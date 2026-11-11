Austin Reaves Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
Nov 11, 2026, 10:16 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left heel injury. Reaves limped to the locker room after attacking the basket and did not return. The 28-year-old had just come back from a one-game absence caused by an illness after dropping a season-high 43 points against Detroit on Sunday. Any extended absence would leave more backcourt work for Collin Sexton, while Luka Doncic would take on an even larger share of the Lakers' playmaking. Reaves' status will be worth tracking before Los Angeles' next game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dan WoikeComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Mason Plumlee Signs with the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 10:38 PM ETThe Sacramento Kings are signing veteran center Mason Plumlee, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 36-year-old enters his 14th NBA season after averaging 1.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 8.6 minutes across 20 games with Charlotte and San Antonio last year. Sacramento needs frontcourt depth with Maxime Raynaud (knee) out and Precious Achiuwa (lower leg) dealing with a contusion. Plumlee averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 17.6 minutes for Phoenix in 2024-25, which is a better picture of his ceiling if he earns a regular run. His arrival could eventually squeeze Dylan Cardwell's minutes after the rookie grabbed 11 rebounds in 29 minutes Tuesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Tyrese Haliburton Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 10:31 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is making progress, but a return is still at least 10 days away. Head coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that Haliburton's left hamstring is improving and told reporters to check back on his status in 10 days. The 26-year-old averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds through four games before suffering the strain Oct. 26 against Milwaukee. Andrew Nembhard should remain Indiana's primary playmaker in the meantime, while Quenton Jackson can continue to pick up extra backcourt minutes. T.J. McConnell also gives the Pacers another ball-handler now that he's back from his own hamstring injury.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Stephen Curry Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 10:22 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to right abdominal soreness. Curry grabbed at his right side after landing on a first-quarter three-pointer and headed to the locker room just six minutes into the game. The 38-year-old entered Wednesday averaging 30.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his 18th season. If Curry is forced to miss additional time, Brandin Podziemski should take on more creation duties, while De'Anthony Melton could move into a larger backcourt role. Curry's next chance to return comes Friday at San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Caleb Wilson Exits with Right-Hand Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 9:51 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hand) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs after injuring his right hand. Wilson went to the locker room in the third quarter and did not return, adding another concern after he broke his right thumb at North Carolina last season. The No. 4 overall pick entered Wednesday averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds through nine games. Any extended absence would be a major blow to Chicago's frontcourt, with Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue among the players who could see more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc J. Spears
Aaron Nesmith Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 9:29 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (knee) was ruled out of Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Wizards due to right knee soreness. Nesmith exited after scoring two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 22 minutes. The 27-year-old entered the night averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 25.6 minutes while shooting 32.1% from three. The issue is worth monitoring after a left MCL sprain cost him 19 games last season, though Wednesday's soreness is in the opposite knee. If Nesmith can't play Friday against New York, Jarace Walker could be in line for a larger role on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Jamal Cain Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:40 PM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Jamal Cain (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz due to a left shoulder contusion. Cain started Tuesday against Sacramento and finished with five points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes through 10 games. With Tristan da Silva (calf) also sidelined, two-way forward Alex Morales will make his first career NBA start and should have a chance to build on the 29 minutes he logged Tuesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Tristan da Silva Sidelined Again Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:33 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz due to a left calf strain, marking his second straight absence. The 25-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 threes in 30.6 minutes while shooting 40.0% from deep this season. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) also sidelined, Franz Wagner should continue to carry a heavy offensive workload. Alex Morales could also stay involved after giving Orlando 29 productive minutes off the bench Tuesday against Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Will Richard Cleared to Face Houston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:24 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard/forward Will Richard (thumb) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Houston Rockets despite a torn UCL in his left thumb, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Richard opted to play through the injury rather than undergo surgery and will wear a splint after testing it during shootaround. The 23-year-old missed only one game and has made two starts this season, including a 10-point effort on 4-for-6 shooting against Miami. With Gary Payton II (knee) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) sidelined, Richard could step right back into a meaningful backcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Keyonte George Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:16 PM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic after missing Tuesday's loss to Miami with a right ankle sprain. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 44.9% through 10 games. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined, George should step right back into a major offensive role. Darryn Peterson scored 25 points in his first start at point guard Tuesday, but George's return should take some of the primary ball-handling work off the rookie's plate.