Giants Would Like Cam Skattebo to Get 15-20 Carries Thursday
Nov 12, 2026, 5:58 PM ETESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that he talked with someone from the New York Giants, and they would like to see running back Cam Skattebo get 15 to 20 carries in Thursday night's divisional game against the Washington Commanders in wet, rainy conditions. Skattebo injured his hamstring in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans and was not ready to play in the Week 9 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles despite having the bye in Week 8 to rest up. He has been cleared from his hamstring injury this week, though, and will make the start against Washington, so fantasy managers should be returning him to their starting lineups. Both the Commanders and Giants could feature run-heavy offensive game plans in the bad weather on Thursday, which means that backup Devin Singletary could get plenty of opportunities as well, and could be a sleeper as a flex play in deeper fantasy leagues. Fantasy managers would be ecstatic if Skattebo did not miss a beat after carrying the football 17 times for a season-high 124 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Texans. The second-year back has 418 rushing yards and two rushing scores on his 98 carries to this point in the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
More Recent News
T.J. Hockenson, Jauan Jennings Do Not Practice Again Thursday
Thursday's #Vikings injury report pic.twitter.com/DIuwcsd49i— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 5:52 PM ET
Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) Sat Out of Practice Thursday
#Texans Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) didn't practice along with Azeez Al-Shaair (groin, personal), Woody Marks (knee).— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 5:19 PM ET
David Montgomery Limited Thursday
Browns, Texans injury report. pic.twitter.com/n7bPLNqamH— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 5:18 PM ET
George Pickens Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. did not practice today. WR George Pickens continues to be limited. LB DeMarvion Overshown was a full participant. He expects to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/g1KfVKgz7T— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 5:02 PM ET
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:59 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited in practice on Thursday. The 26-year-old has been battling a hand injury for several weeks that has kept him from practicing in full, but he was able to suit up in Jacksonville's Week 9 win over the Baltimore Ravens and could be on track to do the same in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Across eight games in 2026, Rodriguez Jr. has recorded 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. His production upside is limited by the presence of Jaguars RB1 Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), but Tuten has yet to practice this week as he battles an ankle/foot injury. Similar to Rodriguez Jr., Tuten was able to play through his injury last week. However, if Tuten were unable to play against Tennessee and Rodriguez Jr. is active, he would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:48 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. The 27-year-old was limited throughout the week leading up to Detroit's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and was able to play, so he could be on a similar track going into the Lions' Week 10 showdown with the New England Patriots. Still, St. Brown seems likely to head into the weekend with an injury designation. Across eight games in 2026, the star wideout has recorded 61 catches for 657 yards and five touchdowns on 86 targets. St. Brown has seen his production dip a little bit lately, as he's been held under 90 receiving yards in five of his last six games and has not logged a touchdown catch since Week 3. However, St. Brown remains the clear number one option in the Lions' passing game, recording at least eight targets in every game so far this season. If active, he profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Detroit Lions
Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy Practice in Full Thursday
Omarr Norman-Lott and Jaydn Ott were limited in practice today.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 12, 2026
Jaylon Moore and Peter Woods did not practice.
Nov 12, 2026, 4:47 PM ET
Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr. Remain Limited Thursday
Alex Roberts
Thursday's injury report for #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/Sf9tzrsVuI— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 4:43 PM ET--Alex Roberts
Jared Goff Upgrades to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:38 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (chest) was upgraded to full participation in practice on Thursday. The veteran quarterback was limited on Wednesday by a chest injury, but it appears he is trending toward being active for Detroit's Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich. Goff has struggled a bit lately, recording back-to-back games with fewer than 180 passing yards and an interception. However, the 32-year-old's numbers for the year remain strong, as he's completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,138 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions across eight games. As long as he's active against New England, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 quarterback option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Detroit Lions
Mike Evans Does Not Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 4:35 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Evans also missed practice on Wednesday and is shaping up as doubtful to return for the team's Week 10 road matchup this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer has not played since the win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night on Oct. 19 due to Achilles soreness and a couple of cracked ribs. He has seemingly been battling injuries since training camp this summer, and the Niners' priority is to have Evans near full strength at the end of the season and into the playoffs. With Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) on the mend as well, the 49ers acquired veteran wideout Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts at Tuesday's trade deadline, and he could immediately become the team's WR1 if Evans misses another game this weekend. Evans, a six-time Pro Bowler, has been productive in six games played in his first year in the Bay Area, catching 27 of 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns, but he has become an extreme injury risk and will have more competition for targets in the second half with the Niners getting healthier and the presence of Allen. A more realistic return date for Evans is in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
A.J. Brown Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:29 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) was limited in practice on Thursday, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown has missed most of the 2026 season due to injury, including New England's last two games. However, it appears the veteran wideout has a chance to return to the field in the Patriots' Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Upon his return, Brown profiles as the clear number one option in the New England passing game for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The 29-year-old would also have a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, who have struggled to defend the pass and could be without top cornerback D.J. Reed (hip). If active, Brown can be viewed as a solid WR3 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Rhamondre Stevenson Limited at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 4:26 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) was upgraded to a limited participant in practice on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Stevenson suffered a knee injury in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers that was expected to sideline him for a couple of weeks. He did not practice on Wednesday, but he returned to the field on Thursday and is reportedly trying to play on Sunday in Munich, Germany, against the Detroit Lions. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has already been ruled out for a third straight game, so if Stevenson is not cleared to suit up this weekend, the Patriots will be down to Corey Kiner as the leader of their backfield against Detroit. Stevenson will likely need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend, and as of now, fantasy managers should not be getting their hopes up that he will play in Week 10 and command his typical snap share in the Patriots' backfield. The 28-year-old has been New England's clear backfield leader in 2026 with Henderson's struggles and injuries, carrying the ball 102 times for 399 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns while adding 26 catches for 258 yards and two more scores on 31 targets across nine games. If Stevenson defies the odds and plays against Detroit, he will be more of an RB3/flex at risk of losing valuable snaps and touches to Kiner.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tyjae Spears Upgraded to Limited Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:21 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, per Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky. Spears has been sidelined since Week 6 by a knee injury, but it appears he could have a chance to return in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Across six games in 2026, Spears has recorded 141 scrimmage yards on 33 touches. The 25-year-old's fantasy upside is very limited due to the presence of Titans RB1 Tony Pollard. However, if Spears can play against Jacksonville, Pollard would likely see less work as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.--Will Brady
Source: Paul Kuharsky
Carnell Tate Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 4:16 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Tate was seen working off to the side on Thursday, but he has yet to practice this week with the rest of the team as the Titans come off their bye to face the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. If the 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State does not return to practice in some capacity on Friday, he could be ruled out for the second straight game. If Tate misses another game, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, and Elic Ayomanor would operate in three-wide sets again for Tennessee as they look to pull off the upset on the Jaguars at home. Tate has quickly become the most valuable receiver on the Titans in fantasy in his first year in the NFL, catching 34 of his 51 targets for 413 yards and one touchdown in his first seven games played, but he looks to be on the wrong side of questionable in Week 10, and fantasy managers should not bank on him returning to action this weekend to face Jacksonville. Check back on Friday to see if the young pass-catcher can return to practice.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
Xavier Legette Moves Closer to Return With Full Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 4:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Sheena Quick reported. Legette last played in Week 2 at Atlanta, when he caught two passes for 64 yards and hurt his knee at the end of a 55-yard catch. Carolina opened his return window Wednesday and estimated him as a full participant for its walkthrough. He remains on injured reserve as the Panthers prepare for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said Thursday that sending Legette downfield is the easiest way to work him back into the offense. Idzik also said Legette will have to earn his snaps after John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne contributed in his absence. Metchie has 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, and Tremayne has picked up a first down on all seven of his receptions. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker each played at least 80% of the offensive snaps against Denver, so Legette can stay on waivers in 12-team leagues until he starts seeing regular targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sheena Quick
Jonathon Brooks Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 3:59 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) completed a full practice Thursday, according to Sheena Quick. The Panthers opened his return window Wednesday and listed him as a full participant on their estimated report after a walkthrough. Brooks remains on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. He has missed six games since aggravating the injury at Atlanta in Week 2 and undergoing core muscle surgery. Brooks can stay on fantasy benches if Carolina activates him for Week 10. Chuba Hubbard returned to full practice Thursday after resting Wednesday. He played 89% of the offensive snaps against Denver and has handled 49 touches over the past two games, including 11 catches. Trevor Etienne had two carries on seven offensive snaps against the Broncos and is listed as Carolina's lead punt returner this week. Brooks ran nine times for 30 yards in two games before going on injured reserve. His 48-yard catch on a deep pass from Bryce Young in the opener against Chicago accounted for most of his 73 yards from scrimmage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sheena Quick
Parker Washington's Red-Zone Work Lifts His Week 10 Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 3:39 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington leads the team with 55 targets, 493 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. He is a WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's trip to the Tennessee Titans, who have allowed a league-high 40.7 PPR points per game to wide receivers through Week 9. Washington has drawn at least seven targets in three of his last four games after reaching that mark once in his first four. The exception was the 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts, when Trevor Lawrence threw 14 passes and Washington drew two targets. He led Jacksonville with seven targets four days later against the Baltimore Ravens, catching two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Jakobi Meyers (ankle) drew six targets against Baltimore and missed Wednesday's practice. On the 50-yard score, Washington lined up in the slot and cut across the safety as Baltimore sent an all-out blitz. Six of Washington's 10 red-zone targets have come in his last four games, and he's scored three touchdowns over that same stretch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bam Knight Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 3:31 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) was on the field Thursday without the yellow non-contact jersey he wore a day earlier, according to Theo Mackie. Arizona listed Knight as limited Wednesday in his first practice since suffering the concussion against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. He missed last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and needs to clear the concussion protocol to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Tyler Allgeier took every carry by an Arizona running back in Seattle, rushing 17 times for 46 yards. Allgeier played 51 of Arizona's 53 offensive snaps, and Evan Hull played two. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on injured reserve, Knight is a flex option in deeper leagues if cleared. He ran for 80 yards on 15 carries, including a 31-yard gain, and caught two passes for 18 yards when the teams first met in Week 6. Allgeier had 18 carries in that game. The workload was close again against Denver the following week, when Knight had 10 touches and Allgeier had 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Texans Expect Tank Dell to Play Without Restrictions
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 3:15 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (hand, shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator Nick Caley said, according to Aaron Wilson. "He's got juice for days," Caley said. Houston listed Dell as limited in Wednesday's practice. Dell drew a team-high nine targets in the 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Five of those targets came on deep passes. C.J. Stroud hit him for a 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter and found him again for 32 yards in the fourth. Dell finished with four catches for 105 yards. He also caught a 43-yard pass against the New York Giants in his first game back from the knee injury that sidelined him throughout 2025. That downfield work gives Dell flex appeal in 12-team leagues if he plays Sunday. He logged 33 offensive snaps against the Chargers, one more than Marvin Harrison Jr., who was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Dell also returned two punts in Houston's first game since placing Jaylin Noel (toe) on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
George Pickens Participating in Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 2:35 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) is participating in practice for the second day in a row on Thursday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Pickens was seen taking part in individual drills for the second day in a row, but what fantasy managers really want to see is the 25-year-old upgrade to a full practice. He was limited in all three days of practice last week but was inactive for Sunday's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. If Pickens remains limited all week again, his status could be up in the air again for this weekend's home showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Check back for the Cowboys' official injury report on Thursday to see if Pickens is a limited participant again. Even though the former second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 from Georgia is not having the type of breakout season that he had in 2025, he has still been productive and is a must-start in most fantasy football leagues when he is active. Pickens has caught 39 of his 62 targets this season for 533 yards and two touchdowns, but he has been the clear No. 2 in 2026 behind CeeDee Lamb. If Pickens gets the green light to face San Francisco, he will at least be in play as a low-end WR2 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris