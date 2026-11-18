Kalif Raymond Only Worth Deep-League Ownership
Nov 18, 2026, 10:25 AM ETChicago wide receiver Kalif Raymond started the season strong, but has faded a bit of late, and that leaves him as just a deep-league fantasy option. He has 290 receiving yards and a touchdown across 32 receptions and 41 targets, while also rushing twice for 37 yards. He has just 46 receiving yards on eight receptions and 14 targets over his past four contests combined. Raymond was targeted seven times in the team's last game in Week 9 against Tampa Bay, but he only went for 32 yards on four receptions. He's still playing around 70% of the team's snaps, but he's not producing enough to be worth more than deep-league roster spots. He might not even be worth starting in deeper leagues, depending on your other options as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Bam Knight Gains Ground in Cardinals Backfield
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight returned from a concussion Sunday and played 19 offensive snaps, compared to 16 for Tyler Allgeier, in the team's 34-6 loss to the Rams. Knight rushed five times for 19 yards, while Allgeier managed 14 yards on five carries. Despite missing the previous game, Knight immediately reclaimed a share of Arizona's backfield and held a slight advantage in playing time. The Cardinals ran just 35 offensive plays, limiting both players' opportunities. Knight's involvement is worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues, particularly if he continues to see more snaps than Allgeier.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Sees Increased Involvement Against Bills
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:20 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall rushed 11 times for 41 yards and caught four passes for 67 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Hall finished with 108 yards from scrimmage as his offensive snap share increased from roughly 44% in Week 9 to 59% against the Bills. Braelon Allen remains involved in the rushing attack, but Hall's increased playing time is a positive development after his reduced workload the previous week. RotoBaller ranks Hall RB17 heading into Week 11, keeping him in the RB2 conversation.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers Targeted Six Times Against Tennessee
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:18 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was targeted six times in the team's Week 10 win over Tennessee. The veteran wideout made three receptions for 34 yards and also got a rushing attempt that went for no yards. Meyers played 59 offensive snaps, which was 80.8% of the team's total. He had six targets in Week 9 against Baltimore as well, making four receptions for 65 yards in that one. Meyers is up to 408 receiving yards and two scores on 29 catches and 43 targets in his nine games played so far. He's consistently involved of late, but it hasn't led to any big-time fantasy performances. That leaves Meyers as a better deep-league starting option, but he also can be a flex-level streaming option in standard leagues in a pinch.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rashee Rice Gains Value After Strong Showing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:13 AM ETKansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice saw his fantasy value go up after putting together a big performance in Week 10 against the Falcons. He caught five of his six targets for 82 yards. Rice played 30 offensive snaps, which was 46.2% of the team's total. Rice now has five or more receptions in three straight appearances, and he has at least 49 receiving yards in all those games. He's up to 374 yards and touchdowns across 30 receptions and 38 targets in his seven games played so far. Rice still isn't playing a ton of snaps, but he's been pretty productive when on the field, and that gives him a solid fantasy outlook most weeks. He remains a weekly deep-league starter, plus is starting in a lot of standard leagues every single week. Rice isn't quite a must-start player, but on a high-powered offense and after delivering solid results of late, he's one to have confidence in.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bhayshul Tuten Handles Heavy Workload Against Titans
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:12 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten rushed 26 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-23 win over Tennessee. Tuten's 29 touches were particularly encouraging after ankle and foot injuries raised concerns about his availability heading into the game. Jacksonville relied heavily on Tuten in the win, though Chris Rodriguez Jr. remains part of the backfield rotation. His workload gives fantasy managers plenty of reason for optimism heading into Week 11 against the Giants. RotoBaller ranks Tuten RB7 for the matchup, making him a strong starting option.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Finds the End Zone Against Green Bay
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 18, 2026, 10:08 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over Green Bay. He also caught one pass for eight yards. Jones had managed just 38 rushing yards over his previous two games, making Sunday's performance a step in the right direction. His touchdown was his first since Week 4, although Jordan Mason still led Minnesota with 16 carries for 59 yards. Jones showed some improvement after two quiet games, but Mason's continued involvement limits his fantasy upside. RotoBaller ranks Jones RB30 heading into Week 11, putting him on the fringe of flex consideration.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Downs Trending Up After Trade to Chiefs
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 10:07 AM ETKansas City wide receiver Josh Downs is on the rise as a fantasy football asset after getting traded to the Chiefs last week. In his first game with the team, Downs caught four of his five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. He logged just 11 offensive snaps, which was 16.9% of the team's total, but was heavily involved when on the field. Downs' role and usage should expand as he settles in with his new team. There's plenty of playmakers around in KC, but Downs has the chance to contribute weekly, and that brings with it plenty of fantasy value and upside. He is a quality starting option in deeper leagues, and already has some standard league flex-level appeal after a single game with the Chiefs. He could become a weekly starting option in all leagues if he keeps producing with his new team.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Mike Pettine Taking Over Defensive Play-Calling Duties in Dallas
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 10:00 AM ETWhile Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker will remain with the team, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will call defensive plays on game days. Pettine joined the Cowboys on October 12th to assist with in-game adjustments and game planning for Parker. However, with Dallas' defense ranking 30th in points allowed (28.2) and yards allowed (365.0), the team decided to make a change. Pettine was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 and served as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers. While it's unclear what changes the Cowboys will make to personnel or play calling, their defense is still not expected to become one of the league's best in 2026.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Todd Archer - ESPN
Sam LaPorta Could Be The "Odd Man Out" in Detroit This Offseason
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:51 AM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta could be the "odd man out" this offseason, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano notes that Detroit's salary cap situation, especially on offense, is complicated by huge contracts for Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Penei Sewell. LaPorta is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has said he's frustrated that he hasn't received an extension from Detroit yet. "In three months, if I don't get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it's going to be all good. I'll go get paid somewhere else. So, whatever." In 51 career games, LaPorta has caught 222 passes for 2,519 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 9.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game over his first four seasons. LaPorta will be a big name to watch this offseason, as he's sure to have several landing spots in March.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
George Pickens Prefers to Stay in Dallas Long Term
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:43 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens prefers to remain with the team long term, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Pickens is currently playing under the franchise tag and is set to become a free agent in 2027 unless both sides agree to a contract extension or the team tags him again. Through nine games, Pickens has caught 50 of 80 targets for 676 yards and five touchdowns, slightly behind the pace he set during his career season in 2025. The Cowboys could face a tight salary-cap situation entering 2027, with quarterback Dak Prescott carrying a projected $76 million cap hit and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's accounting for another $46 million. Pickens is expected to be one of the top names to watch this offseason, but staying in Dallas appears to be his ideal outcome.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
There Could Be a Scenario in Which the Rams Let Puka Nacua Hit Free Agency
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:29 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams could let star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) enter free agency for the 2027 season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The Rams didn't re-sign Nacua in the offseason, even as other receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake London, and Zay Flowers received monster extensions. Nacua is in the final year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract, which currently places him as the 194th-highest-paid receiver in the NFL. In 51 games, Nacua has hauled in 383 of 525 targets for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns, ranking among the NFL's top receivers since entering the league. Graziano cites his playing style, injury concerns, and off-the-field allegations as potential reasons Nacua could hit the open market in March. Nacua is sure to be one of the top names to watch this offseason, and fantasy managers in dynasty leagues should monitor this situation closely.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Gardner Minshew Undergoes Surgery to Repair his Torn UCL
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:19 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew (elbow) underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair his torn UCL, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Minshew suffered an elbow injury in his first start with the Cardinals in Week 9, tearing his UCL and ending his 2026 season. Fowler reported that Minshew is doing well and should make a full recovery for the 2027 season. In two games, the eighth-year quarterback completed 38 of 53 passes for 354 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, including a huge comeback victory in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Minshew is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2026 season, and his elbow injury could affect his 2027 status. He's unlikely to be a starting quarterback next season, but could serve as a backup in the right situation, assuming he's fully healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Kirk Cousins' Deal May Need Adjustment to Extend Beyond 2026
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:13 AM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' current contract would likely need to be readjusted if he remains with the team beyond 2026. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said Cousins' contract with the Las Vegas Raiders was structured to trigger a release after one season. He is scheduled to earn $78.655 million in base salary in 2028, with that amount fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. Cousins was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders back to Minnesota, where he spent seven seasons and posted a 51-37-1 record. In his first start back with the team, Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, leading the Vikings to a 30-10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers. It's been reported that the Vikings want Cousins to remain with the team for future seasons, and based on his 2026 performances, he could warrant a new contract that provides greater salary-cap flexibility for Minnesota.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk
"Everything Is on the Table" in Regard to Dallas Cowboys DC Christian Parker's Status
"Everything is on the table" in regard to Dallas Cowboys DC Christian Parker's status (@JFowlerESPN)— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 18, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 18, 2026, 8:43 AM ET
Jake Ferguson Has Been Incredibly Disappointing in 2026
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 1:15 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) has been underwhelming in fantasy football this season, catching just 19 passes for 136 yards through nine games. He does have four touchdowns so far, but that's not enough to make him a consistent fantasy option; he ranks as the overall TE29 in PPR scoring this year. Ferguson has been held to three or fewer catches in each of his last seven games, and he has a total of just two catches over his last three contests. The knee and ankle injuries may have contributed to his reduced production in his last two games, but at the end of the day, there's no debate that he has taken a backseat in the passing game behind receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and even Ryan Flournoy. When Ferguson does return from injury, he could end up facing significant competition from Brevyn Spann-Ford, who has played at least 66% of the snaps in each of his last three games, including an 88% snap share in Week 8. Fantasy managers in leagues with 12 or fewer teams can absolutely justify dropping Ferguson to waivers following a very disappointing first half of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dontayvion Wicks Slipping Out of the Eagles' Plans After Injury?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:47 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has now missed three consecutive games, and his absence has created a greater opportunity for Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper to carve out a substantial role on offense. Lemon and Cooper each played more than 90% of the snaps in all three games that Wicks missed, and it seems like the two young receivers could continue to handle large volume even after Wicks returns. The 25-year-old might be the odd man out among this receiver room, especially since the Eagles are set to miss the playoffs and would be wise to work on developing some of their younger pass catchers. We saw Philadelphia recently release Marquise Brown, and while Wicks isn't being cut, he could certainly have his workload scaled back heading into the second half of the season so that Lemon and Cooper can continue to develop. Wicks can be left on waivers in most fantasy football leagues as long as Lemon and Cooper remain healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal Has Been Less Involved on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:37 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen his involvement trend down over the last couple of weeks, and he took another step in the wrong direction with a mere 26% snap share, two carries, and two receptions on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. This was Vidal's lowest snap share since Week 3, and his zero rushing yards represented his lowest mark since Week 2. It's possible this was a fluke, but his consistent downward trajectory since the Chargers' bye week indicates that he's slowly being phased out of a significant role. He has 5.0 or fewer PPR points in each of his last three games, taking a clear backseat to Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. Vidal had a brief stretch of fantasy relevance, but that window seems to have closed. He can be dropped to waivers in most redraft leagues as long as Hampton and Mitchell stay healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Trending Down as Eagles' Offense Struggles
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:33 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, but he's trending down in fantasy football leagues due to the downward trajectory of the Eagles' offense and Barkley's own injury issues. The Eagles are now 2-7 with no resolution in sight, making it difficult for them to get anything going in the run game. Meanwhile, Barkley has dealt with lower-body and back injuries this year, and while he's healthy now, the injury risk is a factor that should be considered heading into the back half of the season. Barkley has just 33 carries over his last three games, plus a modest 2.0 yards per carry over his last two games. His fantasy production has been salvaged by the touchdown streak, but it's not a guarantee that he'll continue to find the end zone as the Eagles' offense struggles. Managers shouldn't bench Barkley, but it's definitely safe to say that he has fallen to the low-end RB2 territory with a floor outside the top-36 running back range.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Sinnott on the Rise After Productive Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:23 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott is trending up in fantasy football after finishing Week 10 with four catches, 35 yards, and one touchdown. The 24-year-old only played 35% of the snaps, but he handled his largest volume share of the season. This likely stemmed from fellow tight end Chig Okonkwo missing a portion of the game with a back injury, which left Sinnott atop the depth chart, albeit temporarily. Okonkwo should play in Week 11, but Sinnott is still worth some consideration in deeper fantasy leagues given his strong performance last week. The Commanders are in need of pass catchers to step up as reliable targets for quarterback Jayden Daniels, especially with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the year. Washington may not be able to support two fantasy-relevant tight ends every week, but Sinnott is at least worth a speculative addition in deeper leagues for the time being. He's a low-risk fantasy option with a mid-range TE2 ceiling.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Continues to Put Together a Strong 2026 Campaign
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 11:14 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud currently ranks as the QB7 in all of fantasy football. According to Pro Football Focus, Stroud has produced 184.5 fantasy points. He averages 20.5 fantasy points per game, which ranks fourth among NFL quarterbacks. In nine games, Stroud has completed 201 out of 320 passes (62.8%) for 2,462 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has added 120 rushing yards and one more touchdown in the ground game. Most recently, Stroud completed 20 out of 38 passes for 211 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Stroud remains locked in as a strong starting option at quarterback.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference