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Precious Achiuwa Questionable Against Portland

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Nov 13, 2026, 8:27 AM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to left ankle soreness. Achiuwa left Tuesday's loss to Orlando after 14 minutes and did not return, though the team initially called the injury a lower-leg contusion. The 27-year-old had averaged 9.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals across his previous eight starts. Another absence would likely put Keegan Murray back in the starting mix, with Dylan Cardwell also in position to soak up more minutes in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 13, 2026, 8:19 AM ET

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the New York Knicks. The 34-year-old missed Indiana's first nine games with a right hamstring strain but has appeared in three straight since returning. McConnell logged a season-high 14 minutes Wednesday against Washington, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined, McConnell should continue to work behind Andrew Nembhard as his minutes gradually increase, which could make Quenton Jackson's reserve role a little more crowded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report

The Hawks are currently 7.5-point favorites in Chicago tonight... if you enjoy that sort of thing.

Kingston Flemings (lumbar spasm) is listed as questionable for Atlanta.

Norm Powell is questionable for the Bulls, with Caleb Wilson ruled out.

2nd NBA Cup game for both teams.

— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 13, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 13, 2026, 8:18 AM ET

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Nov 13, 2026, 8:11 AM ET

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks and could miss a third straight game because of a left calf strain. The 25-year-old has been one of Orlando's better secondary scorers, averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 threes in 30.6 minutes per game. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) still sidelined, da Silva would step back into a sizable role once cleared. If he remains out, Alex Morales should stay involved after filling in as a starter, while Jase Richardson and Goga Bitadze could continue seeing extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 13, 2026, 8:04 AM ET

Orlando Magic guard/forward Jamal Cain (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Wednesday's game in Utah with a left shoulder contusion. Cain started Tuesday against Sacramento and finished with five points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) out and Tristan da Silva (calf) also questionable, Cain could step back into a larger role if cleared. Alex Morales and Jase Richardson should remain in the mix for extra minutes if Orlando is short-handed again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 10:53 PM ET

Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart has been suspended three games without pay for punching Golden State Warriors forward/center Charles Bassey during Wednesday's 115-108 win. Smart received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected late in the third quarter. The 32-year-old is averaging 8.3 points, 1.8 threes, and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes through nine appearances. Reed Sheppard should get a little more room in the backcourt after putting up 13 points Wednesday, while Bruce Thornton and Bogdan Bogdanovic could also pick up some of the vacated minutes. Smart will be eligible to return Wednesday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Nov 12, 2026, 10:45 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Mouhamed Gueye (foot) has progressed to on-court activities as he works back from a fractured left foot and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Gueye suffered the injury during a July 8 workout and has yet to play this season. The 24-year-old averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game last year, leaving little reason to stash him while his return remains weeks away. Atlanta already has Jock Landale and rookie Zuby Ejiofor competing for reserve frontcourt minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu, so Gueye could face a limited role once cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hawks PR
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Nov 12, 2026, 10:34 PM ET

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (knee) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the New York Knicks after exiting Wednesday's win over Washington with right knee soreness. Rick Carlisle said Nesmith experienced tightness behind the knee and hopes the issue is minor. The 27-year-old managed just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 22 minutes Wednesday, two days after scoring 18 against Dallas. If Nesmith can't go, Jarace Walker should have a clearer path to extra wing minutes, with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen Slawson also candidates to pick up some of the slack while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 10:25 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers after missing Wednesday's loss to Portland with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has emerged as a key secondary scorer for Oklahoma City, averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists through 11 games. Alex Caruso stepped into the starting lineup Wednesday and responded with 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and four threes. He could draw another start if Mitchell sits, while Jared McCain should remain heavily involved despite shooting just 3-for-14 against Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 10:19 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (hip) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors due to left hip soreness. Fox is coming off a 17-point, nine-assist effort in Wednesday's 124-119 win over Chicago and has yet to miss a game this season. The two-time All-Star is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds through 12 appearances. If he's unable to go, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle would likely see more time initiating the offense, with Jordan McLaughlin also a candidate for extra minutes in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 10:13 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors due to left adductor tightness. Vassell carried the same designation before each of the last two games but was eventually ruled out both times. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals in 30.0 minutes through 10 appearances. Julian Champagnie has started twice in his place and should remain the main beneficiary if Vassell sits again. De'Aaron Fox (hip) is also questionable, leaving San Antonio's perimeter rotation worth monitoring.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 10:05 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to a lumbar spasm. The No. 8 overall pick has started the last four games since Quin Snyder moved CJ McCollum to a sixth-man role. Across 11 appearances, Flemings is averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 21.8 minutes while shooting an efficient 52.1 percent from the field. Atlanta is coming off three days of rest, which could help. If he can't go, McCollum would likely slide back into the first unit, with Aaron Wiggins also in line for heavier minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:51 PM ET

Chicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell (back) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks due to low back spasms. Powell has missed the last two games, first sitting out against Philadelphia with a shoulder issue before the back kept him sidelined Wednesday versus San Antonio. The 33-year-old is averaging 19.3 points and 1.6 steals in 28.8 minutes, though he's shooting just 39.8% from the field and 30.9% from three. If Powell misses a third straight game, Isaac Okoro and Tre Jones should continue to see more opportunities with Caleb Wilson (hand) also out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:42 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. Murphy has missed the last two games and appears headed toward another absence with New Orleans opening a back-to-back. The 26-year-old was productive in his last appearance, posting 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and four threes against the Clippers. With Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) also doubtful, Herbert Jones could stay in the first unit after starting against Brooklyn, while Saddiq Bey should remain involved after giving New Orleans solid scoring off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:28 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) is doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since injuring the knee Oct. 23 against Utah, but he was cleared to resume on-court work Thursday after making progress in his recovery. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana. Karlo Matkovic should remain in the starting lineup if Missi sits again, though the doubtful tag suggests a return may finally be getting closer.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 9:21 PM ET

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers despite a right wrist sprain. The two-time MVP has continued to play through the issue and most recently posted 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in Tuesday's win over Utah. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists through 11 games and has yet to miss time because of the wrist. If he suffers a late setback, Bobby Portis Jr. would be in line for more frontcourt minutes, while Bam Adebayo could take on additional offensive responsibility.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:52 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to left ankle injury management. Edey had played eight straight games before getting the night off and is averaging 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 20.7 minutes through 10 appearances. Memphis has continued to monitor the 24-year-old's workload after his previous issues with the same ankle. With Quinten Post (concussion) unavailable as well, Isaiah Stewart could move into the starting lineup, while Taylor Hendricks figures to pick up more frontcourt work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:42 PM ET

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, his first questionable designation since suffering a mild right knee bone bruise on Oct. 25. Suggs has missed eight straight games after averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.0 steals through three starts. Anthony Black has taken advantage of the extra ball-handling work, including a 26-point, four-steal effort against Sacramento on Tuesday. If Suggs returns, Black could lose some creation duties, though his role should remain significant with Paolo Banchero (ankle) still sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:26 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to a sprained left big toe. It will be his first absence of the season after he took a hard fall late in Wednesday's win over New York. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while anchoring Cleveland's frontcourt. Jarrett Allen should see more work on the glass and around the rim after pulling down 14 rebounds Wednesday, while Jaylon Tyson and Mario Hezonja could also benefit from the extra frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:15 PM ET

Miami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after sitting out Thursday's practice. The 25-year-old has started Miami's last two games and is coming off 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Tuesday's win over Utah. Larsson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes this season. With Klay Thompson (ankle) also questionable, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. could both see larger roles if Larsson is unable to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:11 PM ET

Miami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after sitting out Thursday's practice. Thompson tweaked his left ankle on a late chase-down block in Tuesday's win over Utah, where he finished with 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting and went 2-for-10 from deep. The 36-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 threes in 24.8 minutes while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. If Thompson sits on the front end of Miami's back-to-back, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. could pick up additional wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
See More News

More News About Precious Achiuwa

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

(lumbar spasm) Questionable for Hawks vs Bulls Tonight
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Stefon Diggs

Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Jayden Daniels

Survives Giants in Week 10
Isaiah Likely

Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Cam Skattebo

Excels in Loss
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Thursday's Practice
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

is Limited on Thursday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
Pelle Larsson

Questionable Against Cleveland
Klay Thompson

Iffy for Friday Against Cleveland
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
David Montgomery

Limited on Thursday
George Pickens

Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Patrick Mahomes

Practices in Full on Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Garrett Wilson

Remains Limited on Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Jared Goff

Upgrades to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Mike Evans

Does Not Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Thursday
Carnell Tate

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
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Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Bam Knight

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Brian Harman

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Max Homa

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Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
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Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
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Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
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has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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