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Stephen Curry Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness

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Nov 11, 2026, 10:22 PM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to right abdominal soreness. Curry grabbed at his right side after landing on a first-quarter three-pointer and headed to the locker room just six minutes into the game. The 38-year-old entered Wednesday averaging 30.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his 18th season. If Curry is forced to miss additional time, Brandin Podziemski should take on more creation duties, while De'Anthony Melton could move into a larger backcourt role. Curry's next chance to return comes Friday at San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony SlaterComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 11, 2026, 10:16 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left heel injury. Reaves limped to the locker room after attacking the basket and did not return. The 28-year-old had just come back from a one-game absence caused by an illness after dropping a season-high 43 points against Detroit on Sunday. Any extended absence would leave more backcourt work for Collin Sexton, while Luka Doncic would take on an even larger share of the Lakers' playmaking. Reaves' status will be worth tracking before Los Angeles' next game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dan Woike
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Nov 11, 2026, 9:51 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hand) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs after injuring his right hand. Wilson went to the locker room in the third quarter and did not return, adding another concern after he broke his right thumb at North Carolina last season. The No. 4 overall pick entered Wednesday averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds through nine games. Any extended absence would be a major blow to Chicago's frontcourt, with Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue among the players who could see more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc J. Spears
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Nov 11, 2026, 9:29 PM ET

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (knee) was ruled out of Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Wizards due to right knee soreness. Nesmith exited after scoring two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 22 minutes. The 27-year-old entered the night averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 25.6 minutes while shooting 32.1% from three. The issue is worth monitoring after a left MCL sprain cost him 19 games last season, though Wednesday's soreness is in the opposite knee. If Nesmith can't play Friday against New York, Jarace Walker could be in line for a larger role on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:40 PM ET

Orlando Magic guard/forward Jamal Cain (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz due to a left shoulder contusion. Cain started Tuesday against Sacramento and finished with five points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes through 10 games. With Tristan da Silva (calf) also sidelined, two-way forward Alex Morales will make his first career NBA start and should have a chance to build on the 29 minutes he logged Tuesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:33 PM ET

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz due to a left calf strain, marking his second straight absence. The 25-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 threes in 30.6 minutes while shooting 40.0% from deep this season. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) also sidelined, Franz Wagner should continue to carry a heavy offensive workload. Alex Morales could also stay involved after giving Orlando 29 productive minutes off the bench Tuesday against Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:24 PM ET

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Will Richard (thumb) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Houston Rockets despite a torn UCL in his left thumb, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Richard opted to play through the injury rather than undergo surgery and will wear a splint after testing it during shootaround. The 23-year-old missed only one game and has made two starts this season, including a 10-point effort on 4-for-6 shooting against Miami. With Gary Payton II (knee) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) sidelined, Richard could step right back into a meaningful backcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:16 PM ET

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic after missing Tuesday's loss to Miami with a right ankle sprain. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 44.9% through 10 games. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined, George should step right back into a major offensive role. Darryn Peterson scored 25 points in his first start at point guard Tuesday, but George's return should take some of the primary ball-handling work off the rookie's plate.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:08 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. Murphy was initially listed as probable before being downgraded to doubtful and then out, marking his second straight absence and third since Nov. 4. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals through nine games. Saddiq Bey started in his place Monday and could remain with the first unit, though his fantasy upside is limited. Murphy's next chance to return comes Friday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, marking his second straight absence due to left adductor tightness. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals through 10 games and has yet to receive a firm return date. Julian Champagnie stepped into the starting lineup Monday and responded with 11 points and three triples against Phoenix. With Tobias Harris (calf) also sidelined, Champagnie should get another opportunity to handle an expanded role on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
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Nov 11, 2026, 7:55 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after missing the last two games with a right knee bone bruise. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes during his first season with Memphis. With Quinten Post (concussion) sidelined, Stewart should slide back into the frontcourt rotation alongside Zach Edey. His return also gives the Grizzlies another physical option inside after playing short-handed up front over the past two games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
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Nov 11, 2026, 7:51 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hip) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs after being a late addition to the injury report with right hip soreness. The No. 4 overall pick has started all nine games, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 threes while shooting 40.6% from the field. Wilson has already established himself as one of Chicago's main scoring options, and that role could be even larger Wednesday with Norman Powell (back) ruled out. The rookie should continue to see plenty of shots in his first career matchup with San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
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Nov 11, 2026, 7:46 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing Tuesday's loss to New York with a right knee contusion. Milwaukee managed a season-low 85 points without him, and Herro returns as the team's leading scorer at 21.4 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Ryan Rollins started in his place Tuesday and could move back to the bench with Herro cleared. With Myles Turner (rest) out, Kel'el Ware should also see a larger role in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Milwaukee Bucks
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Nov 11, 2026, 6:14 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with bilateral patellar tendinopathy, according to the NBA's official injury report. Murphy III could miss his second game in a row with the knee issue after he sat out against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Murphy III last played in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when he scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists and a steal. Murphy III is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season on 46.5 percent shooting from the field. The talented shooter is shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc this season. He is a good source of points, three-pointers, and shooting percentage when healthy, and fantasy managers will hope to have him in the lineup on Wednesday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:57 PM ET

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (illness) is available to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to the NBA's official injury report. Hart missed three games with an ankle injury and then with an illness and will make his return to the court on Wednesday at home at Madison Square Garden. The Villanova graduate is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game so far this season on 38.6 percent shooting from the field. Hart has yet to find his range on his jump shot, and his scoring and field goal percentage have suffered a bit to start the season. He is contributing nicely in rebounds for a guard, and once he finds his shooting stroke, he should be a good option for fantasy managers. Nonetheless, it is nice to get Hart back from injury and illness, and he could have a good output against Cleveland on Wednesday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:53 PM ET

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left-calf soreness) is available to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to the NBA official injury report. Towns played 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee and scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds with three assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. Towns is averaging 20.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season on 54.3 percent shooting from the field. The talented big man has recorded a double-double in every game this season and is a great source of points and rebounds, and can contribute on the defensive end as well with steals and blocked shots. Towns is good to go in a good matchup with the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Start Towns with confidence.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report

Quickley and Murray-Boyles will play

— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:23 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez
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Nov 11, 2026, 3:14 PM ET

Taylor Snow of the Boston Celtics' official site reports that forward Paul George (illness) will sit out Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors. George will rest for the second half of a back-to-back due to an illness. He recorded 36 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard will likely see expanded roles with George sidelined, giving both added fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Taylor Snow
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Nov 11, 2026, 2:51 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (rest) is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Turner will rest after recording three points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 loss to New York. His next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Orlando. Kel'el Ware should start in Turner's place against the Lakers, giving him marginal streaming appeal for fantasy managers seeking rebounds and blocks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 2:25 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Grimes will miss his second straight game with a sprained finger on his right hand, sustained Sunday against Detroit. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through 11 outings. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves healthy, Grimes should return to a reserve role once available. Collin Sexton could pick up additional backcourt minutes Wednesday, giving him some streaming appeal in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 2:11 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs after being added to the injury report with right hip soreness. The 20-year-old rookie has enjoyed a strong start to his NBA career, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes through nine games. Fantasy managers should monitor his status ahead of tipoff, as Leonard Miller could take on an expanded frontcourt role and offer streaming appeal if Wilson is sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Tristan da Silva

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Devin Vassell

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Isaiah Stewart

Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
Caleb Wilson

Good to Go Wednesday
Tyler Herro

Cleared to Face the Lakers
Trey Murphy III

Is Doubtful For Wednesday's Game Against The Nets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Josh Hart

Will Suit Up Against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Will Play Against Cavs on Wednesday
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Immanuel Quickley

Collin Murray-Boyles Will Play Wednesday vs. Boston
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Paul George

Sidelined on Wednesday
Myles Turner

Out Wednesday
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Quentin Grimes

Downgraded to Unavailable
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Caleb Wilson

Considered Questionable for Wednesday
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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