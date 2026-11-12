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Klay Thompson Iffy for Friday Against Cleveland

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Nov 12, 2026, 8:11 PM ET

Miami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after sitting out Thursday's practice. Thompson tweaked his left ankle on a late chase-down block in Tuesday's win over Utah, where he finished with 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting and went 2-for-10 from deep. The 36-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 threes in 24.8 minutes while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. If Thompson sits on the front end of Miami's back-to-back, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. could pick up additional wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira WindermanComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:01 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hand) will undergo surgery for a fractured right hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Wilson suffered the injury in Wednesday's loss to San Antonio while trying to knock the ball away from Victor Wembanyama. The No. 4 overall pick had been averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals before the injury. Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey should take on more offensive responsibility while Wilson is out, and Tre Jones and Isaac Okoro could also see their roles expand.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Nov 12, 2026, 7:52 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (shin) is available for Thursday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing Monday's win over Indiana with a left shin/tibia contusion. The No. 9 overall pick is averaging 7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.0 minutes through 10 games, all off the bench. Johnson has already flashed upside on the glass, including a 17-rebound performance against Utah. With Dereck Lively II (foot) still sidelined, Johnson should slide back into the reserve frontcourt rotation behind Daniel Gafford, which could trim some of Santi Aldama's minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Nov 12, 2026, 4:19 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets forward/center Grant Williams (hamstring) is set to make his regular-season debut Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Williams has been sidelined with a right hamstring injury sustained during offseason on-court activity. He averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes across 36 games last season while shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range. Williams offers limited fantasy value and is best left on the waiver wire in most leagues as he works his way back into the rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:57 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (quadriceps) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns after missing the last two games with right quadriceps tendinopathy. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 steals in 28.8 minutes through nine outings. Ryan Kalkbrenner took on a larger role during Diabate's absence but will likely see fewer minutes with him back, reducing his streaming appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (back) is unavailable for Thursday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors due to low back/sciatica management. James will rest after appearing in 10 of the team's first 12 games, averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 32.6 minutes per contest. With James sidelined and Joel Embiid (foot) questionable, Dean Wade and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could see extra minutes, giving both some appeal in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:29 PM ET

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) has been diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Curry grabbed at his right side after landing on a first-quarter three-pointer and headed to the locker room just six minutes into Wednesday's game against Houston. The 38-year-old is averaging 30.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his 18th season. With Curry sidelined, Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton will likely see additional minutes and scoring opportunities, boosting their fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania

In Toronto news...

Indications were that this would be the case, but the Raptors have also officially ruled Scottie Barnes out for tonight https://t.co/B32ODFA3qn

— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 12, 2026
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Nov 12, 2026, 1:30 PM ET

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Nov 12, 2026, 7:46 AM ET

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns due to a right hip strain. Miller left Friday's loss to Boston in the second quarter and will now miss his second straight game. The 24-year-old is averaging 23.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals through 10 appearances, though he's shooting just 35.6% from the field. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) also sidelined, Sion James should remain in the starting lineup, while Grayson Allen and Naz Reid figure to keep carrying a larger share of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 7:36 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (shin) is probable for Thursday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing Monday's win over Indiana with a left shin/tibia contusion. The No. 9 overall pick has averaged 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.0 minutes across 10 appearances, all off the bench. Johnson has already flashed some upside on the glass, pulling down a career-high 17 rebounds against Utah last Friday. With Dereck Lively II (foot) still sidelined, the rookie should remain part of Dallas' frontcourt rotation behind Daniel Gafford if he's cleared to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 7:27 AM ET

Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (quadriceps) is probable for Thursday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns after missing the last two games with right quadriceps tendinopathy. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 steals in 28.8 minutes through nine appearances. Ryan Kalkbrenner handled a larger role while Diabate was sidelined and could continue to push for playing time even after his return. Diabate remains the stronger rebounding option, but the emerging timeshare could make his minutes less predictable than they were earlier in the season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 7:18 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors as he continues to manage a right plantar fascia issue. Embiid has played five straight games, but his shot has been off during that stretch, averaging 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while going 22-for-66 from the field. He's still getting to the line, converting 36 of 39 free-throw attempts over those five contests. With Adem Bona (neck) and Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) sidelined, Dean Wade could see more time at center if Embiid sits. LeBron James (back) is also questionable, leaving Philadelphia potentially thin up front.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kyle Neubeck
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Nov 12, 2026, 7:09 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (back) is questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors due to low back/sciatica management. According to Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY, Philadelphia is considering giving the 41-year-old the night off. James has appeared in 10 of the team's first 12 games, averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 32.6 minutes. His 23.7% shooting from three has limited his scoring efficiency, but the all-around production remains useful. Dean Wade and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could see larger roles if James sits, especially with Joel Embiid (foot) also questionable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kyle Neubeck
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Nov 12, 2026, 7:02 AM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton (face) left Wednesday's 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks late in the fourth quarter after colliding heads with Ryan Rollins. Sexton finished with 10 points, three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 13 minutes while shooting 4-for-8 from the field. The Lakers have three days off before Sunday's matchup with Phoenix, giving the 27-year-old some time to recover. His role could grow if Austin Reaves (heel) isn't cleared, especially with Reaves set for further imaging after leaving Wednesday's game early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jovan Buha
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Nov 11, 2026, 10:58 PM ET

The Sacramento Kings have held talks this week with free-agent guard Gabe Vincent, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Sacramento also agreed to sign veteran center Mason Plumlee, bringing the roster to 14 standard contracts. Vincent split last season between the Lakers and Hawks, averaging 4.4 points and 1.4 assists in 16.6 minutes across 53 appearances. Even if the 30-year-old lands a deal, minutes could be hard to find behind Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk. Vincent would mainly provide veteran backcourt depth and wouldn't carry much fantasy appeal without injuries ahead of him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
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Nov 11, 2026, 10:47 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (ankle) left Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks late in the fourth quarter after landing on Kyle Kuzma's foot. Doncic stayed in to complete the and-one free throw before heading to the locker room, and the Lakers have yet to announce a diagnosis. The NBA's leading scorer had already put together another strong outing before exiting. With Austin Reaves (heel) also leaving Wednesday and Quentin Grimes (finger) sidelined, Collin Sexton and Cameron Carr could be asked to handle larger backcourt roles if Doncic misses Sunday's game against Phoenix.--Brian Dailisan
Source: ESPN
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Nov 11, 2026, 10:38 PM ET

The Sacramento Kings are signing veteran center Mason Plumlee, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 36-year-old enters his 14th NBA season after averaging 1.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 8.6 minutes across 20 games with Charlotte and San Antonio last year. Sacramento needs frontcourt depth with Maxime Raynaud (knee) out and Precious Achiuwa (lower leg) dealing with a contusion. Plumlee averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 17.6 minutes for Phoenix in 2024-25, which is a better picture of his ceiling if he earns a regular run. His arrival could eventually squeeze Dylan Cardwell's minutes after the rookie grabbed 11 rebounds in 29 minutes Tuesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Nov 11, 2026, 10:31 PM ET

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is making progress, but a return is still at least 10 days away. Head coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that Haliburton's left hamstring is improving and told reporters to check back on his status in 10 days. The 26-year-old averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds through four games before suffering the strain Oct. 26 against Milwaukee. Andrew Nembhard should remain Indiana's primary playmaker in the meantime, while Quenton Jackson can continue to pick up extra backcourt minutes. T.J. McConnell also gives the Pacers another ball-handler now that he's back from his own hamstring injury.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
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Nov 11, 2026, 10:22 PM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to right abdominal soreness. Curry grabbed at his right side after landing on a first-quarter three-pointer and headed to the locker room just six minutes into the game. The 38-year-old entered Wednesday averaging 30.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his 18th season. If Curry is forced to miss additional time, Brandin Podziemski should take on more creation duties, while De'Anthony Melton could move into a larger backcourt role. Curry's next chance to return comes Friday at San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Nov 11, 2026, 10:16 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left heel injury. Reaves limped to the locker room after attacking the basket and did not return. The 28-year-old had just come back from a one-game absence caused by an illness after dropping a season-high 43 points against Detroit on Sunday. Any extended absence would leave more backcourt work for Collin Sexton, while Luka Doncic would take on an even larger share of the Lakers' playmaking. Reaves' status will be worth tracking before Los Angeles' next game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dan Woike
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Nov 11, 2026, 9:51 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hand) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs after injuring his right hand. Wilson went to the locker room in the third quarter and did not return, adding another concern after he broke his right thumb at North Carolina last season. The No. 4 overall pick entered Wednesday averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds through nine games. Any extended absence would be a major blow to Chicago's frontcourt, with Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue among the players who could see more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc J. Spears
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Iffy for Friday Against Cleveland
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