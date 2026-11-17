Nov 17, 2026, 12:02 PM ET

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports Al-Shaair will undergo surgery for a recurring groin injury, with no clear recovery timeline. Al-Shaair has dealt with the injury since Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts and missed Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. He sat out all three practices last week and was ruled out of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury and a personal matter. Houston listed him as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report. Al-Shaair will miss at least four games, starting with Thursday's home game against the Colts. He is first eligible to play again on Dec. 20 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Al-Shaair, a Pro Bowl selection last season, leads Houston with 68 tackles in seven games and calls the defensive signals. Henry To'oTo'o and Jake Hansen started at linebacker against Cleveland, playing 68 and 66 defensive snaps, respectively. Wade Woodaz and Jake Hummel played exclusively on special teams.