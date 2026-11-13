T.J. McConnell Likely to Play Friday
Nov 13, 2026, 8:19 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the New York Knicks. The 34-year-old missed Indiana's first nine games with a right hamstring strain but has appeared in three straight since returning. McConnell logged a season-high 14 minutes Wednesday against Washington, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined, McConnell should continue to work behind Andrew Nembhard as his minutes gradually increase, which could make Quenton Jackson's reserve role a little more crowded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Kingston Flemings (lumbar spasm) Questionable for Hawks vs Bulls Tonight
The Hawks are currently 7.5-point favorites in Chicago tonight... if you enjoy that sort of thing.— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 13, 2026
Kingston Flemings (lumbar spasm) is listed as questionable for Atlanta.
Norm Powell is questionable for the Bulls, with Caleb Wilson ruled out.
2nd NBA Cup game for both teams.
Nov 13, 2026, 8:18 AM ET
Tristan da Silva Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:11 AM ETOrlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks and could miss a third straight game because of a left calf strain. The 25-year-old has been one of Orlando's better secondary scorers, averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 threes in 30.6 minutes per game. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) still sidelined, da Silva would step back into a sizable role once cleared. If he remains out, Alex Morales should stay involved after filling in as a starter, while Jase Richardson and Goga Bitadze could continue seeing extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jamal Cain Questionable Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:04 AM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Jamal Cain (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Wednesday's game in Utah with a left shoulder contusion. Cain started Tuesday against Sacramento and finished with five points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) out and Tristan da Silva (calf) also questionable, Cain could step back into a larger role if cleared. Alex Morales and Jase Richardson should remain in the mix for extra minutes if Orlando is short-handed again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Marcus Smart Suspended Three Games
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:53 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Marcus Smart has been suspended three games without pay for punching Golden State Warriors forward/center Charles Bassey during Wednesday's 115-108 win. Smart received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected late in the third quarter. The 32-year-old is averaging 8.3 points, 1.8 threes, and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes through nine appearances. Reed Sheppard should get a little more room in the backcourt after putting up 13 points Wednesday, while Bruce Thornton and Bogdan Bogdanovic could also pick up some of the vacated minutes. Smart will be eligible to return Wednesday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Mouhamed Gueye to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:45 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward/center Mouhamed Gueye (foot) has progressed to on-court activities as he works back from a fractured left foot and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Gueye suffered the injury during a July 8 workout and has yet to play this season. The 24-year-old averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game last year, leaving little reason to stash him while his return remains weeks away. Atlanta already has Jock Landale and rookie Zuby Ejiofor competing for reserve frontcourt minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu, so Gueye could face a limited role once cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hawks PR
Aaron Nesmith Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:34 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (knee) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the New York Knicks after exiting Wednesday's win over Washington with right knee soreness. Rick Carlisle said Nesmith experienced tightness behind the knee and hopes the issue is minor. The 27-year-old managed just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 22 minutes Wednesday, two days after scoring 18 against Dallas. If Nesmith can't go, Jarace Walker should have a clearer path to extra wing minutes, with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen Slawson also candidates to pick up some of the slack while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ajay Mitchell Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:25 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers after missing Wednesday's loss to Portland with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has emerged as a key secondary scorer for Oklahoma City, averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists through 11 games. Alex Caruso stepped into the starting lineup Wednesday and responded with 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and four threes. He could draw another start if Mitchell sits, while Jared McCain should remain heavily involved despite shooting just 3-for-14 against Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
De'Aaron Fox Questionable Against Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:19 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (hip) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors due to left hip soreness. Fox is coming off a 17-point, nine-assist effort in Wednesday's 124-119 win over Chicago and has yet to miss a game this season. The two-time All-Star is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds through 12 appearances. If he's unable to go, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle would likely see more time initiating the offense, with Jordan McLaughlin also a candidate for extra minutes in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Devin Vassell Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:13 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors due to left adductor tightness. Vassell carried the same designation before each of the last two games but was eventually ruled out both times. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals in 30.0 minutes through 10 appearances. Julian Champagnie has started twice in his place and should remain the main beneficiary if Vassell sits again. De'Aaron Fox (hip) is also questionable, leaving San Antonio's perimeter rotation worth monitoring.