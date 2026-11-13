Jordan Addison Gains Fantasy Value With New QB
Nov 13, 2026, 10:29 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison gets a boost with Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota after Tuesday's trade with Las Vegas. Cousins has taken first-team practice reps and is expected to start Sunday against Green Bay. Addison caught just two passes for 28 yards against Buffalo on Monday, despite playing 96% of the offensive snaps. The two had success together in 2023, when Addison caught 36 passes for 482 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games with Cousins. His familiarity with Kevin O'Connell's offense should help ease the transition. The Packers present a difficult matchup, allowing the tenth-fewest fantasy points per opportunity to outside receivers over their last five games. Addison's outlook improves with Cousins back, but he's still a risky FLEX play for Week 10.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Rashee Rice Could Be in Line for Second-Half Emergence
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:29 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has recorded 25 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 that caused him to miss two games. Since his return in Week 8, the 26-year-old has hauled in 12 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. While Rice has been the number one option in the Kansas City passing game when healthy, he's struggled to be efficient, averaging just 11.7 yards per reception and 9.1 yards per target. At the trade deadline, the Chiefs added another pass catcher by acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. While Downs could take a few targets away from Rice, his presence could also open up the Chiefs' offense overall. If playing with Downs gives Rice more room to operate, he could be in line for a big second half of the season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Texans Taking a "Wait-and-See" Approach with Woody Marks
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:24 AM ETThe Houston Texans are taking a "wait-and-see" approach with running back Woody Marks (knee) ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Wilson reports that Marks is dealing with residual soreness in his knee, which is why he was held out of practice on Thursday. With fellow Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) having missed the team's last three games with a groin injury, Marks has stepped into Houston's RB1 role. Marks has recorded at least 17 touches and 74 scrimmage yards in four straight contests, but he's been held out of the end zone in that span. If both Marks and Montgomery are unable to play against Cleveland, veteran back Emari Demercado would be in line to play a lead role in the Houston backfield in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Patrick Mahomes on Track to Start Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:22 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is on track to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mahomes suffered an elbow injury during Kansas City's Week 9 win over the New York Jets that briefly forced him to leave the game, but the veteran QB was able to finish that contest and appears to be healthy enough to avoid missing time. Across eight games in 2026, Mahomes has completed 67.3% of his pass attempts for 2,038 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Chiefs also provided Mahomes with another pass-catching weapon at the trade deadline by acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. As long as Mahomes is active, he profiles as a low-end QB1 for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Could Miss Rest of Fantasy Season
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 10:20 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the fantasy season following surgery on his broken and dislocated thumb. Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that similar injuries typically take six to 10 weeks to heal, though no return date has been established. Even the shorter recovery window would keep Jackson sidelined until late December, putting his fantasy playoff availability in serious doubt. Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is expected to start Monday against the Chargers, bringing experience to Baltimore's offense. The quarterback change creates some uncertainty for Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, while Jackson's rushing production will be difficult to replace. Jackson is worth holding in an available IR spot, but his lengthy recovery makes him a tougher roster decision for managers without one.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Ari Meirov
Cameron Thomas Signs Three-Year Extension With Falcons
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 10:11 AM ETAtlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $33 million, according to Adam Schefter. The deal keeps Thomas in Atlanta through the 2029 season. The 26-year-old has recorded 26 quarterback pressures, two sacks, and a forced fumble through nine games. Thomas was limited in Thursday's practice with a groin injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City. The extension secures a regular contributor to Atlanta's pass rush, but it doesn't change much for fantasy managers this week. The Falcons remain an unappealing D/ST option against the Chiefs, particularly if Thomas is unable to play.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Adam Schefter
Kirk Cousins Expected to Start Sunday for Vikings
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 13, 2026, 9:25 AM ETNewly acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to start in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Vikings on Tuesday and appears on track to start on Sunday. In nine games with Las Vegas, Cousins has completed 202 of 315 passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding seven yards and two rushing touchdowns. After Minnesota's disastrous Monday night outing against the Buffalo Bills, the team decided to bring in its former quarterback, who played six years with the team. Cousins and head coach and playcaller Kevin O'Connell will hope to reignite the Vikings offense, which ranks 27th in points per game and 30th in total offense. While he's a low-end QB2 against a strong Packers defense, his presence should help wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and boost other playmakers as well.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Rashid Shaheed Logs Another Full Practice on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 13, 2026, 9:05 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and appears on track to return in Week 10. Shaheed has missed the last two games due to an apparent knee injury but was listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, making him likely to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. In seven games this season, Shaheed has hauled in 16 of 30 targets for 163 yards and no touchdowns. In 16 games since being traded from the New Orleans Saints to Seattle, Shaheed has caught just 31 passes for 351 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 4.2 half-PPR points per game. While a field-stretcher like Shaheed should open up the run game and create more opportunities for star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the fifth-year receiver is not a startable option in fantasy if he returns.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Brian Nemhauser - Hawk Blogger
Drew Lock Limited on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 13, 2026, 8:58 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow/oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lock suffered an oblique injury in his Week 9 start and has been dealing with elbow tendinitis over the past few weeks. With starting quarterback Sam Darnold (quad) already ruled out by head coach Mike MacDonald, it appears Lock will start again. In two starts this season, Lock has completed 38 of 54 passes for 410 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, and has added five carries for 16 yards on the ground. While it appears he will play through his injuries, Friday's practice report will confirm his status against the Raiders. If Lock is unable to play in Week 10, second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe will get the nod and start the first game of his career.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Brian Nemhauser - Hawk Blogger
Rhamondre Stevenson Present, But Not in Uniform at Friday's Practice
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 13, 2026, 8:51 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is present and participating in warmups at Friday's practice but is not in uniform, according to Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. Stevenson was limited in Thursday's practice, and while his presence on Friday is a positive sign, being without a uniform is not ideal for his Week 10 status. The sixth-year back suffered a plantaris tendon injury in the back of his knee and was expected to miss a few weeks. However, his participation in practice less than a week later should be positive for his status moving forward. In nine games, Stevenson has 102 carries for 399 yards and two touchdowns, plus 26 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns. If the team decides to rest him during their Week 11 bye week, expect Corey Kiner and rookie Lan Larison to handle the duties in Stevenson and Henderson's absence.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Andrew Callahan - Boston Herald
Malik Nabers Does Not Speak to Media After Thursday's Loss
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 13, 2026, 8:44 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers did not speak to the media after the team's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. For the first time in his three years with the team, Nabers did not address reporters after the game. In Week 10, Nabers caught just five of seven targets for 44 yards, as he's slowed after a hot streak from Week 4 to Week 7. The third-year receiver had a chance on a 50/50 ball at the end of the game to get the Giants in field goal range, but the pass was intercepted despite Nabers having a real chance to reel it in. While his absence from the locker room shouldn't affect his status with the team, his lack of production over the last two weeks is worrisome.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ryan Dunleavy - NY Post
Rhamondre Stevenson Has a Real Shot to Play Against the Lions in Munich
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 13, 2026, 8:38 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) has a real shot to play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, according to Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. Stevenson suffered a tendon-related knee injury in Week 9, but despite saying he would miss time, he is trying to play on Sunday. In nine games, Stevenson has 102 carries for 399 yards and two touchdowns, plus 26 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns. With second-year back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) inactive for Week 10, Stevenson could continue to see the bulk of the workload in Henderson's absence. While it's unclear whether the sixth-year back will be active in Week 10, he's a low-end RB2 against the Detroit Lions. If the team decides to rest him through their Week 11 bye week, expect Corey Kiner and rookie Lan Larison to handle the duties in Stevenson and Henderson's absence.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Andrew Callahan - Boston Herald
Malik Nabers Takes a Backseat on TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 13, 2026, 2:51 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers reeled in five of seven targets for 44 yards in his team's 24-21 Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders. He also lost a fumble. Nabers was on a hot streak entering New York's Week 8 bye, recording four straight games of at least 100 yards with an enormous target total. However, the two games since have seen him notch just five receptions each, for 43 and 44 yards, respectively. It's an unfortunate dip in production for the 23-year-old, though there's no reason to sound the panic alarms just yet. Nabers was still second on the team in targets by a decent margin in Week 10, and no Giants pass catcher performed well against the Eagles last weekend, suggesting it might be flukey. Looking ahead, he'll get a less-than-favorable matchup in Week 11 against a staunch Jacksonville Jaguars defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Stefon Diggs Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 13, 2026, 2:36 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught six of 10 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in his team's 24-21 win against the hosting New York Giants. The target and receiving totals were new season highs for the veteran, as he'd mostly disappointed with fewer than 56 yards in all seven of his appearances until Thursday's victory. Diggs' best play of the night came on a late fourth-quarter catch over the middle, where he broke free for a 32-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner. It's a nice outcome for the 32-year-old, as he continues to be out-snapped by rookie Antonio Williams week in and week out. Diggs may not have the same upside he did earlier in his career, but he's still a savvy technician who can get open in the short-to-intermediate area and has a decent rapport with quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington will square off with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals the next time they take the field in Week 11.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jayden Daniels Survives Giants in Week 10
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 13, 2026, 2:22 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in Thursday night's 24-21 win over the hosting New York Giants. He added 28 yards on 11 carries. Daniels wasn't at his best in Week 10, but redeemed two fourth-quarter interceptions with a game-sealing 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They were the LSU product's first two picks of the season. Daniels has been solid this year for Washington, albeit underwhelming for fantasy due to a lack of a running game and injuries to his WR corps. Still, it was his first three-touchdown game since Week 6 of 2025, and his ball placement has been sound. He'll get another chance to be a fantasy contributor his next time out against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati has been a bit tougher on fantasy quarterbacks than the Giants, but is by no means a scary matchup, and Washington should be forced to score points.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Likely Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 13, 2026, 2:05 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely piled up 127 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-11 receiving in his team's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. Likely was involved from the get-go on Thursday night, ripping off nine yards on the Giants' third play from scrimmage. Washington had no answer for the former fourth-round pick, as he consistently worked open across the middle of the field. Likely's highlight of the night was a 66-yard catch-and-run that gave New York the lead midway through the fourth quarter. With the monster effort, he set new career highs in single-game receiving yards, as well as receiving yards (575) and touchdowns (seven) in a season. There figures to be some ups and downs for the 26-year-old on a Giants squad that's still figuring it out, but he's one of the league's most enticing TE options for fantasy, and is getting the long-awaited volume he deserves. Next up for New York is a clash with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Cam Skattebo Excels in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 13, 2026, 1:50 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in Thursday night's 24-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders. He added 44 yards on 3-of-4 receiving. The second-year pro out of Arizona State missed Week 9's win over the Eagles with a hamstring injury, but was back out in full force for this one, running with his signature ferocity en route to his second career multi-touchdown performance. After Skattebo's soft benching back in Week 6, when he didn't record a touch, he responded with back-to-back excellent showings while compiling a 35/202/3 rushing line. If the 24-year-old can maintain his work in the passing game, he's likely to remain a valuable fantasy asset for the rest of the season. Either way, Skattebo profiles as a strong RB2 at his best and is finally looking like himself as we hit the back half of the campaign. We'll see if he can keep it up in next weekend's unfavorable draw against a stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Terrance Ferguson Continues to be Held Out of Practice
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 11:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, according to Blaine Grisak of Rams on SI. Ferguson remains on injured reserve and has now missed back-to-back practices. The Rams designated him to return last week, but shortly after doing so, he suffered a hamstring injury on top of his existing ankle issue. Now, all signs point to Ferguson being sidelined for at least a couple more weeks. The Rams will need to make a decision on whether to activate or shut down Ferguson by Nov. 26. If the 23-year-old does get back on the field at some point this season, he'll have low-end TE1 appeal. After all, he caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in his last full game before injuring his ankle in Week 3. Any sort of fantasy relevance for Ferguson is at least a couple of weeks away, leaving Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee (illness) in line to lead the Rams' tight end room in the meantime. Parkinson is a fringe TE1 in fantasy football with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) on injured reserve, while Higbee is more of a low-end TE2 with an iffy floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Blaine Grisak
Tyler Higbee Sidelined Thursday with an Illness
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 11:05 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) did not practice on Thursday, according to Blaine Grisak of Rams on SI. This is a new issue for Higbee, who had not appeared on the injury report Wednesday. Fantasy managers will have to stay tuned for updates on his status when the Rams release their final injury designations on Friday afternoon. Even with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) sidelined lately, Higbee has been underwhelming with just four catches over his last three games. The 33-year-old's recent track record isn't great, but he has an even more glaring opportunity to get involved in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals with Puka Nacua (knee) joining Adams and Ferguson on IR. With that being said, Colby Parkinson is still the top Rams tight end to roster in fantasy football, with Higbee serving as more of a low-end streamer in deeper leagues, assuming he plays on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Blaine Grisak
Eagles Waive Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:58 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have waived wide receiver Hollywood Brown, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He had played in just three games this season, totaling five catches for 63 yards while averaging around 50% of the offensive snaps per game. Brown's limited production is presumably the main reason behind his waiving, but the Eagles' season trajectory could be a factor, too. Philadelphia sits at 2-7 and is in last place in the NFC East. Their playoff odds are nearly zero percent, and so there isn't much incentive to give reps to a veteran like Brown when it makes more sense to get some of the younger receivers involved. Players like Darius Cooper and Makai Lemon, who combined for a 93% snap share and 17 targets last week, should continue to operate as the top receivers in this banged-up offense led by third-string quarterback Joe Milton III.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Schultz
Mike Evans Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) "is real close" to returning, head coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR (via David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard). Shanahan noted that Evans, who is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, would likely be playing through the injury if it were the playoffs. That would seem to indicate that the 49ers are managing Evans' workload so that he can fully recover and be healthy for the second half of the season. The veteran pass catcher has been a very impressive contributor when active this year, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns through parts of six games in 2026. Evans is one of several Niners receivers dealing with injuries, joining Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (knee). Assuming Evans sits out Week 10, the 49ers will roll out Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, and newly acquired Keenan Allen as their top wide receivers. Among that group, Allen has the best fantasy outlook, but only if he has made enough progress learning the 49ers' offense since Tuesday's trade.--Andersen Pickard
Source: David Lombardi