected to take a spot on the second line and the second power-play unit, so he may be able to do some damage against his former team.