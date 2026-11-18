Dontayvion Wicks Slipping Out of the Eagles' Plans After Injury?
Nov 18, 2026, 12:47 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has now missed three consecutive games, and his absence has created a greater opportunity for Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper to carve out a substantial role on offense. Lemon and Cooper each played more than 90% of the snaps in all three games that Wicks missed, and it seems like the two young receivers could continue to handle large volume even after Wicks returns. The 25-year-old might be the odd man out among this receiver room, especially since the Eagles are set to miss the playoffs and would be wise to work on developing some of their younger pass catchers. We saw Philadelphia recently release Marquise Brown, and while Wicks isn't being cut, he could certainly have his workload scaled back heading into the second half of the season so that Lemon and Cooper can continue to develop. Wicks can be left on waivers in most fantasy football leagues as long as Lemon and Cooper remain healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Start Dontayvion Wicks This Week?
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Kimani Vidal Has Been Less Involved on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:37 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen his involvement trend down over the last couple of weeks, and he took another step in the wrong direction with a mere 26% snap share, two carries, and two receptions on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. This was Vidal's lowest snap share since Week 3, and his zero rushing yards represented his lowest mark since Week 2. It's possible this was a fluke, but his consistent downward trajectory since the Chargers' bye week indicates that he's slowly being phased out of a significant role. He has 5.0 or fewer PPR points in each of his last three games, taking a clear backseat to Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. Vidal had a brief stretch of fantasy relevance, but that window seems to have closed. He can be dropped to waivers in most redraft leagues as long as Hampton and Mitchell stay healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Trending Down as Eagles' Offense Struggles
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:33 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, but he's trending down in fantasy football leagues due to the downward trajectory of the Eagles' offense and Barkley's own injury issues. The Eagles are now 2-7 with no resolution in sight, making it difficult for them to get anything going in the run game. Meanwhile, Barkley has dealt with lower-body and back injuries this year, and while he's healthy now, the injury risk is a factor that should be considered heading into the back half of the season. Barkley has just 33 carries over his last three games, plus a modest 2.0 yards per carry over his last two games. His fantasy production has been salvaged by the touchdown streak, but it's not a guarantee that he'll continue to find the end zone as the Eagles' offense struggles. Managers shouldn't bench Barkley, but it's definitely safe to say that he has fallen to the low-end RB2 territory with a floor outside the top-36 running back range.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Sinnott on the Rise After Productive Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:23 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott is trending up in fantasy football after finishing Week 10 with four catches, 35 yards, and one touchdown. The 24-year-old only played 35% of the snaps, but he handled his largest volume share of the season. This likely stemmed from fellow tight end Chig Okonkwo missing a portion of the game with a back injury, which left Sinnott atop the depth chart, albeit temporarily. Okonkwo should play in Week 11, but Sinnott is still worth some consideration in deeper fantasy leagues given his strong performance last week. The Commanders are in need of pass catchers to step up as reliable targets for quarterback Jayden Daniels, especially with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the year. Washington may not be able to support two fantasy-relevant tight ends every week, but Sinnott is at least worth a speculative addition in deeper leagues for the time being. He's a low-risk fantasy option with a mid-range TE2 ceiling.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Continues to Put Together a Strong 2026 Campaign
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 11:14 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud currently ranks as the QB7 in all of fantasy football. According to Pro Football Focus, Stroud has produced 184.5 fantasy points. He averages 20.5 fantasy points per game, which ranks fourth among NFL quarterbacks. In nine games, Stroud has completed 201 out of 320 passes (62.8%) for 2,462 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has added 120 rushing yards and one more touchdown in the ground game. Most recently, Stroud completed 20 out of 38 passes for 211 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Stroud remains locked in as a strong starting option at quarterback.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Stefon Diggs Continues to Lead Washington's Wide Receiver Corps
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:59 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs most recently recorded six receptions (on 10 targets) for 83 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 24-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 10. In 2026, Diggs leads the Commanders in targets (59), receptions (36), receiving yards (386) and receiving touchdowns (six). With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the 2026 campaign with a knee injury, expect Diggs to continue to play a high-volume role for Washington moving forward. According to RotoBaller, Diggs is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. Diggs has WR2 appeal and a WR3 floor.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dallas Goedert Remains Productive for Eagles Despite Revolving Door of QBs
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:48 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been steadily productive in 2026 despite playing with multiple quarterbacks. Through seven appearances in 2026, Goedert ranks second on the Eagles in targets (42), receptions (31) and receiving touchdowns (two -- tied with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for second on the team), while he ranks third in receiving yards (308). He is averaging 9.9 yards per reception. Due to a health issue with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots), Goedert has caught passes from three different players in 2026: Hurts, Tanner McKee and Joe Milton III. The Eagles are coming off of a bye week in Week 10, but in Goedert's most recent performance, he tallied five receptions (on six targets) for 50 yards (10.0 yards per catch) in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants. According to RotoBaller, Goedert averages 8.4 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which ranks 11th in the NFL. He remains a strong starting option.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Isaiah Likely Has Become One of the Best Tight Ends in Fantasy Football
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is having an extremely productive 2026 campaign. He has recorded 55 receptions (on 80 targets) for 575 yards (10.5 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns through nine games. Likely leads the Giants in touchdown receptions and is second on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, behind only wide receiver Malik Nabers. Most recently, Likely tallied nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 127 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. According to RotoBaller, Likely currently ranks second among tight ends with 129.0 total fantasy points (half-PPR) in 2026 thus far. He also ranks second at his position in fantasy points per game (14.3). Likely has quickly emerged as one of the best tight ends in all of fantasy football.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brian Thomas Jr.'s Low Production Makes Him a Cut Candidate
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:20 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars were adamant about keeping wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on the roster, and the team decided not to trade him at the deadline. However, while the Jaguars like Thomas' ability to stretch the field, his production remains low. It's been an incredibly disappointing 2026 campaign for Thomas, and fantasy managers who drafted him, as he has recorded just 13 receptions (on 26 targets) for 146 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and two touchdowns through nine games this season. Thomas is currently rostered in just 34% of Yahoo leagues, while he is started in just 6% of those leagues. According to RotoBaller, Thomas has recorded just 33.1 fantasy points in 2026 (half-PPR), and he averages a mere 3.7 points per game. While an argument could be made to stash him in deeper leagues of 14 teams or more, he is a cut candidate in most formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
TreVeyon Henderson an Obvious Cut Candidate After Landing on IR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 10:10 PM ETIt has been a disastrous second season in the NFL for New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), who landed on Injured Reserve over the weekend due to a neurological disorder. Before going on IR, Henderson was operating as the clear backup to Rhamondre Stevenson, carrying the ball 52 times for 203 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) and only one touchdown in six games played. The 24-year-old former second-rounder in 2025 from Ohio State must miss at least three more games and will not be eligible to rejoin New England's backfield until Dec. 21 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. And when/if Henderson does return, there is a good chance that he will not be working with quarterback Drake Maye (ankle), who could need season-ending surgery for an ankle injury that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. The Patriots suddenly have one of the most banged-up offenses in the NFL, with Henderson, Stevenson (knee), Maye, and receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) hurt. Henderson's health is of the utmost importance right now, so if the Patriots fall further out of contention, it would not be a surprise if he is ultimately shut down for the rest of the season. He is now rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Tre Tucker Needs to Develop Chemistry With New QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 10:02 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker played a season-high 88% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it led to just one catch on two targets for nine yards in rookie first-round quarterback Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start. Tucker's line against Seattle was all the more disappointing when considering that star tight end Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter and never returned. Things could change quickly for Tucker this weekend in Denver against the Broncos if Bowers is ruled out for Week 11, but fantasy managers who have the 25-year-old rostered are probably going to want to see Tucker improve his chemistry with the young signal-caller before they trust him in their starting lineups. In the first nine games of the year with veteran Kirk Cousins under center in Vegas, Tucker had two 100-yard games and caught 33 of his 56 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He was not without his duds, though, failing to catch his only target in the win over the New York Jets in Week 8. Mendoza showed immediate chemistry with second-year wideout Jack Bech on Sunday versus Seattle, with Bech drawing a team-high seven targets. All is not lost for Tucker for the remainder of the 2026 season, but fantasy managers who continue to hold him might need to stay patient.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. is Becoming a Drop Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 10:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been unable to give fantasy managers much of any value all season long. The veteran wideout has been held to under 40 receiving yards in seven straight games. Over his last two contests, Godwin has two receptions for 16 yards. It's unlikely to get better for Godwin with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) trending towards sitting out during the Week 11 matchup versus the Detroit Lions. The Bucs are likely going to lean heavily on the run game, which is bad news for Godwin fantasy managers. Godwin has barely been a fantasy option this season and can safely be dropped in most formats for a more consistent option.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Germie Bernard's Slump Continues With Reinforcements Coming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:53 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wideout failed to haul in any of his three targets during the Sunday Night loss. This was the first time that Bernard had been held without a catch since the season opener. It was a bad game for Bernard, and it might not get much better in Week 11. Fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is hopeful to return after being sidelined since getting hurt in Week 4. He would immediately move into the No. 2 role in Pittsburgh, which would push Bernard down on the depth chart. Bernard isn't a must-drop player, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect his value to increase down the stretch of the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.K. Dobbins No Longer the Lead Back in Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 9:52 PM ETFrom Weeks 2 through 6, Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was the clear lead back for the Broncos on early downs, seeing double-digit carries in five straight games, although it only led to 3.2 yards per carry and 234 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 73 attempts. Since rookie RB Jonah Coleman's return from injury in Week 7, Dobbins has not had more than seven carries while totaling 17 rushing attempts for 54 yards (3.2 yards per tote) and one touchdown on the ground, adding only one catch for four yards. Before the team's Week 10 bye, the 27-year-old saw 13 fewer carries than Coleman in the 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers and had a season-low four carries. Even with fellow RB RJ Harvey (knee) not eligible to return from Injured Reserve until Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, it is fair for fantasy managers in shallower leagues to consider dropping Harvey as he takes a clear back seat to Coleman. Dobbins has been able to stay healthy so far in 2026, but he has not looked nearly as explosive as he did before his season-ending foot injury last year, when he averaged 5.0 yards per carry for 772 rushing yards and four rushing scores in 10 games in his first year in Denver. He is going to remain involved, but at best, Dobbins has become a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in a Broncos offense that has had its share of struggles despite a 7-2 overall record.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Devaughn Vele Fading to WR3 Role After Rookie's Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 9:41 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele was a popular waiver-wire pickup earlier in the season when rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson was still on Injured Reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury. But now that Tyson is back and taking on a larger role after just his second NFL game, Vele's fantasy stock is sliding quickly as he becomes the Saints' clear WR3 behind Tyson and Chris Olave. In the first seven games of the 2027 season, Vele had a respectable 33 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns on 48 targets, seeing at least five targets in all seven of those contests. But in the last two weeks since Tyson's return from IR, he has caught just four passes on six targets for 31 yards (7.8 yards per reception). The 28-year-old was on the field for 93% of the snaps in the Week 9 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns, but he played a season-low 87% of the snaps in this past Sunday's loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers, while Tyson's snap share went from 24% in Week 9 to 71%. The salt in the wound was Tyson catching 11 of his 13 targets for 80 yards against Carolina. The 28-year-old has quickly become an afterthought for quarterback Tyler Shough, and that could continue in a tough Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. In shallower fantasy leagues, Vele is a cut candidate with Tyson now in the picture.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Worthy a Drop Candidate Following Zero-Catch Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:39 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy failed to make an impact during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Worthy gave fantasy managers a dud when he failed to haul in any of his three targets in the victory over Atlanta. The three targets were the fewest Worthy has seen since the Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins. Newcomer Josh Downs made his team debut this past weekend after being acquired at the trade deadline. He hauled in four receptions for 53 yards in the win over Atlanta. It appears that Downs is going to be the No. 2 option, which drops Worthy down in the pecking order. Fantasy managers in 12-team redraft formats should consider moving on with Downs in town now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Addison a Cut Candidate if he Lands on IR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 9:32 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is a cut candidate in 12-team fantasy football leagues if he lands on Injured Reserve. Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday that Addison will require surgery on his thumb and will miss a few weeks, but if he is placed on IR, he will not be eligible to return until Dec. 20, on Sunday night against the division-rival Detroit Lions. It is terrible timing for the 24-year-old former first-rounder, who missed the Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau, with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins already improving what had been a stuck-in-the-mud Minnesota offense through the first nine weeks of the season. The Vikings' sluggish start on offense with quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz was a big reason why Addison had underwhelmed for his fantasy managers in the first seven games of the year, catching 18 of his 36 targets for 277 yards (career-high 15.4 yards per reception) and only one touchdown. If you have more pressing needs on your roster with Week 11 action almost here, Addison is certainly not a must-hold now that he will miss multiple weeks with his thumb injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Audric Estime is Safe to Drop with Teammate Returning
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime is expected to see a reduced role in the offense going forward. Fellow back Travis Etienne Jr. made his return on Sunday following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He'll now take over as the lead back, which will push Estime to the third-string role. On Sunday, Estime carried the ball seven times for six yards in the loss to the Carolina Panthers. The 23-year-old will probably remain in the mix, but he'll see a reduced role with Etienne and Alvin Kamara both healthy. Estime could be worth holding in dynasty formats, but he's safe to drop in most redraft leagues ahead of the Week 11 matchup versus the Chicago Bears.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
DeMario Douglas a Cut Candidate Following QB Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:19 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas has been offering some decent fantasy value in recent weeks. However, his value is likely to decline after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) suffered a possible season-ending injury during their loss in Germany. His absence means that the entire Patriots offense will likely take a hit in value with Tommy DeVito taking over under center. Douglas finished Sunday's game with one reception on three targets for four yards. The Patriots are now headed into a bye week, so fantasy managers in 12-team redrafts might want to consider moving on. DeVito is a significant downgrade under center, so it's unclear if Douglas is going to have consistent value going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Phillips to Miss Rest of Season With Torn Biceps
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 7:26 PM ETMiami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (biceps) will miss the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn biceps that he suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins placed Phillips on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. It is yet another tough blow for the team's defensive unit, as Phillips becomes Miami's third defensive tackle to land on season-ending IR in the past two weeks, joining Zach Sieler and Zeek Biggers. The Dolphins still have former first-rounder Kenneth Grant, but behind him they will be asking Keith Cooper Jr., Jordan Jefferson, and Matthew Butler to help step up on the interior of the defensive line. Before his injury, Phillips, a former fifth-rounder in 2025, had taken on a larger role on the defensive line, playing 60% of the team's defensive snaps through nine games. The 22-year-old is considered a key part of one of the youngest defenses in the NFL. Phillips will finish his second season in the league with 28 tackles (11 solo), one tackle for loss, and two QB hits in nine games. He is still searching for his first NFL sack.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
Kerby Joseph Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 7:13 PM ETThe Detroit Lions are planning for safety Kerby Joseph (knee) to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday when the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Dan Campbell. A chronic knee injury caused Joseph to miss the final 11 games of last season, and he has yet to play this year after starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. "He's done a really good job. The knee has responded well," Campbell said. "The plan is to get him going. We're going to let him play." Although the Lions defense will be getting Joseph back this weekend against the Buccaneers, Campbell said that the defensive back will be on a "pitch count," although he is expected to play more snaps than safety Brian Branch did after he was activated from the PUP list for the Week 7 game against the division-rival Green Bay Packers. Branch played 45 snaps in his season debut. Getting the 26-year-old Joseph back will be huge for a Lions defense that just lost star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) to a torn ACL that he suffered while celebrating a sack in Munich, Germany, on Sunday in the win over the New England Patriots. Since being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Detroit, Joseph has 20 interceptions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com