David Montgomery Limited on Thursday
Nov 12, 2026, 7:22 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Montgomery now has a chance to return for a Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after he did not practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, backfield mate Woody Marks (knee) was downgraded from a limited practice on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday. The Texans' backfield is now firmly up in the air for this weekend. The 29-year-old Montgomery has not played since Week 5, but if he is active on Sunday and Marks is out, he could take on a heavy workload right away and give him RB2 upside. The former Detroit Lions RB scored two times on the ground in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills in his Texans debut, but he is averaging an ugly 2.7 yards per carry for 138 rushing yards on his 52 carries in his first five games with the Texans. If both Monty and Marks are active, Montgomery will not be much more than a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex for fantasy managers in Week 10. With Montgomery's status still uncertain for this weekend, he is ranked as the No. 38 RB at RotoBaller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
More Recent News
Mike Evans Close to Returning from Achilles Tendinitis, Would "Probably" Be Playing If It Were a Playoff Game
Kyle Shanahan on KNBR said that Mike Evans "is real close" to returning from Achilles tendinitis and that Evans would probably be out there if this were a playoff game:— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 13, 2026
"I think it would be hard to keep him out if this was the last game."
Remains clear 49ers are managing Evans… pic.twitter.com/X6ig8uNfDJ
Nov 12, 2026, 7:14 PM ET
George Pickens Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:11 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens continues to be limited after missing the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. If the 25-year-old cannot upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could head into the Week 10 contest on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers as a game-time decision once again, which is not what fantasy managers want. Keep in mind that the Cowboys play in the late window on Sunday, which would make the decision on whether to start Pickens in fantasy lineups even more difficult. Hopefully, we get more clarity on Pickens' status on Friday when the Cowboys release their final Week 10 injury report. Despite missing last week with a hamstring injury, Pickens will be worth returning to most fantasy football lineups if he is cleared to play against the 49ers on Sunday. The former second-rounder from Georgia has 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns for Dallas so far in eight games this year after a 2025 breakout as the team's top receiver. Owner Jerry Jones has clamored recently for Pickens to see more passes thrown his way, so an uptick in targets could be coming when he gets back on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Drew Lock Limited, Rashid Shaheed Log Full Practice Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Seahawks injury report for Thursday— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 12, 2026
Charles Cross practices as LIMITED
No other real changes pic.twitter.com/cViKsMKQKA
Nov 12, 2026, 7:07 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Ladd McConkey Does Not Practice, Justin Herbert Not on the Report
Keith Hernandez
thursday's injury report for week 10 at BAL pic.twitter.com/fXSvi1MmEt— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 6:49 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Deebo Samuel Sr. Limited Thursday
Keith Hernandez
49ers participation report— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 12, 2026
No practice
WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
CB Renardo Green (back)
CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot)
Limited
LB Dre Greenlaw (knee)
LT Trent Williams (shoulder)
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)
DT CJ West (knee)
S Siran Neal (knee, foot)
S Upton Stout (shoulder)
Nov 12, 2026, 6:48 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Justin Jefferson Praises Kirk Cousins' Leadership
Keith Hernandez
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on QB Kirk Cousins: “It’s just kind of a joy to hear him take over and be a leader in the meeting room, on the field. It’s definitely a cool little situation, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/XBcMQBkTo8— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 6:47 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Bam Knight Returns to Full Participation Thursday
Darius Robinson was out today with a wrist injury, Andrew Wingard with the same groin injury that caused him to be limited yesterday. Second straight day of rest for Josh Sweat.— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) November 12, 2026
Bam Knight back to full participation, so he should be good to go on Sunday. https://t.co/5SufwzjOev pic.twitter.com/3YLl9OS9Bk
Nov 12, 2026, 6:47 PM ET
Rashod Bateman Limited with Calf Injury Thursday
Ravens Thursday injury report— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 12, 2026
LIMITED: WR Rashod Bateman (calf), OL Vega Ioane (shoulder/knee), S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee)
FULL: RB Rasheen Ali (ankle), RB Adam Randall (neck/hamstring), TE Matt Hibner (hand), CB Nate Wiggins (illness), S Kyle Hamilton (hip)
Nov 12, 2026, 6:47 PM ET
