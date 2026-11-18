Tyler Warren Hoping to Replicate Last Showing Against Houston
Nov 18, 2026, 2:32 PM ETIndianapolis tight end Tyler Warren is hoping to deliver a big fantasy showing in Week 11 against Houston, just like he did against them back in Week 3. The tight end caught nine of his 10 targets that week for 55 yards, plus rushed once for two more yards. Warren is coming off a down outing in Week 10 against Miami, in which he caught two of his three targets, but for just one yard - he rushed once for three yards. Warren has failed to reach 50 receiving yards in three straight games, even though he has 10 receptions and 20 targets in that stretch. The matchup against the Texans isn't a good one, but because of how Warren fared against them last time, he could be trusted in a few more fantasy leagues for Week 11. He's TE10 in our RotoBaller projections for Week 11, showing he's still a solid standard league option, and definitely being worth deep-league starts.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Jauan Jennings (calf) Hopeful to Return vs. 49ers in Mexico City
Vikings are hopeful that WR Jauan Jennings (calf) will be ready to return from a two-game absence and play against his former team vs. 49ers in Mexico City.— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 2:29 PM ET
Steelers Open 21-Day Practice Windows for Michael Pittman, Roman Wilson Wednesday
Mike McCarthy says they’re opening the 21-day practice day windows for Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Gennings Dunker, and Max Hurleman today.— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 18, 2026
Some big news for the Steelers.
Nov 18, 2026, 2:29 PM ET
Brock Bowers Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:29 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is not practicing with the rest of the team on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Head coach Klint Kubiak called Bowers day-to-day on Monday but also said the 23-year-old was still dealing with a "significant injury" that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Bowers tried to return to that game but was eventually ruled out, and he is firmly up in the air to play in Week 11 in Denver against the division-rival Broncos this Sunday. With Bowers missing most of the game against Seattle, running back Ashton Jeanty led the Raiders in receiving, while second-year receiver Jack Bech was one of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's favorite targets. Fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place in case Bowers is ruled out this weekend, and teammate Michael Mayer would be a fine streamer at the position in a week with six teams on bye, despite Mayer catching only two of three targets for 16 yards in Mendoza's NFL debut. Bowers has one of the highest ceilings among tight ends in the NFL, but injuries continue to hold him back from reaching his true potential. We will continue to monitor his practice status very closely the rest of the week. Despite missing two games already in 2026 due to injury, Bowers is the TE2 in fantasy points, behind only Arizona's Trey McBride.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Jonathan Taylor Looks to Lead Colts Past Texans
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:25 PM ETIndianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor will hope to guide his team past Houston in the Week 11 Thursday contest. He's coming off a game in which he rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries and also caught half of his four targets for 20 more yards. Taylor has not found the end zone in three straight games now, but his workload and production otherwise last week were a positive. He has a pretty average test coming against the Texans, whom he faced back in Week 3. Taylor had 68 rushing yards on 23 attempts, while catching two of his three targets for four more yards. The Colts' lead back is RB15 in our RotoBaller projections for Week 11, showing he's still a quality starting option despite some lackluster outings of late. Fantasy owners can start him confidently in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Teammate Says Geno Smith is "Good to Go"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson believes that veteran quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) will play this weekend in Los Angeles against the Chargers, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "From what I know, Geno feels good to go. You would have to ask him. From what I know, he's good to go. So I'll say that," Wilson said on Smith's status. Smith was checked for a concussion in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills before eventually being knocked out of the contest with an ankle injury. The 36-year-old is set for a limited practice on Wednesday, though, and all signs are pointing to him starting in Week 11 against the Chargers after tests earlier this week ruled out any significant injuries. He is still walking with a slight limp, but he expects to play on Sunday. Smith threw five touchdowns in Weeks 7 and 8 against the division-rival Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for a combined 577 yards, but in the last two weeks, he has thrown for only 313 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran signal-caller has looked much better than he did in his disastrous season last year in Vegas, but he should still not be considered much more than a low-end QB2 streamer in superflex leagues against the Chargers if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Jordan Addison Won't Go on Short-Term IR
Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said WR Jordan Addison will not go on short-term IR. Had successful surgery earlier this week. Team is encouraged by early part of the rehab. He is back in Minnesota.— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 2:16 PM ET
Chuba Hubbard Working Off to the Side on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:10 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was seen working off to the side during the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. Hubbard was held out of practice last Wednesday for rest purposes as well, so this seems to be a similar routine to last week. The 27-year-old did not appear to suffer any injury during last week's three-point win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints, when he had 27 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 80 yards. Backfield mate Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) seems likely to make his return from Injured Reserve this week when the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens at home, but Hubbard should continue to operate as Carolina's clear lead back once Brooks joins the backfield. Going into Week 11 action, Hubbard has been one of the most consistent RBs in the league through 10 weeks, ranking as the RB6 in half-PPR scoring, behind only Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker, Bijan Robinson, and James Cook III, with 711 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 31 catches for 247 yards and two more touchdowns as a receiver. Hubbard will be a must-start RB1 in fantasy this weekend, regardless of whether Brooks joins him in the Panthers' backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Baker Mayfield Making Progress, Decision to Come in Next 48 Hours
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 2:03 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot), who has been dealing with a foot sprain that has had him in and out of a walking boot, has "made a lot of progress," according to head coach Todd Bowles, and the team will see how he responds to a week of practice before deciding on his Week 11 status. Coming out of a Week 10 bye, the early indication was that Mayfield would be unavailable, but Bowles' Wednesday press conference provided at least a glimmer of optimism. In three games missed earlier this season with a thumb injury, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels led the Buccaneers to a 1-2 record while throwing for 167 yards per game. A banged-up and inefficient Mayfield has made the team's wide receivers difficult to trust in his own starts, but with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson leaning heavily on the running game in recent weeks, running back Bucky Irving remains a solid fantasy prospect in a Week 11 matchup with the Lions, regardless of who is under center.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Greg Auman
Mike Evans Not Practicing Wednesday, Hopeful for Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 1:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) did not practice again on Wednesday, according to beat reporter Nick Wagoner. Evans has not played since exiting the team's Week 6 Monday night win over the Commanders with an Achilles injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope that he could return to the practice field on Thursday. The six-time Pro Bowler, acquired through free agency after 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, has struggled to remain healthy throughout the year but has flashed dominance whenever he's been available. Playing in parts of six games, Evans leads all 49ers wide receivers with 420 yards, finding the end zone three times. Even if he's able to return for Week 11, he is unlikely to see anything close to a full allotment of snaps, and in an unenviable matchup with the Vikings, he would profile as little more than a desperation flex play for managers facing a heavy bye-week crunch.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nick Wagoner
Joe Milton III Confirmed as Week 11 Starter
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 1:37 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III will start his second game of the season on Sunday, according to head coach Nick Sirianni and beat reporter John Clark. Milton completed under 53% of his passes, throwing for 169 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in his Eagles debut, a Week 9 loss to the Giants before a much-needed bye. Starter Jalen Hurts (blood clots) has been sidelined since Week 5 following the discovery of blood clots during an international trip, and the Eagles have lost all four games helmed by Milton and Tanner McKee, extending their overall losing streak to seven straight. The Eagles offense as a whole has been pushed largely to the margins of 2026 fantasy discussions, but with Sirianni expressing optimism about the return of DeVonta Smith for a Week 11 intrastate matchup with the Steelers, the team has the potential to come out of the bye with a spark.--Patrick McGrath
Source: John Clark
Eagles Optimistic About Dontayvion Wicks' Return
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 1:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has been sidelined since Week 6 with an ankle injury, but head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday that he feels good about Wicks' return for Sunday's intrastate matchup with the Steelers. A strong training camp showing put Wicks in a featured role to begin the year, but in his last four games before the injury, he averaged only three catches for 34.3 yards with no touchdowns. With his absence allowing for the emergence of rookie Makai Lemon, it's unclear what his role will look like upon his return, and with Sirianni also expressing optimism about DeVonta Smith's Week 11 availability, Wicks is not a player who should factor into lineup decisions, even in a favorable matchup.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jeff McLane
Kenneth Walker Will Not Practice Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 1:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will not practice Wednesday, according to head coach Andy Reid and beat writer Pete Sweeney. Walker missed the team's Week 10 win over the Falcons after picking up a mid-week groin injury, and in his absence, rookie Emmett Johnson racked up 171 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns. Reid noted that his star running back is "feeling a lot better," and the team will see how he progresses over the course of the week. Prior to the injury, Walker was the fantasy RB2, and he belongs in all lineups as soon as he's made available, but should he miss additional games, Johnson can be trusted as a high-end RB2, fully capable of emulating much of Walker's weekly production.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pete Sweeney
Eagles "Feel Good" About DeVonta Smith Returning This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 1:01 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that he "feels good" about wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returning in Week 11 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The same can also be said about Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). It is good news for a reeling Eagles team, but the fact remains that their offense will likely continue to struggle with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the year. Smith has not played since the loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 18, but his return would be a big boost for inexperienced quarterback Joe Milton III. In the first four games of 2026 before his hamstring injury, the 28-year-old Smith caught 26 of his 41 targets for 310 yards (career-low 11.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns as the team's top wideout. Smith will be much more volatile in starting fantasy football lineups if he is back in Week 11 against the Steelers, but his volume should help carry him as at least a WR2/3 if he can stay healthy going forward. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Smith's practice status from Wednesday through Friday this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Sean Mannion Remains Eagles' Offensive Play-Caller
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:52 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is still the team's play-caller on offense as the team comes out of their bye week, according to Eagles reporter Brandon Lee Gowton. The 2-7 Eagles' struggles this year do not fall entirely on Mannion, but he has been a disaster in his first year calling plays in an offense that lost star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the rest of the season. The drop-off in offensive production has been steep, with receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missing multiple weeks with injuries as well. Star running back Saquon Barkley has also been battling back and hamstring injuries in recent weeks. Still, there is no ignoring the fact that the Eagles are averaging the second-fewest points per game (16.4) while also having the fewest overall yards per game (260.2) through 10 weeks. Mannion's job will get a lot easier if both Smith and Wicks return as Philly's top two receivers this weekend against the visiting Steelers, but he is firmly on the hot seat as the offensive play-caller if the Eagles' offense does not improve in the second half.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Brandon Lee Gowton
Carnell Tate Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:42 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) will practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. This is especially good news for the Titans after they announced on Wednesday that Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) will miss the rest of the 2026 season following his placement on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Tate has missed the team's last two games due to a shoulder injury, but the team is optimistic that he can return for a juicy matchup this weekend on the road against a Dallas Cowboys defense that just allowed 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers will want to check back to see if Tate was limited or a full-go on Wednesday, but either way, his return to practice is a step in the right direction towards getting him back on the field as Tennessee's WR1. The fourth overall pick from Ohio State has only scored once in his first seven NFL games, but he has been busy as quarterback Cam Ward's top target with 34 catches on 51 targets for 414 yards (12.1 yards per reception), and he will basically be a must-start again in fantasy football lineups this weekend against Dallas if he is active, especially with Robinson now out of the picture.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Baker Mayfield Not Participating in Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:32 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is watching practice on Wednesday and is not participating, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Buccaneers are not confident that Mayfield will be able to play in Week 11 on the road against the Detroit Lions, despite having last week's bye to rest a strained foot that he suffered late in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old veteran still has two more days to make progress with his foot, but at this time, fantasy managers should not be expecting to have Mayfield available as a QB2 option in two-QB superflex formats. If Mayfield is eventually ruled out for Week 11 action, Jalon Daniels would be in line to make his fourth start of the season in a favorable matchup, putting him on the streaming radar again in those same superflex leagues. Mayfield famously went 0-for-3 in the team's win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 1, and he had just 64 passing yards the week before in the win over the Carolina Panthers. He had 243 passing yards as he bounced back against Chicago before the bye, but Mayfield has not thrown a touchdown in his last two games and has just three TD passes and four interceptions in six games in what has been a trying season for him through 10 weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Wan'Dale Robinson is Out for the Season
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:23 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, will miss the rest of the 2026 season, according to PaulKuharsky.com. Robinson suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's Week 10 blowout loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year-old was mostly a disappointment in nine games in his first year in Tennessee in 2026 after posting his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025 in his final year with the New York Giants. In nine games this year, Robinson caught 38 of his 54 targets for 272 yards (career-low 7.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate (shoulder) has missed each of the last two games due to injury, but he is trending in the right direction to return in Week 11 for a juicy matchup against the Dallas Cowboys' defense. Now that Robinson is done for the rest of the year, both Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will have expanded roles in a Titans passing game that is starting to finally find its footing under second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Ayomanor is the better waiver-wire target heading into Week 11, but both he and Dike have big-play abilities in the passing game with Robinson sidelined until 2027. In redraft fantasy leagues, Robinson can officially be dropped everywhere.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
Omar Cooper Jr. Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:17 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who was forced out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills early, is not practicing with the team on Wednesday, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Cooper's ankle has been an issue since he first injured it in his NFL debut in the Week 1 season opener, and the 22-year-old played just one snap on offense last weekend before being pulled, and he never returned, giving fantasy managers another donut on the day. It is important to note that Cooper already spent time on Injured Reserve due to the ankle injury, and he is definitely not a lock to be ready to play in Week 11 on the road against the one-win Los Angeles Chargers. And if the 30th overall pick out of Indiana is cleared to play this weekend, he will be at risk of reinjuring his ankle and once again being a dud for his fantasy managers. After returning from his IR stint, Cooper blew up to the tune of 11 catches on 12 targets for 218 yards and two touchdowns in losses to the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. But in three games since, he has produced zeroes twice while catching eight of 11 targets for 58 yards in the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper has high-end upside, but also dangerous bust potential, especially now that Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson are healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello
Geno Smith to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:07 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, head coach Aaron Glenn told Rich Cimini of ESPN. Smith was beat up in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills, getting knocked out of the game with an ankle injury while also being checked for a concussion after taking a hard hit. Tests on Monday cleared the 36-year-old veteran of any significant injuries, which means he is on the right side of questionable as the Jets prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers on the road this Sunday in Week 11. Smith was not a full practice participant to begin the week, but as long as he does not have any setbacks with his ankle this week, he should start under center as the Jets look to put an end to their losing streak. The 13-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler has been better in 2026 than he was when he led the league with 17 interceptions with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, but he is still nothing more than a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues, and that will not change if he is available to play in L.A. this weekend. After throwing five touchdowns in two games against the Miami Dolphins and Raiders, Smith has been under 200 yards passing in each of the last two games against the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs without throwing a touchdown or an interception.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Dalton Kincaid's Declining Usage Raises Fantasy Concerns
Nicho Roessler
Nov 18, 2026, 12:01 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has seen three or fewer targets five times since Week 3, after bursting onto the scene in Weeks 1 and 2, when he finished as the TE5 or better. Since Week 3, however, his overall opportunity has gone down significantly. He is averaging 18 routes per game and 3.9 targets per game, while in the first two weeks he ran 23 routes per game and saw seven targets per game. Kincaid has always been extremely efficient per route, evidenced by him being the TE1 overall in yards per route run and explosive reception rate, but it's hard to trust this type of usage week to week when he isn't getting the opportunity. Because of that, Kincaid has continued to see his stock fall over the past few weeks, making him a boom-or-bust TE1 option for fantasy managers moving forward.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller