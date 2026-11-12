Michael Mayer's Targets Slide Ahead of Raiders' Quarterback Change
Nov 12, 2026, 11:42 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer had a three-yard touchdown catch wiped out by his own offensive pass interference penalty in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He finished with three catches for 37 yards and lost a fumble at the San Francisco one-yard line after a 24-yard reception. Mayer drew 20 targets in Weeks 4 through 6 and 12 in Weeks 7 through 9, with just three looks in two of those later games. He caught eight passes for 82 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and seven for 95 against the Buffalo Bills during the earlier stretch. Brock Bowers caught 20 of 26 targets for 276 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games. Bench Mayer in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start after the Raiders dealt Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings. All eight of Mendoza's regular-season pass attempts came on one fourth-quarter drive with Las Vegas trailing the New England Patriots by 28 points.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Denzel Boston (toe) Hoping to Practice Thursday
Browns WR Denzel Boston said toe is feeling better, hoping he can practice today.— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 11:38 AM ET
Bengals Open Practice Window for Andrei Iosivas Thursday
The #Bengals have opened the practice window for 3 IR players -- CB Jalen Davis, WR Andrei Iosivas and G Brian Parker II— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 11:36 AM ET
Brenton Strange's Targets Dry Up Ahead of Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 12, 2026, 11:22 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange played 44 of 56 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, but Trevor Lawrence looked his way just twice on 26 pass attempts. Four days earlier, he saw two targets on 28 snaps against the Indianapolis Colts, when Lawrence threw only 14 passes in a blowout. A 46-yard catch accounted for most of Strange's 55 yards against Indianapolis, and he finished with 22 yards on two receptions in Baltimore. Strange is a fringe starter in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's visit to the Tennessee Titans. Before Jacksonville's bye, Strange drew seven targets against the Houston Texans and eight apiece against the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. He caught 14 of 16 targets for 163 yards in those two games. All four of Strange's targets since the bye came outside the red zone. Nate Boerkircher drew three targets on 31 snaps in Baltimore and caught a 52-yard pass on Jacksonville's opening drive. Lawrence also looked for Boerkircher from the one-yard line on that drive, four days after the rookie caught a 31-yard touchdown against Indianapolis.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
49ers Say CBA Will Settle Aiyuk Repayment Issue
John Lynch says that the 49ers are relying on the Collective Bargaining Agreement to adjudicate the Brandon Aiyuk repayment issue — declines to delve further into those negotiations on KNBR.— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 12, 2026
"Overall, it's kind of sad the way things went down."
Nov 12, 2026, 11:22 AM ET
Rhamondre Stevenson Jogging Off to the Side at Thursday's Practice
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 11:04 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) was seen jogging off to the side at Thursday's practice, but he did not participate in stretching, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Overall, it's an encouraging sign that Stevenson was present at practice and able to get some work in. We already know that he's unlikely to play this week against the Detroit Lions in Germany, so the fact that he's doing some side work should leave fans and fantasy managers optimistic that he won't be out for too long. An injured reserve stint seems unlikely at this point, leaving the door open for Stevenson to return within the next few weeks. With that being said, Stevenson's injury still comes at a bad time for the Patriots, who have already ruled out TreVeyon Henderson (illness) for Sunday's game. Corey Kiner is expected to lead the backfield in Week 10, with Lan Larison backing him up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Andrew Callahan
Devaughn Vele Losing Value After Teammate's Return
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 11:00 AM ETNew Orleans wide receiver Devaughn Vele is starting to lose fantasy value after the team got Jordyn Tyson back from injury in Week 9. Vele played 70 offensive snaps in that one, which was 93.3% of the team's total, but he managed just 17 yards on two receptions and four targets. He has 365 yards and three touchdowns over 35 receptions and 52 targets in eight games played overall. Vele had been a flex-level option in standard leagues while serving as the WR2 behind Chris Olave, but with Tyson around now, Vele drops back to being a better deep-league option, and someone to not only skip, but to drop in standard leagues. His production is likely to be too sporadic to ever be worth standard league usage again this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
A.J. Brown Participates in Thursday's Jog-Through
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew England wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) was seen participating in the team's jog-through on Thursday in Munich, Germany. Brown has not played since Week 7, and he's only appeared in three games in total this season. Across 132 offensive snaps, Brown has 101 receiving yards and no touchdowns on nine receptions and 20 targets. If he's able to play in Week 10 against the Lions, it would be a massive boost to an offense that's been decimated by injuries and absences. Brown's status needs to be monitored heading into Sunday's game, but he'd be the team's top pass catcher and fantasy option if he's active. If he's out again, it will be DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins leading the wide receiver room.--Morgan Rode
Source: Evan Lazar
Ashton Jeanty's Rushing Volume Slipping at Midseason Point
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:51 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has seen a massive decrease in rushing volume over the last three weeks, which has lowered his floor in fantasy football. Jeanty has been able to stay fantasy-relevant with his large receiving workload, but as the Raiders redistribute carries, it's fair to have some concerns about the Boise State product's rest-of-season outlook. Jeanty has just 16 carries over his last three games. Teammate Mike Washington Jr. has 37 carries during that same window, although 25 of those attempts came in one game, and he finished with negative three yards on six touches last week. It seems like the backfield is still somewhat wide open in terms of which running back wants to step up and claim the early-down work. There could be an opportunity for the Raiders to try some new things with Fernando Mendoza taking over as quarterback, and at the same time, an opportunity exists for either Jeanty or Washington to prove why they should be the primary ball-carrier here. Jeanty will stick around as an RB2 in PPR leagues and an RB3 in non-PPR leagues, but an increase in rushing volume would certainly be appreciated by fantasy managers, given how much his workload has declined lately.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Losing Fantasy Appeal After Down Showing
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:47 AM ETGreen Bay tight end Tucker Kraft remains a fantasy football starting option, but he's not as confident an option after a really poor showing in Week 9. He managed just one catch for one yard across three targets against the Patriots. What was even more alarming is that the Packers scored 45 points and racked up 478 yards as an offense. Kraft has fallen behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in the pass-catching hierarchy, and Savion Williams has also been more productive of late, which is more competition for Kraft. Tight end is a tough fantasy position to find consistency at, so that's why Kraft remains a starting option in all leagues, but he's going to fall back to being just a deep-league option if his production doesn't improve soon.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jadarian Price Falls to Second in the Running Back Pecking Order
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:46 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price took a backseat to Zach Charbonnet in Week 9, lowering his ceiling and floor for fantasy football going forward. Price led the backfield in snaps in Week 8, when both he and Charbonnet returned from IR, but then the dynamic shifted, and Charbonnet led the way this past Sunday with a 57% snap share and 16 carries. Charbonnet was also far more efficient this past weekend with 4.81 yards per carry. For comparison, Price is averaging fewer than 2.8 YPC in his two games since returning from IR. Coming out of college this year, it seemed like Price was best suited for a complementary role that allowed him to get roughly 10-12 touches per game, and that's almost exactly in line with what his volume has been recently. It has been very encouraging to see him catch six passes over the last two weeks, and we can assume that a pass-catching role is likely his key to getting on the fantasy radar every week in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. He still has RB3/flex appeal going forward, but there's no doubt that he's behind Charbonnet in the pecking order.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Losing Value as Ravens Change Quarterbacks Again
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:40 AM ETBaltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers came into the season as one of the top fantasy pass catchers, but he's lost value after the team saw Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe) go down with injuries. The Ravens tried Joe Fagnano in Week 9, and Flowers produced just six yards on three receptions and six targets, while carrying the ball three times for 17 yards. Flowers had no catches across five targets in Week 8, so he's trending down and is a riskier starting option for Week 10. Flowers has 614 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches and 64 targets, while carrying the ball six times for 51 yards. Things could improve with Jacoby Brissett now starting, but some fantasy owners might struggle starting Flowers this week, and going forward if his numbers don't improve soon.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Quinshon Judkins No Longer the Primary Running Back in Cleveland
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:36 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' snap share has taken an enormous hit over the last two weeks, and his playing time would suggest that he is no longer the No. 1 option in the Browns' backfield. Judkins has played fewer than 40% of the snaps in each of the last two weeks, taking on less of a role while Dylan Sampson plays the majority of the snaps. The Ohio State product has still led the team in rushing attempts during each of those two games, but the Browns have made a diligent effort to get Sampson more involved overall, and specifically in the receiving game. Given that Sampson is now getting more targets than Judkins, the latter has seen his upside drop significantly, especially in PPR leagues. Now, Judkins has become largely dependent on scoring touchdowns, whereas Sampson can still meet his projection by catching passes, even if he doesn't find the end zone. Judkins may still be the more intriguing fantasy option in this backfield in the short term and long term, but there's no denying that his outlook has become bleaker as his role has been reduced. He is no longer in must-start territory going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Losing Fantasy Appeal as Production Fades
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:34 AM ETCarolina wide receiver Jalen Coker has some good fantasy value after delivering pretty well in three of his first four games this season, but he's faded over the past three showings and is now losing fantasy appeal. He had 319 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions and 35 targets in his first four games. Since then, Coker has 74 yards and a score on seven catches and 14 targets. He's still playing more than enough offensive snaps to make a difference, but behind wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Coker isn't delivering consistently enough, and things could worsen now that tight end Darren Waller has stepped up and running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) could be returning. Coker is still one to start in some deeper leagues, but he's losing starting appeal in standard leagues and is getting dropped in some of those leagues now.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ollie Gordon II a Riskier Starting Option with Backup QB Beside Him
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMiami running back Ollie Gordon II has performed pretty well since taking over as the team's lead back after the De'Von Achane (knee) injury, but now with Malik Willis (groin) out, Gordon's fantasy value and appeal are down. Gordon has 16 or more carries in five of the past six games he's played, and he's factored in a bit as a pass catcher as well. He has 107 rushes for 463 yards and four touchdowns over eight games, plus has caught seven of his 10 targets for 23 more yards. Miami is expected to start Kyle McCord, which is a downgrade from Willis. If McCord cannot keep the defense honest, the box will be stacked, which will make running tougher for Gordon. He still could deliver solid fantasy scores on volume touches, but Gordon is definitely a riskier starting option now, and he could be one to skip depending on matchups and your other options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard Could Face Competition for Volume Soon
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:23 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard should remain the No. 1 option on the depth chart for the foreseeable future, but he could still be at risk of losing volume when teammate Jonathon Brooks (groin) returns from injured reserve soon. Brooks was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, which is a sign that he's getting very close to rejoining the Carolina backfield. This is definitely a concern for Hubbard's overall workload, as he played 71% or fewer of the snaps in the two games for which Brooks was healthy earlier this season, and his snap share jumped to at least 84% in five of his six games without Brooks. All signs point to Hubbard's snap share and volume share scaling back a little bit in the upcoming weeks, and while he'll still be a must-start running back in fantasy football, his upside and floor as a mid-range RB1 could cool off. Fantasy managers should at least be prepared for Hubbard's numbers to come down slightly when Brooks gets back in action.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Losing Fantasy Value While Teammates are Injured
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:21 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is losing fantasy football value as the offensive skill players around him miss time with injuries. Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) has been out for several weeks, and now wideout Puka Nacua (knee, turf toe) is going to miss time too. Not many proven pass catchers are left for the Rams, so that makes Stafford a riskier fantasy starting option until he gets at least one of the wideouts back. Stafford also has just two touchdowns and 385 passing yards across the past two games combined, while also throwing two interceptions, so he's trending down for lack of production of late too. Most fantasy owners will still start Stafford due to a favorable matchup against Arizona in Week 10, but he is going to be benched by others and possibly dropped in some leagues too.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman Doesn't Carry Much Fantasy Value Going into Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:14 AM ETBaltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman is playing enough to be a worthwhile fantasy asset, but he's failed to deliver enough when on the field, so he's not worth holding in many leagues. He has played in nine games so far, but has just 294 receiving yards and a touchdown across 20 receptions and 31 targets. Bateman has two or fewer catches in four straight appearances, and big Week 2 and 5 showings account for most of his season totals. He's logged over 60% of the team's offensive snaps in three straight games, but just hasn't produced enough when on the field. Things could change with Jacoby Brissett around, but he will need to prove it before fantasy owners trust him. Bateman is just a deep-league fantasy option at this point, and he's not a very good starting option for the time being.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tyjae Spears Only Worth Holding in Deep Fantasy Setups
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:09 AM ETTennessee running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is not worth holding in many fantasy football leagues after the dust settles from the trade deadline. Tennessee kept Tony Pollard, so Spears' offensive role is likely to remain pretty limited as long as Pollard stays healthy. Across six games, Spears has just 66 rushing yards on 18 attempts, while catching 15 of his 17 targets for 75 yards. He has three or fewer carries in all but one game this season, and nine of his receptions came in a single game, so Spears really hasn't been very involved offensively for the Titans. Spears has only logged over 50% of the team's offensive snaps in one game, so there's just not much upside with him. He's worth keeping in mind if Pollard is ever injured or out, but otherwise, Spears is only worth stashing in very deep leagues, and he shouldn't be starting anywhere.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DK Metcalf Looking to Shake Off Pre-Bye Week Slump
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:07 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is no longer a must-start fantasy football option following his bye week. Metcalf underperformed expectations prior to last week's bye, catching just three of 12 targets for 60 yards across his last two games. While he has maintained a decent target share, his catch rate and overall production in those two most recent games were both disappointing from a fantasy football perspective. The Steelers have been running the ball a lot and spreading the ball around to various pass catchers, which has made it more challenging for Metcalf to carve out a sizable role. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle have been leading the way on the ground, and when Aaron Rodgers does choose to throw, he has several different options in addition to Metcalf, such as Germie Bernard, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington. Metcalf will also likely lose targets to Roman Wilson (finger, hand) when he is eligible to return from injured reserve in the next few weeks. While we still view Metcalf as the alpha receiver in Pittsburgh, his overall target and catch share make it difficult to justify starting him in fantasy football for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:50 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams have "optimism" that wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will return for the team's Week 12 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Adams injured his hamstring in Week 6, underwent surgery, and was given a 6-to-12-week timeline for his recovery. It appears that the veteran receiver is on the very early side of that window, as a Week 12 return against his old team on Thanksgiving Eve would put him at six weeks. It also lines up well with the Rams' Week 11 bye, which gives him a little extra time to recover. Getting Adams back so soon would be fantastic news for the Rams, whose passing game is trending in the wrong direction with Adams, Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) all sidelined. Konata Mumpfield projects to lead the receiver room in their absence, but it sounds like his expanded role could be short-lived if Adams gets back on the field after just one more game missed. Adams should be treated as a mid-to-low WR1 if he's playing while Nacua is hurt, and he'd still be a solid WR2 when Nacua gets back.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport