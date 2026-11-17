Isaiah Likely Has Become One of the Best Tight Ends in Fantasy Football
Nov 17, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is having an extremely productive 2026 campaign. He has recorded 55 receptions (on 80 targets) for 575 yards (10.5 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns through nine games. Likely leads the Giants in touchdown receptions and is second on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, behind only wide receiver Malik Nabers. Most recently, Likely tallied nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 127 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. According to RotoBaller, Likely currently ranks second among tight ends with 129.0 total fantasy points (half-PPR) in 2026 thus far. He also ranks second at his position in fantasy points per game (14.3). Likely has quickly emerged as one of the best tight ends in all of fantasy football.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Brian Thomas Jr.'s Low Production Makes Him a Cut Candidate
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:20 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars were adamant about keeping wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on the roster, and the team decided not to trade him at the deadline. However, while the Jaguars like Thomas' ability to stretch the field, his production remains low. It's been an incredibly disappointing 2026 campaign for Thomas, and fantasy managers who drafted him, as he has recorded just 13 receptions (on 26 targets) for 146 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and two touchdowns through nine games this season. Thomas is currently rostered in just 34% of Yahoo leagues, while he is started in just 6% of those leagues. According to RotoBaller, Thomas has recorded just 33.1 fantasy points in 2026 (half-PPR), and he averages a mere 3.7 points per game. While an argument could be made to stash him in deeper leagues of 14 teams or more, he is a cut candidate in most formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
TreVeyon Henderson an Obvious Cut Candidate After Landing on IR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 10:10 PM ETIt has been a disastrous second season in the NFL for New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), who landed on Injured Reserve over the weekend due to a neurological disorder. Before going on IR, Henderson was operating as the clear backup to Rhamondre Stevenson, carrying the ball 52 times for 203 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) and only one touchdown in six games played. The 24-year-old former second-rounder in 2025 from Ohio State must miss at least three more games and will not be eligible to rejoin New England's backfield until Dec. 21 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. And when/if Henderson does return, there is a good chance that he will not be working with quarterback Drake Maye (ankle), who could need season-ending surgery for an ankle injury that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. The Patriots suddenly have one of the most banged-up offenses in the NFL, with Henderson, Stevenson (knee), Maye, and receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) hurt. Henderson's health is of the utmost importance right now, so if the Patriots fall further out of contention, it would not be a surprise if he is ultimately shut down for the rest of the season. He is now rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Tre Tucker Needs to Develop Chemistry With New QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 10:02 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker played a season-high 88% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it led to just one catch on two targets for nine yards in rookie first-round quarterback Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start. Tucker's line against Seattle was all the more disappointing when considering that star tight end Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter and never returned. Things could change quickly for Tucker this weekend in Denver against the Broncos if Bowers is ruled out for Week 11, but fantasy managers who have the 25-year-old rostered are probably going to want to see Tucker improve his chemistry with the young signal-caller before they trust him in their starting lineups. In the first nine games of the year with veteran Kirk Cousins under center in Vegas, Tucker had two 100-yard games and caught 33 of his 56 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He was not without his duds, though, failing to catch his only target in the win over the New York Jets in Week 8. Mendoza showed immediate chemistry with second-year wideout Jack Bech on Sunday versus Seattle, with Bech drawing a team-high seven targets. All is not lost for Tucker for the remainder of the 2026 season, but fantasy managers who continue to hold him might need to stay patient.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. is Becoming a Drop Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 10:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been unable to give fantasy managers much of any value all season long. The veteran wideout has been held to under 40 receiving yards in seven straight games. Over his last two contests, Godwin has two receptions for 16 yards. It's unlikely to get better for Godwin with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) trending towards sitting out during the Week 11 matchup versus the Detroit Lions. The Bucs are likely going to lean heavily on the run game, which is bad news for Godwin fantasy managers. Godwin has barely been a fantasy option this season and can safely be dropped in most formats for a more consistent option.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Germie Bernard's Slump Continues With Reinforcements Coming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:53 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wideout failed to haul in any of his three targets during the Sunday Night loss. This was the first time that Bernard had been held without a catch since the season opener. It was a bad game for Bernard, and it might not get much better in Week 11. Fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is hopeful to return after being sidelined since getting hurt in Week 4. He would immediately move into the No. 2 role in Pittsburgh, which would push Bernard down on the depth chart. Bernard isn't a must-drop player, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect his value to increase down the stretch of the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.K. Dobbins No Longer the Lead Back in Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 9:52 PM ETFrom Weeks 2 through 6, Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was the clear lead back for the Broncos on early downs, seeing double-digit carries in five straight games, although it only led to 3.2 yards per carry and 234 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 73 attempts. Since rookie RB Jonah Coleman's return from injury in Week 7, Dobbins has not had more than seven carries while totaling 17 rushing attempts for 54 yards (3.2 yards per tote) and one touchdown on the ground, adding only one catch for four yards. Before the team's Week 10 bye, the 27-year-old saw 13 fewer carries than Coleman in the 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers and had a season-low four carries. Even with fellow RB RJ Harvey (knee) not eligible to return from Injured Reserve until Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, it is fair for fantasy managers in shallower leagues to consider dropping Harvey as he takes a clear back seat to Coleman. Dobbins has been able to stay healthy so far in 2026, but he has not looked nearly as explosive as he did before his season-ending foot injury last year, when he averaged 5.0 yards per carry for 772 rushing yards and four rushing scores in 10 games in his first year in Denver. He is going to remain involved, but at best, Dobbins has become a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in a Broncos offense that has had its share of struggles despite a 7-2 overall record.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Devaughn Vele Fading to WR3 Role After Rookie's Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 9:41 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele was a popular waiver-wire pickup earlier in the season when rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson was still on Injured Reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury. But now that Tyson is back and taking on a larger role after just his second NFL game, Vele's fantasy stock is sliding quickly as he becomes the Saints' clear WR3 behind Tyson and Chris Olave. In the first seven games of the 2027 season, Vele had a respectable 33 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns on 48 targets, seeing at least five targets in all seven of those contests. But in the last two weeks since Tyson's return from IR, he has caught just four passes on six targets for 31 yards (7.8 yards per reception). The 28-year-old was on the field for 93% of the snaps in the Week 9 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns, but he played a season-low 87% of the snaps in this past Sunday's loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers, while Tyson's snap share went from 24% in Week 9 to 71%. The salt in the wound was Tyson catching 11 of his 13 targets for 80 yards against Carolina. The 28-year-old has quickly become an afterthought for quarterback Tyler Shough, and that could continue in a tough Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. In shallower fantasy leagues, Vele is a cut candidate with Tyson now in the picture.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Worthy a Drop Candidate Following Zero-Catch Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:39 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy failed to make an impact during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Worthy gave fantasy managers a dud when he failed to haul in any of his three targets in the victory over Atlanta. The three targets were the fewest Worthy has seen since the Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins. Newcomer Josh Downs made his team debut this past weekend after being acquired at the trade deadline. He hauled in four receptions for 53 yards in the win over Atlanta. It appears that Downs is going to be the No. 2 option, which drops Worthy down in the pecking order. Fantasy managers in 12-team redraft formats should consider moving on with Downs in town now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Addison a Cut Candidate if he Lands on IR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 9:32 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is a cut candidate in 12-team fantasy football leagues if he lands on Injured Reserve. Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday that Addison will require surgery on his thumb and will miss a few weeks, but if he is placed on IR, he will not be eligible to return until Dec. 20, on Sunday night against the division-rival Detroit Lions. It is terrible timing for the 24-year-old former first-rounder, who missed the Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau, with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins already improving what had been a stuck-in-the-mud Minnesota offense through the first nine weeks of the season. The Vikings' sluggish start on offense with quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz was a big reason why Addison had underwhelmed for his fantasy managers in the first seven games of the year, catching 18 of his 36 targets for 277 yards (career-high 15.4 yards per reception) and only one touchdown. If you have more pressing needs on your roster with Week 11 action almost here, Addison is certainly not a must-hold now that he will miss multiple weeks with his thumb injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Audric Estime is Safe to Drop with Teammate Returning
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime is expected to see a reduced role in the offense going forward. Fellow back Travis Etienne Jr. made his return on Sunday following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He'll now take over as the lead back, which will push Estime to the third-string role. On Sunday, Estime carried the ball seven times for six yards in the loss to the Carolina Panthers. The 23-year-old will probably remain in the mix, but he'll see a reduced role with Etienne and Alvin Kamara both healthy. Estime could be worth holding in dynasty formats, but he's safe to drop in most redraft leagues ahead of the Week 11 matchup versus the Chicago Bears.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
DeMario Douglas a Cut Candidate Following QB Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:19 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas has been offering some decent fantasy value in recent weeks. However, his value is likely to decline after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) suffered a possible season-ending injury during their loss in Germany. His absence means that the entire Patriots offense will likely take a hit in value with Tommy DeVito taking over under center. Douglas finished Sunday's game with one reception on three targets for four yards. The Patriots are now headed into a bye week, so fantasy managers in 12-team redrafts might want to consider moving on. DeVito is a significant downgrade under center, so it's unclear if Douglas is going to have consistent value going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Phillips to Miss Rest of Season With Torn Biceps
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 7:26 PM ETMiami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (biceps) will miss the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn biceps that he suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins placed Phillips on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. It is yet another tough blow for the team's defensive unit, as Phillips becomes Miami's third defensive tackle to land on season-ending IR in the past two weeks, joining Zach Sieler and Zeek Biggers. The Dolphins still have former first-rounder Kenneth Grant, but behind him they will be asking Keith Cooper Jr., Jordan Jefferson, and Matthew Butler to help step up on the interior of the defensive line. Before his injury, Phillips, a former fifth-rounder in 2025, had taken on a larger role on the defensive line, playing 60% of the team's defensive snaps through nine games. The 22-year-old is considered a key part of one of the youngest defenses in the NFL. Phillips will finish his second season in the league with 28 tackles (11 solo), one tackle for loss, and two QB hits in nine games. He is still searching for his first NFL sack.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
Kerby Joseph Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 7:13 PM ETThe Detroit Lions are planning for safety Kerby Joseph (knee) to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday when the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Dan Campbell. A chronic knee injury caused Joseph to miss the final 11 games of last season, and he has yet to play this year after starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. "He's done a really good job. The knee has responded well," Campbell said. "The plan is to get him going. We're going to let him play." Although the Lions defense will be getting Joseph back this weekend against the Buccaneers, Campbell said that the defensive back will be on a "pitch count," although he is expected to play more snaps than safety Brian Branch did after he was activated from the PUP list for the Week 7 game against the division-rival Green Bay Packers. Branch played 45 snaps in his season debut. Getting the 26-year-old Joseph back will be huge for a Lions defense that just lost star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) to a torn ACL that he suffered while celebrating a sack in Munich, Germany, on Sunday in the win over the New England Patriots. Since being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Detroit, Joseph has 20 interceptions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Cowboys Could Give D Coordinator Christian Parker a New Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 7:05 PM ETDallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that the team is discussing a potential new role for defensive coordinator Christian Parker after the Cowboys allowed 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 10 loss at home on Sunday, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. When asked about his confidence level in Parker on Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that the team was "still working through the process." The 34-year-old is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history, and the Cowboys allowed 584 yards on Sunday, the most in team history in a home game. In the last three games, Dallas' D has allowed six plays of more than 50 yards, and they have surrendered an NFL-high eight plays of 50-plus yards in 2026. Heading into a Week 11 matchup against the visiting Tennessee Titans, the Cowboys rank last in the NFL in total yards (393.8) and rushing yards (154.1) per game, as well as third-down success (48.8%). They rank 30th in points per game (28.2). It is not a new issue either, as Dallas finished 30th in total defense in 2025 and allowed 511 points, which led to the firing of former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and all but one defensive assistant. If Parker has his role changed, Mike Pettine is the best bet to take over defensive play-calling duties in Dallas going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Todd Archer
It Would be "Surprising" if Drake Maye Returns This Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 6:23 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that from what he has learned, it would be surprising to see New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) play again in 2026 after he suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. Head coach Mike Vrabel already said that Maye is not expected to be available after the team's bye to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, and he is currently out for the foreseeable future while the team determines whether the 24-year-old needs surgery. In the meantime, Tommy DeVito, who struggled to move the offense in place of Maye in Week 10 overseas, will be New England's QB1. Reports have surfaced that the Pats might search outside the organization for help at the position with Maye injured, although Vrabel shot down those rumors and said the coaching staff is comfortable with their current QB room behind Maye, which also includes Behren Morton. Fantasy managers in single-year leagues should hang onto Maye until it is confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season. After a slow start, Maye picked things up, throwing multiple touchdown passes from Weeks 4-9 while also going over the 300-yard mark twice. Turnovers were an issue, though, as he tossed 11 picks in 10 starts after throwing eight in 17 regular-season starts in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Chiefs Work Out Veteran Kicker Matt Prater
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 6:05 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs worked out veteran free-agent kicker Matt Prater on Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Starting placekicker Harrison Butker has seemingly been on the hot seat in Kansas City all year while struggling with accuracy through the first 10 weeks of the season, but the Chiefs have stayed loyal and stuck with him so far. They recently added former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad and are now taking a look at the 42-year-old Prater, who also recently worked out with the Los Angeles Rams after they cut Harrison Mevis. Butker has made just 63.2% of his 19 field-goal attempts in nine games this year, but he has not missed a field goal since the Week 8 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos. Since then, he has made his only field-goal attempt and all 10 of his extra-point tries in wins over the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs will stick with the veteran kicker again in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, but if any issues resurface, head coach Andy Reid could pull the trigger to replace him this time. Prater, a 19-year veteran, has not kicked with a team in 2026, but he did make 90% of his 20 field-goal attempts in 15 games with the Buffalo Bills last season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Baker Mayfield "Seems" to be Trending Towards Sitting in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is dealing with a strained foot, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that from everything he is hearing, it "seems" like Mayfield is trending towards being inactive in Week 11 this Sunday against the Detroit Lions on the road. That would put rookie QB Jalon Daniels in line to make his fourth NFL start after already filling in for three games for Mayfield earlier this year when Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. However, Rapoport also is not completely ruling out Mayfield from toughing it out and playing this weekend, so fantasy managers should consider him truly questionable as of right now. We should have a better idea of the veteran signal-caller's status once Tampa resumes practicing on Wednesday. It is pretty frustrating for fantasy managers with Mayfield coming off his bye in Week 10, but he apparently suffered the injury late in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old former first overall pick from Oklahoma bounced back in the passing department against Chicago by throwing for 243 yards, but he failed to throw a touchdown for the second straight week while tossing two interceptions. The two-time Pro Bowler continues to regress in Tampa after strong showings in his first two seasons with the organization, and he should be considered a low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues if he suits up this Sunday and plays on his injured foot.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Seahawks Will Stick With Sam Darnold as Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) remains the team's starting quarterback coming out of their Week 10 bye, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darnold injured his quad and suffered some cracked ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears and missed the last two games going into Seattle's Week 11 bye, but the 29-year-old is expected to be ready to return when the Seahawks return in Week 12 to face the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on the road on Sunday, Nov. 29. Drew Lock has played extremely well in the four games that Darnold has missed due to injuries, but head coach Mike Macdonald has squashed any potential QB controversy after Darnold led the team to the Super Bowl title over the New England Patriots last year. Turnovers have been the biggest issue for the two-time Pro Bowler so far in his ninth year in the league in 2026, as he has thrown for almost as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (10) in seven starts while passing for 1,478 yards on 211 attempts. If Darnold is active against the Niners in Week 12, as expected, he will be back on the QB2 streaming radar against a San Francisco defense that just allowed 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Kenneth Walker May Sit Another Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:37 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs were confident last Saturday that running back Kenneth Walker (groin) would only miss the Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, but the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says on Tuesday that he could miss another game because the Chiefs really do not have any reason to rush him back after the way that rookie Emmett Johnson looked in the blowout win over the Falcons. Rapoport said he would not be surprised if the Chiefs keep Walker on the bench for another week for their Week 11 contest against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday in a game that they can likely win easily without Walker. Fantasy managers who have Johnson rostered would be completely fine with Walker missing another week after the 23-year-old from Nebraska had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches on seven targets for 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Falcons. The 26-year-old Walker, the Super Bowl MVP for the Seattle Seahawks last year, is still the Chiefs' unquestioned lead back when healthy, but fantasy managers should not necessarily be banking on him returning to action this weekend against Arizona. Walker had a little slump against the Seahawks and Denver Broncos, but he broke out of it in his last game in Week 9 against the New York Jets, and he already has five 100-yard rushing games and seven rushing touchdowns in his first year in KC.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Marvin Harrison Jr. Misses Another Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 5:28 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday. Harrison now looks likely to miss a second straight game this Thursday night against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury unless he can return to practice in some capacity on Wednesday. Even before missing the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, though, the 24-year-old former fourth overall pick from Ohio State was approaching cut territory in fantasy leagues. He has been a major bust in the NFL and in fantasy football leagues in his first two-plus years in the league, and he has caught only 11 of his 24 targets for 145 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played in 2026 with the Texans and Arizona Cardinals. A turnaround has not come since the Texans acquired Harrison from Arizona, and he will have plenty of competition for targets in the passing game when he returns from his injury in the form of Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte, not to mention WR1 Nico Collins. In his first three games in Houston, Harrison has six grabs on 11 targets for 60 yards (10.0 yards per catch) and one score. He is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR