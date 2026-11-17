Austin Reaves Ruled Out Again Tuesday
Nov 17, 2026, 7:45 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to a left heel contusion and bone bruise. It will be his second straight absence after he also sat Sunday against Phoenix. Reaves is averaging 24.7 points per game, leaving plenty of offense to replace. Quentin Grimes stepped into the starting lineup Sunday and responded with 22 points, six rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes, putting him in position for another sizable role. Luka Doncic should also remain heavily involved after pouring in 43 points against the Suns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Patrick Williams Exits with Finger Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 7:38 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (finger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's 126-115 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers after injuring his right pinky. He finished scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting with two turnovers in 13 minutes. The setback comes just as Williams had worked his way back into a steady rotation role, including a 4-for-4 shooting night against San Antonio and 13 points with four triples against Atlanta. With Caleb Wilson (hand) already sidelined, Noa Essengue could see more frontcourt minutes if Williams can't go Wednesday in Brooklyn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Kuminga Exits with Shoulder Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 7:30 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (shoulder) exited Monday's 106-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and did not return. Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage reported that the right shoulder injury looked like a possible dislocation based on how the training staff handled it, though no diagnosis has been confirmed. Kuminga finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes and is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. Minnesota faces Portland again Tuesday, and Terrence Shannon Jr. could see a larger role if Kuminga is unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Andrew Dukowitz
Bam Adebayo Exits with Hip Tightness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 7:21 AM ETMiami Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo (hip) was held out of the second half of Monday's 128-110 win over the Houston Rockets due to right hip tightness. He finished with four points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals in 16 minutes. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Miami was being proactive and does not believe the issue is long-term. Andrew Wiggins started the second half in Adebayo's place and scored 17 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo shifted to center. If Adebayo can't go Wednesday against Milwaukee, Wiggins, Giannis, and Bobby Portis Jr. could all take on larger roles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Miami HEAT
Duncan Robinson Sidelined Against Spurs on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:59 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs with a left quadriceps strain. Robinson left Saturday's loss to Miami after 17 minutes, and this will be his first missed game of the season. The 32-year-old has averaged 17.4 points and 3.9 threes while shooting 43.1 percent from deep across 12 starts. Kevin Huerter logged 38 minutes off the bench after Robinson went down and could move into the starting five Tuesday, giving him a clear path to a larger role while Robinson is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
Scotty Pippen Jr. Considered Week-to-Week
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:45 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is considered week-to-week as he recovers from a lumbar disc herniation. Pippen has not played since Oct. 29 and remains without a firm return date. The 26-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes across five appearances before the injury. With Ty Jerome (hip) also sidelined, Cam Spencer should continue handling a larger share of the playmaking after moving into the starting lineup. Pippen's modest early-season role makes him difficult to hold while his absence stretches on.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Trey Alexander Waived by Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:37 PM ETThe Utah Jazz waived two-way guard Trey Alexander on Monday, opening a spot for Jonas Aidoo to return on a two-way deal. Alexander never appeared in an NBA game for Utah and was limited to one outing with the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes. The 23-year-old has averaged 2.4 points in 6.9 minutes across 33 career NBA games with Denver and New Orleans. His strong G-League production could help him find another opportunity once healthy, but there is no fantasy value until he lands a meaningful NBA role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Dominick Barlow Nearing Season Debut for the 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:27 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward/center Dominick Barlow (back) is scheduled to be evaluated later this week, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. If that goes well, the 23-year-old could be closing in on his season debut after a lumbar spine bone stress response kept him out to start the year. Barlow averaged 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds across 71 games last season and can give Philadelphia minutes at both power forward and center. His return would add much-needed frontcourt depth, though a gradual ramp-up would make sense after the lengthy layoff.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony Jones
Ryan Dunn Good to Go Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:20 PM ETPhoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (thumb) is available for Monday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after being listed questionable with right thumb soreness. The 23-year-old played 24 minutes off the bench Sunday against the Lakers, finishing with three points and six rebounds. Dunn is averaging 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 16.9 minutes across 11 appearances, but he has knocked down 47.4 percent of his threes after shooting 33.1 percent last season. The improved jumper is encouraging, though his limited bench role still leaves little room for consistent fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Evan Mobley Set to Miss at Least 7-10 Days
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:13 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) will undergo treatment and rehabilitation for the next seven to 10 days before being re-evaluated, according to Michael Scotto. The Cavaliers confirmed a right great toe sprain suffered Nov. 11 against the Knicks. Mobley is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting a career-best 47.9 percent from three. His absence should keep Mario Hezonja involved in the frontcourt, while Tyrese Proctor remains worth monitoring after posting a 24-point triple-double Saturday. Cleveland should have a clearer timetable once Mobley is re-evaluated.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Gui Santos Available for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:54 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after being listed with right ankle inflammation. The 24-year-old recently returned from left knee tendinitis and has come off the bench in his last two appearances. Santos is averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season. With Stephen Curry (oblique) sidelined and Golden State short on healthy bodies, Santos should remain part of the rotation, though his limited offensive role keeps his fantasy ceiling modest.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Klay Thompson Good to Go Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:30 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets despite a left ankle sprain. Thompson missed Friday's win over Cleveland but returned Saturday and quickly found his rhythm, scoring 26 points with six triples in just 20 minutes against Detroit. The 36-year-old is averaging 15.3 points and 4.0 threes while shooting 42.1 percent from deep, his best mark since 2017-18. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo drawing plenty of defensive attention, Thompson remains a strong source of three-point production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Joel Embiid Cleared to Face the Nets on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:22 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is available for Monday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets after sitting out Sunday's win over Indiana for right foot plantar fascia injury management. The former MVP is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, but his 37.4 percent shooting remains a major concern. Embiid has also gone just 1-for-25 from three over his last nine appearances. With LeBron James (back) sidelined, Embiid should have more offensive responsibility Monday. Philadelphia has repeatedly managed his workload around back-to-backs, so occasional rest days remain part of his fantasy outlook.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Amen Thompson Ruled Out Monday Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:15 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to left knee soreness. Thompson is sitting the second leg of a back-to-back after producing 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in Sunday's win over Washington. With Marcus Smart suspended, Houston will have another opening in the rotation, though Fred VanVleet is back after resting Sunday. Tari Eason could move into the starting five after scoring 25 points off the bench against the Wizards, while Reed Sheppard should also have room for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Jovic Downgraded to Out Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:10 PM ETMiami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after entering the day as questionable. The 23-year-old has struggled to carve out a consistent role, averaging 2.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists this season. Jovic logged 11 minutes in Saturday's win over Detroit and went 0-for-2 from the field. His absence should not shake up Miami's rotation much, though Klay Thompson and Bobby Portis Jr. could each pick up a few extra minutes. Jovic remains off the fantasy radar until his role and shooting improve.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Pelle Larsson Ruled Out Again Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:04 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, marking his third straight absence. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes across 11 appearances this season. Klay Thompson (ankle) is available, but Larsson being out again should keep Myron Gardner and Ryan Conwell involved on the wing. Gardner has the better chance to remain with the starters, while Conwell should continue to have room for a useful bench role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Zach Edey and Quinten Post Available vs. Washington
Keith Hernandez
Status Update for @memgrizz:— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 16, 2026
Zach Edey and Quinten Post are available tonight at Washington. https://t.co/n6bpoM3zRM
Nov 16, 2026, 6:22 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tre Johnson Available on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Tre Johnson (low back soreness) is available tonight, per Brian Keefe— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:57 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Neemias Queta Out on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Neemias Queta is officially OUT tonight, per Celtics— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:57 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Active on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith is active, per Tiago Splitter— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:55 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Fred VanVleet Off the Injury Report
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 4:37 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) will return for Monday's game against the Miami Heat after sitting out Sunday's matchup against Washington due to right knee management. His return should put him back in charge of the offense, giving fantasy managers another source of assists and three-pointers. Reed Sheppard will likely see fewer minutes with VanVleet back, limiting his streaming value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report