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings Listed as Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:05 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to a lumbar spasm. The No. 8 overall pick has started the last four games since Quin Snyder moved CJ McCollum to a sixth-man role. Across 11 appearances, Flemings is averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 21.8 minutes while shooting an efficient 52.1 percent from the field. Atlanta is coming off three days of rest, which could help. If he can't go, McCollum would likely slide back into the first unit, with Aaron Wiggins also in line for heavier minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Norman Powell Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 9:51 PM ETChicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell (back) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks due to low back spasms. Powell has missed the last two games, first sitting out against Philadelphia with a shoulder issue before the back kept him sidelined Wednesday versus San Antonio. The 33-year-old is averaging 19.3 points and 1.6 steals in 28.8 minutes, though he's shooting just 39.8% from the field and 30.9% from three. If Powell misses a third straight game, Isaac Okoro and Tre Jones should continue to see more opportunities with Caleb Wilson (hand) also out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 9:42 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. Murphy has missed the last two games and appears headed toward another absence with New Orleans opening a back-to-back. The 26-year-old was productive in his last appearance, posting 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and four threes against the Clippers. With Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) also doubtful, Herbert Jones could stay in the first unit after starting against Brooklyn, while Saddiq Bey should remain involved after giving New Orleans solid scoring off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yves Missi Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 9:28 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) is doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since injuring the knee Oct. 23 against Utah, but he was cleared to resume on-court work Thursday after making progress in his recovery. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana. Karlo Matkovic should remain in the starting lineup if Missi sits again, though the doubtful tag suggests a return may finally be getting closer.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Likely to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 9:21 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers despite a right wrist sprain. The two-time MVP has continued to play through the issue and most recently posted 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in Tuesday's win over Utah. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists through 11 games and has yet to miss time because of the wrist. If he suffers a late setback, Bobby Portis Jr. would be in line for more frontcourt minutes, while Bam Adebayo could take on additional offensive responsibility.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach Edey Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 8:52 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to left ankle injury management. Edey had played eight straight games before getting the night off and is averaging 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 20.7 minutes through 10 appearances. Memphis has continued to monitor the 24-year-old's workload after his previous issues with the same ankle. With Quinten Post (concussion) unavailable as well, Isaiah Stewart could move into the starting lineup, while Taylor Hendricks figures to pick up more frontcourt work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Suggs Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 8:42 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, his first questionable designation since suffering a mild right knee bone bruise on Oct. 25. Suggs has missed eight straight games after averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.0 steals through three starts. Anthony Black has taken advantage of the extra ball-handling work, including a 26-point, four-steal effort against Sacramento on Tuesday. If Suggs returns, Black could lose some creation duties, though his role should remain significant with Paolo Banchero (ankle) still sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Evan Mobley Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 8:26 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to a sprained left big toe. It will be his first absence of the season after he took a hard fall late in Wednesday's win over New York. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while anchoring Cleveland's frontcourt. Jarrett Allen should see more work on the glass and around the rim after pulling down 14 rebounds Wednesday, while Jaylon Tyson and Mario Hezonja could also benefit from the extra frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Pelle Larsson Questionable Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 8:15 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after sitting out Thursday's practice. The 25-year-old has started Miami's last two games and is coming off 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Tuesday's win over Utah. Larsson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes this season. With Klay Thompson (ankle) also questionable, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. could both see larger roles if Larsson is unable to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Klay Thompson Iffy for Friday Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 8:11 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after sitting out Thursday's practice. Thompson tweaked his left ankle on a late chase-down block in Tuesday's win over Utah, where he finished with 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting and went 2-for-10 from deep. The 36-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 threes in 24.8 minutes while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. If Thompson sits on the front end of Miami's back-to-back, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. could pick up additional wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Caleb Wilson Out 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Hand
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 8:01 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hand) will undergo surgery for a fractured right hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Wilson suffered the injury in Wednesday's loss to San Antonio while trying to knock the ball away from Victor Wembanyama. The No. 4 overall pick had been averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals before the injury. Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey should take on more offensive responsibility while Wilson is out, and Tre Jones and Isaac Okoro could also see their roles expand.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania