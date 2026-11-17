Cam Skattebo Re-Emerging as a Must-Start Running Back
Nov 17, 2026, 4:09 PM ETAcross eight games in 2026, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has recorded 616 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 130 touches. The 24-year-old battled through a rough patch earlier in the year, when fumble issues led to his benching in New York's Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, Skattebo bounced back from the benching in a major way. Across his last two games played, the second-year rusher has logged 243 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 39 touches. Skattebo's resurgence has also coincided with the Giants' move to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, who forces defenses to respect his rushing ability and takes defensive attention away from Skattebo. As long as he stays healthy, Skattebo looks like the clear workhorse back in New York and profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Start Cam Skattebo This Week?
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Dohnte Meyers Is a Deep-League Waiver Stash for Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:59 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers caught seven of nine targets for 82 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, when both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins left with injuries. The Bengals gave Meyers two targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. He caught both for 20 yards, including his first NFL touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Joe Burrow before halftime. Higgins appeared to favor his left leg after a catch late in the first half. Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins came out of the game fine. Meyers played 28 offensive snaps against Pittsburgh. Colbie Young, who is listed behind Higgins on the depth chart, played 29 and went without a target. Meyers is rostered in three percent of Yahoo leagues and is worth stashing in 14-team PPR leagues as insurance behind Higgins and Chase. Cincinnati visits the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Andrei Iosivas (thumb), Cincinnati's third receiver before going on injured reserve, practiced in full Thursday and Friday before being ruled out against Pittsburgh.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Monangai (toe/thumb) at Practice Again Tuesday
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Bears practice just wrapped. Second consecutive practice this week for Kyle Monangai (toe/thumb).— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 17, 2026
No Kyler Gordon (shoulder). Ben Johnson called it a “day to day” injury. Gordon missed Monday’s session as well. pic.twitter.com/QtPziRJsYj
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 17, 2026, 3:56 PM ET--Andy Smith
Caleb Williams Enters Week 11 With a Heavier Passing Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:45 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has averaged 35 pass attempts and 284.8 passing yards in four starts since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 6. He averaged 27.5 attempts and 203.5 yards in his first two games, leaving the second in the fourth quarter. He's also gone from 7.4 to 8.1 yards per attempt. Williams ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games. He has 38 rushing yards and zero rushing scores since returning, so the extra passing work matters more to his fantasy production. Williams threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns before the bye against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead the NFL with 16 interceptions. All four of his interceptions since returning came in that game. The New Orleans Saints visit Chicago on Sunday after allowing 276 passing yards per game over their last four. They have four interceptions and 26 sacks in nine games. Williams took just one sack in each of his last two starts. He's a Week 11 QB1 in 12-team, single-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
49ers Reportedly Sought a Second-Round Pick for Mac Jones
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:39 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones stayed put at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Pat McAfee said the 49ers were looking for a second-round pick for Jones. Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that general manager John Lynch told the Minnesota Vikings it would take a second-rounder plus additional compensation. Minnesota ended up acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick. McAfee noted how much the 49ers value Jones, who won five of his eight starts last season while filling in for an injured Brock Purdy. Jones finished his first year in Kyle Shanahan's offense with 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 appearances, including a 319-yard, three-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Rams. Purdy has started all nine games for San Francisco this season, and Jones has yet to attempt a pass. Jones is a bench stash for Purdy managers in deeper superflex leagues. He signed a two-year deal with San Francisco in March 2025 and is due to become a free agent after this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat McAfee
Mike Evans Could Take Part in a Walkthrough This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:28 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) could take part in a walkthrough later this week even if he sits out Wednesday's practice, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Lombardi sees the trip to Colorado Springs as a sign the 49ers want to give Evans a chance to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Evans was due to join the team that night and that he hoped to get him back on the practice field this week. Evans sat out all three practices before the Dallas game and has missed three straight games since aggravating his Achilles tendinitis against Washington in Week 6. He caught three passes for 94 yards before leaving that game in the second quarter, one week after catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. The 49ers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fantasy managers planning to wait for inactives should have a receiver from Sunday night or Monday night available to swap in.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Lombardi
Isaac TeSlaa's Red-Zone Looks Lift His Week 11 Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:16 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa drew two red-zone targets from Jared Goff in the first half against the New England Patriots, one more than he had in Detroit's previous three games combined. He turned the first into a diving 12-yard touchdown, his first of the season, and Goff went back to him from the three-yard line just before halftime. TeSlaa finished Week 10 with two catches for 19 yards on five targets, his highest target total since Week 4. Those scoring chances make him worth a bench spot in 14-team PPR leagues heading into Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His snap count rose from 31 against the Miami Dolphins to 46 against New England. He stayed on the field with the reserves in the fourth quarter and caught a seven-yard pass from Joshua Dobbs on Detroit's final drive with the Lions up 35-10. TeSlaa had four catches for 95 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 and has totaled four catches for 38 yards in five games since.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Makai Lemon Becoming a Top WR Option for Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 3:01 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon, who was taken with the 20th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of USC, got off to a slow start despite playing in at least 64% of the offensive snaps since the start of the regular season. But Lemon has slowly gotten more involved, and he has become a staple on offense going into the Week 10 bye due to multi-week injuries to both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Smith's and Wicks' statuses remain up in the air for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, so Lemon could come out of the bye as Philly's top wideout yet again. Since the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4, Lemon has had at least six targets, and he has had at least eight targets in each of the last three games. In the last three games, the 22-year-old has 19 catches on 26 targets for 185 yards and the first touchdown of his career. Even when Smith and Wicks return from their respective injuries, Lemon is expected to stay involved in the offense as they play out the string in a lost season now that quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the rest of the year. The additional good news is that Lemon showed a lot of chemistry with new QB Joe Milton III in his first start in the Week 9 loss to the division-rival Washington Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rome Odunze Hoping to Maintain Momentum Coming Off the Bye
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:51 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze ranks as the No. 43 fantasy receiver with 8.3 half-PPR points per game through the first 10 weeks of the season, which has been a disappointment for fantasy managers when considering that the Bears rank seventh in points per game (26.8) so far in 2026. Odunze is coming off the team's Week 10 bye with some momentum, though, having caught four of his seven targets for 60 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looks like fellow receiver Luther Burden III will be good to go in Week 11 after suffering a concussion late in the Week 9 victory, but the main takeaway is that Odunze had three of his best games of the season leading into last week's bye. In the last three contests, he had exactly four catches in each game and at least 60 receiving yards, which is something that only happened once in the first six games of the year. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Chicago's offense, but there is plenty of volume to go around, and Odunze has the potential to be much better in the second half, starting this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner Remains Without a Clear Timeline to Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:32 PM ETArizona Sports' Tyler Drake reports on Tuesday that there is still no clear timeline for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner's (foot) return this year. A USA Today report earlier said that head coach Mike LaFleur said Conner was "trending well" and could return in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but LaFleur was actually referring to offensive lineman Jon Gaines (ankle), not Conner. The 31-year-old Conner has not played since suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 3 last year, and he remains on IR as we head into Week 11 action. He will first need to rejoin the rest of the team at practice, which has yet to happen. Until then, there is a chance that Conner misses the entire 2026 campaign. Bam Knight returned in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after missing the previous week due to a concussion, splitting the backfield work with Tyler Allgeier. That setup should continue until rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is able to return from his own stint on IR. When/if Conner returns to the Cardinals in 2026, he will not be guaranteed a significant backfield role, especially if Love is back in the fold by then.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Commanders Open 21-Day Window for Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:18 PM ETThe Washington Commanders have opened the 21-day window for running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) to return from Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to John Keim of ESPN. Croskey-Merritt has been on IR with a groin injury for the past four games, and this is the first week that he is eligible to return. The 25-year-old second-year back from Arizona can now practice with the Commanders this week, but he must still be officially activated from IR by this Saturday if he is going to return on Monday night in Week 11 to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers will be in a difficult position with JCM if he is activated by Saturday's deadline, as he will still be a pretty risky RB3/flex option in his first game back while at risk of a limited snap count as he is eased back into the backfield. In Croskey-Merritt's absence, the Commanders have pieced things together with a combination of Rachaad White and veteran Austin Ekeler, and both RBs could continue to be involved on Monday night if Croskey-Merritt is back. In the first five games of his second year in the NFL in 2026, JCM had 67 carries for 239 yards (3.6 yards per attempt) and two rushing touchdowns while adding five receptions for 40 yards through the air. He is Washington's clear lead back on early downs when fully healthy, which makes him a must-add if he is floating around on any waiver wires this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Vikings to Rotate Players in Mexico City to Deal With Altitude
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 2:09 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings will take on the San Francisco 49ers at altitude in Mexico City in Week 11, and the Vikings will not spend the week acclimating to the altitude, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. To ensure his players are ready for the conditions in Mexico City, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a plan to rotate his players to keep them fresh. "It's a tough place to play," Flores told reporters on Tuesday regarding the game in Mexico. "I think it's certainly taxing, you know, I think you're -- I think as a staff, we're already talking about, 'Hey, we're gonna have to rotate these guys and get, you know, everybody's gonna have to be ready to play.' And so, yeah, I mean, it's certainly something that we're going to have to deal with." It will be interesting to see which team has the advantage with their different strategies, and whether the Niners will be able to lean more heavily on their best players in a battle of two of the best teams in the NFC. In terms of fantasy implications, he could mean more time on the sidelines for some of the Vikings' star players like receiver Justin Jefferson and running backs Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Courtland Sutton Working Back into Flex Conversation
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 2:00 PM ETDespite seeing encouraging usage for much of the season, the results were not there early for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but he comes out of his Week 10 bye playing at his most productive level of the year. After topping 25 receiving yards only once through Week 6, Sutton reached 45 yards in each of his last three games before the break, even finding the end zone for his second score of the year in a Week 9 win over the Panthers. While he no longer profiles as the red zone weapon that averaged almost nine receiving touchdowns from 2023 to 2025, Sutton is a reliable piece of the Broncos' offense, particularly with Jaylen Waddle still on the mend from a Week 9 concussion, and in a week with six NFL teams on bye, he offers usable flex appeal in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Table Set for Colston Loveland to Emerge as a Second-Half League-Winner
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:49 PM ETFollowing a slow start to the 2026 season, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has posted at least 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games, and he comes out of the team's Week 10 bye as a potential second-half fantasy league winner. With Brock Bowers (ankle) dealing with a significant ankle injury and Trey McBride adjusting to life with rookie quarterback Carson Beck, Loveland has the opportunity to emerge as one of the most consistent playmakers at the position after playing as the fantasy TE4 while averaging 7.7 targets per game from Weeks 4 through 9. In Week 11, the Bears face a Saints defense that has ranked among the bottom 10 teams in the league at defending tight ends, presenting Loveland with the opportunity to be a true difference-maker in a week with six NFL teams on bye.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Clears Concussion Protocol
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:36 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion), who suffered a concussion on a violent hit late in the team's Week 9 win over the Buccaneers, has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to head coach Ben Johnson. Burden has been a significant piece of one of the league's most exciting offenses, leading the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, despite playing on only 59.3% of the Bears' offensive snaps. An expanded role coming out of the bye could lead to one of fantasy's highest ceilings, but even if things stay the course for Burden, he remains a borderline WR1, having scored in each of his last three games while averaging 94.5 receiving yards per game since Week 6.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zack Pearson
Marvin Harrison Jr. Unlikely to Play Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:25 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) missed his team's Week 10 loss to the Browns with a hamstring injury, and according to team reporter Aaron Wilson, he is not expected to return for a divisional clash with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. A former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Harrison has played in three games since being acquired by the Texans in a mid-season trade, averaging two receptions for 20 yards, while finding the end zone once. In a deep wide receiver room led by two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, Harrison's eventual return will still require him to overcome significant target competition in a supporting role, and a case can be made that he is no longer worth holding onto in shallower leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Aaron Wilson
Woody Marks Not Expected to Play Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 17, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAfter suffering a concussion in his team's Week 10 loss to the Browns, Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) is not expected to play in a Thursday night divisional matchup with the Colts. Following his exit on Sunday, Houston leaned on veteran Emari Demercado, with Dare Ogunbowale also seeing work after spending most of the year on special teams. Offseason acquisition David Montgomery (groin) has missed the past four games with a groin injury, but after a week of limited practice participation in Week 10, he logged a full practice on Monday and was seen taking part in drills again on Tuesday. While the Colts have struggled to defend the run for much of the year, the Texans have had similar difficulties establishing consistency on the ground, and even should Montgomery have the backfield to himself, he is unlikely to make a fantasy impact without returning to the end zone for the first time since Week 1.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Aaron Wilson
Bo Nix Heating Up After Slow Start to 2026 Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 1:01 PM ETAfter a slow start to the 2026 season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has found a rhythm. In his last three games, Nix has completed 60 of 98 pass attempts for 681 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground. After averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game in Weeks 1-6, Nix has averaged 20.7 points in the last three games, ranking as the QB8 during that span. Whether he's grown more comfortable since the play-calling change from Davis Webb to Sean Payton or the run game has improved, Nix has become a startable option in fantasy leagues once again. With a favorable upcoming schedule, including a Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, Nix is back on the fantasy radar in all leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Bucky Irving Positioned for Another Heavy Workload in Week 11
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 12:52 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is on pace for a career year as he enters the second half of his third season. In nine games, Irving has 167 carries for 825 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 22 receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. After struggling last season, the third-year back is averaging 16.5 half-PPR points per game, ranking as the RB7 on a per-game basis. With the Buccaneers ranking second in the NFL in rush attempts (294), first in yards (1,475), and last in pass rate over expected (-10.1%), Irving has reaped the benefits of the team's run-heavy approach. Now, with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) uncertain to play in Week 11, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels could start for the fourth time this season. With another run-heavy approach expected against the Detroit Lions, Irving should be considered a mid-to-low-end RB1 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Primed for Big Second Half of Rookie Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 12:42 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman has solidified his hold on the starting job in Denver as the team exits the bye week. In two games before the bye week, Coleman had 28 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns, plus eight receptions for 94 yards, averaging 17.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. In those games, Coleman played nearly 75% of the snaps, ran 57% of the routes, and outtouched backup J.K. Dobbins 36 to 12. With second-year back R.J. Harvey (knee) on injured reserve and Dobbins struggling this season, Coleman has become the clear-cut RB1 in this offense. In addition to the workhorse role, Coleman faces five bottom-10 defenses against the run in his next six games, including a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, who have the most rushing yards this season. The breakout is here for the rookie, and he should be considered a high-end RB2 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Seen Practicing on Tuesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 17, 2026, 12:40 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) practiced on Tuesday as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Montgomery practiced at a limited capacity last week but was unable to play in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. With Montgomery practicing on both Monday and Tuesday, he appears to be nearing a return, possibly in Week 11. In five games, Montgomery has had 52 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns, along with seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. With backup Woody Marks (concussion) unlikely to play, Montgomery could step into a workhorse role against a Colts defense that has allowed the seventh most fantasy points to running backs this season. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status, as he could slide in as a low-end RB2 in fantasy if he returns in Week 11.--Nathan Harvey
Source: DJ Bien Aime