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Trey Murphy III Sidelined Again Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:08 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. Murphy was initially listed as probable before being downgraded to doubtful and then out, marking his second straight absence and third since Nov. 4. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals through nine games. Saddiq Bey started in his place Monday and could remain with the first unit, though his fantasy upside is limited. Murphy's next chance to return comes Friday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Devin Vassell Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:00 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, marking his second straight absence due to left adductor tightness. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals through 10 games and has yet to receive a firm return date. Julian Champagnie stepped into the starting lineup Monday and responded with 11 points and three triples against Phoenix. With Tobias Harris (calf) also sidelined, Champagnie should get another opportunity to handle an expanded role on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Isaiah Stewart Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 7:55 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after missing the last two games with a right knee bone bruise. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes during his first season with Memphis. With Quinten Post (concussion) sidelined, Stewart should slide back into the frontcourt rotation alongside Zach Edey. His return also gives the Grizzlies another physical option inside after playing short-handed up front over the past two games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Caleb Wilson Good to Go Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 7:51 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hip) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs after being a late addition to the injury report with right hip soreness. The No. 4 overall pick has started all nine games, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 threes while shooting 40.6% from the field. Wilson has already established himself as one of Chicago's main scoring options, and that role could be even larger Wednesday with Norman Powell (back) ruled out. The rookie should continue to see plenty of shots in his first career matchup with San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Tyler Herro Cleared to Face the Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 7:46 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing Tuesday's loss to New York with a right knee contusion. Milwaukee managed a season-low 85 points without him, and Herro returns as the team's leading scorer at 21.4 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Ryan Rollins started in his place Tuesday and could move back to the bench with Herro cleared. With Myles Turner (rest) out, Kel'el Ware should also see a larger role in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Milwaukee Bucks
Trey Murphy III Is Doubtful For Wednesday's Game Against The Nets
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 11, 2026, 6:14 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with bilateral patellar tendinopathy, according to the NBA's official injury report. Murphy III could miss his second game in a row with the knee issue after he sat out against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Murphy III last played in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when he scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists and a steal. Murphy III is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season on 46.5 percent shooting from the field. The talented shooter is shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc this season. He is a good source of points, three-pointers, and shooting percentage when healthy, and fantasy managers will hope to have him in the lineup on Wednesday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Will Suit Up Against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 11, 2026, 5:57 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Josh Hart (illness) is available to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to the NBA's official injury report. Hart missed three games with an ankle injury and then with an illness and will make his return to the court on Wednesday at home at Madison Square Garden. The Villanova graduate is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game so far this season on 38.6 percent shooting from the field. Hart has yet to find his range on his jump shot, and his scoring and field goal percentage have suffered a bit to start the season. He is contributing nicely in rebounds for a guard, and once he finds his shooting stroke, he should be a good option for fantasy managers. Nonetheless, it is nice to get Hart back from injury and illness, and he could have a good output against Cleveland on Wednesday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Karl-Anthony Towns Will Play Against Cavs on Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 11, 2026, 5:53 PM ETNew York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left-calf soreness) is available to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to the NBA official injury report. Towns played 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee and scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds with three assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. Towns is averaging 20.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season on 54.3 percent shooting from the field. The talented big man has recorded a double-double in every game this season and is a great source of points and rebounds, and can contribute on the defensive end as well with steals and blocked shots. Towns is good to go in a good matchup with the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Start Towns with confidence.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles Will Play Wednesday vs. Boston
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Quickley and Murray-Boyles will play— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 11, 2026, 5:23 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Paul George Sidelined on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 3:14 PM ETTaylor Snow of the Boston Celtics' official site reports that forward Paul George (illness) will sit out Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors. George will rest for the second half of a back-to-back due to an illness. He recorded 36 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard will likely see expanded roles with George sidelined, giving both added fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Taylor Snow
Myles Turner Out Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 2:51 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (rest) is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Turner will rest after recording three points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 loss to New York. His next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Orlando. Kel'el Ware should start in Turner's place against the Lakers, giving him marginal streaming appeal for fantasy managers seeking rebounds and blocks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report