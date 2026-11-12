Erik Cernak Likely Out Thursday
Nov 12, 2026, 9:33 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (undisclosed) isn't expected to play on Thursday against Columbus, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. He sustained an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's win over Buffalo, leaving the contest in the middle frame. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after the game that Cernak was "probably" out for Thursday's action. Due to his hard-nosed style of play, Cernak often runs into injuries and has never played more than 76 games in an NHL season. In 2026-27, he has recorded seven assists, 20 SOG, 24 blocks, 30 hits, and a plus-11 rating. The Lightning have Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg as options to fill in for Cernak, but they aren't viable fantasy targets.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin PierceComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nick Schmaltz Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 9:21 AM ETUtah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz (lower body) made an early exit against the Vegas Golden Knights, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. He was hurt when he took a hard hit along the boards. Schmaltz was able to return to the game but lasted only a couple of shifts. The Mammoth initially announced that Schmaltz was questionable to return, so he may have avoided a serious injury. However, it's uncertain whether the prolific forward will be available for Thursday's tilt against St. Louis. Schmaltz has contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games, doing most of his damage on the power play. Utah was already without Logan Cooley (upper body) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) for Wednesday's action, leaving head coach Andre Tourigny facing an injury crisis up front.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
Logan Cooley Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 9:13 AM ETUtah Mammoth center Logan Cooley (upper body) missed his first game of the season on Wednesday against Vegas and is considered day-to-day, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. While Cooley isn't expected to miss much time, he could still be unavailable for multiple games, as Utah returns to action Thursday night against St. Louis. Cooley leads the Mammoth with 11 goals and has totaled 21 points in 18 games. The team's forward group has taken several injury hits in quick succession, making players like Anders Lee and Jack McBain more appealing in fantasy. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
Dylan Guenther to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 12, 2026, 9:05 AM ETUtah Mammoth winger Dylan Guenther (upper body) will be out of action for 2-4 weeks, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. He missed his first game of the season Wednesday against Vegas. Guenther had sat out a couple of practices before the game, so his exit from the lineup wasn't really a surprise. The 23-year-old has notched six goals and six assists in 18 games this season. However, he's been off form for a while, managing only three points (two goals, one assist) in his last 10 outings. Logan Cooley (upper body) also didn't play Wednesday, and Nick Schmaltz (lower body) exited early, leaving Utah's frontline riddled with holes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
Drew Doughty Misses Wednesday's Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 6:00 PM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (lower body) didn't practice on Wednesday, Alexander Legget of MayorsManor.com reports. The Kings captain sustained a lower-body injury late in Tuesday's loss to Nashville. He was able to finish the game, but Doughty might still miss some action after skipping practice. The Kings return to work on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. Doughty has produced modest numbers this season, with eight points (one goal, seven assists), 14 SOG, 21 blocks, and 20 hits in 15 games. Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) is also dealing with an injury, potentially leaving the Kings without two key defensive contributors on Thursday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Alexander Legget
Parker Wotherspoon Set to Return Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 5:49 PM ETVegas Golden Knights defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to play on Wednesday against Utah, SinBin.vegas reports. He's missed a month of action due to an upper-body injury. Wotherspoon makes a timely return for Vegas, as the team has just lost Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) from defense. Still, fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Wotherspoon. He's scoreless in six appearances this term, failing to match last season's production, when Wotherspoon earned 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in 80 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: SinBin.vegas
Nick Cousins to Miss 7-10 Days
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 5:42 PM ETOttawa Senators left wing Nick Cousins (upper body) will be out of action for 7-10 days. The 33-year-old couldn't finish Tuesday's overtime loss to Washington after taking a hard hit from Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Senators head coach Travis Green revealed Cousins was unconscious for a bit after the incident. While the Senators took exception to the hit, the NHL's Department of Player Safety ruled it a legal hit, and there was no supplementary discipline for Chychrun. Cousins has three points (two goals, one assist) in 19 outings this season. Philip Tomasino could get a new look in the top six during Cousins' absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Miro Heiskanen to Remain Out Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 5:34 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's meeting with the Winnipeg Jets. The Finnish rearguard suffered an upper-body injury last week, and while there was initial hope he would sit out only one game, Thursday's contest will mark his third straight absence. Heiskanen has enjoyed a productive start to the season, registering 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 26 SOG, and 17 blocks in 15 games. Trey Taylor has taken Heiskanen's spot in the lineup, but he's seen very little ice time. His absence has given Thomas Harley the biggest fantasy boost, as he has moved to the first defensive pairing and the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brock Faber Planning to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 5:26 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (skull) is targeting a return to action on Saturday against Boston, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Faber fractured his skull in a preseason game and hasn't yet been on the ice this campaign. On Thursday, he skated with his teammates for the first time since the incident. Faber eats up major minutes on the blue line and will strengthen Minnesota at both ends of the ice. He finished last season with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists), 173 SOG, 148 blocks, and a plus-18 rating in 80 games. Faber's return will end Jonas Brodin's spell on the first defensive pairing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Rasmus Ristolainen Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 5:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (hand) is poised to re-enter the lineup on Wednesday against Edmonton after being activated from Injured Reserve. He's had a stop-and-start season due to injuries, making only four appearances. Ristolainen has recorded one goal, seven blocks, and seven hits. He will join Nick Seeler on the third defensive pairing, bumping David Jiricek out of the lineup. Ristolainen's return will boost Philadelphia's defense, but he has no significant fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 5:13 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov is not available for a trade, according to general manager Daniel Briere. On Tuesday, it was reported that Michkov was unhappy in Philadelphia and was looking for a move elsewhere. "This is all news to me," Briere said Wednesday. "No, that's not the plan at all. We've never discussed that." Michkov has struggled for regular ice time with the Flyers, but Briere said he was "happy" with how the 21-year-old has played this season. Michkov leads the team with 10 goals and is tied for first with 14 points in 20 games. He's done a decent job but hasn't played quite to his full potential, and a trade could boost his fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 10:01 AM ETLeft wing Evander Kane has taken his talents to the KHL for the rest of the season, signing a one-year contract with HC Sibir Novosibirsk. Despite a decent 31-point campaign with the Vancouver Canucks in 2025-26, Kane couldn't secure a new NHL deal this offseason. In total, he's played for five NHL franchises, posting 648 points (339 goals, 309 assists) in 1,001 career games. We may see Kane back in the NHL if he performs well in Russia. At 35, he should still have something left in the tank.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Colton Dach Available for Wednesday's Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 9:52 AM ETEdmonton Oilers center Colton Dach (illness) practiced on Tuesday and is on track to rejoin the lineup on Wednesday against Philadelphia, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. Dach has missed Edmonton's last two games due to illness. He's projected to replace Max Jones in the bottom-six group. While Dach adds grit to the Oilers' lineup, he should remain a free agent in fantasy leagues. The 23-year-old has recorded four points (three goals, one assist), 28 SOG, 29 hits, and 10 penalty minutes in 13 games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Gregor
Dylan Guenther Questionable Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 9:44 AM ETUtah Mammoth winger Dylan Guenther (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports. Guenther missed a second consecutive practice on Tuesday. When asked about his status, Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny wasn't ready to confirm whether Guenther would be available for Wednesday's game. Utah's hot 37.1 percent power play would take a big hit if Guenther doesn't play, as he's posted five goals and four assists with the man advantage. Overall, Guenther has tallied 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 18 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brogan Houston
Noah Hanifin Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 9:36 AM ETVegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth and is listed as week-to-week. The 2026 Olympic champion sustained an undisclosed injury in Sunday's win over Buffalo. Hanifin leads Vegas with 35 blocks and has six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games. Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) is nearing a return and may replace Hanifin Wednesday. If he isn't ready to play, the Golden Knights must bring up a defenseman from the minors.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Troy Terry Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 9:28 AM ETAnaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (hip) is expected to make his season debut in Wednesday's contest against the Nashville Predators. He's started the campaign on long-term Injured Reserve after undergoing hip surgery in June. Terry has had a long road to recovery and may be rusty at first, but he can make a big fantasy contribution once he finds his rhythm. Last season, Terry averaged a career-high 0.93 points per game, finishing with 19 goals and 38 assists in 61 outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Anaheim Ducks
Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 9:23 AM ETFlorida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Brad Marchand (knee) could be back in action in a couple of weeks. On Tuesday, both players skated with the team for the first time since early-season knee injuries. Their recovery is on schedule, and Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said they are expected to return "within two weeks." Lars Eller and Jack Devine will have reduced roles once Florida gets its two key forwards back. The return of Barkov and Marchand should significantly boost Florida's offense, adding fantasy appeal to everyone in the top-six group.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nick Cousins "Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 11, 2026, 9:04 AM ETOttawa Senators left wing Nick Cousins (upper body) will likely miss time after being injured in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals. He couldn't finish the contest after taking a heavy hit from Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun late in the third period. "He's not doing great," Senators head coach Travis Green said about Cousins after the game. "I thought it was a head shot to a player who wasn't ready for it. They must have saw it different." Cousins started Tuesday's game on the second line, but he typically doesn't have a big role on offense, averaging 9:45 of ice time. He has posted two goals and one assist in 19 games. Sammy Blais is his likely replacement if Cousins misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Mats Zuccarello Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 6:00 PM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (upper body) will return from a six-game absence on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. The Norwegian veteran will start the game on the third line and join the second power-play unit. Kings head coach Peter Laviolette said he plans to monitor Zuccarello's minutes since he hasn't played in a while. Zuccarello also missed time earlier in the season, meaning he has suited up for just six games in 2026-27. He's been limited to one assist. The Kings are also expected to get Kevin Fiala (lower leg) back this week, making the team a much bigger offensive threat going forward.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Michael McCarron Good to Go Against Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:48 PM ETMinnesota Wild center Michael McCarron (upper body) will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens. Due to an upper-body injury, McCarron exited the lineup Saturday night against Tampa Bay, but he will avoid a second consecutive absence. McCarron has recently filled second-line center duties for the Wild, scoring in two of his last three appearances. While McCarron is best known for his physical play and has delivered 53 hits in 18 games, he has also done a good job offensively. The 31-year-old has earned eight points (three goals, five assists), putting him tied for sixth in scoring among Wild forwards.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jared Spurgeon Returns From Five-Game Absence
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:42 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (lower body) will suit up on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens, ending a five-game absence. Minnesota has been in a tough spot, playing without Spurgeon and Brock Faber (skull), but the blue line will get a big piece back on Tuesday. Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists), 13 SOG, 19 blocks, eight hits, and a plus-six rating in 10 games this season. He will join Quinn Hughes on the first defensive pairing and link up with the second power-play unit. With Spurgeon back, there's no spot for David Spacek in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com