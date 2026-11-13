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Garrett Wilson has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol

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Nov 13, 2026, 10:47 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) has "one more step to go through" before he's cleared from concussion protocol, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Wilson missed the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, and it appears his status for the team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills remains unclear. Wilson has had a strong season when healthy in 2026, recording 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 63 targets across eight games. Even with the recent emergence of Jets rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr., Wilson remains the clear No. 1 option in his team's passing game and profiles as a solid fantasy WR2 if active in Week 10. If Wilson remains out, both Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell could see an increase in target volume against the Bills.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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The Texans signed WR/special teams Nikko Remigio to the their 53-man roster and released RB Dare Ogunbowale.

— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 13, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 13, 2026, 11:04 AM ET

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Nov 13, 2026, 11:00 AM ET

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is "good to go" for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Cooper has been limited in practice this week by an ankle injury, but it appears he is healthy enough to play on Sunday. The 22-year-old suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that landed him on Injured Reserve and kept him sidelined through Week 5. However, Cooper has impressed since returning, recording 19 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets across the Jets' last four games. The Jets could get WR1 Garrett Wilson (concussion) back from the concussion that held him out in Week 9, which would likely take a few targets away from Cooper. Still, Cooper carries big-play upside and profiles as a viable flex option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:53 AM ET

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has cooled off since totaling 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Weeks 6 and 7. He went without a catch against the Jets in Week 8 and caught four passes for 55 yards against San Francisco last Sunday. Tucker drew eight targets against the 49ers, but his snap share has fallen from 82% in Week 7 to 64% in Week 9. Las Vegas also traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, leaving rookie Fernando Mendoza in line for his first NFL start against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, adding another challenge for Tucker. His recent production and the uncertainty at quarterback make him a risky FLEX option heading into Week 10.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:45 AM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) is expected to play Sunday against Tennessee. Head coach Liam Coen said Friday that Tuten will be "good to go" after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. The rookie played through the injuries in last week's win over Baltimore, rushing 12 times for 29 yards and a touchdown. He played just 36% of the offensive snaps, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. handling additional work. Coen's comments are encouraging for Tuten's Week 10 availability, though his workload remains worth watching after last week's reduced playing time. Rodriguez (hand) is also dealing with an injury, which could affect Jacksonville's backfield rotation against the Titans.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:40 AM ET

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is on track for the best season of his career so far in 2026, as he's recorded 48 catches for 758 yards and six touchdowns on 67 targets across eight games. As long as fellow star Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase remains healthy, Higgins may not see the same level of consistent target volume as other top fantasy wideouts. However, Higgins has hauled in five touchdown catches in his last three games and has been one of the NFL's most consistent end zone targets in recent years, recording back-to-back seasons with double-digit touchdowns in 2024 and 2025. With Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow healthy, the Cincinnati offense is starting to look like one of the top units in the NFL. Over his last four games, Burrow has thrown for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns. As long as both he and Burrow stay on the field, Higgins profiles as a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) could see more targets with Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined. Parkinson played 73% of the offensive snaps against Washington on Sunday, catching four passes for 13 yards. He has 14 receptions over his last three appearances, though the yardage has been limited. The Rams are also dealing with injuries at tight end. Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) remains sidelined, while Tyler Higbee missed Thursday's practice with an illness. Parkinson was limited Wednesday and Thursday with his own rib injury, making Friday's practice report important. If he's cleared to play against Arizona, the additional targets could make him a streaming option in deeper leagues, though he remains a risky Week 10 starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:29 AM ET

Across six games in 2026, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has recorded 25 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 that caused him to miss two games. Since his return in Week 8, the 26-year-old has hauled in 12 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. While Rice has been the number one option in the Kansas City passing game when healthy, he's struggled to be efficient, averaging just 11.7 yards per reception and 9.1 yards per target. At the trade deadline, the Chiefs added another pass catcher by acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. While Downs could take a few targets away from Rice, his presence could also open up the Chiefs' offense overall. If playing with Downs gives Rice more room to operate, he could be in line for a big second half of the season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:29 AM ET

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison gets a boost with Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota after Tuesday's trade with Las Vegas. Cousins has taken first-team practice reps and is expected to start Sunday against Green Bay. Addison caught just two passes for 28 yards against Buffalo on Monday, despite playing 96% of the offensive snaps. The two had success together in 2023, when Addison caught 36 passes for 482 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games with Cousins. His familiarity with Kevin O'Connell's offense should help ease the transition. The Packers present a difficult matchup, allowing the tenth-fewest fantasy points per opportunity to outside receivers over their last five games. Addison's outlook improves with Cousins back, but he's still a risky FLEX play for Week 10.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:24 AM ET

The Houston Texans are taking a "wait-and-see" approach with running back Woody Marks (knee) ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Wilson reports that Marks is dealing with residual soreness in his knee, which is why he was held out of practice on Thursday. With fellow Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) having missed the team's last three games with a groin injury, Marks has stepped into Houston's RB1 role. Marks has recorded at least 17 touches and 74 scrimmage yards in four straight contests, but he's been held out of the end zone in that span. If both Marks and Montgomery are unable to play against Cleveland, veteran back Emari Demercado would be in line to play a lead role in the Houston backfield in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is on track to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mahomes suffered an elbow injury during Kansas City's Week 9 win over the New York Jets that briefly forced him to leave the game, but the veteran QB was able to finish that contest and appears to be healthy enough to avoid missing time. Across eight games in 2026, Mahomes has completed 67.3% of his pass attempts for 2,038 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Chiefs also provided Mahomes with another pass-catching weapon at the trade deadline by acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. As long as Mahomes is active, he profiles as a low-end QB1 for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:20 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the fantasy season following surgery on his broken and dislocated thumb. Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that similar injuries typically take six to 10 weeks to heal, though no return date has been established. Even the shorter recovery window would keep Jackson sidelined until late December, putting his fantasy playoff availability in serious doubt. Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is expected to start Monday against the Chargers, bringing experience to Baltimore's offense. The quarterback change creates some uncertainty for Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, while Jackson's rushing production will be difficult to replace. Jackson is worth holding in an available IR spot, but his lengthy recovery makes him a tougher roster decision for managers without one.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Ari Meirov
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Nov 13, 2026, 10:11 AM ET

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $33 million, according to Adam Schefter. The deal keeps Thomas in Atlanta through the 2029 season. The 26-year-old has recorded 26 quarterback pressures, two sacks, and a forced fumble through nine games. Thomas was limited in Thursday's practice with a groin injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City. The extension secures a regular contributor to Atlanta's pass rush, but it doesn't change much for fantasy managers this week. The Falcons remain an unappealing D/ST option against the Chiefs, particularly if Thomas is unable to play.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Adam Schefter
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Newly acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to start in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Vikings on Tuesday and appears on track to start on Sunday. In nine games with Las Vegas, Cousins has completed 202 of 315 passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding seven yards and two rushing touchdowns. After Minnesota's disastrous Monday night outing against the Buffalo Bills, the team decided to bring in its former quarterback, who played six years with the team. Cousins and head coach and playcaller Kevin O'Connell will hope to reignite the Vikings offense, which ranks 27th in points per game and 30th in total offense. While he's a low-end QB2 against a strong Packers defense, his presence should help wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and boost other playmakers as well.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
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Nov 13, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and appears on track to return in Week 10. Shaheed has missed the last two games due to an apparent knee injury but was listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, making him likely to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. In seven games this season, Shaheed has hauled in 16 of 30 targets for 163 yards and no touchdowns. In 16 games since being traded from the New Orleans Saints to Seattle, Shaheed has caught just 31 passes for 351 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 4.2 half-PPR points per game. While a field-stretcher like Shaheed should open up the run game and create more opportunities for star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the fifth-year receiver is not a startable option in fantasy if he returns.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Brian Nemhauser - Hawk Blogger
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Nov 13, 2026, 8:58 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow/oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lock suffered an oblique injury in his Week 9 start and has been dealing with elbow tendinitis over the past few weeks. With starting quarterback Sam Darnold (quad) already ruled out by head coach Mike MacDonald, it appears Lock will start again. In two starts this season, Lock has completed 38 of 54 passes for 410 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, and has added five carries for 16 yards on the ground. While it appears he will play through his injuries, Friday's practice report will confirm his status against the Raiders. If Lock is unable to play in Week 10, second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe will get the nod and start the first game of his career.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Brian Nemhauser - Hawk Blogger
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Nov 13, 2026, 8:51 AM ET

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is present and participating in warmups at Friday's practice but is not in uniform, according to Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. Stevenson was limited in Thursday's practice, and while his presence on Friday is a positive sign, being without a uniform is not ideal for his Week 10 status. The sixth-year back suffered a plantaris tendon injury in the back of his knee and was expected to miss a few weeks. However, his participation in practice less than a week later should be positive for his status moving forward. In nine games, Stevenson has 102 carries for 399 yards and two touchdowns, plus 26 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns. If the team decides to rest him during their Week 11 bye week, expect Corey Kiner and rookie Lan Larison to handle the duties in Stevenson and Henderson's absence.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Andrew Callahan - Boston Herald
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Nov 13, 2026, 8:44 AM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers did not speak to the media after the team's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. For the first time in his three years with the team, Nabers did not address reporters after the game. In Week 10, Nabers caught just five of seven targets for 44 yards, as he's slowed after a hot streak from Week 4 to Week 7. The third-year receiver had a chance on a 50/50 ball at the end of the game to get the Giants in field goal range, but the pass was intercepted despite Nabers having a real chance to reel it in. While his absence from the locker room shouldn't affect his status with the team, his lack of production over the last two weeks is worrisome.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ryan Dunleavy - NY Post
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Nov 13, 2026, 8:38 AM ET

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) has a real shot to play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, according to Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. Stevenson suffered a tendon-related knee injury in Week 9, but despite saying he would miss time, he is trying to play on Sunday. In nine games, Stevenson has 102 carries for 399 yards and two touchdowns, plus 26 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns. With second-year back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) inactive for Week 10, Stevenson could continue to see the bulk of the workload in Henderson's absence. While it's unclear whether the sixth-year back will be active in Week 10, he's a low-end RB2 against the Detroit Lions. If the team decides to rest him through their Week 11 bye week, expect Corey Kiner and rookie Lan Larison to handle the duties in Stevenson and Henderson's absence.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Andrew Callahan - Boston Herald
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Nov 13, 2026, 2:51 AM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers reeled in five of seven targets for 44 yards in his team's 24-21 Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders. He also lost a fumble. Nabers was on a hot streak entering New York's Week 8 bye, recording four straight games of at least 100 yards with an enormous target total. However, the two games since have seen him notch just five receptions each, for 43 and 44 yards, respectively. It's an unfortunate dip in production for the 23-year-old, though there's no reason to sound the panic alarms just yet. Nabers was still second on the team in targets by a decent margin in Week 10, and no Giants pass catcher performed well against the Eagles last weekend, suggesting it might be flukey. Looking ahead, he'll get a less-than-favorable matchup in Week 11 against a staunch Jacksonville Jaguars defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Nov 13, 2026, 2:36 AM ET

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught six of 10 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in his team's 24-21 win against the hosting New York Giants. The target and receiving totals were new season highs for the veteran, as he'd mostly disappointed with fewer than 56 yards in all seven of his appearances until Thursday's victory. Diggs' best play of the night came on a late fourth-quarter catch over the middle, where he broke free for a 32-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner. It's a nice outcome for the 32-year-old, as he continues to be out-snapped by rookie Antonio Williams week in and week out. Diggs may not have the same upside he did earlier in his career, but he's still a savvy technician who can get open in the short-to-intermediate area and has a decent rapport with quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington will square off with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals the next time they take the field in Week 11.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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