Nov 17, 2026, 7:13 PM ET

The Detroit Lions are planning for safety Kerby Joseph (knee) to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday when the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Dan Campbell. A chronic knee injury caused Joseph to miss the final 11 games of last season, and he has yet to play this year after starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. "He's done a really good job. The knee has responded well," Campbell said. "The plan is to get him going. We're going to let him play." Although the Lions defense will be getting Joseph back this weekend against the Buccaneers, Campbell said that the defensive back will be on a "pitch count," although he is expected to play more snaps than safety Brian Branch did after he was activated from the PUP list for the Week 7 game against the division-rival Green Bay Packers. Branch played 45 snaps in his season debut. Getting the 26-year-old Joseph back will be huge for a Lions defense that just lost star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) to a torn ACL that he suffered while celebrating a sack in Munich, Germany, on Sunday in the win over the New England Patriots. Since being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Detroit, Joseph has 20 interceptions.