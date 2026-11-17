Ty Jerome Out for Third Straight Game
Nov 17, 2026, 8:33 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right hip impingement. It will be his third straight absence after the injury was previously listed as right hip soreness. Jerome leads Memphis with 25.4 points and 5.3 assists per game. Cam Spencer has filled in well at the point, coming off a 12-point, nine-assist showing Monday in Washington, while Javon Small made a case for more run with 12 points and 12 assists off the bench. Memphis may lean on both again Wednesday, with Jerome's next chance to return coming Thursday against Golden State.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael ColeComments · Join ChatOpen App
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GG Jackson II Out at Least Three Months
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:25 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center GG Jackson II (foot) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and will be re-evaluated in approximately three months. The 21-year-old suffered the injury Saturday against Brooklyn and previously fractured the same bone in his right foot in 2024. Jackson was averaging 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.0 minutes this season, so his absence carries limited fantasy impact by itself. Jerami Grant and Taylor Hendricks should both have room for more minutes, with Hendricks worth monitoring after posting a career-high 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists against the Nets.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Thomas Sorber Out at Least 6-8 Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:14 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Thomas Sorber (knee) underwent another arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Tuesday, according to Clemente Almanza of USA Today. The 20-year-old is expected to resume on-court activities in six to eight weeks before beginning another ramp-up toward game action. Sorber missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL and also underwent a scope on the same knee in July. He has yet to make his NBA debut, leaving little immediate fantasy value. With Chet Holmgren (knee) sidelined, Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara should continue handling the bulk of Oklahoma City's center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Jayson Kent Starts in Place of Avdija
Jayson Kent will start in place of Deni Avdija.— Sahal Arwo (@ArwoNBA) November 18, 2026
HUGE opportunity for the two-way forward and a bold decision from Micah Nori. #RipCity
Nov 17, 2026, 7:39 PM ET
Kevin Huerter Enters Starting Lineup for Robinson
Kevin Huerter will start tonight for Duncan Robinson. No other lineup changes: Cunningham, Jenkins, Thompson and Collins.— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 18, 2026
Nov 17, 2026, 7:38 PM ET
Cody Williams Starting for Kuminga
Cody Williams gets the start for Kuminga https://t.co/e4iLKQWyrt— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 18, 2026
Nov 17, 2026, 7:37 PM ET
Deni Avdija Ruled Out for Tuesday's Game vs. T-Wolves
Brad Camara
Blazers say Deni Avdija is OUT for tonight’s game @ MIN.— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 18, 2026
Nov 17, 2026, 7:23 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Asa Newell Likely Out at Least Four Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Nov 17, 2026, 5:17 PM ETBrad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports that Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (toe) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a plantar plate tear in his left great toe and will be re-evaluated in approximately four months. Newell sustained the injury during the Nov. 4 victory over Washington. The 21-year-old is averaging 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.0 minutes through five games this season. With Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also sidelined, Corey Kispert and Aaron Wiggins could see additional minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Brad Rowland
Jaylen Brown (left hamstring) Out vs. Orlando Wednesday
Brown is joined by Bona, Barlow, and Hukporti on the injury report, all out tomorrow.— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 17, 2026
Neither of LeBron or Embiid was listed on the 5 pm report https://t.co/skCOmrOqFM
Nov 17, 2026, 5:07 PM ET
Jonathan Kuminga Ruled Out on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 17, 2026, 4:59 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (shoulder) will sit out Tuesday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a bruised right shoulder. The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Monday's 106-98 win over Portland, exiting with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and not returning. He finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes and is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. With Kuminga sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back, Terrence Shannon Jr. should see a larger role, giving him some streaming value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Timberwolves PR
CJ McCollum Sidelined Four Weeks With Calf Strain
Andrew Lennox
Nov 17, 2026, 4:44 PM ETAccording to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network, Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (calf) is set to miss at least four weeks due to a left calf strain. The 35-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes through 14 games this season. With McCollum sidelined, Aaron Wiggins should take on an expanded role. Wiggins is already averaging 13.9 points in 25.6 minutes per game, making him worth considering as a fantasy pickup for managers seeking a scoring boost.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Brad Rowland
Jaxson Hayes Won't Face the Clippers on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:20 AM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, marking his second straight absence with a left knee strain. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 64.1 percent from the field this season. Mo Bamba made the most of Sunday's spot start, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) also sidelined, Bamba should remain busy as Utah enters a stretch of five games in seven days.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Walker Kessler to Miss First Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:09 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to right lower-leg soreness, marking his first absence of the season. The former Utah Jazz big man has been a consistent presence inside, averaging 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 68.0 percent from the field through 14 games. With Kessler sidelined, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Kevon Looney are expected to split the available frontcourt minutes. Kessler's next chance to return comes Wednesday against his former team, Utah.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Ruled Out Again Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 7:45 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to a left heel contusion and bone bruise. It will be his second straight absence after he also sat Sunday against Phoenix. Reaves is averaging 24.7 points per game, leaving plenty of offense to replace. Quentin Grimes stepped into the starting lineup Sunday and responded with 22 points, six rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes, putting him in position for another sizable role. Luka Doncic should also remain heavily involved after pouring in 43 points against the Suns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Patrick Williams Exits with Finger Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 7:38 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (finger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's 126-115 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers after injuring his right pinky. He finished scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting with two turnovers in 13 minutes. The setback comes just as Williams had worked his way back into a steady rotation role, including a 4-for-4 shooting night against San Antonio and 13 points with four triples against Atlanta. With Caleb Wilson (hand) already sidelined, Noa Essengue could see more frontcourt minutes if Williams can't go Wednesday in Brooklyn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Kuminga Exits with Shoulder Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 7:30 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (shoulder) exited Monday's 106-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and did not return. Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage reported that the right shoulder injury looked like a possible dislocation based on how the training staff handled it, though no diagnosis has been confirmed. Kuminga finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes and is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. Minnesota faces Portland again Tuesday, and Terrence Shannon Jr. could see a larger role if Kuminga is unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Andrew Dukowitz
Bam Adebayo Exits with Hip Tightness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 7:21 AM ETMiami Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo (hip) was held out of the second half of Monday's 128-110 win over the Houston Rockets due to right hip tightness. He finished with four points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals in 16 minutes. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Miami was being proactive and does not believe the issue is long-term. Andrew Wiggins started the second half in Adebayo's place and scored 17 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo shifted to center. If Adebayo can't go Wednesday against Milwaukee, Wiggins, Giannis, and Bobby Portis Jr. could all take on larger roles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Miami HEAT
Duncan Robinson Sidelined Against Spurs on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:59 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs with a left quadriceps strain. Robinson left Saturday's loss to Miami after 17 minutes, and this will be his first missed game of the season. The 32-year-old has averaged 17.4 points and 3.9 threes while shooting 43.1 percent from deep across 12 starts. Kevin Huerter logged 38 minutes off the bench after Robinson went down and could move into the starting five Tuesday, giving him a clear path to a larger role while Robinson is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
Scotty Pippen Jr. Considered Week-to-Week
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:45 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is considered week-to-week as he recovers from a lumbar disc herniation. Pippen has not played since Oct. 29 and remains without a firm return date. The 26-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes across five appearances before the injury. With Ty Jerome (hip) also sidelined, Cam Spencer should continue handling a larger share of the playmaking after moving into the starting lineup. Pippen's modest early-season role makes him difficult to hold while his absence stretches on.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Trey Alexander Waived by Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:37 PM ETThe Utah Jazz waived two-way guard Trey Alexander on Monday, opening a spot for Jonas Aidoo to return on a two-way deal. Alexander never appeared in an NBA game for Utah and was limited to one outing with the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes. The 23-year-old has averaged 2.4 points in 6.9 minutes across 33 career NBA games with Denver and New Orleans. His strong G-League production could help him find another opportunity once healthy, but there is no fantasy value until he lands a meaningful NBA role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Dominick Barlow Nearing Season Debut for the 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:27 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward/center Dominick Barlow (back) is scheduled to be evaluated later this week, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. If that goes well, the 23-year-old could be closing in on his season debut after a lumbar spine bone stress response kept him out to start the year. Barlow averaged 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds across 71 games last season and can give Philadelphia minutes at both power forward and center. His return would add much-needed frontcourt depth, though a gradual ramp-up would make sense after the lengthy layoff.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony Jones