Ashton Jeanty's Fantasy Stock Continues to Fall Amid Rushing Struggles
Nov 18, 2026, 11:31 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty saw his snap share increase to 71 percent in Week 10 (66.1% on the season), but he was still extremely inefficient on the ground, rushing nine times for 18 yards. He saw four targets and turned them into 46 yards, but most of that production came on one catch-and-run for 38 yards, half of his fantasy production on that one catch. Jeanty has been a massive disappointment this season, and it doesn't look any easier for him with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza now under center. Beyond his work as a receiver, ranking first in targets per game and sixth in yards per route run, Jeanty has been one of the worst runners in 2026, 48th in yards per carry and expected points added per attempt and 39th in rush success rate. Jeanty's stock continues to fall, and he is a low-end RB2 at best for the rest of the season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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George Kittle Is Drawing More Targets in San Francisco
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 11:26 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle set up a first-quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys with a 20-yard catch to the 11-yard line in Week 10. It was one of two catches that moved San Francisco into the red zone. Brock Purdy looked his way on nine of 28 pass attempts, all from outside the red zone, and Kittle finished with six catches for 74 yards. He has averaged 8.5 targets and 72.3 receiving yards over his last four games, up from 5.6 targets and 53.6 yards over his first five. Kittle led San Francisco in targets in both games since the bye with Mike Evans (Achilles) sidelined. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday he hopes Evans can practice this week. The Minnesota Vikings have allowed the fewest PPR points per game to tight ends and just one touchdown to the position through Week 10. Kittle has caught at least four passes in eight straight games, including the last three without a touchdown, and remains a top starter in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday night in Mexico City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Mitchell's Fantasy Value Diminishing Amid Backfield Uncertainty
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 18, 2026, 11:19 AM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell has served as Saquon Barkley's backup over the past month, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) both landing on Injured Reserve. Shipley had his practice window open on Tuesday, and Jaydon Blue was promoted to the 53-man roster, making it more complicated for Mitchell to own the backup role behind Barkley, who has been dealing with ongoing hamstring and back discomfort. With so many moving parts at RB2 behind Barkley, fantasy managers can safely drop Mitchell, as there is too much uncertainty about who will be the primary backup. Mitchell has been okay in his backup role, ranking in the 75th percentile in rush success rate; however, there are higher-upside stashes on the waiver wire.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Could Return in Week 16
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 11:14 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could return for the Dec. 27 home game against the Cleveland Browns if his recovery goes well, according to ESPN. Jackson underwent surgery after breaking and dislocating his right thumb on Baltimore's first offensive snap against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. He remains on injured reserve, and head coach Jesse Minter said the injury typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal. The Ravens have four wins through 10 games and trail Cleveland by two games for the AFC's final wild-card spot after Monday's 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his Ravens debut. Minter identified the upcoming road games against the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans as critical to staying in the playoff race before Baltimore's Week 13 bye. The Ravens host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the bye and finish with four straight AFC North games. A Week 16 return would give Jackson two potential starts in fantasy leagues that finish in Week 17. Baltimore visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, four days after the Cleveland game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels Reconcile Amid Reunion Talks
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:57 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels have reportedly settled their differences, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The former Arizona State teammates could reunite in Washington, although no deal has been announced. Aiyuk was reinstated by the NFL on November 9, and San Francisco has until November 23 to make a roster decision. The receiver hasn't played since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2024, leaving his readiness for a return uncertain. Washington remains a possible destination, but Aiyuk would still need time to work his way back onto the field. For fantasy managers, he's a speculative stash in deeper leagues until his situation becomes clearer.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Khalil Shakir Held in Check against Jets
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:53 AM ETBuffalo wide receiver Khalil Shakir got six touches against New York in Week 10, but only managed 55 total yards, so his fantasy value is dropping going into Week 11. He was targeted three times in the passing game, making two receptions for just 26 yards. Shakir got three rushing attempts that he turned into 29 more yards to salvage a really poor fantasy showing. He logged 36 snaps, which was 63.2% of the team's total. He now has 438 yards and just one touchdown grab over 33 receptions and 45 targets in his nine games played - all of his rushing stats from the season came in Week 10. Shakir is part of a high-powered offense, but lackluster showings of late leave him as a so-so fantasy asset. He's a better deep-league starting option and could be droppable in more standard leagues now. Shakir is still one to consider in standard leagues in certain weeks, but he shouldn't be relied upon for consistent production at this point.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Mason Taylor Losing Fantasy Appeal
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:52 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor caught all four of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Taylor has remained involved in the passing game since returning from a thumb injury, but the production has been disappointing. He averaged just five yards per reception Sunday, while rookie Kenyon Sadiq continues to compete for playing time. The Jets have also struggled to move the ball through the air, limiting opportunities for both tight ends. Taylor remains an option in deeper leagues, but his lack of yardage and limited scoring opportunities make him difficult to trust as a weekly fantasy starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Fades After Early Breakout
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:47 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Sadiq has struggled to build on his Week 3 breakout against Detroit, when he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The rookie has managed just 10 receptions for 79 yards across his seven other appearances. Mason Taylor also remains involved at tight end, catching four passes against Buffalo. Sadiq has yet to establish a consistent role in the passing game, making him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. Managers in standard redraft leagues can look elsewhere for help at the position.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White's Value Tumbling After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:46 AM ETTampa Bay running back Rachaad White led the team's backfield in Week 10 against the Giants, but his fantasy value is still falling after failing to produce big, and with fellow running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) nearing a return. White had a team-high 11 rushing attempts against the Giants this past week, but turned those into just 47 rushing yards. He caught one of his two targets for five more yards. White played 36 offensive snaps, which was 52% of the team's total. Austin Ekeler was second on the team in most RB stats, and the return of Croskey-Merritt could split the backfield even further for Washington. Even if JCM is out another week, White looks like a better deep-league starting option at this point - all three of the team's backs might be better deep-league options if they are all healthy going forward, at least until a workload is established.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ollie Gordon II Cools Off Despite Heavy Workload
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:42 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II rushed 20 times for 76 yards and caught four passes for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Indianapolis. Gordon continues to see plenty of opportunities, but his rushing efficiency has declined in recent weeks. After finding the end zone in three consecutive games, Gordon has averaged roughly 3.6 yards per carry over his last three contests without scoring a touchdown. His workload remains steady, and Sunday's 115 yards from scrimmage show he can still produce without scoring. RotoBaller ranks Gordon RB16 heading into Week 11, keeping him in the RB2 conversation despite his recent struggles.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Mason Struggles to Produce Despite Solid Workload
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:41 AM ETMinnesota running back Jordan Mason is seeing his fantasy ownership drop a bit after struggling to deliver in Week 10 against Green Bay. He got 16 rushing attempts, but turned those into just 59 yards. Mason was targeted once in the passing game, but failed to catch the pass. He logged 37 offensive snaps, which was 53.6% of the team's total. Despite leading the backfield in snaps and carries, Mason was outproduced by Aaron Jones Sr., who rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown, plus caught his only target for eight yards. Mason is still a quality fantasy option as the RB1 in Minnesota, but with Jones being pretty involved too, both backs are better deep-league starting options. Mason could be considered in standard leagues on the flex line if the matchup is favorable, or if RB options are limited otherwise.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bryce Young Fails to Throw Touchdown for First Time this Season
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:36 AM ETCarolina quarterback Bryce Young did not throw a touchdown pass in Week 10 against the Saints, which marked the first time this season that he hasn't had at least one passing score in a game. He was 17-of-30 passing for 200 yards, and he avoided an interception, so it wasn't all bad for Young. He has 200 or more passing yards in three straight games now and hit at least 30 passing attempts for the eighth time in nine games. The passing volume keeps his fantasy floor pretty high, but without touchdown passes, his fantasy score can lag, and that makes him droppable in some fantasy leagues before Week 11 kicks off. Young is trending toward being a better deep-league starting option, but can still be considered in standard leagues when the matchup is right or options are limited.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
KaVontae Turpin Sees Limited Role in Return
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:33 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin returned from a three-game absence in Sunday's 46-40 loss to San Francisco but played just 17% of the offensive snaps. He caught one pass for nine yards and added 10 yards on his only rushing attempt. Despite Dallas scoring 40 points, Turpin saw little involvement in the offense, with most opportunities going to the team's primary receiving options. His playing time could increase as he works his way back from a rib injury, but for now, Turpin remains difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Sean Tucker Not Deserving of Roster Spot in Most Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:30 AM ETTampa Bay running back Sean Tucker has not been involved offensively over the team's past two games, so he's one to drop in most fantasy leagues before Week 11. He has not logged an offensive snap for the Buccaneers over the past two games - he last played in Week 7 against Carolina, which was a lopsided win for Tampa Bay. Tucker has only 80 rushing yards and two scores across 15 carries in his seven games this season, and he's logged just 20 offensive snaps. He has returned kicks for the Bucs over the past two contests, but hasn't done anything too special in that department. With Bucky Irving dominating the backfield and Kenny Gainwell serving as RB2, there aren't many snaps or touches left for Tucker, so he can be dropped outside the deepest fantasy leagues out there.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Demarcus Robinson's Role Shrinking in San Francisco
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:29 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson wasn't targeted in Sunday's 46-40 win over Dallas, playing just 21 of the team's 65 offensive snaps (32%). His involvement has declined with Deebo Samuel Sr. back in the lineup and Keenan Allen joining the receiving corps. Robinson's limited playing time in a game where San Francisco scored 46 points raises further concerns about his role going forward. With little opportunity for consistent production, he can be left on fantasy waiver wires in most leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kalif Raymond Only Worth Deep-League Ownership
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:25 AM ETChicago wide receiver Kalif Raymond started the season strong, but has faded a bit of late, and that leaves him as just a deep-league fantasy option. He has 290 receiving yards and a touchdown across 32 receptions and 41 targets, while also rushing twice for 37 yards. He has just 46 receiving yards on eight receptions and 14 targets over his past four contests combined. Raymond was targeted seven times in the team's last game in Week 9 against Tampa Bay, but he only went for 32 yards on four receptions. He's still playing around 70% of the team's snaps, but he's not producing enough to be worth more than deep-league roster spots. He might not even be worth starting in deeper leagues, depending on your other options as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bam Knight Gains Ground in Cardinals Backfield
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight returned from a concussion Sunday and played 19 offensive snaps, compared to 16 for Tyler Allgeier, in the team's 34-6 loss to the Rams. Knight rushed five times for 19 yards, while Allgeier managed 14 yards on five carries. Despite missing the previous game, Knight immediately reclaimed a share of Arizona's backfield and held a slight advantage in playing time. The Cardinals ran just 35 offensive plays, limiting both players' opportunities. Knight's involvement is worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues, particularly if he continues to see more snaps than Allgeier.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Sees Increased Involvement Against Bills
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:20 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall rushed 11 times for 41 yards and caught four passes for 67 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Hall finished with 108 yards from scrimmage as his offensive snap share increased from roughly 44% in Week 9 to 59% against the Bills. Braelon Allen remains involved in the rushing attack, but Hall's increased playing time is a positive development after his reduced workload the previous week. RotoBaller ranks Hall RB17 heading into Week 11, keeping him in the RB2 conversation.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers Targeted Six Times Against Tennessee
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:18 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was targeted six times in the team's Week 10 win over Tennessee. The veteran wideout made three receptions for 34 yards and also got a rushing attempt that went for no yards. Meyers played 59 offensive snaps, which was 80.8% of the team's total. He had six targets in Week 9 against Baltimore as well, making four receptions for 65 yards in that one. Meyers is up to 408 receiving yards and two scores on 29 catches and 43 targets in his nine games played so far. He's consistently involved of late, but it hasn't led to any big-time fantasy performances. That leaves Meyers as a better deep-league starting option, but he also can be a flex-level streaming option in standard leagues in a pinch.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rashee Rice Gains Value After Strong Showing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:13 AM ETKansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice saw his fantasy value go up after putting together a big performance in Week 10 against the Falcons. He caught five of his six targets for 82 yards. Rice played 30 offensive snaps, which was 46.2% of the team's total. Rice now has five or more receptions in three straight appearances, and he has at least 49 receiving yards in all those games. He's up to 374 yards and two touchdowns across 30 receptions and 38 targets in his seven games played so far. Rice still isn't playing a ton of snaps, but he's been pretty productive when on the field, and that gives him a solid fantasy outlook most weeks. He remains a weekly deep-league starter, plus is starting in a lot of standard leagues every single week. Rice isn't quite a must-start player, but on a high-powered offense and after delivering solid results of late, he's one to have confidence in.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bhayshul Tuten Handles Heavy Workload Against Titans
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:12 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten rushed 26 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-23 win over Tennessee. Tuten's 29 touches were particularly encouraging after ankle and foot injuries raised concerns about his availability heading into the game. Jacksonville relied heavily on Tuten in the win, though Chris Rodriguez Jr. remains part of the backfield rotation. His workload gives fantasy managers plenty of reason for optimism heading into Week 11 against the Giants. RotoBaller ranks Tuten RB7 for the matchup, making him a strong starting option.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller