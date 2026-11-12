Garrett Wilson Participating in Individual Drills on Thursday
Nov 12, 2026, 1:50 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion), who missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs while remaining in the NFL's concussion protocol, was seen taking part in individual drills during Thursday's practice. Wilson was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and will likely receive the same designation with the official release of Thursday's injury report. Wilson reportedly received trade interest from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but with the Jets opting to keep their roster intact, he projects to remain in a featured role upon his return. The WR20 on a points-per-game basis, Wilson profiles as a locked-in WR2 for the rest of the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
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Cam Skattebo Says "Hitting His Stride" After Last Year's Fractured Ankle
Keith Hernandez
All eyes will be on Cam Skattebo tonight. He's returning from a hamstring injury and is well aware the Giants tried to trade for a RB. Final 9 games are huge for his future.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 12, 2026
"I would be skeptical too if my running back was going for 60 yards per game and not exploding out," he… pic.twitter.com/SiOeYjrjnR
Nov 12, 2026, 1:38 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Skyy Moore Practicing Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 12, 2026, 1:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle), who has been designated to return after spending four weeks on injured reserve with an ankle injury, was again spotted at the start of Thursday's practice. Moore logged a limited participation on Wednesday, and his status will need to be monitored ahead of a difficult Week 10 divisional matchup with the Vikings. Limited to only five games, Moore still ranks third among Packers wide receivers with his 13 targets, highlighting the top-heavy nature of an offense led by Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, both of whom rank among the top five fantasy receivers through nine weeks. While Moore can add potential depth to Green Bay's receiver room, he should not be considered for fantasy lineups, particularly against a Vikings defense that has represented the second most difficult matchup for fantasy wide receivers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Rob Demovsky
Chiefs, 49ers Showed Interest in Garrett Wilson at Trade Deadline
Patrick McGrath
Nov 12, 2026, 1:24 PM ETWhile the 2-7 New York Jets opted to keep their roster intact through Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, wide receiver Garrett Wilson received trade interest from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, according to Pro Football Talk. Unable to come to an agreement, both teams ended up looking elsewhere, with the Chiefs landing Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts and the 49ers adding veteran Keenan Allen. Wilson, meanwhile, remains in New York, where he has played his entire five-year career since the Jets selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Wilson missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs with a concussion, but through eight weeks, he had played as the fantasy WR13 and can again be trusted as a high-end WR2 as soon as he's cleared to return to the field.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pro Football Talk
Denzel Boston (toe) Not at Practice Thursday
#Browns not practicing on Thursday of #Texans week: WR Denzel Boston (toe), S Ronnie Hickman (concussion), FB Michael Burton (calf). Monken thought Boston would be back today.— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 1:15 PM ET
Drake Maye's Inconsistent Play Not Affecting His Fantasy Output
Patrick McGrath
Nov 12, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAs injuries pile up for the New England Patriots, quarterback Drake Maye has been routinely asked to carry the offense, and while his on-field results have been plagued by turnovers and inconsistency, he continues to produce for fantasy. After opening the season with only one passing touchdown to six interceptions through three weeks, Maye reeled off a five-game stretch in which he accounted for 17 touchdowns to only one pick, playing as the fantasy QB1 and becoming the AFC's Offensive Player of the Month for October. In a Week 9 loss to the Packers, he matched a season-high three interceptions, but still scored over 21 fantasy points on the strength of three touchdowns and nearly 300 passing yards. As New England's receiver room inches closer to full health, the Patriots face the Lions in a Week 10 international matchup, and with Detroit's defense ranking 31st against fantasy quarterbacks, Maye is a must-start in all formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathan Taylor Believes Colts Have a "Vision" for the Future
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 12:51 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor told reporters on Thursday that he believes that the organization has a "vision" and a plan for the future after trading away some key assets at this year's deadline, according to WISH-TV News. The Colts initially traded Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, and then they sent veteran receiver Keenan Allen to the 49ers and receiver Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. Taylor, who was the biggest potential trade piece in the NFL this year, ended up staying put as the Colts look to rebuild going into 2027 and beyond. They also kept quarterback Daniel Jones, who has struggled mightily in his second season with Indy after tearing his Achilles tendon late last year. The 27-year-old Taylor will be a more volatile high-end RB1 in fantasy football for the rest of this season, with opponents likely to stack the box even more aggressively to stop him on the ground. Taylor has 656 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in nine games this year, but he has been in a funk the last two weeks, rushing for only 69 yards and no touchdowns after scoring eight touchdowns on the ground in the first seven games of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WISH-TV News
Woody Marks Not Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 12:41 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (knee) is not practicing during the portion open to reporters on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Meanwhile, David Montgomery (groin) was at practice after missing Wednesday's session. Marks was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, so it is unclear if he has suffered a setback with his knee or if the Texans are taking it easy on him. Until we know more, the 25-year-old's status for the Week 10 contest this weekend against the Cleveland Browns is up in the air. And if Marks is available to play, his fantasy football value could take a hit with fewer touches if Montgomery returns to the backfield fold. Marks has seen at least 15 carries in each of the last four games with Montgomery banged up, but in his three starts, he has left plenty to be desired, averaging 3.7 yards per carry with 192 rushing yards and no touchdowns for the Texans. His volume will definitely be cut once Monty returns to action, which could come this weekend against Cleveland if he continues to improve from his groin injury. Marks has 95 carries for 341 yards (3.6 yards per attempt) and two rushing touchdowns in eight games this year, catching 15 of 21 targets for 98 yards as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
David Montgomery Back at Practice, Week 10 Status Unclear
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 12:32 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is back at practice on Thursday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said that the team was pleased with the progress that Montgomery is making, but whether he will play in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns is still "up in the air." Meanwhile, Woody Marks (knee) is not practicing in Thursday's practice, so Houston's backfield is completely up in the air as they continue to prepare for the Browns. The 29-year-old Montgomery last played on Oct. 11 against the Tennessee Titans, but he is trending in the right direction and could be available versus Cleveland. However, his Week 10 fantasy value will depend on whether he returns and whether Marks is available, so there is still a lot to sort out before Sunday's game. If neither Monty nor Marks are cleared to play, the Texans will be down to Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale in their backfield. Montgomery had two rushing touchdowns in his Texans debut in Week 1, but overall he has been lackluster in his five games, averaging a paltry 2.7 yards per carry for 138 yards on 52 rushing attempts. At best, Montgomery will likely be a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in fantasy if he returns this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Rhamondre Stevenson Trying to Play in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 12:24 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas told Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald that running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is going to try to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. Stevenson did not practice on Wednesday after injuring his knee in the Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and the expectation was that he would miss a couple of weeks. The 28-year-old was seen working off to the side during Thursday's practice, though, which could open the door for him to attempt to play this weekend against the Lions. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has already been ruled out for a third straight game, so if Stevenson does not get the clearance to suit up in Germany, Corey Kiner will step in as New England's lead back against the Lions. Fantasy managers should still be expecting Stevenson to sit out this weekend, but the good news is he will have the bye coming in Week 11, so he could end up missing just one game before returning in Week 12 to face the Los Angeles Chargers. It would be a pretty big surprise if Stevenson is active in Week 10 for the Patriots.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Braelon Allen's Workload Shrinks in Return to Backup Role
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 12:24 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen went from 23 touches against the Las Vegas Raiders to 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs when Breece Hall returned from a quadriceps injury. Allen moves to the bench in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills. His production as the lead back makes him worth keeping as insurance behind Hall. In the five games Hall missed, Allen averaged 21.2 touches and rushed for 504 yards and two touchdowns. He topped 100 scrimmage yards in each of the last four games of that stretch. Against Kansas City, Hall ran 15 times and caught three passes for 87 scrimmage yards on 27 offensive snaps. Allen finished with eight carries and two catches for 54 scrimmage yards on 37 snaps. Hall touched the ball on the Jets' first three offensive plays, and Allen took their only carry inside the five-yard line on the same drive. The Jets trailed by two at halftime, and Hall had already handled 13 carries to Allen's six. Both backs got just two carries apiece after halftime.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Riley Patterson Will Kick for Ravens on Monday vs. Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 12:09 PM ETKicker Riley Patterson, who was signed on Wednesday, will be the Baltimore Ravens' kicker for their Monday night game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, special teams coordinator Anthony Levine told Jamison Hensley of ESPN. The Ravens also signed kicker Harrison Mevis to the practice squad for depth behind Patterson. The 27-year-old Patterson comes to the Ravens after going 7-for-9 on his field-goal attempts and 5-for-6 on extra points in five games this year for the Miami Dolphins as their placekicker. He will be taking over for Jake Moody, who was Baltimore's Week 9 kicker before the Atlanta Falcons signed him off the practice squad on Tuesday. In five-plus NFL seasons, Patterson has made 86.6% of his 112 field-goal attempts (7-for-14 from 50-plus yards) and 96.1% of his 154 extra-point attempts with six different teams. The Ravens will be starting new quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the first time this year in Week 10 on Monday Night Football, which should be a boost to their offense over Joe Fagnano, but fantasy managers should have better options at kicker than Patterson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Trey Smack Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 12:01 PM ETGreen Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack (right calf) is expected to practice in full Thursday, head coach Matt LaFleur said, according to Weston Hodkiewicz. Asked whether the calf was a concern, LaFleur said, "Not from what I saw yesterday." The Packers estimated Smack as a limited participant on Wednesday, when they held a jog-through. Green Bay has kicker Lenny Krieg on its international practice squad if it needs a replacement. Smack converted all three field-goal attempts and all four extra points in Sunday's 45-27 win at New England, including a 51-yarder in the third quarter. Smack's season-long 59-yarder came in the opener against the Minnesota Vikings, who visit Lambeau Field on Sunday. He went three-for-three on field goals in that game, and opposing kickers have had three attempts in each of Minnesota's last three games. Smack has made multiple field goals in just two of his last seven games, leaving him a fringe option in 12-team leagues for the rematch if he plays. Green Bay has its bye in Week 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz
Josh Jacobs to Have Finger Surgery Friday, Timetable Remains Unclear
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 12:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that running back Josh Jacobs (finger) will have surgery on his broken right ring finger on Friday, and they will know more then about his recovery timetable, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs broke his finger on a stiff-arm during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots and is expected to be out for two to three weeks. The Packers will have a better idea of whether the 28-year-old will need to go on Injured Reserve (and miss at least four games) after Friday's surgery, but they are hoping he can avoid IR and have a shot to return after the team's Week 11 bye in a Week 12 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25. It has been a frustrating year for Jacobs and his fantasy managers after he missed the first six weeks of the season while on the commissioner's exempt list, and now he is set to miss another couple of games. MarShawn Lloyd (knee) missed the Week 9 game in New England, which allowed Kaleb Johnson to take over as the lead back and score the first touchdown of his career. Lloyd is off the Week 10 injury report, though, so it could be more of a timeshare between Lloyd and Johnson in a bad matchup this Sunday against the stout Minnesota Vikings' defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Denzel Boston Hoping to Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 11:49 AM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) said his toe is feeling better, and he is hoping he can practice on Thursday, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Boston was held out of the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but if the 22-year-old gets back onto the field a day later, he will be putting himself in a good spot to be ready to play on Sunday in the Week 10 tilt against the visiting Houston Texans. The second-rounder from the University of Washington played 93% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints and caught six of his seven targets for a season-high 98 yards, with Shedeur Sanders making his first start under center for the Browns. Boston's status is worth watching going into the weekend, because if he does not play, veteran Jerry Jeudy could be a sneaky deep-league flex play with Deshaun Watson returning from a concussion that knocked him out last weekend. Boston and fellow rookie KC Concepcion Jr. have quickly become the team's top two wideouts this year, with Boston catching 32 of his 61 targets for 507 yards and three touchdowns through the first nine weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
49ers Address Brandon Aiyuk's Repayment Dispute
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 11:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still in a dispute with the team over bonuses it paid him after his 2024 contract extension. General manager John Lynch told KNBR the 49ers are relying on the NFL's collective bargaining agreement to handle the matter, according to David Lombardi. Lynch declined to discuss the negotiations in detail. "Overall, it's kind of sad the way things went down," he said. The Associated Press reported that the league sent Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association a letter last week saying the team was owed about $13 million. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Tuesday he would try to settle the repayment dispute separately from Aiyuk's playing status. The NFL reinstated Aiyuk from the reserve/left squad list Monday, and San Francisco's roster exemption for him expires Nov. 23. Aiyuk last played in October 2024, when he injured his knee. Rosenhaus said Aiyuk passed his physical with the 49ers last week and is running routes on his own. Rosenhaus said Aiyuk would work out for interested teams if San Francisco releases him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Lombardi
Bengals Open Practice Window for Andrei Iosivas on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 11:43 AM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Andrei Iosivas on Thursday, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Iosivas has made good progress after undergoing left-thumb surgery and will return to practice on Thursday, but it remains to be seen if two days of practice will be enough for the 27-year-old to gain clearance to officially be activated from Injured Reserve to play in Week 10 on Sunday night against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Iosivas has been out since being put on IR on Sept. 26, and in his absence, Donte Meyers has been serving as the No. 3 receiver behind stars Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. With tight end Mike Gesicki taking on an expanded role as well, Iosivas might be the No. 4 option, at best, when he comes off IR and rejoins Cincy's offense, which means he should remain on the waiver wire in most fantasy football leagues. In two games this year before injuring his thumb, the former sixth-rounder from Princeton caught just three passes for 19 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Michael Mayer's Targets Slide Ahead of Raiders' Quarterback Change
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 11:42 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer had a three-yard touchdown catch wiped out by his own offensive pass interference penalty in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He finished with three catches for 37 yards and lost a fumble at the San Francisco one-yard line after a 24-yard reception. Mayer drew 20 targets in Weeks 4 through 6 and 12 in Weeks 7 through 9, with just three looks in two of those later games. He caught eight passes for 82 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and seven for 95 against the Buffalo Bills during the earlier stretch. Brock Bowers caught 20 of 26 targets for 276 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games. Bench Mayer in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start after the Raiders dealt Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings. All eight of Mendoza's regular-season pass attempts came on one fourth-quarter drive with Las Vegas trailing the New England Patriots by 28 points.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brenton Strange's Targets Dry Up Ahead of Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 11:22 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange played 44 of 56 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, but Trevor Lawrence looked his way just twice on 26 pass attempts. Four days earlier, he saw two targets on 28 snaps against the Indianapolis Colts, when Lawrence threw only 14 passes in a blowout. A 46-yard catch accounted for most of Strange's 55 yards against Indianapolis, and he finished with 22 yards on two receptions in Baltimore. Strange is a fringe starter in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's visit to the Tennessee Titans. Before Jacksonville's bye, Strange drew seven targets against the Houston Texans and eight apiece against the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. He caught 14 of 16 targets for 163 yards in those two games. All four of Strange's targets since the bye came outside the red zone. Nate Boerkircher drew three targets on 31 snaps in Baltimore and caught a 52-yard pass on Jacksonville's opening drive. Lawrence also looked for Boerkircher from the one-yard line on that drive, four days after the rookie caught a 31-yard touchdown against Indianapolis.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Jogging Off to the Side at Thursday's Practice
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 11:04 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) was seen jogging off to the side at Thursday's practice, but he did not participate in stretching, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Overall, it's an encouraging sign that Stevenson was present at practice and able to get some work in. We already know that he's unlikely to play this week against the Detroit Lions in Germany, so the fact that he's doing some side work should leave fans and fantasy managers optimistic that he won't be out for too long. An injured reserve stint seems unlikely at this point, leaving the door open for Stevenson to return within the next few weeks. With that being said, Stevenson's injury still comes at a bad time for the Patriots, who have already ruled out TreVeyon Henderson (illness) for Sunday's game. Corey Kiner is expected to lead the backfield in Week 10, with Lan Larison backing him up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Andrew Callahan
Devaughn Vele Losing Value After Teammate's Return
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 11:00 AM ETNew Orleans wide receiver Devaughn Vele is starting to lose fantasy value after the team got Jordyn Tyson back from injury in Week 9. Vele played 70 offensive snaps in that one, which was 93.3% of the team's total, but he managed just 17 yards on two receptions and four targets. He has 365 yards and three touchdowns over 35 receptions and 52 targets in eight games played overall. Vele had been a flex-level option in standard leagues while serving as the WR2 behind Chris Olave, but with Tyson around now, Vele drops back to being a better deep-league option, and someone to not only skip, but to drop in standard leagues. His production is likely to be too sporadic to ever be worth standard league usage again this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN