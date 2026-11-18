Nov 17, 2026, 7:26 PM ET

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (biceps) will miss the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn biceps that he suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins placed Phillips on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. It is yet another tough blow for the team's defensive unit, as Phillips becomes Miami's third defensive tackle to land on season-ending IR in the past two weeks, joining Zach Sieler and Zeek Biggers. The Dolphins still have former first-rounder Kenneth Grant, but behind him they will be asking Keith Cooper Jr., Jordan Jefferson, and Matthew Butler to help step up on the interior of the defensive line. Before his injury, Phillips, a former fifth-rounder in 2025, had taken on a larger role on the defensive line, playing 60% of the team's defensive snaps through nine games. The 22-year-old is considered a key part of one of the youngest defenses in the NFL. Phillips will finish his second season in the league with 28 tackles (11 solo), one tackle for loss, and two QB hits in nine games. He is still searching for his first NFL sack.