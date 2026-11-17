Jordan Phillips to Miss Rest of Season With Torn Biceps
Nov 17, 2026, 7:26 PM ETMiami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (biceps) will miss the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn biceps that he suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins placed Phillips on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. It is yet another tough blow for the team's defensive unit, as Phillips becomes Miami's third defensive tackle to land on season-ending IR in the past two weeks, joining Zach Sieler and Zeek Biggers. The Dolphins still have former first-rounder Kenneth Grant, but behind him they will be asking Keith Cooper Jr., Jordan Jefferson, and Matthew Butler to help step up on the interior of the defensive line. Before his injury, Phillips, a former fifth-rounder in 2025, had taken on a larger role on the defensive line, playing 60% of the team's defensive snaps through nine games. The 22-year-old is considered a key part of one of the youngest defenses in the NFL. Phillips will finish his second season in the league with 28 tackles (11 solo), one tackle for loss, and two QB hits in nine games. He is still searching for his first NFL sack.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-JacquesComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Kerby Joseph Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 7:13 PM ETThe Detroit Lions are planning for safety Kerby Joseph (knee) to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday when the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Dan Campbell. A chronic knee injury caused Joseph to miss the final 11 games of last season, and he has yet to play this year after starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. "He's done a really good job. The knee has responded well," Campbell said. "The plan is to get him going. We're going to let him play." Although the Lions defense will be getting Joseph back this weekend against the Buccaneers, Campbell said that the defensive back will be on a "pitch count," although he is expected to play more snaps than safety Brian Branch did after he was activated from the PUP list for the Week 7 game against the division-rival Green Bay Packers. Branch played 45 snaps in his season debut. Getting the 26-year-old Joseph back will be huge for a Lions defense that just lost star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) to a torn ACL that he suffered while celebrating a sack in Munich, Germany, on Sunday in the win over the New England Patriots. Since being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Detroit, Joseph has 20 interceptions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Cowboys Could Give D Coordinator Christian Parker a New Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 7:05 PM ETDallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that the team is discussing a potential new role for defensive coordinator Christian Parker after the Cowboys allowed 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 10 loss at home on Sunday, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. When asked about his confidence level in Parker on Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that the team was "still working through the process." The 34-year-old is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history, and the Cowboys allowed 584 yards on Sunday, the most in team history in a home game. In the last three games, Dallas' D has allowed six plays of more than 50 yards, and they have surrendered an NFL-high eight plays of 50-plus yards in 2026. Heading into a Week 11 matchup against the visiting Tennessee Titans, the Cowboys rank last in the NFL in total yards (393.8) and rushing yards (154.1) per game, as well as third-down success (48.8%). They rank 30th in points per game (28.2). It is not a new issue either, as Dallas finished 30th in total defense in 2025 and allowed 511 points, which led to the firing of former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and all but one defensive assistant. If Parker has his role changed, Mike Pettine is the best bet to take over defensive play-calling duties in Dallas going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Todd Archer
It Would be "Surprising" if Drake Maye Returns This Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 6:23 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that from what he has learned, it would be surprising to see New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) play again in 2026 after he suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. Head coach Mike Vrabel already said that Maye is not expected to be available after the team's bye to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, and he is currently out for the foreseeable future while the team determines whether the 24-year-old needs surgery. In the meantime, Tommy DeVito, who struggled to move the offense in place of Maye in Week 10 overseas, will be New England's QB1. Reports have surfaced that the Pats might search outside the organization for help at the position with Maye injured, although Vrabel shot down those rumors and said the coaching staff is comfortable with their current QB room behind Maye, which also includes Behren Morton. Fantasy managers in single-year leagues should hang onto Maye until it is confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season. After a slow start, Maye picked things up, throwing multiple touchdown passes from Weeks 4-9 while also going over the 300-yard mark twice. Turnovers were an issue, though, as he tossed 11 picks in 10 starts after throwing eight in 17 regular-season starts in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Chiefs Work Out Veteran Kicker Matt Prater
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 6:05 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs worked out veteran free-agent kicker Matt Prater on Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Starting placekicker Harrison Butker has seemingly been on the hot seat in Kansas City all year while struggling with accuracy through the first 10 weeks of the season, but the Chiefs have stayed loyal and stuck with him so far. They recently added former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad and are now taking a look at the 42-year-old Prater, who also recently worked out with the Los Angeles Rams after they cut Harrison Mevis. Butker has made just 63.2% of his 19 field-goal attempts in nine games this year, but he has not missed a field goal since the Week 8 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos. Since then, he has made his only field-goal attempt and all 10 of his extra-point tries in wins over the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs will stick with the veteran kicker again in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, but if any issues resurface, head coach Andy Reid could pull the trigger to replace him this time. Prater, a 19-year veteran, has not kicked with a team in 2026, but he did make 90% of his 20 field-goal attempts in 15 games with the Buffalo Bills last season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Baker Mayfield "Seems" to be Trending Towards Sitting in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is dealing with a strained foot, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that from everything he is hearing, it "seems" like Mayfield is trending towards being inactive in Week 11 this Sunday against the Detroit Lions on the road. That would put rookie QB Jalon Daniels in line to make his fourth NFL start after already filling in for three games for Mayfield earlier this year when Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. However, Rapoport also is not completely ruling out Mayfield from toughing it out and playing this weekend, so fantasy managers should consider him truly questionable as of right now. We should have a better idea of the veteran signal-caller's status once Tampa resumes practicing on Wednesday. It is pretty frustrating for fantasy managers with Mayfield coming off his bye in Week 10, but he apparently suffered the injury late in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old former first overall pick from Oklahoma bounced back in the passing department against Chicago by throwing for 243 yards, but he failed to throw a touchdown for the second straight week while tossing two interceptions. The two-time Pro Bowler continues to regress in Tampa after strong showings in his first two seasons with the organization, and he should be considered a low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues if he suits up this Sunday and plays on his injured foot.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Seahawks Will Stick With Sam Darnold as Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) remains the team's starting quarterback coming out of their Week 10 bye, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darnold injured his quad and suffered some cracked ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears and missed the last two games going into Seattle's Week 11 bye, but the 29-year-old is expected to be ready to return when the Seahawks return in Week 12 to face the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on the road on Sunday, Nov. 29. Drew Lock has played extremely well in the four games that Darnold has missed due to injuries, but head coach Mike Macdonald has squashed any potential QB controversy after Darnold led the team to the Super Bowl title over the New England Patriots last year. Turnovers have been the biggest issue for the two-time Pro Bowler so far in his ninth year in the league in 2026, as he has thrown for almost as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (10) in seven starts while passing for 1,478 yards on 211 attempts. If Darnold is active against the Niners in Week 12, as expected, he will be back on the QB2 streaming radar against a San Francisco defense that just allowed 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Kenneth Walker May Sit Another Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:37 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs were confident last Saturday that running back Kenneth Walker (groin) would only miss the Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, but the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says on Tuesday that he could miss another game because the Chiefs really do not have any reason to rush him back after the way that rookie Emmett Johnson looked in the blowout win over the Falcons. Rapoport said he would not be surprised if the Chiefs keep Walker on the bench for another week for their Week 11 contest against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday in a game that they can likely win easily without Walker. Fantasy managers who have Johnson rostered would be completely fine with Walker missing another week after the 23-year-old from Nebraska had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches on seven targets for 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Falcons. The 26-year-old Walker, the Super Bowl MVP for the Seattle Seahawks last year, is still the Chiefs' unquestioned lead back when healthy, but fantasy managers should not necessarily be banking on him returning to action this weekend against Arizona. Walker had a little slump against the Seahawks and Denver Broncos, but he broke out of it in his last game in Week 9 against the New York Jets, and he already has five 100-yard rushing games and seven rushing touchdowns in his first year in KC.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Marvin Harrison Jr. Misses Another Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:28 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday. Harrison now looks likely to miss a second straight game this Thursday night against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury unless he can return to practice in some capacity on Wednesday. Even before missing the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, though, the 24-year-old former fourth overall pick from Ohio State was approaching cut territory in fantasy leagues. He has been a major bust in the NFL and in fantasy football leagues in his first two-plus years in the league, and he has caught only 11 of his 24 targets for 145 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played in 2026 with the Texans and Arizona Cardinals. A turnaround has not come since the Texans acquired Harrison from Arizona, and he will have plenty of competition for targets in the passing game when he returns from his injury in the form of Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte, not to mention WR1 Nico Collins. In his first three games in Houston, Harrison has six grabs on 11 targets for 60 yards (10.0 yards per catch) and one score. He is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
Woody Marks Remains Out on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:19 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) missed a second straight day of practice on Tuesday due to a concussion that he suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has already said that it is unlikely that Marks will be able to suit up for Thursday night's divisional clash against the Indianapolis Colts, so fantasy managers should have already moved the 25-year-old second-year back to their bench. The good news for the Texans is that David Montgomery (groin) is trending toward making his return after a four-game absence. Monty has been a full participant in the first two practices of the week. Marks' next chance to return will come in a Week 12 home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens if he can clear the concussion protocol by then. Houston's rushing attack has been pretty lackluster so far in 2026, with Marks averaging 3.7 yards per carry on 107 rushing attempts for 391 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played while adding 16 catches on 22 targets for 113 yards in the passing game. In the four games with Montgomery sidelined, Marks had 64 carries for 242 yards and no touchdowns while catching just five passes for 59 yards through the air. When Marks returns, he will have a lower fantasy ceiling and floor as an RB3/flex with Montgomery back in the fold.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
David Montgomery Practices in Full on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:10 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) practiced in full for the second straight day on Tuesday. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Montgomery, who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, is "trending in the right direction" to play on Thursday night against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. The 29-year-old has now put in three straight full practice sessions, dating back to last Friday, and he looks to be good to go for the Week 11 tilt against Indy, although fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday to see if he is officially removed from the final injury report. Meanwhile, Woody Marks (concussion) is not expected to play after suffering a concussion in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite missing the last four games, Monty could be primed to immediately take over the Texans' lead-back role this week in a good matchup, making him at least an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers. The former Detroit Lions running back had two rushing scores in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he is also averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on his 52 rushing attempts through five games in his first season in Houston. In the first meeting against the Colts on Sept. 27, Monty had 11 rushing attempts for just 33 yards while catching both of his targets for 15 yards as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
Dolphins Sign Kicker Daniel Carlson to Practice Squad
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 5:00 PM ETThe Miami Dolphins have signed kicker Daniel Carlson to their practice squad, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. Miami released former kicker Zane Gonzalez after he missed two field goals and an extra point in the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, Carlson appears very likely to be elevated to the active roster as Miami's starting kicker in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Carlson appeared in seven games with the New Orleans Saints before being released earlier this season, converting eight of 12 field-goal attempts and 16 of 18 extra-point tries. The 31-year-old does have a track record as a more successful kicker, earning back-to-back All-Pro nods with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and 2022. However, he should remain off the radar of fantasy managers while kicking for a Miami team that does not project to score many points down the stretch of the season.--Will Brady
Source: Pro Football Talk - Myles Simmons
Titans Sign Xavier Restrepo to the Active Roster
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:47 PM ETThe Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver Xavier Restrepo to their active roster from their practice squad, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. Restrepo will take the roster spot of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. Restrepo was elevated from the practice squad for Tennessee's Week 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and recorded three catches for 31 yards on three targets. In four career NFL games across two seasons, the 24-year-old has hauled in six catches for 72 yards on 10 targets. Tennessee could be getting back WR1 Carnell Tate (shoulder) in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. However, if both Robinson and Tate remain sidelined, Restrepo could be a desperation wide receiver streamer in very deep fantasy leagues in a favorable matchup against Dallas.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Eagles Sign Jaydon Blue to Active Roster
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:36 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Jaydon Blue to their active roster, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. Blue has spent most of the season on Philadelphia's practice squad, but he was elevated for the team's last two games before their Week 10 bye. In those two games, Blue recorded just one touch. While Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has battled nagging injuries for much of 2026, he should be healthier coming out of the bye week and profiles as the team's clear RB1. However, the 2-7 Eagles could also look to give Blue a larger share of the touches down the stretch of the season. In deeper fantasy leagues, Blue could be worth stashing in a bench spot just in case his role in Philadelphia's offense changes.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Wan'Dale Robinson Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:27 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) has been placed on Injured Reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Robinson suffered an ankle injury during Tennessee's Week 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will now sideline him through at least Week 14. Across nine games this season, the 25-year-old has recorded 38 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns on 54 targets. While Robinson is averaging a highly inefficient 5.0 yards per target, he saw at least six targets in four consecutive games before getting hurt against Jacksonville. The Titans could get rookie wideout Carnell Tate (shoulder) back in Week 11, but the team is still currently shorthanded at wide receiver. With Robinson sidelined, Titans wideouts Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Xavier Restrepo could see larger workloads.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jayden Daniels Could Be Poised for a Big Close to the 2026 Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:18 PM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 64.8% of his pass attempts for 1,499 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 25-year-old has been respectable as a passer, but his true fantasy value comes from his legs, as he's rushed for 280 yards and two scores on 42 attempts. Daniels battled through another injury scare after dislocating his elbow in Week 2, but he was able to return to the field in Week 5 and has stayed healthy since. While Daniels has generally been less aggressive as a rusher since returning, he logged a season-high 11 carries and also tossed a season-high three touchdown passes in Washington's Week 10 win over the New York Giants. If the third-year QB can rediscover his rushing efficiency down the stretch, he could be in line for a monster close to the year.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Monangai Practices for Second Straight Day Tuesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 4:16 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) practiced Tuesday for the second straight day, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Monangai said after Monday's session that he was on track to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing five games. He was limited on Friday of Week 9 in his first practice since the injury and was inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two days later after being listed as questionable. Monangai hurt his toe and thumb against the New York Jets in Week 4, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 30 carries. He had exactly 10 carries in each of Chicago's first three games, with D'Andre Swift getting between 16 and 20. Swift topped 20 carries twice during the five games Monangai missed. Head coach Ben Johnson has called Monangai a big part of the ground game and favors using both backs. If Chicago goes back to that early-season split against New Orleans, Monangai could be a flex option in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Courtney Cronin
Cam Skattebo Re-Emerging as a Must-Start Running Back
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 17, 2026, 4:09 PM ETAcross eight games in 2026, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has recorded 616 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 130 touches. The 24-year-old battled through a rough patch earlier in the year, when fumble issues led to his benching in New York's Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, Skattebo bounced back from the benching in a major way. Across his last two games played, the second-year rusher has logged 243 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 39 touches. Skattebo's resurgence has also coincided with the Giants' move to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, who forces defenses to respect his rushing ability and takes defensive attention away from Skattebo. As long as he stays healthy, Skattebo looks like the clear workhorse back in New York and profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dohnte Meyers Is a Deep-League Waiver Stash for Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:59 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers caught seven of nine targets for 82 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, when both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins left with injuries. The Bengals gave Meyers two targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. He caught both for 20 yards, including his first NFL touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Joe Burrow before halftime. Higgins appeared to favor his left leg after a catch late in the first half. Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins came out of the game fine. Meyers played 28 offensive snaps against Pittsburgh. Colbie Young, who is listed behind Higgins on the depth chart, played 29 and went without a target. Meyers is rostered in three percent of Yahoo leagues and is worth stashing in 14-team PPR leagues as insurance behind Higgins and Chase. Cincinnati visits the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Andrei Iosivas (thumb), Cincinnati's third receiver before going on injured reserve, practiced in full Thursday and Friday before being ruled out against Pittsburgh.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams Enters Week 11 With a Heavier Passing Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:45 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has averaged 35 pass attempts and 284.8 passing yards in four starts since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 6. He averaged 27.5 attempts and 203.5 yards in his first two games, leaving the second in the fourth quarter. He's also gone from 7.4 to 8.1 yards per attempt. Williams ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games. He has 38 rushing yards and zero rushing scores since returning, so the extra passing work matters more to his fantasy production. Williams threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns before the bye against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead the NFL with 16 interceptions. All four of his interceptions since returning came in that game. The New Orleans Saints visit Chicago on Sunday after allowing 276 passing yards per game over their last four. They have four interceptions and 26 sacks in nine games. Williams took just one sack in each of his last two starts. He's a Week 11 QB1 in 12-team, single-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
49ers Reportedly Sought a Second-Round Pick for Mac Jones
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 17, 2026, 3:39 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones stayed put at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Pat McAfee said the 49ers were looking for a second-round pick for Jones. Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that general manager John Lynch told the Minnesota Vikings it would take a second-rounder plus additional compensation. Minnesota ended up acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick. McAfee noted how much the 49ers value Jones, who won five of his eight starts last season while filling in for an injured Brock Purdy. Jones finished his first year in Kyle Shanahan's offense with 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 appearances, including a 319-yard, three-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Rams. Purdy has started all nine games for San Francisco this season, and Jones has yet to attempt a pass. Jones is a bench stash for Purdy managers in deeper superflex leagues. He signed a two-year deal with San Francisco in March 2025 and is due to become a free agent after this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat McAfee