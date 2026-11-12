Rashod Bateman Doesn't Carry Much Fantasy Value Going into Week 10
Nov 12, 2026, 10:14 AM ETBaltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman is playing enough to be a worthwhile fantasy asset, but he's failed to deliver enough when on the field, so he's not worth holding in many leagues. He has played in nine games so far, but has just 294 receiving yards and a touchdown across 20 receptions and 31 targets. Bateman has two or fewer catches in four straight appearances, and big Week 2 and 5 showings account for most of his season totals. He's logged over 60% of the team's offensive snaps in three straight games, but just hasn't produced enough when on the field. Things could change with Jacoby Brissett around, but he will need to prove it before fantasy owners trust him. Bateman is just a deep-league fantasy option at this point, and he's not a very good starting option for the time being.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Tyjae Spears Only Worth Holding in Deep Fantasy Setups
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 10:09 AM ETTennessee running back Tyjae Spears is not worth holding in many fantasy football leagues after the dust settles from the trade deadline. Tennessee kept Tony Pollard, so Spears' offensive role is likely to remain pretty limited as long as Pollard stays healthy. Across six games, Spears has just 66 rushing yards on 18 attempts, while catching 15 of his 17 targets for 75 yards. He has three or fewer carries in all but one game this season, and nine of his receptions came in a single game, so Spears really hasn't been very involved offensively for the Titans. Spears has only logged over 50% of the team's offensive snaps in one game, so there's just not much upside with him. He's worth keeping in mind if Pollard is ever injured or out, but otherwise, Spears is only worth stashing in very deep leagues, and he shouldn't be starting anywhere.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DK Metcalf Looking to Shake Off Pre-Bye Week Slump
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:07 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is no longer a must-start fantasy football option following his bye week. Metcalf underperformed expectations prior to last week's bye, catching just three of 12 targets for 60 yards across his last two games. While he has maintained a decent target share, his catch rate and overall production in those two most recent games were both disappointing from a fantasy football perspective. The Steelers have been running the ball a lot and spreading the ball around to various pass catchers, which has made it more challenging for Metcalf to carve out a sizable role. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle have been leading the way on the ground, and when Aaron Rodgers does choose to throw, he has several different options in addition to Metcalf, such as Germie Bernard, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington. Metcalf will also likely lose targets to Roman Wilson (finger, hand) when he is eligible to return from injured reserve in the next few weeks. While we still view Metcalf as the alpha receiver in Pittsburgh, his overall target and catch share make it difficult to justify starting him in fantasy football for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:50 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams have "optimism" that wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will return for the team's Week 12 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Adams injured his hamstring in Week 6, underwent surgery, and was given a 6-to-12-week timeline for his recovery. It appears that the veteran receiver is on the very early side of that window, as a Week 12 return against his old team on Thanksgiving Eve would put him at six weeks. It also lines up well with the Rams' Week 11 bye, which gives him a little extra time to recover. Getting Adams back so soon would be fantastic news for the Rams, whose passing game is trending in the wrong direction with Adams, Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) all sidelined. Konata Mumpfield projects to lead the receiver room in their absence, but it sounds like his expanded role could be short-lived if Adams gets back on the field after just one more game missed. Adams should be treated as a mid-to-low WR1 if he's playing while Nacua is hurt, and he'd still be a solid WR2 when Nacua gets back.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:43 AM ETThe Green Bay Packers are hopeful that they won't have to place running back Josh Jacobs (finger) on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Jacobs broke his finger in Week 9 against the Patriots and will require surgery. However, with a projected recovery timeline of just two to three weeks, Rapoport said that "the hope is no IR." Jacobs has been an effective fantasy running back since returning from the commissioner's exempt list. In his first two games back, he totaled 32 carries, 75 rushing yards, 11 catches, 68 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. Green Bay has a Week 11 bye, so it's not completely out of the question to wonder if he could return in Week 12. If not, then a Week 13 matchup against the New Orleans Saints could be a good target for his return to action. MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson should share the opportunity to lead Green Bay's backfield in his absence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jordan Love Has Solidified Himself as a Matchup-Proof Quarterback
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:36 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks as the overall QB3 in fantasy football scoring this season after a massive Week 9 performance against the New England Patriots last week. Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, added a rushing touchdown, and snapped a three-game turnover streak along the way. He now has nine total trips to the end zone over the last three weeks. Love seems to have emerged as matchup-proof, as he embarrassed a Christian Gonzalez-led Patriots defense last week, and he has also found fantasy success against teams like the Vikings, Bears, and Buccaneers. Even as the Utah State product gears up for another game against Minnesota's NFL-best defense, there's absolutely no consideration of benching him in fantasy football. He has solidified himself as a high-end QB1 and should continue to be started this week, as well as on the other side of the Packers' bye week when they play the Rams in Week 12.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Broncos' Trade for Daiyan Henley Falls Apart
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 9:30 AM ETThe Denver Broncos' trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for linebacker Daiyan Henley has fallen apart and will not be completed, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. While no official reason was given for the trade falling through, it's possible that Henley failed a physical with Denver. The 26-year-old had previously been on the injury report with knee and surgery injuries, but they weren't serious enough to cost him any games. Whatever the reason, this rare intradivision trade will not be happening, as Henley remains with the Chargers. Through eight starts this year, he has 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, half a sack, and one interception. Meanwhile, the Broncos hold on to the fourth- and fifth-round picks that they were originally slated to send to Los Angeles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Zac Stevens
Bryce Young Getting Back on Track Despite Turnover Issues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:58 AM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gotten back on track after a shaky stretch from Weeks 7-8. Young opened the year playing very well, totaling just two turnovers through Week 6. However, his clean quarterback play has disappeared lately, as he has totaled six turnovers over his last three games. Young had two turnovers in Week 9 alone, so we definitely can't say that he has shaken off the turnover issues yet. However, he did rack up three touchdowns along the way, putting himself back in the top-12 quarterback conversation for fantasy football. In fact, he's up to 17 total touchdowns through eight games, ranking as the overall QB9 in fantasy scoring so far. Young's performance last Sunday has him rising back up the rankings in fantasy football, especially with a pair of softer matchups coming up against the Saints and Ravens. His schedule gets tougher after the Baltimore game, so managers should capitalize on this latest surge in production by starting him in fantasy football for the next two weeks. He should fare well against New Orleans and Baltimore, giving managers an opportunity to either sell high or at least solidify their quarterback spot ahead of the fantasy playoff push. In addition to his recent track record, we're also excited about Young's supporting cast. Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard have been fantastic all year, Jalen Coker has tremendous upside despite a few recent duds, and tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble are both trending up after combining for 12 catches and two touchdowns on Sunday. All of these factors make Young a very appealing quarterback riser in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. Surging in Fantasy Football Amid Volume Spike
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:44 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has seen a tremendous increase in volume lately, allowing him to rank as a steady TE1 option in fantasy football. Fannin caught 16 of his 21 targets for 245 yards across Weeks 7 and 8, demonstrating a larger role and an improved rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second-year tight end did cool off a little in Week 9, as he caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, and both receptions came in overtime. However, the Browns started Shedeur Sanders last Sunday with Watson ruled out, and so we can likely chalk Fannin's lower target share up to the change in quarterback. Watson is expected to return to his post as the starting quarterback in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, and we'd expect Fannin's workload to soar once again. There is arguably no pass catcher that Watson trusts more than Fannin, and the 22-year-old finds himself in an even more central role with wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) uncertain to play this week. The Browns have a Week 11 bye, but then they return to action with another stretch of very favorable matchups against the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Ravens, and Colts. As long as Watson and Fannin continue to demonstrate a strong rapport, the Bowling Green product should continue to rank as a mid-range TE1 with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Continues to Dominate as a Passer and Limit Turnovers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:39 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having another very impressive season, and his tremendous passing performances could help lead his team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The 27-year-old seems to have corrected last year's biggest flaw, which was turnovers. Through eight games in 2026, he has just four interceptions and one lost fumble; he's on pace for 11 turnovers, whereas last year he finished with 15. He is also on pace for 38 passing touchdowns, which would shatter his previous career-high mark of 29. The only area where Lawrence has really regressed this season is running the football. Last year, he had 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. So far this season, he's at just 79 rushing yards and zero rushing scores. While the scaled-back rushing workload has certainly impacted his fantasy ceiling, you could also argue that the Jaguars are asking him to run less so that he's exposed to fewer hits and can stay healthy for a full 17-game season. He's still giving fantasy managers QB1 value with his impressive passing numbers, and that pattern should continue as he heads into the second half of the season with a strong supporting cast headlined by Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. Lawrence also plays in a softer AFC South, with the bottom-feeding Titans and Colts, plus a Texans team whose defense has drastically underperformed. Lawrence is a must-start fantasy quarterback, and he's rising in fantasy football ahead of a softer stretch of games against the Titans, Giants, and Titans again.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Making a Push for Overall QB1 Spot in Fantasy Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:30 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been on fire lately, and he's making a push to rank as the overall QB1 in total scoring. Burrow has a whopping 18 touchdowns and just three turnovers over his last four games, and the fact that he is already past his bye week bodes well for his overall fantasy point total as the season goes on. Furthermore, the Bengals' star quarterback has managed to stay healthy this season, which is a refreshing improvement from 2023 and 2025. While we're only halfway through the 2026 campaign, we're hopeful that Burrow can stay healthy and strengthen his push to be the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy football for the first time in his career. As it stands, his previous career-high finish was QB3 in 2023. Burrow certainly has the supporting cast to accomplish that feat, as Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have both been top-eight fantasy receivers in PPR leagues amid a remarkable start to the season. A relatively tough matchup awaits Burrow this week in the form of the Steelers, but then he gets a softer schedule with games against the Commanders, Saints, and Browns. A Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs has shootout potential, and then he should coast throughout the fantasy playoffs against the Panthers, Colts, and Ravens. Just when it seemed like Burrow's ceiling couldn't get any higher, he continues to trend up in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum Continues to Surge with Five-Game Touchdown Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:25 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has emerged as a borderline must-start in fantasy football, despite his role as the backup to Kyren Williams. Corum has yet to play more than 45% of the snaps in a single game this season, but he has managed to rank as the overall RB20 because of his role within the Rams' high-scoring offense. The Rams love to get him involved around the goal line, as he has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. He has also been fantastic in terms of efficiency with an average of 5.2 yards per carry, including 5.9 YPC over the last three weeks. The only real red flags with Corum are that he is somewhat touchdown-dependent and he hasn't been as involved in the receiving game lately. The good news is that Corum's volume could increase going forward, which gives him more looks in the passing game, and this uptick in volume should reduce managers' reliance on him to score a touchdown. Corum's anticipated role increase stems from injuries at the wide receiver position, as the Rams are now without Davante Adams (hamstring), Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) for an extended period of time. The Rams love to have Matthew Stafford throwing the football, but with an injury-riddled receiver room and tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) also on IR, a lot of his passes may start going to the running back position. Williams is the team's top pass-catching back, but Corum totaled a respectable nine catches from Weeks 3-7. We can't count on Corum to maintain his insane touchdown frequency in his current role, but we do anticipate an uptick in volume that should keep him in the low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 tier going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield in the Mix to Lead Receiver Room
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 12:17 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has a realistic opportunity to emerge as the No. 1 option in the receiver room going forward. The Rams placed Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve a few weeks back, lost Jordan Whittington (back) to IR this week, and are now expected to be without Puka Nacua (knee) for an extended period of time. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is losing his top targets left and right, and now, Mumpfield appears to be the No. 1 option remaining in the wide receiver room. He has shown flashes of upside from time to time this season, such as when he caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown with Nacua sidelined back in Week 3. Meanwhile, he also has played at least 43% of the snaps in each of his last four games. Now that Mumpfield is slated to headline the receiving corps, we would not be surprised if his snap share soars to at least 70% in the weeks to come. While there are other receivers in the mix to earn more volume, making Mumpfield far from a lock to post fantasy-relevant numbers, we certainly like his chances to contribute in fantasy football relative to the rest of the Rams' pass catchers. He has WR3/flex upside going forward, although managers in leagues with fewer than 14 teams should consider leaving Mumpfield on the bench this week while we wait to see exactly what his role will look like.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Still Dealing With Rib Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 11:38 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) remains on the injury report in Week 10 and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official website. St. Brown was limited in practice all of last week before suiting up and playing 75% of the offensive snaps in the Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins, catching eight of his 10 targets for 86 yards. The 27-year-old should be fine to play this weekend in Munich, Germany, against the New England Patriots in what will be a homecoming for the Pro Bowl pass-catcher. St. Brown is a must-start, high-end WR1 as long as he is active in fantasy football, as he comes into Week 10 as the WR8 in half-PPR scoring with 61 catches on 86 targets for 657 yards and five touchdowns across eight games played. His 86 targets rank sixth among all wideouts, behind only CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, Matthew Golden, and Michael Wilson (neck), and he has played in one fewer game than four of those players. St. Brown should be active this weekend in an international game and is in a smash spot against the Patriots as he looks to show out in the country he grew up in.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DetroitLions.com
Bhayshul Tuten Misses Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 11:32 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten was a game-time decision for last Thursday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he ultimately was active. However, he played a season-low 36% of the offensive snaps and tied a season low with 12 rushing attempts for only 29 yards. He did not have a target in the passing game for the first time all year, but he somewhat salvaged his fantasy day with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. The 23-year-old's status is once again up in the air for the Jaguars' Week 10 divisional clash against the Tennessee Titans, although things could be cleared up in the next two days. Backfield mate Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) is also on the injury report this week due to a hand injury, but he was limited on Wednesday. Tuten has been a must-start in fantasy football lineups in 2026 as the Jags' top RB, but managers must be ready to pivot in case his ankle and foot injuries slow him down again or keep him out entirely against Tennessee. C-Rod would be a plug-and-play RB if Tuten is out or limited in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Nico Collins Continues to Produce for Texans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 11, 2026, 11:12 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has put together a productive 2026 campaign so far. He leads the Texans with 384 receiving yards and also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four. Collins also ranks second on the team in receptions with 28, behind only tight end Dalton Schultz (35 receptions). Collins, who has drawn 39 total targets in 2026, missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. Most recently, Collins caught all four of his targets for 55 yards (13.8 yards per reception) and a touchdown in a 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Collins has recorded at least 55 receiving yards in six out of his seven appearances this season. According to RotoBaller, Collins averages 12.9 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring settings, ranking 13th in the NFL. Collins and the Texans have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. The Browns have one of the stoutest passing defenses in the NFL, allowing just 201.0 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Still, RotoBaller ranks Collins as its No. 15 wide receiver for Week 10 (half-PPR), and he should safely remain in all starting lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jakobi Meyers Remains a Reliable Target for Jaguars
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 11, 2026, 10:53 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) remains involved in the passing game each week. He ranks second on the team in receiving yards (354), tied for second in targets (37), third in receptions (26), and tied for third in touchdown receptions (two) in 2026. Meyers is behind only fellow wide receiver Parker Washington in yards and targets, and is behind Washington and tight end Brenton Strange in receptions. Most recently, Meyers earned six targets in a 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, and recorded four receptions for 65 yards (16.3 yards per catch). Meyers and the Jaguars get a Week 10 matchup with a Tennessee Titans defense that allows 258.3 passing yards per game, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL. The Titans also allow 24.9 points per game (22nd in the NFL). Meyers ranks as RotoBaller's No. 30 wide receiver for Week 10, and he has a favorable matchup against the Titans.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Is Cam Ward Finally Finding His Footing with Titans?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 11, 2026, 10:41 PM ETIt hasn't been the smoothest of starts to the NFL career of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, who has a record of just 4-21 through his first 25 professional games, but Ward's most recent outing provided plenty of promise and showed off his talent. The Titans are coming off of a bye week in Week 9, but in a 43-36 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, Ward set new career highs in passing yards (304) and rushing yards (41), while tying his career high in touchdown passes with two. Ward completed 26 out of 40 passing attempts (65%) against the Bengals, and averaged 7.6 yards per attempt. He also averaged 5.9 yards per carry on seven rushing attempts. Ward has a Week 10 matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allows 229.0 passing yards per game (22nd in the NFL), but also only gives up 15.1 points per game (second in the league). Ward ranks as RotoBaller's No. 25 quarterback for Week 10.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Pierre Strong Jr. Could Be In Line for Sizable Role with Packers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 11, 2026, 10:28 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Pierre Strong Jr. could potentially see an uptick in his usage following a broken finger injury to starting running back Josh Jacobs. Strong led Green Bay's backfield in snaps played (30) in a 45-27 win over the New England Patriots in Week 9. Strong rushed eight times for 22 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and recorded two receptions for 11 yards (5.5 yards per reception). However, Strong was out-touched 14-to-10 by fellow tailback Kaleb Johnson, and Johnson was the preferred ball carrier with 14 carries for 68 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown against the Patriots. With that said, Strong appeared to be favored on passing downs, as he was in on 15 passing plays compared to eight for Johnson, according to Pro Football Focus. Jacobs is expected to miss at least two to three weeks after breaking his right ring finger. Meanwhile, running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) missed the game against the Patriots, but returned to practice on Wednesday without an injury designation ahead of a Week 10 contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Fellow tailback Chris Brooks (ankle) remains on injured reserve, but is designated to return, and he was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Still, Strong should continue to see reps for the Packers with Jacobs out.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
De'Zhaun Stribling is Getting Closer to a Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 11, 2026, 10:00 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) remains on the Injured Reserve heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Stribling has been sidelined since needing surgery on his ankle following an injury during the season opener. There is little hope for Stribling playing in Week 10, but the 49ers didn't rule out opening his practice window at some point. The 49ers are willing to open his practice window if Stribling continues progressing. They could certainly use his help with how banged up the team is at wideout right now. It doesn't sound like he'll be ready soon, but fantasy managers shouldn't rule out Stribling returning before the end of the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Nick Wagoner
MarShawn Lloyd Not on Wednesday's Injury Report
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 11, 2026, 9:50 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Lloyd will be back in the mix after missing last week's victory over the New England Patriots due to a knee injury. The expectation is that Lloyd will see increased reps with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss multiple games. The Packers are likely going to use a committee approach, so Lloyd's overall fantasy value is tough to gauge. Fantasy managers should consider him a low-end flex option for a tough matchup against the Vikings in Week 10.--Andy Webb
Source: Rob Demovsky