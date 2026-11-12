Xavier Legette Moves Closer to Return With Full Practice
Nov 12, 2026, 4:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Sheena Quick reported. Legette last played in Week 2 at Atlanta, when he caught two passes for 64 yards and hurt his knee at the end of a 55-yard catch. Carolina opened his return window Wednesday and estimated him as a full participant for its walkthrough. He remains on injured reserve as the Panthers prepare for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said Thursday that sending Legette downfield is the easiest way to work him back into the offense. Idzik also said Legette will have to earn his snaps after John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne contributed in his absence. Metchie has 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, and Tremayne has picked up a first down on all seven of his receptions. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker each played at least 80% of the offensive snaps against Denver, so Legette can stay on waivers in 12-team leagues until he starts seeing regular targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sheena Quick
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Jared Goff Upgrades to Full, Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains Limited Thursday
Kerby Joseph, Cade Mays and D.J. Reed will not travel to Munich and have been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game vs. New England https://t.co/dZuCPILlk7— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 4:07 PM ET
Mike Evans (Achilles) Did Not Practice Thursday
Did not see #49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot), CB Renardo Green (back) or WR Mike Evans (Achilles) during early open portion of Thursday practice.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 12, 2026
CB Upton Stout (shoulder) was in a blue no contact jersey.
Nov 12, 2026, 4:06 PM ET
Rhamondre Stevenson Limited at Practice Thursday
AJ Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson both were limited participants in today’s practice. https://t.co/iq4UdB1iuL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 4:06 PM ET
A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) Limited on Thursday
Patriots injury report:— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 12, 2026
DID NOT PARTICIPATE⁰G/C Ben Brown - Knee (OUT)⁰CB Carlton Davis III - Knee (OUT)⁰RB TreVeyon Henderson - Illness (OUT)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION⁰WR A.J. Brown - Ankle / Knee⁰S Kevin Byard III - Chest⁰FB Reggie Gilliam - Knee⁰TE Hunter Henry - Foot⁰TE…
Nov 12, 2026, 4:06 PM ET
Carnell Tate Does Not Practice Again Thursday, Tyjae Spears Limited
#Titans Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/znW33YQ6YD— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
Jonathon Brooks Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 3:59 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) completed a full practice Thursday, according to Sheena Quick. The Panthers opened his return window Wednesday and listed him as a full participant on their estimated report after a walkthrough. Brooks remains on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. He has missed six games since aggravating the injury at Atlanta in Week 2 and undergoing core muscle surgery. Brooks can stay on fantasy benches if Carolina activates him for Week 10. Chuba Hubbard returned to full practice Thursday after resting Wednesday. He played 89% of the offensive snaps against Denver and has handled 49 touches over the past two games, including 11 catches. Trevor Etienne had two carries on seven offensive snaps against the Broncos and is listed as Carolina's lead punt returner this week. Brooks ran nine times for 30 yards in two games before going on injured reserve. His 48-yard catch on a deep pass from Bryce Young in the opener against Chicago accounted for most of his 73 yards from scrimmage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sheena Quick
Parker Washington's Red-Zone Work Lifts His Week 10 Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 3:39 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington leads the team with 55 targets, 493 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. He is a WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's trip to the Tennessee Titans, who have allowed a league-high 40.7 PPR points per game to wide receivers through Week 9. Washington has drawn at least seven targets in three of his last four games after reaching that mark once in his first four. The exception was the 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts, when Trevor Lawrence threw 14 passes and Washington drew two targets. He led Jacksonville with seven targets four days later against the Baltimore Ravens, catching two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Jakobi Meyers (ankle) drew six targets against Baltimore and missed Wednesday's practice. On the 50-yard score, Washington lined up in the slot and cut across the safety as Baltimore sent an all-out blitz. Six of Washington's 10 red-zone targets have come in his last four games, and he's scored three touchdowns over that same stretch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bam Knight Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 3:31 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) was on the field Thursday without the yellow non-contact jersey he wore a day earlier, according to Theo Mackie. Arizona listed Knight as limited Wednesday in his first practice since suffering the concussion against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. He missed last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and needs to clear the concussion protocol to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Tyler Allgeier took every carry by an Arizona running back in Seattle, rushing 17 times for 46 yards. Allgeier played 51 of Arizona's 53 offensive snaps, and Evan Hull played two. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on injured reserve, Knight is a flex option in deeper leagues if cleared. He ran for 80 yards on 15 carries, including a 31-yard gain, and caught two passes for 18 yards when the teams first met in Week 6. Allgeier had 18 carries in that game. The workload was close again against Denver the following week, when Knight had 10 touches and Allgeier had 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Texans Expect Tank Dell to Play Without Restrictions
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 3:15 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (hand, shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator Nick Caley said, according to Aaron Wilson. "He's got juice for days," Caley said. Houston listed Dell as limited in Wednesday's practice. Dell drew a team-high nine targets in the 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Five of those targets came on deep passes. C.J. Stroud hit him for a 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter and found him again for 32 yards in the fourth. Dell finished with four catches for 105 yards. He also caught a 43-yard pass against the New York Giants in his first game back from the knee injury that sidelined him throughout 2025. That downfield work gives Dell flex appeal in 12-team leagues if he plays Sunday. He logged 33 offensive snaps against the Chargers, one more than Marvin Harrison Jr., who was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Dell also returned two punts in Houston's first game since placing Jaylin Noel (toe) on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
George Pickens Participating in Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 2:35 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) is participating in practice for the second day in a row on Thursday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Pickens was seen taking part in individual drills for the second day in a row, but what fantasy managers really want to see is the 25-year-old upgrade to a full practice. He was limited in all three days of practice last week but was inactive for Sunday's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. If Pickens remains limited all week again, his status could be up in the air again for this weekend's home showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Check back for the Cowboys' official injury report on Thursday to see if Pickens is a limited participant again. Even though the former second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 from Georgia is not having the type of breakout season that he had in 2025, he has still been productive and is a must-start in most fantasy football leagues when he is active. Pickens has caught 39 of his 62 targets this season for 533 yards and two touchdowns, but he has been the clear No. 2 in 2026 behind CeeDee Lamb. If Pickens gets the green light to face San Francisco, he will at least be in play as a low-end WR2 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Chuba Hubbard Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 2:26 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) was back at practice on Thursday after getting a rest day on Wednesday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Fantasy managers might have been a bit worried at first to see Hubbard not practicing on Wednesday, but he is not dealing with an injury and should be fine to continue his lead-back duties for the Panthers in a Week 10 divisional contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The 27-year-old has been an excellent value pick in fantasy this year, recording 619 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 134 carries (4.6 yards per attempt) while adding 26 receptions on 31 targets for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game in eight games played in 2026. He had 16 carries for 79 yards and caught all five of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9. Hubbard has had 100 scrimmage yards in four of the last six games, and although Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) is nearing a return from Injured Reserve this week, he should maintain RB1 duties through the rest of the season in Carolina. Continue to start him with confidence this week against the Saints. RotoBaller has Hubbard ranked as the No. 6 fantasy RB in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Cam Skattebo "Hitting his Stride" After Last Year's Fractured Ankle
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 2:19 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said he is feeling more comfortable with the ankle he fractured last year and is beginning to hit his stride, despite missing last week's win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Skattebo knows he has plenty to prove going into his 16th career game on Thursday night in another divisional matchup against the Washington Commanders, and all eyes will be on him. He is well aware that the Giants tried to trade for a RB at Tuesday's deadline. "I would be skeptical too if my running back was going for 60 yards per game and not exploding out," Skattebo said. The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder from Arizona State was cleared from his hamstring injury this week and will play against the Commanders on Thursday night, presumably regaining control of RB1 duties over Devin Singletary, who underwhelmed in the lead-back role against Philly. Skattebo has 98 rushing attempts this year for 418 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and he should be considered a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in his return in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jordan Raanan
Denzel Boston Not at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 2:10 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) was not present for practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Mark Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The Browns were hoping that Boston would return to the practice field after sitting out on Wednesday, and it was even reported that his toe was feeling better, but he will put in a second straight DNP, which means he will need to practice in some capacity on Friday to avoid being ruled out altogether for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the visiting Houston Texans. The 22-year-old Boston has been a solid contributor across from fellow rookie KC Concepcion Jr. in his first year in the NFL, catching 32 passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns through nine games, including a season-high 98 receiving yards in the overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 while working with quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the first time. If Boston is not able to gain clearance to play this weekend, Concepcion, Jerry Jeudy, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. would have bigger pass-catching roles against Houston, with QB Deshaun Watson returning to the starting job after missing last week with a concussion. Check back on Friday for Boston's official Week 10 status.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Omar Cooper Jr. Taking Part in Individual Drills on Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 12, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., believed to have aggravated an existing ankle injury in the team's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs, was seen participating in individual drills on Thursday after logging a limited practice participation on Wednesday. The first-round rookie has become a prominent piece of New York's offense, leading the team in receiving yards in three of the past four outings, but the injury and potential return of Garrett Wilson (concussion), also seen taking part in individual drills after missing Sunday's game while in concussion protocol, make him a more difficult fantasy start, even in a plus-matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Fantasy managers will need to monitor Cooper's status, but without a full practice before Sunday, he should be viewed as a WR4 or flex option in deeper leagues, currently RotoBaller's WR46 for Week 10.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Garrett Wilson Participating in Individual Drills on Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 12, 2026, 1:50 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion), who missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs while remaining in the NFL's concussion protocol, was seen taking part in individual drills during Thursday's practice. Wilson was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and will likely receive the same designation with the official release of Thursday's injury report. Wilson reportedly received trade interest from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but with the Jets opting to keep their roster intact, he projects to remain in a featured role upon his return. The WR20 on a points-per-game basis, Wilson profiles as a locked-in WR2 for the rest of the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Skyy Moore Practicing Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 12, 2026, 1:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle), who has been designated to return after spending four weeks on injured reserve with an ankle injury, was again spotted at the start of Thursday's practice. Moore logged a limited participation on Wednesday, and his status will need to be monitored ahead of a difficult Week 10 divisional matchup with the Vikings. Limited to only five games, Moore still ranks third among Packers wide receivers with his 13 targets, highlighting the top-heavy nature of an offense led by Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, both of whom rank among the top five fantasy receivers through nine weeks. While Moore can add potential depth to Green Bay's receiver room, he should not be considered for fantasy lineups, particularly against a Vikings defense that has represented the second most difficult matchup for fantasy wide receivers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Rob Demovsky
Chiefs, 49ers Showed Interest in Garrett Wilson at Trade Deadline
Patrick McGrath
Nov 12, 2026, 1:24 PM ETWhile the 2-7 New York Jets opted to keep their roster intact through Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, wide receiver Garrett Wilson received trade interest from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, according to Pro Football Talk. Unable to come to an agreement, both teams ended up looking elsewhere, with the Chiefs landing Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts and the 49ers adding veteran Keenan Allen. Wilson, meanwhile, remains in New York, where he has played his entire five-year career since the Jets selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Wilson missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs with a concussion, but through eight weeks, he had played as the fantasy WR13 and can again be trusted as a high-end WR2 as soon as he's cleared to return to the field.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pro Football Talk
Drake Maye's Inconsistent Play Not Affecting His Fantasy Output
Patrick McGrath
Nov 12, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAs injuries pile up for the New England Patriots, quarterback Drake Maye has been routinely asked to carry the offense, and while his on-field results have been plagued by turnovers and inconsistency, he continues to produce for fantasy. After opening the season with only one passing touchdown to six interceptions through three weeks, Maye reeled off a five-game stretch in which he accounted for 17 touchdowns to only one pick, playing as the fantasy QB1 and becoming the AFC's Offensive Player of the Month for October. In a Week 9 loss to the Packers, he matched a season-high three interceptions, but still scored over 21 fantasy points on the strength of three touchdowns and nearly 300 passing yards. As New England's receiver room inches closer to full health, the Patriots face the Lions in a Week 10 international matchup, and with Detroit's defense ranking 31st against fantasy quarterbacks, Maye is a must-start in all formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathan Taylor Believes Colts Have a "Vision" for the Future
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 12:51 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor told reporters on Thursday that he believes that the organization has a "vision" and a plan for the future after trading away some key assets at this year's deadline, according to WISH-TV News. The Colts initially traded Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, and then they sent veteran receiver Keenan Allen to the 49ers and receiver Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. Taylor, who was the biggest potential trade piece in the NFL this year, ended up staying put as the Colts look to rebuild going into 2027 and beyond. They also kept quarterback Daniel Jones, who has struggled mightily in his second season with Indy after tearing his Achilles tendon late last year. The 27-year-old Taylor will be a more volatile high-end RB1 in fantasy football for the rest of this season, with opponents likely to stack the box even more aggressively to stop him on the ground. Taylor has 656 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in nine games this year, but he has been in a funk the last two weeks, rushing for only 69 yards and no touchdowns after scoring eight touchdowns on the ground in the first seven games of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WISH-TV News
Woody Marks Not Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 12:41 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (knee) is not practicing during the portion open to reporters on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Meanwhile, David Montgomery (groin) was at practice after missing Wednesday's session. Marks was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, so it is unclear if he has suffered a setback with his knee or if the Texans are taking it easy on him. Until we know more, the 25-year-old's status for the Week 10 contest this weekend against the Cleveland Browns is up in the air. And if Marks is available to play, his fantasy football value could take a hit with fewer touches if Montgomery returns to the backfield fold. Marks has seen at least 15 carries in each of the last four games with Montgomery banged up, but in his three starts, he has left plenty to be desired, averaging 3.7 yards per carry with 192 rushing yards and no touchdowns for the Texans. His volume will definitely be cut once Monty returns to action, which could come this weekend against Cleveland if he continues to improve from his groin injury. Marks has 95 carries for 341 yards (3.6 yards per attempt) and two rushing touchdowns in eight games this year, catching 15 of 21 targets for 98 yards as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson