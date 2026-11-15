Ryan Rollins Sidelined by Illness Sunday
Nov 15, 2026, 6:47 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, marking his first absence of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 38.9 percent shooting after losing his starting spot to rookie Brayden Burries earlier this month. Rollins still logged 29 minutes and pulled down 10 rebounds Friday against Orlando, so his absence leaves a meaningful chunk of bench work available. Kasparas Jakucionis, Gary Trent Jr., and AJ Green could all see more playing time against Atlanta.--Brian Dailisan
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Kingston Flemings Sidelined Against Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:42 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a lumbar strain, according to Brad Rowland. The rookie entered Friday's loss to Chicago questionable with a lumbar spasm before exiting after 17 scoreless minutes. Flemings had started five straight games and is averaging 7.8 points and 4.1 assists this season. CJ McCollum is the likely choice to move back into the starting five and carries added playmaking appeal after posting 13 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists when Flemings served a one-game suspension earlier this month. Flemings' next chance to return comes Wednesday at Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
Tre Johnson Sidelined Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:36 PM ETWashington Wizards guard/forward Tre Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to lower-back soreness, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. It will be his second absence of the season after the 20-year-old logged at least 27 minutes in each of his previous five games. Johnson is averaging 9.7 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from three, so the increased playing time hasn't translated into consistent offense. Bub Carrington and Will Riley could pick up some of the available minutes Sunday. Johnson's next chance to return comes Monday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Bub Carrington Available Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:30 PM ETWashington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (chest) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, according to Greg Finberg. Carrington left Thursday's double-overtime loss to Detroit with a chest/sternum contusion but is set to keep his streak of 177 consecutive games played to begin his career intact. The 21-year-old is averaging just 4.8 points and 2.0 assists in 18.2 minutes behind Trae Young, and his recent shooting hasn't helped his case for a larger role. Carrington has scored six points on 2-for-12 shooting over his last three games, leaving little fantasy appeal until the offense picks up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Alexandre Sarr Cleared to Face Rockets on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:23 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The 21-year-old has averaged 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last six games, highlighted by a 30-point performance against Detroit on Thursday. Sarr's return should cut into the frontcourt minutes available to Deandre Ayton and Anthony Gill. With Clint Capela (ankle) sidelined for Houston, Sarr should remain busy around the rim, though Steven Adams (calf) is expected back for the Rockets.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Jalen Smith Upgraded to Questionable for Monday vs. Cavaliers
Keith Hernandez
Bulls’ injury report for tmr night in Cleveland. Jalen Smith upgraded to questionable. Awaka remains out. pic.twitter.com/B3qqgKnX86— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 5:20 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Brandon Ingram Close to Returning
Brandon Ingram and Yanic Konan Niederhauser are getting closer and will make the Clippers’ trip to Texas later this week. Ty Lue said he hopes one or both will return on the four-game trip. Bradley Beal will stay back and continue to try to manage the inflammation in his knee.— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 3:29 PM ET
Patrick Williams Back in Rotation and Contributing
This Tweet prompted plenty of reaction. But it should be noted that, now that he’s in rotation and contributing, his teammates and coaches are saying same thing about Williams https://t.co/84eakrMC1O— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 10:37 AM ET
Daniel Gafford Exits Saturday with Stinger
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:17 AM ETDallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering a stinger in the second half. The 28-year-old finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes before heading to the locker room. Gafford is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 70.5 percent from the field this season. His status is worth monitoring with Dallas facing Boston on Sunday. If he can't go, Morez Johnson Jr. and Santi Aldama could both take on more frontcourt minutes while Dereck Lively II (foot) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Joel Embiid Ruled Out Sunday Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:06 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to right foot plantar fascia injury management. It will be his third absence of the season. The former MVP is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 37.4 percent from the field. With Adem Bona (neck) and Dominick Barlow (back) also sidelined, Philadelphia is extremely thin up front. Tacko Fall is the only active true center, while LeBron James, Dean Wade, and Jabari Walker could all spend time at the five. Walker has some rebounding appeal after grabbing a season-high 11 boards on Nov. 8. Embiid's next chance to play comes Monday at Brooklyn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ajay Mitchell Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:59 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings after missing the last two games with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has taken on a larger scoring role with Jalen Williams (leg), Chet Holmgren (knee), and Cason Wallace (shoulder) sidelined, averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 52.3 percent shooting through 11 appearances. If Mitchell remains out, Jared McCain should stay in the starting lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after scoring 21 points against Portland earlier this week.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Andrew Nembhard Listed as Questionable Against the 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:50 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers due to left hip soreness and tightness. Nembhard has been handling most of Indiana's playmaking with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, totaling 28 assists over his last three games. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. If Nembhard can't go, T.J. McConnell (hamstring) could take on more creation duties if his probable tag holds, while Pascal Siakam would likely be asked to carry more of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Precious Achiuwa Iffy for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:43 AM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento. Achiuwa missed Friday's loss to Portland with left ankle soreness after exiting Tuesday's game against Orlando with a left lower-leg contusion. That marked his first absence of the season, and Sacramento could be even thinner up front with Keegan Murray (illness) also questionable. If both are sidelined, Dylan Cardwell could see another extended run after posting 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes against Orlando.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Keegan Murray Questionable Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:30 AM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after sitting out Saturday's shootaround. The 26-year-old had just returned to the starting five Friday after missing seven games with left ankle capsulitis, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 40 minutes against Portland. Another absence would interrupt Murray's return to form and leave Sacramento thin up front. With Precious Achiuwa (ankle) also questionable, De'Andre Hunter and Dylan Cardwell could both pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Alexandre Sarr Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:48 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets. The timing is unfortunate after Sarr delivered one of his best performances of the season Thursday, scoring 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in a double-overtime loss to Detroit. If the 21-year-old can't go, Deandre Ayton could be the biggest beneficiary in Washington's frontcourt and may see a noticeable bump in minutes after playing just nine Thursday. Anthony Gill and Will Riley could also pick up extra work behind him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Duncan Robinson Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Heat
Keith Hernandez
Duncan Robinson is QUESTIONABLE to return with left thigh soreness.— Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 15, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tobias Harris Making Progress Toward Return
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) is making progress in his recovery from a left calf strain, according to Matt Guzman. Guzman noted that the Spurs had been eyeing the upcoming three-game homestand as a chance for Harris to move closer to a return, while citing Chris Haynes' report that the injury has lingered longer than the team expected. Harris has missed San Antonio's first 13 games but could make his Spurs debut in early December if his ramp-up continues smoothly. The 34-year-old averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 27.7 minutes with Detroit last season. Julian Champagnie could see his minutes and shot opportunities trimmed once Harris joins the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Brandon Miller Off the Injury Report for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:27 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the previous two contests. Miller exited the Nov. 6 loss to Boston with what was initially called right groin soreness before later being listed with a right hip strain. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, though his 35.6 percent shooting remains a concern. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) still sidelined, Miller should step right back into a prominent offensive role. Sion James is the likeliest candidate to return to the bench, while Miller's return should also absorb some of the usage that opened up for Grayson Allen and Naz Reid.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylen Clark Exits with Hamstring Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:13 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Jaylen Clark (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to a right hamstring injury. The 25-year-old had carved out a steady bench role while Anthony Edwards (knee) was sidelined, averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 20.2 minutes over his previous seven games. Clark's fantasy value has leaned heavily on his defensive production, so an extended absence would mostly free up reserve minutes. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland figure to be next in line for extra run, though Shannon is the more natural option when Minnesota needs another defender on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Timberwolves PR
GG Jackson II Exits with Left-Foot Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:03 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center GG Jackson II (foot) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a left foot injury. The setback comes one night after the 21-year-old posted 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and three triples in 22 minutes against New Orleans. Memphis was already thin with Ty Jerome (hip), Jerami Grant (head), and Zach Edey (ankle) sidelined, so Jackson's exit takes another option out of the rotation. If he can't return Monday at Washington, Taylor Hendricks could be in line for more work after putting up 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Jaxson Hayes Won't Face San Antonio on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:52 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after exiting Friday's loss to Houston with a left knee injury. Hayes scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting in 13 minutes before missing the entire second half. The 26-year-old has started 10 of his 12 appearances, averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. With Jusuf Nurkic (foot) also sidelined, Mo Bamba is likely to move into the starting five. Bamba is averaging 1.9 blocks in just 17.7 minutes, giving him some short-term appeal if the extra playing time holds.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chandler Holt