Xavier Worthy Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Worthy exited Sunday's Week 9 win over the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, but with two full practices under his belt this week, the 23-year-old should be fine to play in Week 10 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite Rashee Rice missing a few games with an injury, the speedy Worthy did not really take advantage with a major boost in production for fantasy managers. Through eight games in his third season in the NFL, he has a modest 33 receptions on 47 targets for 278 yards (8.4 yards per reception) and only one touchdown, which came back in Week 2 in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Consistent targets have not been the issue -- he has had at least six targets in each of the last five games -- but a drop in targets should be expected after the Chiefs added receiver Josh Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Downs will make his debut with the team on Sunday against the Falcons and could immediately have a negative impact on Worthy's fantasy ceiling and floor. RotoBaller has Worthy ranked as the No. 58 fantasy wideout for this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:32 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow, knee) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Mahomes had an injury scare when he sprained his right elbow on a sack-fumble in the Week 9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but he returned to the game and has practiced fully on both Wednesday and Thursday. Receivers Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (hamstring) have also been practicing in full, so the 31-year-old two-time MVP signal-caller should have both of his top receivers available to face the Atlanta Falcons on the road this weekend, in addition to new trade acquisition Josh Downs, who was acquired at Tuesday's trade deadline from the Indianapolis Colts. With another weapon and a strong matchup upcoming, Mahomes should be on the QB1 radar in fantasy football after two straight strong outings as a passer against the Jets and division-rival Denver Broncos. Mahomes has thrown for 563 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the last two weeks, and he is RotoBaller's No. 9 fantasy QB this week as the Chiefs look to win a second game in a row.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Omar Cooper Jr. Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:24 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Cooper is dealing with an ankle injury -- the same one that caused him to miss time earlier this season -- so his status is fully up in the air for the Week 10 contest on Sunday at home against the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Fellow wideout Garrett Wilson is also questionable after missing the Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion. Since coming off Injured Reserve, Cooper, the 30th overall pick from Indiana, has caught 19 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns in four games, demonstrating his big-time upside in New York's improved passing game. However, in the first game with Adonai Mitchell back from a finger injury, Cooper left fantasy managers out to dry and was not targeted at all in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. If both he and Wilson are active, there will be volatility in his Week 10 fantasy outlook, even against a Bills secondary that has been vulnerable this year. Cooper will be much more attractive as a starting option in fantasy if he is active, but Wilson misses another game. Right now, RotoBaller has Cooper ranked as the No. 46 fantasy WR for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Garrett Wilson Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:16 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. A concussion caused Wilson to miss the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road this past Sunday. The 26-year-old is making progress through the league's concussion protocol this week, but he might need to upgrade to full practice participation on Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend for a Week 10 contest on Sunday at home against the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Fantasy managers should be keeping a close eye on Wilson's status, as his availability will have a big effect on whether Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) will be viable flex plays against a Bills secondary that has had its issues in 2026. Wilson shed his non-contact jersey in Thursday's practice, which could be setting him up to be cleared from the concussion protocol on Friday or Saturday. If Wilson is cleared to face Buffalo this weekend, he should be in most starting fantasy football lineups as quarterback Geno Smith's No. 1 target in the passing game. Wilson has 43 catches on 63 targets for 527 yards and three touchdowns through eight games this year, but he has not found paydirt in the last three games he has played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Jakobi Meyers Upgrades to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:06 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. It is a notable development after he did not practice at all with the team on Wednesday. Meyers has been a regular on the team's practice report this year, but he has not missed any games, and his return to practice on Thursday should mean that he will be fine to play this weekend in a divisional tilt on Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The 30-year-old veteran has been a regular contributor in his first full season with the Jags in 2026 as the WR2 behind Parker Washington, catching 26 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns in his eight games played. However, Meyers has not found the end zone since Week 3 against the New England Patriots, and he is still searching for his first 100-yard game of the year. Fantasy managers will want to check back on his final status on Friday, but if Meyers ends up playing against the Titans this weekend, he will be a solid WR3/flex with a good chance to find the end zone for the third time this year. He caught four of his six targets for 65 yards in last Thursday night's rout over the Baltimore Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Giants Would Like Cam Skattebo to Get 15-20 Carries Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 5:58 PM ETESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that he talked with someone from the New York Giants, and they would like to see running back Cam Skattebo get 15 to 20 carries in Thursday night's divisional game against the Washington Commanders in wet, rainy conditions. Skattebo injured his hamstring in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans and was not ready to play in the Week 9 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles despite having the bye in Week 8 to rest up. He has been cleared from his hamstring injury this week, though, and will make the start against Washington, so fantasy managers should be returning him to their starting lineups. Both the Commanders and Giants could feature run-heavy offensive game plans in the bad weather on Thursday, which means that backup Devin Singletary could get plenty of opportunities as well, and could be a sleeper as a flex play in deeper fantasy leagues. Fantasy managers would be ecstatic if Skattebo did not miss a beat after carrying the football 17 times for a season-high 124 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Texans. The second-year back has 418 rushing yards and two rushing scores on his 98 carries to this point in the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
T.J. Hockenson, Jauan Jennings Do Not Practice Again Thursday
Thursday's #Vikings injury report pic.twitter.com/DIuwcsd49i— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 5:52 PM ET
Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) Sat Out of Practice Thursday
#Texans Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) didn't practice along with Azeez Al-Shaair (groin, personal), Woody Marks (knee).— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 12, 2026
Nov 12, 2026, 5:19 PM ET
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:59 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited in practice on Thursday. The 26-year-old has been battling a hand injury for several weeks that has kept him from practicing in full, but he was able to suit up in Jacksonville's Week 9 win over the Baltimore Ravens and could be on track to do the same in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Across eight games in 2026, Rodriguez Jr. has recorded 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. His production upside is limited by the presence of Jaguars RB1 Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), but Tuten has yet to practice this week as he battles an ankle/foot injury. Similar to Rodriguez Jr., Tuten was able to play through his injury last week. However, if Tuten were unable to play against Tennessee and Rodriguez Jr. is active, he would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:48 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. The 27-year-old was limited throughout the week leading up to Detroit's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and was able to play, so he could be on a similar track going into the Lions' Week 10 showdown with the New England Patriots. Still, St. Brown seems likely to head into the weekend with an injury designation. Across eight games in 2026, the star wideout has recorded 61 catches for 657 yards and five touchdowns on 86 targets. St. Brown has seen his production dip a little bit lately, as he's been held under 90 receiving yards in five of his last six games and has not logged a touchdown catch since Week 3. However, St. Brown remains the clear number one option in the Lions' passing game, recording at least eight targets in every game so far this season. If active, he profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Detroit Lions
Jared Goff Upgrades to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 12, 2026, 4:38 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (chest) was upgraded to full participation in practice on Thursday. The veteran quarterback was limited on Wednesday by a chest injury, but it appears he is trending toward being active for Detroit's Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich. Goff has struggled a bit lately, recording back-to-back games with fewer than 180 passing yards and an interception. However, the 32-year-old's numbers for the year remain strong, as he's completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,138 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions across eight games. As long as he's active against New England, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 quarterback option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Detroit Lions
Mike Evans Does Not Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 4:35 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Evans also missed practice on Wednesday and is shaping up as doubtful to return for the team's Week 10 road matchup this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer has not played since the win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night on Oct. 19 due to Achilles soreness and a couple of cracked ribs. He has seemingly been battling injuries since training camp this summer, and the Niners' priority is to have Evans near full strength at the end of the season and into the playoffs. With Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) on the mend as well, the 49ers acquired veteran wideout Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts at Tuesday's trade deadline, and he could immediately become the team's WR1 if Evans misses another game this weekend. Evans, a six-time Pro Bowler, has been productive in six games played in his first year in the Bay Area, catching 27 of 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns, but he has become an extreme injury risk and will have more competition for targets in the second half with the Niners getting healthier and the presence of Allen. A more realistic return date for Evans is in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner