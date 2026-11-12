Deebo Samuel Sr. is Limited on Thursday
Nov 12, 2026, 9:39 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) remained a limited participant during Thursday's practice session. This is now back-to-back limited practice sessions for Samuel, who has missed the last three games. Samuel is hopeful to get back on the field this weekend after being sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Samuel during Friday's injury report. There is a decent chance that Samuel can get back on the field for the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If he returns, Samuel should be considered a strong flex option against the struggling Cowboys defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Matt Maiocco
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Justin Jefferson Praises Kirk Cousins' Leadership
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:31 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is excited to have quarterback Kirk Cousins back with the organization. On Thursday, Jefferson said that it's a joy to have Cousins' leadership in the locker room. It has been a down year for Jefferson, who is currently averaging a career-low 56.1 receiving yards per game. It hasn't been easy for him with Kyler Murray (hamstring), Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer as his quarterbacks this season. He'll now be reunited with Cousins, who was under center in Minnesota for the first four years of Jefferson's career. Jefferson averaged nearly 100 yards per game when he had Cousins under center. The hope is that the two of them can quickly reignite their chemistry. Cousins is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.--Andy Webb
Source: Alec Lewis
Chig Okonkwo Questionable to Return With Back Injury
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:20 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (back) is considered questionable to return for Thursday's Week 10 contest against the New York Giants. Okonkwo headed to the locker room with the trainers due to a back issue in the second quarter. The severity of the issue is unknown at the moment. Before exiting, Okonkwo hauled in both of his targets for 17 yards. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status as this game goes on. John Bates and Ben Sinnott should see increased reps while Okonkwo is out.--Andy Webb
Source: Pat Leonard
Rashod Bateman Limited With Calf Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:43 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (calf) was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Bateman is now questionable to play in the Week 10 Monday night contest at home against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, but he could come off the injury report by Saturday if he returns to a full practice in the next two days. Baltimore's offense tanked in last Thursday's blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano making the first start of his career, but there is hope going forward that veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett can help turn things around with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) out for the rest of the season. Expectations should still be tempered for the 26-year-old Bateman, who only has 20 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season. His lone touchdown came back in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he has not eclipsed 50 receiving yards since Oct. 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. Coming off back-to-back one-catch efforts against the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, Bateman should not be trusted as a fantasy flex in standard-sized leagues if he plays on Monday night, even with a QB upgrade.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Bam Knight Returns to Full Participation on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) was upgraded to full practice participation on Thursday and should be good to go on Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Knight should be active in Week 10, and with rookie first-round RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) still sidelined, Knight could be the Cardinals' preferred backfield option in a tough matchup against the Rams, with rookie quarterback Carson Beck making his NFL debut. Knight's impending return to Arizona's backfield is bad news for Tyler Allgeier, who was outproduced by Knight after Love's ankle injury. The 25-year-old fourth-year back had a season-high 15 carries for 80 yards and also caught two passes for 18 yards in the first meeting against the Rams on Oct. 18. Still, Knight should not be considered much more than a low-upside, touchdown-dependent RB3/flex, at best, if he returns this weekend. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 40 RB for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Jauan Jennings Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:10 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day. Jennings' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said earlier this week that his client's calf injury is not serious and that he expects to play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, but he now must return to the practice field on Friday to avoid being ruled out for a second straight game. The Vikings' passing game was taken hostage by a terrible Carson Wentz at quarterback in Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but with veteran Kirk Cousins now in the fold, Minnesota is hoping that their offense can now complement one of the best defenses in the NFL. Jennings has been nearly non-existent in his first year with the Vikings as the WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, catching only six passes for 54 yards and no touchdowns in six games played. The addition of Cousins at the trade deadline on Tuesday should be a boost for the offense for the rest of the season, but Jennings still will not be much more than a deep-league bench stash at wide receiver. If he is active at Lambeau on Sunday, he should be planted on fantasy benches. He is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:04 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) missed another day of practice on Thursday, and his status is now firmly up in the air for Sunday's Week 10 showdown against the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Hockenson being ruled out would be bad news for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as he makes his return to the Vikings after being acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. In Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hockenson caught four of his seven targets for 33 yards in a game in which veteran QB Carson Wentz threw for under 100 yards in a pitiful performance. Fantasy managers who have been using Hockenson as their TE1 all season will want to have an insurance plan in place in case he is ruled out on Friday. Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew would be asked to step up at the position in Minnesota, but neither player would be a realistic tight end streamer if Hockenson is ruled out. Hockenson, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been a touchdown-dependent TE1 in fantasy football this year in a Vikings offense that has really struggled, catching 35 of 44 targets for 328 yards and three touchdowns. The hope is that Hockenson's fantasy value will be on the rise after the addition of Cousins at QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Puka Nacua Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:42 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams placed star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) on Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. The Rams were hoping to avoid putting Nacua on IR in hopes that he could return for a crucial game against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. Now that he is on IR, Nacua will have to sit out at least four games and will not be eligible to return until Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys at home. The Rams now have their two top receivers on IR in Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring), as well as receiver Jordan Whittington (back) and tight end Terreance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring). The good news for fantasy managers is that the 25-year-old Nacua is now IR-eligible, which will give you an extra roster spot. The Rams will head into their Week 10 matchup against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals this weekend with Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, rookie CJ Daniels, and Xavier Smith as their top receivers. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson will be intriguing TE streamers in fantasy until Nacua and Adams return. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum should also be expected to see more targets out of the backfield. Nacua had 70 catches on 93 targets for 715 yards and four touchdowns before an MCL/PCL and turf-toe injury. He should be stashed in all fantasy football leagues in hopes that he can help you in the playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Greg Beacham
Marvin Harrison Jr. Sits Out of Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:30 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Harrison was limited in practice on Wednesday, so his status on Thursday is a downgrade and puts his status in doubt for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the hosting Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Tank Dell was upgraded to a full participant and will not have any restrictions this weekend in his third game back from a gruesome knee injury in 2024 that caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. If the 24-year-old Harrison cannot play against Cleveland, Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Xavier Hutchinson would see more snaps behind WR1 Nico Collins a week after quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers. Harrison, the former fourth overall pick in 2024, continues to be a fantasy bust after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Texans, with only six catches on 11 targets for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games since the trade. Now with an injury to deal with, fantasy managers should be avoiding Harrison in a flex spot against the Browns, even in deeper leagues. In seven games in 2026, he has only 11 receptions on 24 targets for 145 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
David Montgomery Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:22 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Montgomery now has a chance to return for a Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after he did not practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, backfield mate Woody Marks (knee) was downgraded from a limited practice on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday. The Texans' backfield is now firmly up in the air for this weekend. The 29-year-old Montgomery has not played since Week 5, but if he is active on Sunday and Marks is out, he could take on a heavy workload right away and give him RB2 upside. The former Detroit Lions RB scored two times on the ground in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills in his Texans debut, but he is averaging an ugly 2.7 yards per carry for 138 rushing yards on his 52 carries in his first five games with the Texans. If both Monty and Marks are active, Montgomery will not be much more than a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex for fantasy managers in Week 10. With Montgomery's status still uncertain for this weekend, he is ranked as the No. 38 RB at RotoBaller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Mike Evans Close to Returning from Achilles Tendinitis
Keith Hernandez
Kyle Shanahan on KNBR said that Mike Evans "is real close" to returning from Achilles tendinitis and that Evans would probably be out there if this were a playoff game:— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 13, 2026
"I think it would be hard to keep him out if this was the last game."
Remains clear 49ers are managing Evans… pic.twitter.com/X6ig8uNfDJ
Nov 12, 2026, 7:14 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
George Pickens Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:11 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens continues to be limited after missing the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. If the 25-year-old cannot upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could head into the Week 10 contest on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers as a game-time decision once again, which is not what fantasy managers want. Keep in mind that the Cowboys play in the late window on Sunday, which would make the decision on whether to start Pickens in fantasy lineups even more difficult. Hopefully, we get more clarity on Pickens' status on Friday when the Cowboys release their final Week 10 injury report. Despite missing last week with a hamstring injury, Pickens will be worth returning to most fantasy football lineups if he is cleared to play against the 49ers on Sunday. The former second-rounder from Georgia has 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns for Dallas so far in eight games this year after a 2025 breakout as the team's top receiver. Owner Jerry Jones has clamored recently for Pickens to see more passes thrown his way, so an uptick in targets could be coming when he gets back on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Drew Lock Limited, Rashid Shaheed Log Full Practice Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Seahawks injury report for Thursday— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 12, 2026
Charles Cross practices as LIMITED
No other real changes pic.twitter.com/cViKsMKQKA
Nov 12, 2026, 7:07 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Ladd McConkey Does Not Practice, Justin Herbert Not on the Report
Keith Hernandez
thursday's injury report for week 10 at BAL pic.twitter.com/fXSvi1MmEt— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 6:49 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Xavier Worthy Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Worthy exited Sunday's Week 9 win over the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, but with two full practices under his belt this week, the 23-year-old should be fine to play in Week 10 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite Rashee Rice missing a few games with an injury, the speedy Worthy did not really take advantage with a major boost in production for fantasy managers. Through eight games in his third season in the NFL, he has a modest 33 receptions on 47 targets for 278 yards (8.4 yards per reception) and only one touchdown, which came back in Week 2 in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Consistent targets have not been the issue -- he has had at least six targets in each of the last five games -- but a drop in targets should be expected after the Chiefs added receiver Josh Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Downs will make his debut with the team on Sunday against the Falcons and could immediately have a negative impact on Worthy's fantasy ceiling and floor. RotoBaller has Worthy ranked as the No. 58 fantasy wideout for this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:32 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow, knee) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Mahomes had an injury scare when he sprained his right elbow on a sack-fumble in the Week 9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but he returned to the game and has practiced fully on both Wednesday and Thursday. Receivers Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (hamstring) have also been practicing in full, so the 31-year-old two-time MVP signal-caller should have both of his top receivers available to face the Atlanta Falcons on the road this weekend, in addition to new trade acquisition Josh Downs, who was acquired at Tuesday's trade deadline from the Indianapolis Colts. With another weapon and a strong matchup upcoming, Mahomes should be on the QB1 radar in fantasy football after two straight strong outings as a passer against the Jets and division-rival Denver Broncos. Mahomes has thrown for 563 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the last two weeks, and he is RotoBaller's No. 9 fantasy QB this week as the Chiefs look to win a second game in a row.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Omar Cooper Jr. Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:24 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Cooper is dealing with an ankle injury -- the same one that caused him to miss time earlier this season -- so his status is fully up in the air for the Week 10 contest on Sunday at home against the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Fellow wideout Garrett Wilson is also questionable after missing the Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion. Since coming off Injured Reserve, Cooper, the 30th overall pick from Indiana, has caught 19 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns in four games, demonstrating his big-time upside in New York's improved passing game. However, in the first game with Adonai Mitchell back from a finger injury, Cooper left fantasy managers out to dry and was not targeted at all in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. If both he and Wilson are active, there will be volatility in his Week 10 fantasy outlook, even against a Bills secondary that has been vulnerable this year. Cooper will be much more attractive as a starting option in fantasy if he is active, but Wilson misses another game. Right now, RotoBaller has Cooper ranked as the No. 46 fantasy WR for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Garrett Wilson Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:16 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. A concussion caused Wilson to miss the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road this past Sunday. The 26-year-old is making progress through the league's concussion protocol this week, but he might need to upgrade to full practice participation on Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend for a Week 10 contest on Sunday at home against the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Fantasy managers should be keeping a close eye on Wilson's status, as his availability will have a big effect on whether Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) will be viable flex plays against a Bills secondary that has had its issues in 2026. Wilson shed his non-contact jersey in Thursday's practice, which could be setting him up to be cleared from the concussion protocol on Friday or Saturday. If Wilson is cleared to face Buffalo this weekend, he should be in most starting fantasy football lineups as quarterback Geno Smith's No. 1 target in the passing game. Wilson has 43 catches on 63 targets for 527 yards and three touchdowns through eight games this year, but he has not found paydirt in the last three games he has played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Jakobi Meyers Upgrades to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:06 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. It is a notable development after he did not practice at all with the team on Wednesday. Meyers has been a regular on the team's practice report this year, but he has not missed any games, and his return to practice on Thursday should mean that he will be fine to play this weekend in a divisional tilt on Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The 30-year-old veteran has been a regular contributor in his first full season with the Jags in 2026 as the WR2 behind Parker Washington, catching 26 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns in his eight games played. However, Meyers has not found the end zone since Week 3 against the New England Patriots, and he is still searching for his first 100-yard game of the year. Fantasy managers will want to check back on his final status on Friday, but if Meyers ends up playing against the Titans this weekend, he will be a solid WR3/flex with a good chance to find the end zone for the third time this year. He caught four of his six targets for 65 yards in last Thursday night's rout over the Baltimore Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Giants Would Like Cam Skattebo to Get 15-20 Carries Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 5:58 PM ETESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that he talked with someone from the New York Giants, and they would like to see running back Cam Skattebo get 15 to 20 carries in Thursday night's divisional game against the Washington Commanders in wet, rainy conditions. Skattebo injured his hamstring in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans and was not ready to play in the Week 9 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles despite having the bye in Week 8 to rest up. He has been cleared from his hamstring injury this week, though, and will make the start against Washington, so fantasy managers should be returning him to their starting lineups. Both the Commanders and Giants could feature run-heavy offensive game plans in the bad weather on Thursday, which means that backup Devin Singletary could get plenty of opportunities as well, and could be a sleeper as a flex play in deeper fantasy leagues. Fantasy managers would be ecstatic if Skattebo did not miss a beat after carrying the football 17 times for a season-high 124 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Texans. The second-year back has 418 rushing yards and two rushing scores on his 98 carries to this point in the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:59 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited in practice on Thursday. The 26-year-old has been battling a hand injury for several weeks that has kept him from practicing in full, but he was able to suit up in Jacksonville's Week 9 win over the Baltimore Ravens and could be on track to do the same in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Across eight games in 2026, Rodriguez Jr. has recorded 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. His production upside is limited by the presence of Jaguars RB1 Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), but Tuten has yet to practice this week as he battles an ankle/foot injury. Similar to Rodriguez Jr., Tuten was able to play through his injury last week. However, if Tuten were unable to play against Tennessee and Rodriguez Jr. is active, he would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars