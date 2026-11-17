Nov 17, 2026, 7:05 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that the team is discussing a potential new role for defensive coordinator Christian Parker after the Cowboys allowed 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 10 loss at home on Sunday, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. When asked about his confidence level in Parker on Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that the team was "still working through the process." The 34-year-old is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history, and the Cowboys allowed 584 yards on Sunday, the most in team history in a home game. In the last three games, Dallas' D has allowed six plays of more than 50 yards, and they have surrendered an NFL-high eight plays of 50-plus yards in 2026. Heading into a Week 11 matchup against the visiting Tennessee Titans, the Cowboys rank last in the NFL in total yards (393.8) and rushing yards (154.1) per game, as well as third-down success (48.8%). They rank 30th in points per game (28.2). It is not a new issue either, as Dallas finished 30th in total defense in 2025 and allowed 511 points, which led to the firing of former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and all but one defensive assistant. If Parker has his role changed, Mike Pettine is the best bet to take over defensive play-calling duties in Dallas going forward.