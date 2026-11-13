Nov 13, 2026, 10:11 AM ET

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $33 million, according to Adam Schefter. The deal keeps Thomas in Atlanta through the 2029 season. The 26-year-old has recorded 26 quarterback pressures, two sacks, and a forced fumble through nine games. Thomas was limited in Thursday's practice with a groin injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City. The extension secures a regular contributor to Atlanta's pass rush, but it doesn't change much for fantasy managers this week. The Falcons remain an unappealing D/ST option against the Chiefs, particularly if Thomas is unable to play.