Sean Mannion Remains Eagles' Offensive Play-Caller
Nov 18, 2026, 12:52 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is still the team's play-caller on offense as the team comes out of their bye week, according to Eagles reporter Brandon Lee Gowton. The 2-7 Eagles' struggles this year do not fall entirely on Mannion, but he has been a disaster in his first year calling plays in an offense that lost star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the rest of the season. The drop-off in offensive production has been steep, with receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missing multiple weeks with injuries as well. Star running back Saquon Barkley has also been battling back and hamstring injuries in recent weeks. Still, there is no ignoring the fact that the Eagles are averaging the second-fewest points per game (16.4) while also having the fewest overall yards per game (260.2) through 10 weeks. Mannion's job will get a lot easier if both Smith and Wicks return as Philly's top two receivers this weekend against the visiting Steelers, but he is firmly on the hot seat as the offensive play-caller if the Eagles' offense does not improve in the second half.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Brandon Lee Gowton
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Kenneth Walker (groin) Won't Practice Wednesday
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says RT Jaylon Moore (ankle), RG Trey Smith (concussion) and RB Kenneth Walker (groin) won't practice on Wednesday ahead of the Cardinals Sunday.— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 12:50 PM ET
Joe Milton Confirmed to Start in Week 11
Nick Sirianni says he feels pretty good about getting DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks back this week but he will have to see how everything goes at practice.— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 18, 2026
Joe Milton will start at QB and Sean Mannion will continue to call the plays pic.twitter.com/kwkkSjfB84
Nov 18, 2026, 12:44 PM ET
Carnell Tate Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:42 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) will practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. This is especially good news for the Titans after they announced on Wednesday that Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) will miss the rest of the 2026 season following his placement on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Tate has missed the team's last two games due to a shoulder injury, but the team is optimistic that he can return for a juicy matchup this weekend on the road against a Dallas Cowboys defense that just allowed 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers will want to check back to see if Tate was limited or a full-go on Wednesday, but either way, his return to practice is a step in the right direction towards getting him back on the field as Tennessee's WR1. The fourth overall pick from Ohio State has only scored once in his first seven NFL games, but he has been busy as quarterback Cam Ward's top target with 34 catches on 51 targets for 414 yards (12.1 yards per reception), and he will basically be a must-start again in fantasy football lineups this weekend against Dallas if he is active, especially with Robinson now out of the picture.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Eagles "Feel Good" About DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks Returning This Week
Nick Sirianni said that Joe Milton will remain the starting QB and that he feels good about WRs DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks returning this week for #Eagles-Steelers. https://t.co/G8IPSS2NvG— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 12:38 PM ET
Baker Mayfield Not Participating in Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:32 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is watching practice on Wednesday and is not participating, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Buccaneers are not confident that Mayfield will be able to play in Week 11 on the road against the Detroit Lions, despite having last week's bye to rest a strained foot that he suffered late in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old veteran still has two more days to make progress with his foot, but at this time, fantasy managers should not be expecting to have Mayfield available as a QB2 option in two-QB superflex formats. If Mayfield is eventually ruled out for Week 11 action, Jalon Daniels would be in line to make his fourth start of the season in a favorable matchup, putting him on the streaming radar again in those same superflex leagues. Mayfield famously went 0-for-3 in the team's win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 1, and he had just 64 passing yards the week before in the win over the Carolina Panthers. He had 243 passing yards as he bounced back against Chicago before the bye, but Mayfield has not thrown a touchdown in his last two games and has just three TD passes and four interceptions in six games in what has been a trying season for him through 10 weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Wan'Dale Robinson is Out for the Season
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:23 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, will miss the rest of the 2026 season, according to PaulKuharsky.com. Robinson suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's Week 10 blowout loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year-old was mostly a disappointment in nine games in his first year in Tennessee in 2026 after posting his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025 in his final year with the New York Giants. In nine games this year, Robinson caught 38 of his 54 targets for 272 yards (career-low 7.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate (shoulder) has missed each of the last two games due to injury, but he is trending in the right direction to return in Week 11 for a juicy matchup against the Dallas Cowboys' defense. Now that Robinson is done for the rest of the year, both Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will have expanded roles in a Titans passing game that is starting to finally find its footing under second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Ayomanor is the better waiver-wire target heading into Week 11, but both he and Dike have big-play abilities in the passing game with Robinson sidelined until 2027. In redraft fantasy leagues, Robinson can officially be dropped everywhere.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
Omar Cooper Jr. Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:17 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who was forced out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills early, is not practicing with the team on Wednesday, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Cooper's ankle has been an issue since he first injured it in his NFL debut in the Week 1 season opener, and the 22-year-old played just one snap on offense last weekend before being pulled, and he never returned, giving fantasy managers another donut on the day. It is important to note that Cooper already spent time on Injured Reserve due to the ankle injury, and he is definitely not a lock to be ready to play in Week 11 on the road against the one-win Los Angeles Chargers. And if the 30th overall pick out of Indiana is cleared to play this weekend, he will be at risk of reinjuring his ankle and once again being a dud for his fantasy managers. After returning from his IR stint, Cooper blew up to the tune of 11 catches on 12 targets for 218 yards and two touchdowns in losses to the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. But in three games since, he has produced zeroes twice while catching eight of 11 targets for 58 yards in the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper has high-end upside, but also dangerous bust potential, especially now that Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson are healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello
Geno Smith to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 12:07 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, head coach Aaron Glenn told Rich Cimini of ESPN. Smith was beat up in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills, getting knocked out of the game with an ankle injury while also being checked for a concussion after taking a hard hit. Tests on Monday cleared the 36-year-old veteran of any significant injuries, which means he is on the right side of questionable as the Jets prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers on the road this Sunday in Week 11. Smith was not a full practice participant to begin the week, but as long as he does not have any setbacks with his ankle this week, he should start under center as the Jets look to put an end to their losing streak. The 13-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler has been better in 2026 than he was when he led the league with 17 interceptions with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, but he is still nothing more than a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues, and that will not change if he is available to play in L.A. this weekend. After throwing five touchdowns in two games against the Miami Dolphins and Raiders, Smith has been under 200 yards passing in each of the last two games against the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs without throwing a touchdown or an interception.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Dalton Kincaid's Declining Usage Raises Fantasy Concerns
Nicho Roessler
Nov 18, 2026, 12:01 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has seen three or fewer targets five times since Week 3, after bursting onto the scene in Weeks 1 and 2, when he finished as the TE5 or better. Since Week 3, however, his overall opportunity has gone down significantly. He is averaging 18 routes per game and 3.9 targets per game, while in the first two weeks he ran 23 routes per game and saw seven targets per game. Kincaid has always been extremely efficient per route, evidenced by him being the TE1 overall in yards per route run and explosive reception rate, but it's hard to trust this type of usage week to week when he isn't getting the opportunity. Because of that, Kincaid has continued to see his stock fall over the past few weeks, making him a boom-or-bust TE1 option for fantasy managers moving forward.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 11:59 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) is day-to-day after taking a hit in practice last week, head coach Jeff Hafley said, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Hafley described it Friday as a separate injury to the same knee Bell had surgically repaired after tearing his ACL at Louisville. Bell was limited last Wednesday, sat out Thursday and Friday, and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was inactive for Miami's 24-22 loss. The Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Week 11. The rookie third-round pick has 12 catches for 148 yards through eight games, including a season-high 67 yards on four catches against the Kansas City Chiefs. He totaled seven catches for 56 yards against the New York Jets and New England Patriots in consecutive games before going without a catch against the Detroit Lions. With Bell and Jared Wayne (quad) inactive against Indianapolis, Caleb Douglas drew a team-high eight targets in Kyle McCord's first NFL start, and Kevin Coleman Jr. saw six.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marcel-Louis Jacques
49ers Unlikely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk Before Roster Exemption Expires
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 11:48 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains under contract nine days after the NFL reinstated him from the reserve/left squad list. Pro Football Talk expects the 49ers to wait until next week if they release him. His exemption from the 53-man roster expires Monday, Nov. 23, one day after San Francisco plays the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month that he had moved on from Aiyuk. The Associated Press reported that the league told Aiyuk it believed he owed the 49ers about $13 million in previously paid bonuses. Aiyuk last played in October 2024, when he tore multiple ligaments in his right knee against the Kansas City Chiefs. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said last week that Aiyuk passed his physical and has been running routes and catching passes on his own. Aiyuk earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 when he caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. His redraft value hinges on whether he signs elsewhere and can earn a role before the fantasy playoffs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ProFootballTalk
Kayshon Boutte's Inconsistent Usage Limits his Fantasy Appeal
Nicho Roessler
Nov 18, 2026, 11:40 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte saw one target in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns after exploding in Week 9 for 125 yards and two touchdowns on five targets against the Chargers. The steep drop-off makes him a high-risk, high-reward option moving forward. The Texans are loaded at receiver, with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Boutte, and Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), so relying on Boutte to command a strong target share is unlikely. While Boutte has been extremely explosive (41.2% explosive reception rate), he's averaging only 3.3 targets per game on 22.3 routes, and that's not something fantasy managers can confidently hang their hat on, which has lowered his stock significantly and will continue to do so for the rest of the season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen Delivers on Third Down in 49ers Debut
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 11:38 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen got two cracks at the Dallas Cowboys in as many weeks. He caught four of eight targets for 26 yards in his final game with the Indianapolis Colts, then went for 61 yards on five catches in his 49ers debut. Allen came up empty on both third-down targets with Indianapolis. A week later, he gained 31 yards and picked up two first downs on three third-down targets from Brock Purdy. Purdy sent seven of his 28 passes Allen's way even though the veteran played only 31 of 65 offensive snaps. Deebo Samuel Sr. and Jordan Watkins played 44 apiece. Allen next sees the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City. He led the Colts with 31 receiving yards against Minnesota in Week 7, catching all three of his targets in a game in which Daniel Jones threw for 108 yards. The 49ers hope to get Mike Evans (Achilles) back at practice this week. If he sits again, Allen is a flex option in 14-team PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Jeanty's Fantasy Stock Continues to Fall Amid Rushing Struggles
Nicho Roessler
Nov 18, 2026, 11:31 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty saw his snap share increase to 71 percent in Week 10 (66.1% on the season), but he was still extremely inefficient on the ground, rushing nine times for 18 yards. He saw four targets and turned them into 46 yards, but most of that production came on one catch-and-run for 38 yards, half of his fantasy production on that one catch. Jeanty has been a massive disappointment this season, and it doesn't look any easier for him with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza now under center. Beyond his work as a receiver, ranking first in targets per game and sixth in yards per route run, Jeanty has been one of the worst runners in 2026, 48th in yards per carry and expected points added per attempt and 39th in rush success rate. Jeanty's stock continues to fall, and he is a low-end RB2 at best for the rest of the season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Is Drawing More Targets in San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 11:26 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle set up a first-quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys with a 20-yard catch to the 11-yard line in Week 10. It was one of two catches that moved San Francisco into the red zone. Brock Purdy looked his way on nine of 28 pass attempts, all from outside the red zone, and Kittle finished with six catches for 74 yards. He has averaged 8.5 targets and 72.3 receiving yards over his last four games, up from 5.6 targets and 53.6 yards over his first five. Kittle led San Francisco in targets in both games since the bye with Mike Evans (Achilles) sidelined. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday he hopes Evans can practice this week. The Minnesota Vikings have allowed the fewest PPR points per game to tight ends and just one touchdown to the position through Week 10. Kittle has caught at least four passes in eight straight games, including the last three without a touchdown, and remains a top starter in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday night in Mexico City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Mitchell's Fantasy Value Diminishing Amid Backfield Uncertainty
Nicho Roessler
Nov 18, 2026, 11:19 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell has served as Saquon Barkley's backup over the past month, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) both landing on Injured Reserve. Shipley had his practice window open on Tuesday, and Jaydon Blue was promoted to the 53-man roster, making it more complicated for Mitchell to own the backup role behind Barkley, who has been dealing with ongoing hamstring and back discomfort. With so many moving parts at RB2 behind Barkley, fantasy managers can safely drop Mitchell, as there is too much uncertainty about who will be the primary backup. Mitchell has been okay in his backup role, ranking in the 75th percentile in rush success rate; however, there are higher-upside stashes on the waiver wire.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Could Return in Week 16
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 11:14 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could return for the Dec. 27 home game against the Cleveland Browns if his recovery goes well, according to ESPN. Jackson underwent surgery after breaking and dislocating his right thumb on Baltimore's first offensive snap against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. He remains on injured reserve, and head coach Jesse Minter said the injury typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal. The Ravens have four wins through 10 games and trail Cleveland by two games for the AFC's final wild-card spot after Monday's 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his Ravens debut. Minter identified the upcoming road games against the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans as critical to staying in the playoff race before Baltimore's Week 13 bye. The Ravens host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the bye and finish with four straight AFC North games. A Week 16 return would give Jackson two potential starts in fantasy leagues that finish in Week 17. Baltimore visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, four days after the Cleveland game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels Reconcile Amid Reunion Talks
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:57 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels have reportedly settled their differences, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The former Arizona State teammates could reunite in Washington, although no deal has been announced. Aiyuk was reinstated by the NFL on November 9, and San Francisco has until November 23 to make a roster decision. The receiver hasn't played since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2024, leaving his readiness for a return uncertain. Washington remains a possible destination, but Aiyuk would still need time to work his way back onto the field. For fantasy managers, he's a speculative stash in deeper leagues until his situation becomes clearer.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Khalil Shakir Held in Check against Jets
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:53 AM ETBuffalo wide receiver Khalil Shakir got six touches against New York in Week 10, but only managed 55 total yards, so his fantasy value is dropping going into Week 11. He was targeted three times in the passing game, making two receptions for just 26 yards. Shakir got three rushing attempts that he turned into 29 more yards to salvage a really poor fantasy showing. He logged 36 snaps, which was 63.2% of the team's total. He now has 438 yards and just one touchdown grab over 33 receptions and 45 targets in his nine games played - all of his rushing stats from the season came in Week 10. Shakir is part of a high-powered offense, but lackluster showings of late leave him as a so-so fantasy asset. He's a better deep-league starting option and could be droppable in more standard leagues now. Shakir is still one to consider in standard leagues in certain weeks, but he shouldn't be relied upon for consistent production at this point.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Mason Taylor Losing Fantasy Appeal
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:52 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor caught all four of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Taylor has remained involved in the passing game since returning from a thumb injury, but the production has been disappointing. He averaged just five yards per reception Sunday, while rookie Kenyon Sadiq continues to compete for playing time. The Jets have also struggled to move the ball through the air, limiting opportunities for both tight ends. Taylor remains an option in deeper leagues, but his lack of yardage and limited scoring opportunities make him difficult to trust as a weekly fantasy starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller