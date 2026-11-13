Jonathon Brooks Doubtful vs. Saints
Nov 13, 2026, 12:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen), who remains on Injured Reserve, is listed as doubtful to play in Week 10 on Sunday against the division-rival New Orleans Saints, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks took scout-team reps at practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was erroneously listed as a full participant. Instead, Brooks was limited, and he is unlikely to come off IR on Saturday and play on Sunday in New Orleans. It means that he most likely will not return from IR until next week at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas has had trouble staying healthy in his NFL career, playing in just five games since being drafted in 2024. He has only played in two games for the Panthers in 2026 due to a core-muscle injury, and he has only nine rushing attempts for 30 yards while catching two passes for 43 yards in the passing game. When healthy, he should return as the change-of-pace backfield complement to starting RB Chuba Hubbard in Carolina's passing game, making him a PPR stash at the running back position as he nears his return from IR. Hubbard will have another opportunity to dominate the touches for the Panthers this weekend against the Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
More Recent News
Garrett Wilson Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:29 PM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he expects wide receiver Garrett Wilson (head) to clear the league's concussion protocol and play on Sunday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills in Week 10, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talks. "I see that happening," Glenn said. Wilson apparently has just one more step of the concussion protocol to clear before being given the green light to suit up on Sunday after he missed last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. When healthy in 2026, he has been the team's top pass-catcher, with 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns, so if he is active this weekend, Wilson should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups in a plus matchup against Buffalo's secondary. Wilson's return will be bad news for both Adonai Mitchell and rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who have both been extremely hit or miss in the last couple of weeks as flex plays for fantasy managers. In his last game in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilson caught six of 12 targets for 83 yards. He has double-digit targets in three games this year and already has two 100-yard performances as he works with veteran quarterback Geno Smith.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Myles Simmons
Alvin Kamara Slides to Flex Range in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 12:22 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara gained 28 of his 32 rushing yards in overtime against Cleveland. He had three carries for four yards in regulation, half as many attempts as he logged against Pittsburgh before the bye. Kamara caught seven passes for 57 yards against the Steelers and three for 17 against the Browns as his snap share dipped from 56% to 49%. He practiced fully Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, when the Saints listed him for rest and a back issue. Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was limited both days and remained on injured reserve Thursday. In the two games they played together this season, Etienne had 21 carries and four catches to Kamara's 18 carries and six catches. Kamara is a low-end flex in 12-team PPR leagues against Carolina after Audric Estimé handled 14 carries in regulation. Kamara drew four of the five targets thrown to Saints backs, including an eight-yard catch that got New Orleans to Cleveland's two-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Estimé took the handoff on the next play and scored.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry Cleared to Face Lions in Germany
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was limited in practice all week but has been cleared to play in Week 10 on Sunday in Munich, Germany, against the Detroit Lions. Henry played through the foot injury in the Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he played just 49% of the offensive snaps and caught all three of his targets for 35 yards. In Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, he played just 13% of the snaps and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards before leaving with his foot injury. Another week removed from the injury, fantasy managers are hoping that the veteran tight end will see the field more in a plus matchup against Detroit. Henry could have more competition for targets from quarterback Drake Maye if receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) returns from a two-game absence, but he should still be considered on the TE1 radar this weekend. RotoBaller has Henry ranked as the No. 9 player at his position for the week. In his 11th year in the NFL, Henry currently has 32 receptions on 37 targets for 361 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played for New England.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Jared Goff Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 12:14 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (chest) has no game designation for Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich. The Lions listed him as a full participant Thursday and Friday after a limited listing on Wednesday's estimated report. Goff threw 14 touchdown passes in his first six games this season and has thrown one in his last two. He attempted 25 passes in each of those two wins, finishing with 176 yards against Minnesota and 170 against Miami while taking seven sacks. Center Cade Mays (ankle) will miss another game, leaving Juice Scruggs in line to start again against a New England defense that has recorded 25 sacks in nine games. The Patriots gave up 372 yards and three touchdown passes to Green Bay's Jordan Love last week. Goff remains a viable superflex starter. In one-quarterback leagues, Goff is a borderline starter if Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) plays. The questionable receiver has drawn 86 targets, nearly a third of Detroit's total, and caught five of Goff's 15 touchdown passes this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tim Twentyman
Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:12 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and is officially listed as questionable for the Week 10 game in Munich, Germany, on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After Stevenson injured his knee in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was expected that the 28-year-old would miss a couple of weeks. However, he has made good progress this week and has a realistic chance to suit up overseas. That is good news for fantasy managers, but keep in mind that the Patriots have their bye coming next week, so even if Stevenson is surprisingly active this weekend, he could play second fiddle in the backfield to Corey Kiner. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has been ruled out for a third straight game. Hopefully, we will have a better idea of Stevenson's Week 10 status before Sunday arrives, but right now, he is shaping up as a pretty risky RB3/flex option against Detroit with a questionable tag. In his sixth year in the league, Stevenson has been New England's clear RB1 with Henderson struggling and injured, and he has carried the ball 102 times for 399 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in nine games played, adding 26 catches on 31 targets for 258 yards and two more TDs as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Israel Abanikanda to Serve as RB2 in Dallas
Keith Hernandez
Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he expects Israel Abanikanda to be RB2 this week behind Javonte Williams.— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 13, 2026
“He’s done a really good job and he’s ready to go.”
Nov 13, 2026, 12:10 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
A.J. Brown Questionable for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:05 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to think that Brown has a "pretty good" chance to return to action this weekend overseas as the Patriots look to get back in the win column after being diced up by the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 9. The 29-year-old Brown did not look right after returning from a stint on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and he has missed the last two games due to a knee issue. He could end up being a game-time decision this weekend, but the good news is that the Patriots have an early kickoff on Sunday morning in Germany. If Brown is active, he could have a limited number of snaps in his return as the Patriots look to keep him healthy, which will make him a volatile WR2 option for fantasy managers. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a major bust so far in 2026 in his first year with the Patriots, catching only nine passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games played. But when fully healthy, Brown could be a nice big-play artist downfield for quarterback Drake Maye. Brown's return would most negatively impact DeMario Douglas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Denzel Boston (toe) Returns to Practice Friday
Keith Hernandez
Browns WR Denzel Boston (toe) returned to practice today.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 13, 2026
S Ronnie Hickman (concussion) and FB Mike Burton (calf) remain sidelined. pic.twitter.com/W1g8vrnmKF
Nov 13, 2026, 12:03 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Amon-Ra St. Brown Questionable for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 12:01 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Munich. Detroit listed him as limited Thursday and Friday. Wednesday's limited designation was an estimate for the team's walkthrough. The same injury left him questionable last week, and he played 44 of Detroit's 59 offensive snaps in the win over Miami. He caught eight of 10 targets for 86 yards, including a 17-yard gain on third-and-eight that helped set up a fourth-quarter field goal. St. Brown has 24 catches for 285 yards over his last three games and remains a WR1 if active. Jameson Williams drew two targets against Miami after catching four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota, when St. Brown injured his rib. Tight end Sam LaPorta caught four of five targets for 32 yards in Miami and could pick up more of the short throws if St. Brown sits. The Lions kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tim Twentyman
Marvin Harrison Jr. Not Practicing for Texans Friday
Not practicing so far today during portion open to media for #Texans: Keylan Rutledge (stinger), Danielle Hunter (hamstring), Will Anderson Jr. (Ankle), Brevin Jordan (foot, finger), Azeez Al-Shaair (groin, non-football personal reasons), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Hamstring) pic.twitter.com/aafPx7UfFG— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:54 AM ET
Carnell Tate Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 11:51 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Paul Kuharsky. Tate missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after Tennessee's bye and is set to miss his second straight game. He leads the Titans with 413 receiving yards and caught 11 passes for 139 yards in his last two games against Indianapolis and Cleveland. In the first game without Tate, tight end Gunnar Helm led Tennessee with nine targets in an overtime loss to Cincinnati. Wan'Dale Robinson led the wide receivers with seven targets and caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown, keeping him the strongest PPR option among Tennessee's wideouts this week. Chimere Dike went from 13 offensive snaps against Cleveland to 63 against Cincinnati, the biggest increase among Tennessee's wide receivers. That put him ahead of Elic Ayomanor (50) and Calvin Ridley (40). Dike caught five of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, topping the 53 receiving yards he had through the first seven weeks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Paul Kuharsky
David Montgomery Practices for Second Day in a Row Friday
Keith Hernandez
#Texans veteran running back David Montgomery second day in a row after missing past month with groin injury vs. #Titans pic.twitter.com/TKVF0dMW0C— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:50 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jonathon Brooks Takes Scout-Team Reps, Remains in Limited Capacity
Keith Hernandez
Jonathon Brooks and Mike Jackson took scout team reps Wednesday and Thursday. They were erroneously listed as full participants. Should’ve been limited.— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:47 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jameson Williams' Targets Slide Despite Steady Playing Time
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 11:37 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored five PPR points against the Miami Dolphins after putting up at least 16 in four straight games. His only catch went for 31 yards, and he added a nine-yard run. Williams drew nine targets against the Green Bay Packers, six against the Minnesota Vikings and two against Miami while playing at least 83% of Detroit's offensive snaps in each game. Jared Goff attempted 25 passes against both Minnesota and Miami, and Amon-Ra St. Brown drew a team-high 10 targets against the Dolphins on five fewer snaps than Williams. The uneven volume makes Williams a volatile WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Munich. He has a catch of at least 30 yards in five straight games and scored on both of his receptions against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. New England gave up 335 receiving yards and two touchdowns to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden last week, including four catches of at least 28 yards by Watson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks at Practice Friday
Woody Marks is here at practice today. pic.twitter.com/NmW0QMDI3J— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:36 AM ET
Texans Waive Dare Ogunbowale
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 11:23 AM ETHouston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale was waived Thursday. Houston also claimed wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio from the Kansas City Chiefs. Ogunbowale played 62 snaps on special teams and 16 on offense in five games after Houston signed him off the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad in late September. His only touch was a three-yard catch in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, when he also brought down Kimani Vidal on a fourth-quarter kickoff. Ogunbowale played all 17 games for Houston last season, finishing second on the team with 16 tackles on special teams and handling 21 touches on offense. Emari Demercado played twice as many offensive snaps as Ogunbowale against the Chargers and had seven touches in his Texans debut. He could start Sunday at Cleveland if Woody Marks and David Montgomery are both out, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Marks (knee) missed Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday, while Montgomery (groin) returned to limited practice Thursday after missing Houston's last three games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonathan M. Alexander
Omar Cooper Jr. "Good to Go" for Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 11:00 AM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is "good to go" for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Cooper has been limited in practice this week by an ankle injury, but it appears he is healthy enough to play on Sunday. The 22-year-old suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that landed him on Injured Reserve and kept him sidelined through Week 5. However, Cooper has impressed since returning, recording 19 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets across the Jets' last four games. The Jets could get WR1 Garrett Wilson (concussion) back from the concussion that held him out in Week 9, which would likely take a few targets away from Cooper. Still, Cooper carries big-play upside and profiles as a viable flex option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Tre Tucker's Fantasy Value Slips Ahead of QB Change
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 10:53 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has cooled off since totaling 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Weeks 6 and 7. He went without a catch against the Jets in Week 8 and caught four passes for 55 yards against San Francisco last Sunday. Tucker drew eight targets against the 49ers, but his snap share has fallen from 82% in Week 7 to 64% in Week 9. Las Vegas also traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, leaving rookie Fernando Mendoza in line for his first NFL start against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, adding another challenge for Tucker. His recent production and the uncertainty at quarterback make him a risky FLEX option heading into Week 10.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:47 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) has "one more step to go through" before he's cleared from concussion protocol, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Wilson missed the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, and it appears his status for the team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills remains unclear. Wilson has had a strong season when healthy in 2026, recording 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 63 targets across eight games. Even with the recent emergence of Jets rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr., Wilson remains the clear No. 1 option in his team's passing game and profiles as a solid fantasy WR2 if active in Week 10. If Wilson remains out, both Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell could see an increase in target volume against the Bills.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Bhayshul Tuten "Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 10:45 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) is expected to play Sunday against Tennessee. Head coach Liam Coen said Friday that Tuten will be "good to go" after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. The rookie played through the injuries in last week's win over Baltimore, rushing 12 times for 29 yards and a touchdown. He played just 36% of the offensive snaps, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. handling additional work. Coen's comments are encouraging for Tuten's Week 10 availability, though his workload remains worth watching after last week's reduced playing time. Rodriguez (hand) is also dealing with an injury, which could affect Jacksonville's backfield rotation against the Titans.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Ryan O'Halloran