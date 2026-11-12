Nov 12, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

The Denver Broncos' trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for linebacker Daiyan Henley has fallen apart and will not be completed, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. While no official reason was given for the trade falling through, it's possible that Henley failed a physical with Denver. The 26-year-old had previously been on the injury report with knee and surgery injuries, but they weren't serious enough to cost him any games. Whatever the reason, this rare intradivision trade will not be happening, as Henley remains with the Chargers. Through eight starts this year, he has 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, half a sack, and one interception. Meanwhile, the Broncos hold on to the fourth- and fifth-round picks that they were originally slated to send to Los Angeles.