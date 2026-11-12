Tucker Kraft Losing Fantasy Appeal After Down Showing
Nov 12, 2026, 10:47 AM ETGreen Bay tight end Tucker Kraft remains a fantasy football starting option, but he's not as confident an option after a really poor showing in Week 9. He managed just one catch for one yard across three targets against the Patriots. What was even more alarming is that the Packers scored 45 points and racked up 478 yards as an offense. Kraft has fallen behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in the pass-catching hierarchy, and Savion Williams has also been more productive of late, which is more competition for Kraft. Tight end is a tough fantasy position to find consistency at, so that's why Kraft remains a starting option in all leagues, but he's going to fall back to being just a deep-league option if his production doesn't improve soon.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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A.J. Brown Participated in Patriots' Jog-Through Thursday
The #Patriots are holding a jog-through at @FCBayernEN’s practice facility on Thursday evening in Munich.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 12, 2026
AJ Brown was participating. Saw Rhamondre Stevenson working out off to the side, and Cameron Latu and Walter Rouse were out there. pic.twitter.com/ZN8RCWPwdw
Nov 12, 2026, 10:46 AM ET
Jadarian Price Falls to Second in the Running Back Pecking Order
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:46 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price took a backseat to Zach Charbonnet in Week 9, lowering his ceiling and floor for fantasy football going forward. Price led the backfield in snaps in Week 8, when both he and Charbonnet returned from IR, but then the dynamic shifted, and Charbonnet led the way this past Sunday with a 57% snap share and 16 carries. Charbonnet was also far more efficient this past weekend with 4.81 yards per carry. For comparison, Price is averaging fewer than 2.8 YPC in his two games since returning from IR. Coming out of college this year, it seemed like Price was best suited for a complementary role that allowed him to get roughly 10-12 touches per game, and that's almost exactly in line with what his volume has been recently. It has been very encouraging to see him catch six passes over the last two weeks, and we can assume that a pass-catching role is likely his key to getting on the fantasy radar every week in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. He still has RB3/flex appeal going forward, but there's no doubt that he's behind Charbonnet in the pecking order.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) Present at Thursday Practice, Seen Jogging Off to the Side
MUNICH — The #Patriots arrived this morning and are now working through a 1-hour jogthrough.— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 12, 2026
Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is present and jogged off to the side, but did not participate in stretching. No Carlton Davis, TreVeyon Henderson or Ben Browl (ruled out yesterday). pic.twitter.com/LVHkJ091O5
Nov 12, 2026, 10:41 AM ET
Zay Flowers Losing Value as Ravens Change Quarterbacks Again
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:40 AM ETBaltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers came into the season as one of the top fantasy pass catchers, but he's lost value after the team saw Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe) go down with injuries. The Ravens tried Joe Fagnano in Week 9, and Flowers produced just six yards on three receptions and six targets, while carrying the ball three times for 17 yards. Flowers had no catches across five targets in Week 8, so he's trending down and is a riskier starting option for Week 10. Flowers has 614 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches and 64 targets, while carrying the ball six times for 51 yards. Things could improve with Jacoby Brissett now starting, but some fantasy owners might struggle starting Flowers this week, and going forward if his numbers don't improve soon.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Quinshon Judkins No Longer the Primary Running Back in Cleveland
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:36 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' snap share has taken an enormous hit over the last two weeks, and his playing time would suggest that he is no longer the No. 1 option in the Browns' backfield. Judkins has played fewer than 40% of the snaps in each of the last two weeks, taking on less of a role while Dylan Sampson plays the majority of the snaps. The Ohio State product has still led the team in rushing attempts during each of those two games, but the Browns have made a diligent effort to get Sampson more involved overall, and specifically in the receiving game. Given that Sampson is now getting more targets than Judkins, the latter has seen his upside drop significantly, especially in PPR leagues. Now, Judkins has become largely dependent on scoring touchdowns, whereas Sampson can still meet his projection by catching passes, even if he doesn't find the end zone. Judkins may still be the more intriguing fantasy option in this backfield in the short term and long term, but there's no denying that his outlook has become bleaker as his role has been reduced. He is no longer in must-start territory going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Losing Fantasy Appeal as Production Fades
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:34 AM ETCarolina wide receiver Jalen Coker has some good fantasy value after delivering pretty well in three of his first four games this season, but he's faded over the past three showings and is now losing fantasy appeal. He had 319 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions and 35 targets in his first four games. Since then, Coker has 74 yards and a score on seven catches and 14 targets. He's still playing more than enough offensive snaps to make a difference, but behind wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Coker isn't delivering consistently enough, and things could worsen now that tight end Darren Waller has stepped up and running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) could be returning. Coker is still one to start in some deeper leagues, but he's losing starting appeal in standard leagues and is getting dropped in some of those leagues now.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ollie Gordon II a Riskier Starting Option with Backup QB Beside Him
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMiami running back Ollie Gordon II has performed pretty well since taking over as the team's lead back after the De'Von Achane (knee) injury, but now with Malik Willis (groin) out, Gordon's fantasy value and appeal are down. Gordon has 16 or more carries in five of the past six games he's played, and he's factored in a bit as a pass catcher as well. He has 107 rushes for 463 yards and four touchdowns over eight games, plus has caught seven of his 10 targets for 23 more yards. Miami is expected to start Kyle McCord, which is a downgrade from Willis. If McCord cannot keep the defense honest, the box will be stacked, which will make running tougher for Gordon. He still could deliver solid fantasy scores on volume touches, but Gordon is definitely a riskier starting option now, and he could be one to skip depending on matchups and your other options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard Could Face Competition for Volume Soon
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:23 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard should remain the No. 1 option on the depth chart for the foreseeable future, but he could still be at risk of losing volume when teammate Jonathon Brooks (groin) returns from injured reserve soon. Brooks was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, which is a sign that he's getting very close to rejoining the Carolina backfield. This is definitely a concern for Hubbard's overall workload, as he played 71% or fewer of the snaps in the two games for which Brooks was healthy earlier this season, and his snap share jumped to at least 84% in five of his six games without Brooks. All signs point to Hubbard's snap share and volume share scaling back a little bit in the upcoming weeks, and while he'll still be a must-start running back in fantasy football, his upside and floor as a mid-range RB1 could cool off. Fantasy managers should at least be prepared for Hubbard's numbers to come down slightly when Brooks gets back in action.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Losing Fantasy Value While Teammates are Injured
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:21 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is losing fantasy football value as the offensive skill players around him miss time with injuries. Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) has been out for several weeks, and now wideout Puka Nacua (knee, turf toe) is going to miss time too. Not many proven pass catchers are left for the Rams, so that makes Stafford a riskier fantasy starting option until he gets at least one of the wideouts back. Stafford also has just two touchdowns and 385 passing yards across the past two games combined, while also throwing two interceptions, so he's trending down for lack of production of late too. Most fantasy owners will still start Stafford due to a favorable matchup against Arizona in Week 10, but he is going to be benched by others and possibly dropped in some leagues too.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman Doesn't Carry Much Fantasy Value Going into Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:14 AM ETBaltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman is playing enough to be a worthwhile fantasy asset, but he's failed to deliver enough when on the field, so he's not worth holding in many leagues. He has played in nine games so far, but has just 294 receiving yards and a touchdown across 20 receptions and 31 targets. Bateman has two or fewer catches in four straight appearances, and big Week 2 and 5 showings account for most of his season totals. He's logged over 60% of the team's offensive snaps in three straight games, but just hasn't produced enough when on the field. Things could change with Jacoby Brissett around, but he will need to prove it before fantasy owners trust him. Bateman is just a deep-league fantasy option at this point, and he's not a very good starting option for the time being.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tyjae Spears Only Worth Holding in Deep Fantasy Setups
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:09 AM ETTennessee running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is not worth holding in many fantasy football leagues after the dust settles from the trade deadline. Tennessee kept Tony Pollard, so Spears' offensive role is likely to remain pretty limited as long as Pollard stays healthy. Across six games, Spears has just 66 rushing yards on 18 attempts, while catching 15 of his 17 targets for 75 yards. He has three or fewer carries in all but one game this season, and nine of his receptions came in a single game, so Spears really hasn't been very involved offensively for the Titans. Spears has only logged over 50% of the team's offensive snaps in one game, so there's just not much upside with him. He's worth keeping in mind if Pollard is ever injured or out, but otherwise, Spears is only worth stashing in very deep leagues, and he shouldn't be starting anywhere.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DK Metcalf Looking to Shake Off Pre-Bye Week Slump
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:07 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is no longer a must-start fantasy football option following his bye week. Metcalf underperformed expectations prior to last week's bye, catching just three of 12 targets for 60 yards across his last two games. While he has maintained a decent target share, his catch rate and overall production in those two most recent games were both disappointing from a fantasy football perspective. The Steelers have been running the ball a lot and spreading the ball around to various pass catchers, which has made it more challenging for Metcalf to carve out a sizable role. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle have been leading the way on the ground, and when Aaron Rodgers does choose to throw, he has several different options in addition to Metcalf, such as Germie Bernard, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington. Metcalf will also likely lose targets to Roman Wilson (finger, hand) when he is eligible to return from injured reserve in the next few weeks. While we still view Metcalf as the alpha receiver in Pittsburgh, his overall target and catch share make it difficult to justify starting him in fantasy football for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:50 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams have "optimism" that wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will return for the team's Week 12 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Adams injured his hamstring in Week 6, underwent surgery, and was given a 6-to-12-week timeline for his recovery. It appears that the veteran receiver is on the very early side of that window, as a Week 12 return against his old team on Thanksgiving Eve would put him at six weeks. It also lines up well with the Rams' Week 11 bye, which gives him a little extra time to recover. Getting Adams back so soon would be fantastic news for the Rams, whose passing game is trending in the wrong direction with Adams, Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) all sidelined. Konata Mumpfield projects to lead the receiver room in their absence, but it sounds like his expanded role could be short-lived if Adams gets back on the field after just one more game missed. Adams should be treated as a mid-to-low WR1 if he's playing while Nacua is hurt, and he'd still be a solid WR2 when Nacua gets back.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:43 AM ETThe Green Bay Packers are hopeful that they won't have to place running back Josh Jacobs (finger) on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Jacobs broke his finger in Week 9 against the Patriots and will require surgery. However, with a projected recovery timeline of just two to three weeks, Rapoport said that "the hope is no IR." Jacobs has been an effective fantasy running back since returning from the commissioner's exempt list. In his first two games back, he totaled 32 carries, 75 rushing yards, 11 catches, 68 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. Green Bay has a Week 11 bye, so it's not completely out of the question to wonder if he could return in Week 12. If not, then a Week 13 matchup against the New Orleans Saints could be a good target for his return to action. MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson should share the opportunity to lead Green Bay's backfield in his absence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jordan Love Has Solidified Himself as a Matchup-Proof Quarterback
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:36 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks as the overall QB3 in fantasy football scoring this season after a massive Week 9 performance against the New England Patriots last week. Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, added a rushing touchdown, and snapped a three-game turnover streak along the way. He now has nine total trips to the end zone over the last three weeks. Love seems to have emerged as matchup-proof, as he embarrassed a Christian Gonzalez-led Patriots defense last week, and he has also found fantasy success against teams like the Vikings, Bears, and Buccaneers. Even as the Utah State product gears up for another game against Minnesota's NFL-best defense, there's absolutely no consideration of benching him in fantasy football. He has solidified himself as a high-end QB1 and should continue to be started this week, as well as on the other side of the Packers' bye week when they play the Rams in Week 12.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Broncos' Trade for Daiyan Henley Falls Apart
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:30 AM ETThe Denver Broncos' trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for linebacker Daiyan Henley has fallen apart and will not be completed, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. While no official reason was given for the trade falling through, it's possible that Henley failed a physical with Denver. The 26-year-old had previously been on the injury report with knee and surgery injuries, but they weren't serious enough to cost him any games. Whatever the reason, this rare intradivision trade will not be happening, as Henley remains with the Chargers. Through eight starts this year, he has 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, half a sack, and one interception. Meanwhile, the Broncos hold on to the fourth- and fifth-round picks that they were originally slated to send to Los Angeles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Zac Stevens
Bryce Young Getting Back on Track Despite Turnover Issues
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:58 AM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gotten back on track after a shaky stretch from Weeks 7-8. Young opened the year playing very well, totaling just two turnovers through Week 6. However, his clean quarterback play has disappeared lately, as he has totaled six turnovers over his last three games. Young had two turnovers in Week 9 alone, so we definitely can't say that he has shaken off the turnover issues yet. However, he did rack up three touchdowns along the way, putting himself back in the top-12 quarterback conversation for fantasy football. In fact, he's up to 17 total touchdowns through eight games, ranking as the overall QB9 in fantasy scoring so far. Young's performance last Sunday has him rising back up the rankings in fantasy football, especially with a pair of softer matchups coming up against the Saints and Ravens. His schedule gets tougher after the Baltimore game, so managers should capitalize on this latest surge in production by starting him in fantasy football for the next two weeks. He should fare well against New Orleans and Baltimore, giving managers an opportunity to either sell high or at least solidify their quarterback spot ahead of the fantasy playoff push. In addition to his recent track record, we're also excited about Young's supporting cast. Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard have been fantastic all year, Jalen Coker has tremendous upside despite a few recent duds, and tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble are both trending up after combining for 12 catches and two touchdowns on Sunday. All of these factors make Young a very appealing quarterback riser in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. Surging in Fantasy Football Amid Volume Spike
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:44 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has seen a tremendous increase in volume lately, allowing him to rank as a steady TE1 option in fantasy football. Fannin caught 16 of his 21 targets for 245 yards across Weeks 7 and 8, demonstrating a larger role and an improved rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second-year tight end did cool off a little in Week 9, as he caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, and both receptions came in overtime. However, the Browns started Shedeur Sanders last Sunday with Watson ruled out, and so we can likely chalk Fannin's lower target share up to the change in quarterback. Watson is expected to return to his post as the starting quarterback in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, and we'd expect Fannin's workload to soar once again. There is arguably no pass catcher that Watson trusts more than Fannin, and the 22-year-old finds himself in an even more central role with wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) uncertain to play this week. The Browns have a Week 11 bye, but then they return to action with another stretch of very favorable matchups against the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Ravens, and Colts. As long as Watson and Fannin continue to demonstrate a strong rapport, the Bowling Green product should continue to rank as a mid-range TE1 with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Continues to Dominate as a Passer and Limit Turnovers
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:39 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having another very impressive season, and his tremendous passing performances could help lead his team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The 27-year-old seems to have corrected last year's biggest flaw, which was turnovers. Through eight games in 2026, he has just four interceptions and one lost fumble; he's on pace for 11 turnovers, whereas last year he finished with 15. He is also on pace for 38 passing touchdowns, which would shatter his previous career-high mark of 29. The only area where Lawrence has really regressed this season is running the football. Last year, he had 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. So far this season, he's at just 79 rushing yards and zero rushing scores. While the scaled-back rushing workload has certainly impacted his fantasy ceiling, you could also argue that the Jaguars are asking him to run less so that he's exposed to fewer hits and can stay healthy for a full 17-game season. He's still giving fantasy managers QB1 value with his impressive passing numbers, and that pattern should continue as he heads into the second half of the season with a strong supporting cast headlined by Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. Lawrence also plays in a softer AFC South, with the bottom-feeding Titans and Colts, plus a Texans team whose defense has drastically underperformed. Lawrence is a must-start fantasy quarterback, and he's rising in fantasy football ahead of a softer stretch of games against the Titans, Giants, and Titans again.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Making a Push for Overall QB1 Spot in Fantasy Football
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:30 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been on fire lately, and he's making a push to rank as the overall QB1 in total scoring. Burrow has a whopping 18 touchdowns and just three turnovers over his last four games, and the fact that he is already past his bye week bodes well for his overall fantasy point total as the season goes on. Furthermore, the Bengals' star quarterback has managed to stay healthy this season, which is a refreshing improvement from 2023 and 2025. While we're only halfway through the 2026 campaign, we're hopeful that Burrow can stay healthy and strengthen his push to be the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy football for the first time in his career. As it stands, his previous career-high finish was QB3 in 2023. Burrow certainly has the supporting cast to accomplish that feat, as Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have both been top-eight fantasy receivers in PPR leagues amid a remarkable start to the season. A relatively tough matchup awaits Burrow this week in the form of the Steelers, but then he gets a softer schedule with games against the Commanders, Saints, and Browns. A Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs has shootout potential, and then he should coast throughout the fantasy playoffs against the Panthers, Colts, and Ravens. Just when it seemed like Burrow's ceiling couldn't get any higher, he continues to trend up in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller